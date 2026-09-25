Should I Drop Makai Lemon? Fantasy Football Outlook for Week 3 (2026)

Should I drop Makai Lemon for fantasy football Week 3? Is Makai Lemon a safe player to cut? Read the fantasy football waivers outlook.
It is still early in the 2026 season, but we are starting to get a feel for the players we can trust in fantasy football. Fantasy managers who are willing to be proactive, churn through their team, and attack the waiver wire early in the season can salvage a poor roster or fortify a strong team for a fantasy playoff run.
Rookies can be difference makers for fantasy football, even if they sometimes require patience. One player who was targeted in the middle rounds of fantasy drafts to fit that bill is Makai Lemon, a first-round wide receiver drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles. Unfortunately, the rookie has gotten off to a slow start for fantasy managers.
Should fantasy managers drop Makai Lemon? Let’s dive in.Editor's Note: The FFPC Baby Gorilla Tournament is now open, featuring a $100,000 grand prize and a $675,450 total prize pool! This 12-team, Tight End Premium contest uses a 20-round draft format, with the overall winners determined by total points scored during Weeks 15–17. Get $25 to use toward your first entry by signing up through our link. Grab your team now! Sign Up Now!
Should I Drop Makai Lemon in Fantasy Football?
The Philadelphia Eagles traded up to draft USC wide receiver Makai Lemon with a first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Lemon was one of the most efficient wide receivers in college football in 2025, catching 79 passes for 1,156 yards and 11 touchdowns. Among 105 wide receivers with 50 targets, Lemon ranked third in yards per route run in the NCAA last season with a 3.13 mark.
Despite the high-end efficiency and production, there were questions about Lemon’s lack of explosiveness and size and his ability to be more than a slot receiver in the NFL. Despite that, Lemon was still viewed as a first-round pick thanks to his sure-handedness (2.8% college drop rate) and generate plays after the catch.
Lemon’s role and upside in fantasy were cemented once the Eagles traded away veteran wide receiver A.J. Brown, a move that seemingly created a clear path to playing time for their first-round rookie.
Thankfully, the injury didn’t stop Lemon from making his NFL debut in Week 1. However, the injury did limit his ability to build rapport with Jalen Hurts and earn an outside receiver role.
The Eagles have shown a willingness to incorporate Lemon into the offense. He’s second on the team in routes through two weeks. Unfortunately, his role has been far from fantasy-friendly. Lemon has just five targets, four receptions, and nine receiving yards through his first two games, including a Week 1 effort that saw him generate three catches for -5 yards.
Makai Lemon's first catch also came on a 3rd-and-long Dagger concept
Nice job pulling this ball in off the back hip and sustaining through contact (an area where he excelled at #USC) pic.twitter.com/BM9yyrlWB6
— Fran Duffy (@FDuffyNFL) September 21, 2026
The rookie’s role has been mainly restricted to the slot (63.5% slot rate) and short targets, but unfortunately, he’s been unable to show his same yards after catch prowess in his limited opportunities. That’s not ideal on an offense that is 13th in passing rate (60%) and a quarterback, Jalen Hurts, pushing the ball downfield (14.5% deep throw rate, QB9).
There is a possibility that Lemon absorbs some of tight end Dallas Goedert’s production with Goedert nursing an MCL sprain. But that may not be enough to overcome a slot-heavy role and short-yardage route tree on a medium-volume passing attack.
Fantasy managers would be wise to show patience as Lemon gets acclimated to the NFL after missing most of training camp, but based on his early-season role, he is droppable for teams in leagues with shallow benches who need immediate production.
Who Should I Pick Up for Fantasy Football?
Thankfully for fantasy managers, there are plenty of options on the waiver wire that can provide a more dependable role or volume right now for fantasy. All of the following options are available in 50% or fewer Yahoo leagues heading into Week 3.
Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir (49% rostered) has been behind both D.J. Moore and Dalton Kincaid in Buffalo’s target hierarchy this year, but still has 12 targets, seven receptions, and 88 receiving yards in two games. Moore could miss time with a shoulder injury, potentially giving him a larger role in Week 3.
Lemon’s teammate Dontayvion Wicks (46% rostered) has also been more productive, scoring at least 12.0 PPR points per game in back-to-back weeks thanks to his role as a downfield weapon. Wicks has 10 targets, seven receptions, 147 receiving yards, and a touchdown in his first two games with Philadelphia.
Jalen Hurts launches it to Dontayvion Wicks for a first down 🚀
WASvsPHI on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/tMyv1EWyIj
— NFL (@NFL) September 13, 2026
Finally, Adonai Mitchell has been a consistent factor in the Jets’ passing attack with two straight 60+ yard performances to start 2026. He’s coming off a 12-target performance in Week 2 and faces off against a Detroit secondary with several major injuries in Week 3.
Other wide receivers worth considering are Baltimore Ravens' Rashod Bateman (if Zay Flowers misses Week 3) or New York Giants' Malachi Fields (12% rostered). Other players who can also be considered (if Lemon is a FLEX) are Kansas City Chiefs running back Emmett Johnson (33% rostered) and Jets running back Braelon Allen (17% rostered).
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Trying to decide who to pickup off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...
Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Rashod Bateman, Dontayvion Wicks, Kahlik Shakir, Emmett Johnson. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pickup... all free! Make the right decisions.
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Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Rashod Bateman, Dontayvion Wicks, Kahlik Shakir, Emmett Johnson:
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