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Should I Drop Makai Lemon? Fantasy Football Outlook for Week 3 (2026)

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Makai Lemon - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Should I drop Makai Lemon for fantasy football Week 3? Is Makai Lemon a safe player to cut? Read the fantasy football waivers outlook.

In This Article hide
Should I Drop Makai Lemon in Fantasy Football?
Who Should I Pick Up for Fantasy Football?
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
More Fantasy Football Analysis

It is still early in the 2026 season, but we are starting to get a feel for the players we can trust in fantasy football. Fantasy managers who are willing to be proactive, churn through their team, and attack the waiver wire early in the season can salvage a poor roster or fortify a strong team for a fantasy playoff run.

Rookies can be difference makers for fantasy football, even if they sometimes require patience. One player who was targeted in the middle rounds of fantasy drafts to fit that bill is Makai Lemon, a first-round wide receiver drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles. Unfortunately, the rookie has gotten off to a slow start for fantasy managers.

Should fantasy managers drop Makai Lemon? Let’s dive in.

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Should I Drop Makai Lemon in Fantasy Football?

The Philadelphia Eagles traded up to draft USC wide receiver Makai Lemon with a first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Lemon was one of the most efficient wide receivers in college football in 2025, catching 79 passes for 1,156 yards and 11 touchdowns. Among 105 wide receivers with 50 targets, Lemon ranked third in yards per route run in the NCAA last season with a 3.13 mark.

Despite the high-end efficiency and production, there were questions about Lemon’s lack of explosiveness and size and his ability to be more than a slot receiver in the NFL. Despite that, Lemon was still viewed as a first-round pick thanks to his sure-handedness (2.8% college drop rate) and generate plays after the catch.

Lemon’s role and upside in fantasy were cemented once the Eagles traded away veteran wide receiver A.J. Brown, a move that seemingly created a clear path to playing time for their first-round rookie.

Thankfully, the injury didn’t stop Lemon from making his NFL debut in Week 1. However, the injury did limit his ability to build rapport with Jalen Hurts and earn an outside receiver role.

The Eagles have shown a willingness to incorporate Lemon into the offense. He’s second on the team in routes through two weeks. Unfortunately, his role has been far from fantasy-friendly. Lemon has just five targets, four receptions, and nine receiving yards through his first two games, including a Week 1 effort that saw him generate three catches for -5 yards.

The rookie’s role has been mainly restricted to the slot (63.5% slot rate) and short targets, but unfortunately, he’s been unable to show his same yards after catch prowess in his limited opportunities. That’s not ideal on an offense that is 13th in passing rate (60%) and a quarterback, Jalen Hurts, pushing the ball downfield (14.5% deep throw rate, QB9).

There is a possibility that Lemon absorbs some of tight end Dallas Goedert’s production with Goedert nursing an MCL sprain. But that may not be enough to overcome a slot-heavy role and short-yardage route tree on a medium-volume passing attack.

Fantasy managers would be wise to show patience as Lemon gets acclimated to the NFL after missing most of training camp, but based on his early-season role, he is droppable for teams in leagues with shallow benches who need immediate production.

 

Who Should I Pick Up for Fantasy Football?

Thankfully for fantasy managers, there are plenty of options on the waiver wire that can provide a more dependable role or volume right now for fantasy. All of the following options are available in 50% or fewer Yahoo leagues heading into Week 3.

Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir (49% rostered) has been behind both D.J. Moore and Dalton Kincaid in Buffalo’s target hierarchy this year, but still has 12 targets, seven receptions, and 88 receiving yards in two games. Moore could miss time with a shoulder injury, potentially giving him a larger role in Week 3.

Lemon’s teammate Dontayvion Wicks (46% rostered) has also been more productive, scoring at least 12.0 PPR points per game in back-to-back weeks thanks to his role as a downfield weapon. Wicks has 10 targets, seven receptions, 147 receiving yards, and a touchdown in his first two games with Philadelphia.

Finally, Adonai Mitchell has been a consistent factor in the Jets’ passing attack with two straight 60+ yard performances to start 2026. He’s coming off a 12-target performance in Week 2 and faces off against a Detroit secondary with several major injuries in Week 3.

Other wide receivers worth considering are Baltimore Ravens' Rashod Bateman (if Zay Flowers misses Week 3) or New York Giants' Malachi Fields (12% rostered). Other players who can also be considered (if Lemon is a FLEX) are Kansas City Chiefs running back Emmett Johnson (33% rostered) and Jets running back Braelon Allen (17% rostered).

 

Who Should I Pickup Tool

Trying to decide who to pickup off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:

Who Should I Pickup for Week 3?

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Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Rashod Bateman, Dontayvion Wicks, Kahlik Shakir, Emmett Johnson. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pickup... all free! Make the right decisions.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on Rashod Bateman, Dontayvion Wicks, Kahlik Shakir, Emmett Johnson. He is one of the most common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Rashod Bateman, Dontayvion Wicks, Kahlik Shakir, Emmett Johnson:

Rashod Bateman
vs
Tyjae Spears
Rashod Bateman
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Rashod Bateman
vs
Jonah Coleman
Rashod Bateman
vs
Tank Bigsby
Rashod Bateman
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Rashod Bateman
vs
Khalil Shakir
Rashod Bateman
vs
Kaelon Black
Rashod Bateman
vs
Brenton Strange
Rashod Bateman
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Rashod Bateman
vs
Oronde Gadsden
Rashod Bateman
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Rashod Bateman
vs
KC Concepcion Jr.
Rashod Bateman
vs
Devaughn Vele
Rashod Bateman
vs
Romeo Doubs
Rashod Bateman
vs
Tre Tucker
Rashod Bateman
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Kaelon Black
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Tre Tucker
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Jonah Coleman
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Romeo Doubs
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Tyjae Spears
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Devaughn Vele
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Rashod Bateman
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
KC Concepcion Jr.
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Khalil Shakir
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Keenan Allen
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Keon Coleman
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Emmett Johnson
vs
KC Concepcion Jr.
Emmett Johnson
vs
Devaughn Vele
Emmett Johnson
vs
Romeo Doubs
Emmett Johnson
vs
Tre Tucker
Emmett Johnson
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Emmett Johnson
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Emmett Johnson
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Emmett Johnson
vs
Kaelon Black
Emmett Johnson
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Emmett Johnson
vs
Jonah Coleman
Emmett Johnson
vs
Tyjae Spears
Emmett Johnson
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Emmett Johnson
vs
Tank Bigsby
Emmett Johnson
vs
Braelon Allen
Emmett Johnson
vs
DeeJay Dallas
Emmett Johnson
vs
Mike Washington Jr.

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