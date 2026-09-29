Fantasy football waiver wire pickups analysis for Wan'Dale Robinson, Keenan Allen, Adonai Mitchell in Week 4 (2026). Read their waiver wire outlooks for fantasy football.
Plug-and-play wide receivers can be found on the waiver wire seemingly every week. With no clear-cut league-winning waiver-wire pickups emerging, fantasy managers must continue to look at flex options. Wan'Dale Robinson, Keenan Allen, and Adonai Mitchell have all emerged as potential options at wide receiver.
Robinson had his first relevant game of the season in Week 3, Allen is taking advantage of increased opportunities, and Mitchell was a big part of the Jets' offense in Weeks 1 and 2 before missing Week 3. With all three, especially the latter two, readily available on waivers, fantasy managers need to be ready to pounce.
With Week 3 now in the past and Week 4 on the horizon, let's dive in and see which, if any, of these three wideouts you should target on waivers.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Wan'Dale Robinson Week 4 Waiver Wire Pickups
Rostered in 47% of leagues
Robinson is fresh off an 11-target, 57-yard game against the Giants. He also scored his first touchdown as a Titan in Week 3. Robinson now has 13 catches on 18 targets this season. Save for a one-catch stinker in Week 2, Robinson has actually been a relatively serviceable fantasy asset in 2026.
This offense will be inconsistent until Cam Ward finds himself, and to be clear, that may not happen this season. Ward has one good game this year sandwiched between two head-scratchers. Although Robinson operates in the short area of the field, he still needs a functional offense to thrive.
Wan'Dale Robinson TD vs. his former team 👀@TENvsNYG on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/vkE5DwWXOA
— NFL (@NFL) September 27, 2026
Robinson's 18.7-point fantasy outing in Week 3 was inflated by his touchdown. Touchdowns will be hard to come by in this offense, and Robinson has never been a touchdown scorer in his career, with a career-high of four. As such, Robinson is a worthwhile add as a PPR machine, but do not expect a high ceiling.
For now, Robinson is a solid depth piece you can plug in as a flex if you have injuries or once bye weeks begin.
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Keenan Allen Week 4 Waiver Wire Pickups
Rostered in 21% of leagues
Allen suddenly looks like a possible weekly starter for fantasy. He scored his first touchdown of the season in Week 3, and he has recorded no fewer than five targets in any game this season. Additionally, Allen's legal issues may carry into next season. As such, he may not face a suspension in 2026.
Daniel Jones finds Keenan Allen to extend the @Colts' lead@HOUvsIND on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/8si5LbFiTY
— NFL (@NFL) September 27, 2026
Allen is far removed from the years of high-fantasy output, but he is currently on a 17-game pace for 113 targets this season. That is enough to keep him in the WR3 conversation in PPR formats. With Alec Pierce set to miss a serious chunk of time, Allen's playing time and targets should remain strong for a while.
After a poor outing in Week 1, the Colts' offense has been much more effective at moving the ball. If the team can sustain some semblance of offensive success with Allen heavily involved, he will be well worth a roster spot. It may not always be pretty, but Allen is a priority add ahead of Week 4.
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Adonai Mitchell Week 4 Waiver Wire Pickups
Rostered in 39% of leagues
Who would have thought that the WR2 for the Jets would have fantasy value? Mitchell has proven himself to be a potential quality fantasy asset in 2026. Mitchell missed the Week 3 loss to Detroit with a finger injury, and he may have hit waivers following Week 2.
Mitchell has scored at least 9.00 fantasy points in both games this season. In Week 2, he earned 12 of Geno Smith's 41 targets. In fact, Mitchell outpaced fellow wideout Garrett Wilson through two games. He is clearly a large part of the Jets' passing offense that has graded as a top-10 unit through three weeks.
Mitchell has yet to surpass 63 yards in a game this season, but his skills as a deep threat figure to change that. It is only a matter of time before Mitchell breaks loose for a long touchdown. Once more highlights like this one begin to flow, you will not be able to acquire the young star.
Geno and Adonai Mitchell connect for a big play
NYJvsTEN on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/5p8rLXItYS
— NFL (@NFL) September 13, 2026
Pounce while you still can, and make Mitchell a priority add. Of the three players on this list, Mitchell has the most upside given that he does not operate in short-yardage.
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Who Should I Pickup Tool
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Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.
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Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2025? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Adonai Mitchell, Keenan Allen, Wan'Dale Robinson:
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