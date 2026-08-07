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Top-5 MLB Pitching Prospects To Stash For Fantasy Baseball Redraft Leagues - Week 20

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Joey Pollizze's top pitching fantasy baseball prospects to stash for Week 20 (2026). His MLB prospects to pick up and stash on your bench and N/A spots in redraft leagues.

Welcome back to our top starting pitcher fantasy baseball prospects to stash article for Week 20 of the 2026 MLB season. With the trade deadline officially in the past, now is the best time to stash some high-upside prospects who could make their MLB debuts within the next few weeks.

This week's edition will look at five pitching prospects who could get the call very soon. These prospects could be promoted sometime in August and have the potential to be a reliable fantasy option down the stretch. The target call-up date to preserve a prospect's rookie eligibility is August 15, so expect several pitchers to be called up right after that date.

Let's take a look at which prospects fantasy managers should be stashing in Week 20.

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Kade Anderson, Seattle Mariners

Currently at Double-A

Kade Anderson is the unquestioned top pitching prospect to stash this week. As a matter of fact, Anderson should be rostered in the majority of leagues at this point in the season because his time is coming very soon. The Mariners just paved the way for him to be called up soon after trading away Luis Castillo to the Chicago White Sox at the trade deadline.

Anderson has been phenomenal in his first professional season. He has a 1.20 ERA, 0.66 WHIP, and 119 strikeouts across 82 1/3 innings pitched at Double-A Arkansas this year. He has allowed zero runs in seven of his last nine starts and threw 4 2/3 scoreless innings with two hits, two walks, and four strikeouts in his most recent outing on July 31.

Seattle will have no choice but to call up Anderson very soon. General manager Justin Hollander told reporters that he is "definitely in the mix" to be called up soon. Once he does get the call, the 22-year-old southpaw has the tools to be an elite fantasy option down the stretch. He has a 1.90 FIP, 40.5% strikeout rate, 4.1% walk rate, 37.9% whiff rate, 72.3% zone-contact rate, 18.6% swinging strike rate, and a .184 wOBA.

Anderson should absolutely be stashed in all fantasy formats right now. The former third-overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft has been untouchable at Double-A this season and should get his shot in the big leagues sometime in the near future. His 22% rostership in Yahoo! leagues is too low.

 

River Ryan, Detroit Tigers

Currently at Triple-A

The Detroit Tigers made a big move at the trade deadline by dealing away back-to-back American League Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal to the Los Angeles Dodgers. In return, the Tigers received three prospects in outfielder Zyhir Hope, right-hander Brady Smith, and right-hander River Ryan. The headline of this package back to Detroit was obviously Hope, but Ryan is a solid piece as well.

Ryan is on the older side at 27 years old. He was selected in the 11th round of the 2021 MLB Draft by the San Diego Padres and has been derailed by injuries over the last few years. He underwent Tommy John surgery in 2024 and missed the entire 2025 season while recovering from that elbow injury. This year, he has been limited to only eight starts after landing on the injured list twice.

Ryan is currently on the IL as he continues to work his way back from a hamstring strain he suffered in mid-June. However, it wouldn't be surprising to see the Tigers eventually call him up later in the year to see what he's got. Detroit sold at the deadline and will likely want to get a hard look at the 27-year-old before the end of the season.

That's why he's worth a stash in some formats. He had a 1.33 ERA and 18 strikeouts across 20 1/3 innings in four starts with the Dodgers back in 2024 and has shown some good things in his limited innings at Triple-A this season. Despite having a 4.46 ERA across 36 1/3 innings, Ryan has a 3% barrel rate, a 27.2% strikeout rate, 5.1% walk rate, and 31.2% chase rate in the minors.

 

Hagen Smith, Chicago White Sox

Currently at Triple-A

It wouldn't be shocking to see the Chicago White Sox call up left-hander Hagen Smith within the next few weeks. Although Smith currently owns a 4.32 ERA across 58 1/3 innings pitched at Triple-A this season, his recent role change could suit him well for the stretch run. The White Sox have recently moved the southpaw to the bullpen to prepare for his potential role with the big league club in the final weeks of the season.

Chicago made that move back around mid-June following a rough outing on June 13 in which Smith allowed eight runs (seven earned runs) across 4 1/3 innings pitched. Since moving to the bullpen, though, the White Sox's No. 2 overall prospect has thrown the ball well. He has allowed just one run in 6 1/3 innings across six appearances out of Triple-A Charlotte's bullpen.

The White Sox obviously view Smith as someone who can help the team's bullpen down the stretch. So, if you are looking for a starting pitcher prospect to stash, the 22-year-old left-hander is probably not the best stash candidate. His role with Chicago appears to be in the bullpen when his time in the majors comes.

However, Smith can still be a valuable fantasy piece on your roster. Fantasy managers can stick him in one of their SP spots as a reliever. That could be a cheat code in some leagues.

 

Jonah Tong, New York Mets

Currently at Triple-A

New York Mets pitching prospect Jonah Tong dominated the minors in both the 2024 and 2025 seasons. He posted a 3.03 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, and 160 strikeouts across 113 innings pitched at Single-A, High-A, and Double-A in 2024, and then finished with a 1.43 ERA, 0.92 WHIP, and 179 strikeouts across 113 2/3 innings pitched at Double-A and Triple-A last year.

Unfortunately, Tong has really struggled at the Triple-A level this season. He currently owns a 5.46 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, and 103 strikeouts across 85 2/3 innings. If there is any silver lining to the right-hander's 2026 campaign, it's that his stuff is still looking good despite the results on the mound. The Mets' No. 2 prospect has a 28% strikeout rate, 28.7% whiff rate, and a 13% swinging strike rate.

New York will likely want Tong to string together a few nice outings in a row before calling him up. However, his time in the big leagues again could be coming, especially since the Mets are not competing for a postseason spot in the final weeks. They might want to get an extended look at Tong in the big leagues before the offseason hits.

With the swing-and-miss stuff still there for the 23-year-old, he's worth stashing in extremely deep leagues in Week 20.

 

Elmer Rodriguez, New York Yankees

Currently at Triple-A

New York Yankees prospect Elmer Rodriguez has been lights out on the mound at Triple-A this season. The 22-year-old owns a 2.77 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, and 81 strikeouts across 81 1/3 innings pitched with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He has allowed one run or fewer in three of his last four starts, which included throwing 4 2/3 scoreless innings with four strikeouts against Triple-A Iowa back on July 31.

Fantasy managers have gotten to see a taste of Rodriguez in the big leagues. The results have been pretty mixed in his four starts for the Yankees this year, as he has a 4.76 ERA and 10 strikeouts across 17 innings pitched. His best start came against the New York Mets back on May 17 when he threw 4 1/3 innings of one-run ball with one strikeout.

Rodriguez isn't a must-stash in shallower leagues, but he should be on some radars in deeper formats. He had a very productive month of July on the mound (2.73 ERA across 26 1/3 innings pitched) and could be the next pitcher up if an injury occurs to the rotation. The Yankees' No. 3 prospect has the pedigree to succeed if he gets another shot.

 

Other Prospects To Consider Stashing

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