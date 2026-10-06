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Running Back (RB) Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Picks for Week 5 (2026)

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Jaylen Warren - Fantasy Football Rankings, Waiver Wire Pickups, Draft Sleepers

Matt's running back (RB) fantasy football start 'em, sit 'em picks for Week 5 of 2026. His RB lineups advice for Week 5 fantasy football start/sit decisions.

In This Article hide
Week 5 - Potential Fantasy Football Booms
Week 5 - Potential Fantasy Football Busts
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 5 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Running back is all about opportunity, but opportunity means a lot more when the matchup is right. In Week 5, several backs are walking into situations where volume, game script, and defensive weaknesses could create monster fantasy performances. Jaylen Warren and Chase Brown are two names I’m especially interested in this week, and both have the workload and matchup to make a serious impact.

But not every big-name, heavy-usage running back belongs in your lineup. Some backs face defenses that have been downright miserable for fantasy production, while others face workload concerns that make their floor much shakier than their name suggests.

This is where we separate the obvious plays from the potential landmines. The numbers matter, the matchup matters, and most importantly, the opportunity matters. Let’s dive into the Week 5 running backs who could boom—and the ones who could leave fantasy managers wondering why they ever trusted them.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 5 - Potential Fantasy Football Booms

Jaylen Warren - RB, Pittsburgh Steelers vs Indianapolis Colts

Remove Rico Dowdle from the equation, and you have a workhorse running back averaging 18.1 fantasy points per game and the RB9 over the last two weeks. Over the last two games, Warren has 34 rushing attempts for 220 yards (6.5 yards per attempt) and 10 receptions for 72 receiving yards. That’s back-to-back 20-touch performances with 100-plus scrimmage yards.

In Week 4, Warren posted a 97% snap rate, the highest among running backs, and over this two-week sample he's seen a 93.5% snap share, a 70.4% route share, a 14.3% target share, and he's handled 85% of Pittsburgh's rushes. At the same time, Kenneth Walker III remains the staple in missed tackles forced this season (43); Warren's 19 ranks in the top five and has driven much of his production lately.

Even if Dowdle returns, Pittsburgh has to keep feeding Warren, who is taking advantage of his opportunity. Obviously, if Dowdle remains out, Warren is a smash play, especially considering the Colts defense is allowing 28.1 fantasy points per game to opposing backs, the sixth-most, and that after facing Jacory Croskey-Merritt in London, which helped bring that number down.

Chase Brown - RB, Cincinnati Bengals at Miami Dolphins

Remember last season when Brown started slow, and everyone forgot him and either dropped him or sold him at pennies on the dollar. Then Brown came back with vengeance and won fantasy managers' championships who kept the faith. Well, brace yourself; history is about to repeat itself, and it starts here in Week 5.

Brown currently sits at RB14 in fantasy, averaging 14.5 fantasy points per game, but over the last two weeks he has fallen to RB21 status, opening a great buy window for savvy managers. Opportunity leads to production in most cases, and with Ja'Marr Chase (concussion) and Tee Higgins (abductor) dealing with injuries, Brown is the top option in the Bengals' passing game.

Miami is bad. The game scripts are always positive for fantasy backs against Miami. The Dolphins are allowing 98 rushing yards and 40.7 receiving yards per game to opposing running backs. The biggest takeaway is the 2.3 touchdowns per game afforded to the position, leading to a league-high 32.9 fantasy points per game.

Matchup plus opportunity could end up leading Brown to an RB1 fantasy week here in Week 5.

Kyle Monangai - RB, Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers

Kyle Monangai stole the Bears' starting running back job in broad daylight, and no one reported it to the police. What’s going on, people?

D'Andre Swift failed to convert three goal-to-go carries, fumbled early in the third quarter, and did not see the field again. He finished with 7.4 fantasy points and has now scored fewer points over his last three games (31.1) than he did in Week 1 alone (32.4).

Monangai took the rest of the snaps, rushed 30 times (eight of his 30 attempts after the Swift fumble) for 146 yards and two touchdowns, handled seven goal-to-go carries, and scored 28.0 fantasy points. Monangai’s rush share before the fumble was 43%. It was 78% after.

Monangai has 681 career carries between college and the NFL without a fumble, and that is definitely something to monitor. It feels like Ben Johnson will use any excuse not to play Swift, and now he has it with data to back it up.

This week, Monangai faces a Packers run defense that has been Swiss Cheese without Micah Parsons, and I saw that because it is full of holes. Green Bay is allowing 126.3 yards per game to opposing backs and 4.4 yards per carry. For fantasy managers, the important number is 30.7 fantasy points against, the third-most.

Week 5 - Potential Fantasy Football Busts

Cam Skattebo - RB, New York Giants at Washington Commanders

Jameis Winston is great for Malik Nabers and Isaiah Likely, but not so much for Cam Skattebo. Winston isn’t really what you'd call a checkdown merchant; he wants to push the ball downfield with reckless abandon.

Then there is the Najee Harris factor; before Harris fumbled, this was shaping up to be a split backfield. With Skattebo accounting for a 52% carry share and a single target, and Harris earning a 42% carry share and a majority of the five carries inside the red zone. A 62% snap rate is too hard to trust on a good week, and this upcoming week is far from good.

The Washington Commanders are a lot of things, most of them not great, but one area they have excelled at early on is defending opposing running backs with fantasy aspirations. Washington is yielding just 12.3 fantasy points per game to opposing running backs, the second-fewest, and is surrendering just 56.0 rushing yards per game and 3.3 yards per carry thus far.

Tony Pollard - RB, Tennessee Titans vs Houston Texans

In the best-case scenario, Tony Pollard is a low-end RB2 who could creep into high-end RB2 territory, as he has posted 13-plus fantasy points in each of his last two contests. That’s pretty much where the ceiling ends, I’m afraid.

This week the floor is falling out underneath him, and the ceiling is caving in as the Titans face a Texans run defense that leads the league in rushing futility in terms of fantasy production. Houston has yet to yield a rushing touchdown this season, and the 11.8 fantasy points allowed is the lowest in fantasy football.

Pollard may seem like a guy you want to get in there. But if you do, you become the Mike McDaniel of fantasy football, get too cute, and it will backfire.

Christian McCaffrey - RB, San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks

From the bold and the beautiful playbook, may I present Christian McCaffrey against the Seattle Seahawks. This matchup could go either way. I either look like the fool or a mad genius. Either way, call me Rod, and I like to party.

Don’t worry, I have actual data here to work with. In three games against the Seahawks last season, McCaffrey produced 127 rushing yards on 41 rushing attempts. Yes, McCaffrey was involved in the passing game, adding 146 receiving yards on 20 receptions; however, even with 61 touches over three games, McCaffrey failed to find the end zone.

Based on last season, we have the McCaffrey floor at around 11.6 fantasy points, well below his seasonal average of 18.5. As for the Seahawks, they are allowing the fifth-fewest fantasy points to running backs this season, which should contribute to a lower-than-expected fantasy outlook this week.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

You can also see the Who Should I Start tool here.

Week 5 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Jaylen Warren, Chase Brown, Kyle Monangai, Cam Skattebo, Tony Pollard, and Christian McCaffrey. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 5.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 5 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 5 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 5 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 5 for Jaylen Warren, Chase Brown, Kyle Monangai, Cam Skattebo, Tony Pollard, and Christian McCaffrey.

Jaylen Warren
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Ja'Marr Chase
Jaylen Warren
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Javonte Williams
Jaylen Warren
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James Cook III
Jaylen Warren
vs
Nico Collins
Jaylen Warren
vs
Zay Flowers
Jaylen Warren
vs
Drake London
Jaylen Warren
vs
Derrick Henry
Jaylen Warren
vs
Michael Wilson
Jaylen Warren
vs
Trey McBride
Jaylen Warren
vs
Chris Olave
Jaylen Warren
vs
Kyren Williams
Jaylen Warren
vs
Brock Bowers
Jaylen Warren
vs
Chase Brown
Jaylen Warren
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Jaylen Warren
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Jaylen Warren
vs
Davante Adams
Jaylen Warren
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Jaylen Warren
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Jaylen Warren
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Jaylen Warren
vs
Malik Nabers
Jaylen Warren
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Jaylen Warren
vs
D'Andre Swift
Jaylen Warren
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jaylen Warren
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Jaylen Warren
vs
Puka Nacua
Jaylen Warren
vs
Parker Washington
Jaylen Warren
vs
Bijan Robinson
Jaylen Warren
vs
Christian Watson
Jaylen Warren
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Jaylen Warren
vs
Garrett Wilson
Jaylen Warren
vs
George Pickens
Jaylen Warren
vs
Justin Jefferson
Jaylen Warren
vs
David Montgomery
Jaylen Warren
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Jaylen Warren
vs
Cam Skattebo
Jaylen Warren
vs
Matthew Golden
Jaylen Warren
vs
Sam Laporta
Jaylen Warren
vs
Bucky Irving
Jaylen Warren
vs
Mike Evans
Jaylen Warren
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Jaylen Warren
vs
Kyle Monangai
Jaylen Warren
vs
DK Metcalf
Jaylen Warren
vs
George Kittle
Jaylen Warren
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Jaylen Warren
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jaylen Warren
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Jaylen Warren
vs
Jameson Williams
Jaylen Warren
vs
Luther Burden III
Jaylen Warren
vs
Josh Downs
Jaylen Warren
vs
Tee Higgins
Jaylen Warren
vs
Isaiah Likely
Jaylen Warren
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Jaylen Warren
vs
Carnell Tate
Jaylen Warren
vs
Stefon Diggs
Jaylen Warren
vs
RJ Harvey
Jaylen Warren
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Jaylen Warren
vs
Tyler Warren
Jaylen Warren
vs
Omarion Hampton
Jaylen Warren
vs
Romeo Doubs
Jaylen Warren
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Jaylen Warren
vs
Rico Dowdle
Jaylen Warren
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Jaylen Warren
vs
Tony Pollard
Jaylen Warren
vs
Alvin Kamara
Jaylen Warren
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Jaylen Warren
vs
Jordan Addison
Jaylen Warren
vs
Denzel Boston
Jaylen Warren
vs
Braelon Allen
Jaylen Warren
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Jaylen Warren
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Jaylen Warren
vs
Tucker Kraft
Jaylen Warren
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Jaylen Warren
vs
Colston Loveland
Jaylen Warren
vs
Juwan Johnson
Jaylen Warren
vs
Malik Washington
Jaylen Warren
vs
Woody Marks
Jaylen Warren
vs
Devaughn Vele
Jaylen Warren
vs
Rome Odunze
Jaylen Warren
vs
Mark Andrews
Jaylen Warren
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Jaylen Warren
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Jaylen Warren
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Jaylen Warren
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Jaylen Warren
vs
Keon Coleman
Jaylen Warren
vs
Khalil Shakir
Jaylen Warren
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Jaylen Warren
vs
DJ Moore
Jaylen Warren
vs
Hunter Henry
Jaylen Warren
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Jaylen Warren
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Jaylen Warren
vs
Tyler Higbee
Jaylen Warren
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Tre Tucker
Jaylen Warren
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KC Concepcion
Jaylen Warren
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Jaylen Warren
vs
Mike Gesicki
Jaylen Warren
vs
Courtland Sutton
Jaylen Warren
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Jaylen Warren
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Jaylen Warren
vs
Makai Lemon
Jaylen Warren
vs
Brenton Strange
Jaylen Warren
vs
Samaje Perine
Jaylen Warren
vs
Jake Ferguson
Jaylen Warren
vs
AJ Barner
Jaylen Warren
vs
Ladd McConkey
Jaylen Warren
vs
Kalif Raymond
Jaylen Warren
vs
Blake Corum
Jaylen Warren
vs
Keenan Allen
Jaylen Warren
vs
Will Shipley
Jaylen Warren
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Jaylen Warren
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Jaylen Warren
vs
Tre Harris
Jaylen Warren
vs
Dalton Schultz
Jaylen Warren
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Jaylen Warren
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Jaylen Warren
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Jaylen Warren
vs
Cade Otton
Jaylen Warren
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Jaylen Warren
vs
Tyjae Spears
Jaylen Warren
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Jaylen Warren
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Jaylen Warren
vs
Justice Hill
Jaylen Warren
vs
Kimani Vidal
Jaylen Warren
vs
Najee Harris
Jaylen Warren
vs
Austin Ekeler
Jaylen Warren
vs
Kendre Miller
Jaylen Warren
vs
Jaylen Wright
Jaylen Warren
vs
Kaelon Black
Jaylen Warren
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Mike Washington Jr.
Jaylen Warren
vs
Raheim Sanders
Jaylen Warren
vs
Sione Vaki
Jaylen Warren
vs
Ty Johnson
Jaylen Warren
vs
Dameon Pierce
Jaylen Warren
vs
Tyler Goodson
Jaylen Warren
vs
Sean Tucker
Jaylen Warren
vs
George Holani
Jaylen Warren
vs
Tyler Badie
Jaylen Warren
vs
Joe Mixon
Jaylen Warren
vs
Seth McGowan
Jaylen Warren
vs
Demond Claiborne
Jaylen Warren
vs
Kaytron Allen
Jaylen Warren
vs
DeeJay Dallas
Jaylen Warren
vs
Roschon Johnson
Jaylen Warren
vs
LeQuint Allen Jr.
Jaylen Warren
vs
Jaleel McLaughlin
Jaylen Warren
vs
Nicholas Singleton
Jaylen Warren
vs
Isaiah Davis
Jaylen Warren
vs
Hunter Luepke
Jaylen Warren
vs
CJ Donaldson
Jaylen Warren
vs
Ray Davis
Jaylen Warren
vs
Chris Brooks
Jaylen Warren
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Jaylen Warren
vs
Ameer Abdullah
Jaylen Warren
vs
Dylan Laube
Jaylen Warren
vs
Jaydon Blue
Jaylen Warren
vs
Tahj Brooks
Jaylen Warren
vs
Corey Kiner
Jaylen Warren
vs
Jordan James
Jaylen Warren
vs
Jacob Saylors
Jaylen Warren
vs
Alec Ingold
Jaylen Warren
vs
Julius Chestnut
Jaylen Warren
vs
Rasheen Ali
Jaylen Warren
vs
Patrick Ricard
Jaylen Warren
vs
Dare Ogunbowale
Jaylen Warren
vs
Bam Knight
Jaylen Warren
vs
Craig Reynolds
Chase Brown
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Chase Brown
vs
Kyren Williams
Chase Brown
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Chase Brown
vs
Trey McBride
Chase Brown
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Chase Brown
vs
Derrick Henry
Chase Brown
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Chase Brown
vs
Zay Flowers
Chase Brown
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Chase Brown
vs
James Cook III
Chase Brown
vs
Puka Nacua
Chase Brown
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Chase Brown
vs
Bijan Robinson
Chase Brown
vs
Jaylen Warren
Chase Brown
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Chase Brown
vs
Javonte Williams
Chase Brown
vs
Nico Collins
Chase Brown
vs
Drake London
Chase Brown
vs
Michael Wilson
Chase Brown
vs
Chris Olave
Chase Brown
vs
Brock Bowers
Chase Brown
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Chase Brown
vs
Davante Adams
Chase Brown
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Chase Brown
vs
Malik Nabers
Chase Brown
vs
D'Andre Swift
Chase Brown
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Chase Brown
vs
Parker Washington
Chase Brown
vs
Christian Watson
Chase Brown
vs
Garrett Wilson
Chase Brown
vs
George Pickens
Chase Brown
vs
Justin Jefferson
Chase Brown
vs
David Montgomery
Chase Brown
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Chase Brown
vs
Cam Skattebo
Chase Brown
vs
Matthew Golden
Chase Brown
vs
Sam Laporta
Chase Brown
vs
Bucky Irving
Chase Brown
vs
Mike Evans
Chase Brown
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Chase Brown
vs
Kyle Monangai
Chase Brown
vs
DK Metcalf
Chase Brown
vs
George Kittle
Chase Brown
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Chase Brown
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Chase Brown
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Chase Brown
vs
Jameson Williams
Chase Brown
vs
Luther Burden III
Chase Brown
vs
Josh Downs
Chase Brown
vs
Tee Higgins
Chase Brown
vs
Isaiah Likely
Chase Brown
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Chase Brown
vs
Carnell Tate
Chase Brown
vs
Stefon Diggs
Chase Brown
vs
RJ Harvey
Chase Brown
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Chase Brown
vs
Tyler Warren
Chase Brown
vs
Omarion Hampton
Chase Brown
vs
Romeo Doubs
Chase Brown
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Chase Brown
vs
Rico Dowdle
Chase Brown
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Chase Brown
vs
Tony Pollard
Chase Brown
vs
Alvin Kamara
Chase Brown
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Chase Brown
vs
Jordan Addison
Chase Brown
vs
Denzel Boston
Chase Brown
vs
Braelon Allen
Chase Brown
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Chase Brown
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Chase Brown
vs
Tucker Kraft
Chase Brown
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Chase Brown
vs
Colston Loveland
Chase Brown
vs
Juwan Johnson
Chase Brown
vs
Malik Washington
Chase Brown
vs
Woody Marks
Chase Brown
vs
Devaughn Vele
Chase Brown
vs
Rome Odunze
Chase Brown
vs
Mark Andrews
Chase Brown
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Chase Brown
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Chase Brown
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Chase Brown
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Chase Brown
vs
Keon Coleman
Chase Brown
vs
Khalil Shakir
Chase Brown
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Chase Brown
vs
DJ Moore
Chase Brown
vs
Hunter Henry
Chase Brown
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Chase Brown
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Chase Brown
vs
Tyler Higbee
Chase Brown
vs
Tre Tucker
Chase Brown
vs
KC Concepcion
Chase Brown
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Chase Brown
vs
Mike Gesicki
Chase Brown
vs
Courtland Sutton
Chase Brown
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Chase Brown
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Chase Brown
vs
Makai Lemon
Chase Brown
vs
Brenton Strange
Chase Brown
vs
Samaje Perine
Chase Brown
vs
Jake Ferguson
Chase Brown
vs
AJ Barner
Chase Brown
vs
Ladd McConkey
Chase Brown
vs
Kalif Raymond
Chase Brown
vs
Blake Corum
Chase Brown
vs
Keenan Allen
Chase Brown
vs
Will Shipley
Chase Brown
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Chase Brown
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Chase Brown
vs
Tre Harris
Chase Brown
vs
Dalton Schultz
Chase Brown
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Chase Brown
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Chase Brown
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Chase Brown
vs
Cade Otton
Chase Brown
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Chase Brown
vs
Tyjae Spears
Chase Brown
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Chase Brown
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Chase Brown
vs
Justice Hill
Chase Brown
vs
Kimani Vidal
Chase Brown
vs
Najee Harris
Chase Brown
vs
Austin Ekeler
Chase Brown
vs
Kendre Miller
Chase Brown
vs
Jaylen Wright
Chase Brown
vs
Kaelon Black
Chase Brown
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Chase Brown
vs
Raheim Sanders
Chase Brown
vs
Sione Vaki
Chase Brown
vs
Ty Johnson
Chase Brown
vs
Dameon Pierce
Chase Brown
vs
Tyler Goodson
Chase Brown
vs
Sean Tucker
Chase Brown
vs
George Holani
Chase Brown
vs
Tyler Badie
Chase Brown
vs
Joe Mixon
Chase Brown
vs
Seth McGowan
Chase Brown
vs
Demond Claiborne
Chase Brown
vs
Kaytron Allen
Chase Brown
vs
DeeJay Dallas
Chase Brown
vs
Roschon Johnson
Chase Brown
vs
LeQuint Allen Jr.
Chase Brown
vs
Jaleel McLaughlin
Chase Brown
vs
Nicholas Singleton
Chase Brown
vs
Isaiah Davis
Chase Brown
vs
Hunter Luepke
Chase Brown
vs
CJ Donaldson
Chase Brown
vs
Ray Davis
Chase Brown
vs
Chris Brooks
Chase Brown
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Chase Brown
vs
Ameer Abdullah
Chase Brown
vs
Dylan Laube
Chase Brown
vs
Jaydon Blue
Chase Brown
vs
Tahj Brooks
Chase Brown
vs
Corey Kiner
Chase Brown
vs
Jordan James
Chase Brown
vs
Jacob Saylors
Chase Brown
vs
Alec Ingold
Chase Brown
vs
Julius Chestnut
Chase Brown
vs
Rasheen Ali
Chase Brown
vs
Patrick Ricard
Chase Brown
vs
Dare Ogunbowale
Chase Brown
vs
Bam Knight
Chase Brown
vs
Craig Reynolds
Kyle Monangai
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Kyle Monangai
vs
DK Metcalf
Kyle Monangai
vs
Mike Evans
Kyle Monangai
vs
George Kittle
Kyle Monangai
vs
Bucky Irving
Kyle Monangai
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Kyle Monangai
vs
Sam Laporta
Kyle Monangai
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Kyle Monangai
vs
Matthew Golden
Kyle Monangai
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Kyle Monangai
vs
Cam Skattebo
Kyle Monangai
vs
Jameson Williams
Kyle Monangai
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Kyle Monangai
vs
Luther Burden III
Kyle Monangai
vs
David Montgomery
Kyle Monangai
vs
Josh Downs
Kyle Monangai
vs
Justin Jefferson
Kyle Monangai
vs
Tee Higgins
Kyle Monangai
vs
George Pickens
Kyle Monangai
vs
Isaiah Likely
Kyle Monangai
vs
Garrett Wilson
Kyle Monangai
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Kyle Monangai
vs
Christian Watson
Kyle Monangai
vs
Carnell Tate
Kyle Monangai
vs
Parker Washington
Kyle Monangai
vs
Stefon Diggs
Kyle Monangai
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Kyle Monangai
vs
RJ Harvey
Kyle Monangai
vs
D'Andre Swift
Kyle Monangai
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Kyle Monangai
vs
Malik Nabers
Kyle Monangai
vs
Tyler Warren
Kyle Monangai
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Kyle Monangai
vs
Omarion Hampton
Kyle Monangai
vs
Davante Adams
Kyle Monangai
vs
Romeo Doubs
Kyle Monangai
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Kyle Monangai
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Kyle Monangai
vs
Brock Bowers
Kyle Monangai
vs
Rico Dowdle
Kyle Monangai
vs
Chris Olave
Kyle Monangai
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Kyle Monangai
vs
Michael Wilson
Kyle Monangai
vs
Tony Pollard
Kyle Monangai
vs
Drake London
Kyle Monangai
vs
Alvin Kamara
Kyle Monangai
vs
Nico Collins
Kyle Monangai
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Kyle Monangai
vs
Javonte Williams
Kyle Monangai
vs
Jordan Addison
Kyle Monangai
vs
Jaylen Warren
Kyle Monangai
vs
Denzel Boston
Kyle Monangai
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Kyle Monangai
vs
Braelon Allen
Kyle Monangai
vs
James Cook III
Kyle Monangai
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Kyle Monangai
vs
Zay Flowers
Kyle Monangai
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Kyle Monangai
vs
Derrick Henry
Kyle Monangai
vs
Tucker Kraft
Kyle Monangai
vs
Trey McBride
Kyle Monangai
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Kyle Monangai
vs
Kyren Williams
Kyle Monangai
vs
Colston Loveland
Kyle Monangai
vs
Chase Brown
Kyle Monangai
vs
Juwan Johnson
Kyle Monangai
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Kyle Monangai
vs
Malik Washington
Kyle Monangai
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Kyle Monangai
vs
Woody Marks
Kyle Monangai
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Kyle Monangai
vs
Devaughn Vele
Kyle Monangai
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Kyle Monangai
vs
Rome Odunze
Kyle Monangai
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Kyle Monangai
vs
Mark Andrews
Kyle Monangai
vs
Puka Nacua
Kyle Monangai
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Kyle Monangai
vs
Bijan Robinson
Kyle Monangai
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Kyle Monangai
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Kyle Monangai
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Kyle Monangai
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Kyle Monangai
vs
Keon Coleman
Kyle Monangai
vs
Khalil Shakir
Kyle Monangai
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Kyle Monangai
vs
DJ Moore
Kyle Monangai
vs
Hunter Henry
Kyle Monangai
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Kyle Monangai
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Kyle Monangai
vs
Tyler Higbee
Kyle Monangai
vs
Tre Tucker
Kyle Monangai
vs
KC Concepcion
Kyle Monangai
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Kyle Monangai
vs
Mike Gesicki
Kyle Monangai
vs
Courtland Sutton
Kyle Monangai
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Kyle Monangai
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Kyle Monangai
vs
Makai Lemon
Kyle Monangai
vs
Brenton Strange
Kyle Monangai
vs
Samaje Perine
Kyle Monangai
vs
Jake Ferguson
Kyle Monangai
vs
AJ Barner
Kyle Monangai
vs
Ladd McConkey
Kyle Monangai
vs
Kalif Raymond
Kyle Monangai
vs
Blake Corum
Kyle Monangai
vs
Keenan Allen
Kyle Monangai
vs
Will Shipley
Kyle Monangai
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Kyle Monangai
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Kyle Monangai
vs
Tre Harris
Kyle Monangai
vs
Dalton Schultz
Kyle Monangai
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Kyle Monangai
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Kyle Monangai
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Kyle Monangai
vs
Cade Otton
Kyle Monangai
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Kyle Monangai
vs
Tyjae Spears
Kyle Monangai
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Kyle Monangai
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Kyle Monangai
vs
Justice Hill
Kyle Monangai
vs
Kimani Vidal
Kyle Monangai
vs
Najee Harris
Kyle Monangai
vs
Austin Ekeler
Kyle Monangai
vs
Kendre Miller
Kyle Monangai
vs
Jaylen Wright
Kyle Monangai
vs
Kaelon Black
Kyle Monangai
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Kyle Monangai
vs
Raheim Sanders
Kyle Monangai
vs
Sione Vaki
Kyle Monangai
vs
Ty Johnson
Kyle Monangai
vs
Dameon Pierce
Kyle Monangai
vs
Tyler Goodson
Kyle Monangai
vs
Sean Tucker
Kyle Monangai
vs
George Holani
Kyle Monangai
vs
Tyler Badie
Kyle Monangai
vs
Joe Mixon
Kyle Monangai
vs
Seth McGowan
Kyle Monangai
vs
Demond Claiborne
Kyle Monangai
vs
Kaytron Allen
Kyle Monangai
vs
DeeJay Dallas
Kyle Monangai
vs
Roschon Johnson
Kyle Monangai
vs
LeQuint Allen Jr.
Kyle Monangai
vs
Jaleel McLaughlin
Kyle Monangai
vs
Nicholas Singleton
Kyle Monangai
vs
Isaiah Davis
Kyle Monangai
vs
Hunter Luepke
Kyle Monangai
vs
CJ Donaldson
Kyle Monangai
vs
Ray Davis
Kyle Monangai
vs
Chris Brooks
Kyle Monangai
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Kyle Monangai
vs
Ameer Abdullah
Kyle Monangai
vs
Dylan Laube
Kyle Monangai
vs
Jaydon Blue
Kyle Monangai
vs
Tahj Brooks
Kyle Monangai
vs
Corey Kiner
Kyle Monangai
vs
Jordan James
Kyle Monangai
vs
Jacob Saylors
Kyle Monangai
vs
Alec Ingold
Kyle Monangai
vs
Julius Chestnut
Kyle Monangai
vs
Rasheen Ali
Kyle Monangai
vs
Patrick Ricard
Kyle Monangai
vs
Dare Ogunbowale
Kyle Monangai
vs
Bam Knight
Kyle Monangai
vs
Craig Reynolds
Cam Skattebo
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Cam Skattebo
vs
Matthew Golden
Cam Skattebo
vs
David Montgomery
Cam Skattebo
vs
Sam Laporta
Cam Skattebo
vs
Justin Jefferson
Cam Skattebo
vs
Bucky Irving
Cam Skattebo
vs
George Pickens
Cam Skattebo
vs
Mike Evans
Cam Skattebo
vs
Garrett Wilson
Cam Skattebo
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Cam Skattebo
vs
Christian Watson
Cam Skattebo
vs
Kyle Monangai
Cam Skattebo
vs
Parker Washington
Cam Skattebo
vs
DK Metcalf
Cam Skattebo
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Cam Skattebo
vs
George Kittle
Cam Skattebo
vs
D'Andre Swift
Cam Skattebo
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Cam Skattebo
vs
Malik Nabers
Cam Skattebo
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Cam Skattebo
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Cam Skattebo
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Cam Skattebo
vs
Davante Adams
Cam Skattebo
vs
Jameson Williams
Cam Skattebo
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Cam Skattebo
vs
Luther Burden III
Cam Skattebo
vs
Brock Bowers
Cam Skattebo
vs
Josh Downs
Cam Skattebo
vs
Chris Olave
Cam Skattebo
vs
Tee Higgins
Cam Skattebo
vs
Michael Wilson
Cam Skattebo
vs
Isaiah Likely
Cam Skattebo
vs
Drake London
Cam Skattebo
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Cam Skattebo
vs
Nico Collins
Cam Skattebo
vs
Carnell Tate
Cam Skattebo
vs
Javonte Williams
Cam Skattebo
vs
Stefon Diggs
Cam Skattebo
vs
Jaylen Warren
Cam Skattebo
vs
RJ Harvey
Cam Skattebo
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Cam Skattebo
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Cam Skattebo
vs
James Cook III
Cam Skattebo
vs
Tyler Warren
Cam Skattebo
vs
Zay Flowers
Cam Skattebo
vs
Omarion Hampton
Cam Skattebo
vs
Derrick Henry
Cam Skattebo
vs
Romeo Doubs
Cam Skattebo
vs
Trey McBride
Cam Skattebo
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Cam Skattebo
vs
Kyren Williams
Cam Skattebo
vs
Rico Dowdle
Cam Skattebo
vs
Chase Brown
Cam Skattebo
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Cam Skattebo
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Cam Skattebo
vs
Tony Pollard
Cam Skattebo
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Cam Skattebo
vs
Alvin Kamara
Cam Skattebo
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Cam Skattebo
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Cam Skattebo
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Cam Skattebo
vs
Jordan Addison
Cam Skattebo
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Cam Skattebo
vs
Denzel Boston
Cam Skattebo
vs
Puka Nacua
Cam Skattebo
vs
Braelon Allen
Cam Skattebo
vs
Bijan Robinson
Cam Skattebo
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Cam Skattebo
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Cam Skattebo
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Cam Skattebo
vs
Tucker Kraft
Cam Skattebo
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Cam Skattebo
vs
Colston Loveland
Cam Skattebo
vs
Juwan Johnson
Cam Skattebo
vs
Malik Washington
Cam Skattebo
vs
Woody Marks
Cam Skattebo
vs
Devaughn Vele
Cam Skattebo
vs
Rome Odunze
Cam Skattebo
vs
Mark Andrews
Cam Skattebo
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Cam Skattebo
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Cam Skattebo
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Cam Skattebo
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Cam Skattebo
vs
Keon Coleman
Cam Skattebo
vs
Khalil Shakir
Cam Skattebo
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Cam Skattebo
vs
DJ Moore
Cam Skattebo
vs
Hunter Henry
Cam Skattebo
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Cam Skattebo
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Cam Skattebo
vs
Tyler Higbee
Cam Skattebo
vs
Tre Tucker
Cam Skattebo
vs
KC Concepcion
Cam Skattebo
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Cam Skattebo
vs
Mike Gesicki
Cam Skattebo
vs
Courtland Sutton
Cam Skattebo
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Cam Skattebo
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Cam Skattebo
vs
Makai Lemon
Cam Skattebo
vs
Brenton Strange
Cam Skattebo
vs
Samaje Perine
Cam Skattebo
vs
Jake Ferguson
Cam Skattebo
vs
AJ Barner
Cam Skattebo
vs
Ladd McConkey
Cam Skattebo
vs
Kalif Raymond
Cam Skattebo
vs
Blake Corum
Cam Skattebo
vs
Keenan Allen
Cam Skattebo
vs
Will Shipley
Cam Skattebo
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Cam Skattebo
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Cam Skattebo
vs
Tre Harris
Cam Skattebo
vs
Dalton Schultz
Cam Skattebo
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Cam Skattebo
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Cam Skattebo
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Cam Skattebo
vs
Cade Otton
Cam Skattebo
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Cam Skattebo
vs
Tyjae Spears
Cam Skattebo
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Cam Skattebo
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Cam Skattebo
vs
Justice Hill
Cam Skattebo
vs
Kimani Vidal
Cam Skattebo
vs
Najee Harris
Cam Skattebo
vs
Austin Ekeler
Cam Skattebo
vs
Kendre Miller
Cam Skattebo
vs
Jaylen Wright
Cam Skattebo
vs
Kaelon Black
Cam Skattebo
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Cam Skattebo
vs
Raheim Sanders
Cam Skattebo
vs
Sione Vaki
Cam Skattebo
vs
Ty Johnson
Cam Skattebo
vs
Dameon Pierce
Cam Skattebo
vs
Tyler Goodson
Cam Skattebo
vs
Sean Tucker
Cam Skattebo
vs
George Holani
Cam Skattebo
vs
Tyler Badie
Cam Skattebo
vs
Joe Mixon
Cam Skattebo
vs
Seth McGowan
Cam Skattebo
vs
Demond Claiborne
Cam Skattebo
vs
Kaytron Allen
Cam Skattebo
vs
DeeJay Dallas
Cam Skattebo
vs
Roschon Johnson
Cam Skattebo
vs
LeQuint Allen Jr.
Cam Skattebo
vs
Jaleel McLaughlin
Cam Skattebo
vs
Nicholas Singleton
Cam Skattebo
vs
Isaiah Davis
Cam Skattebo
vs
Hunter Luepke
Cam Skattebo
vs
CJ Donaldson
Cam Skattebo
vs
Ray Davis
Cam Skattebo
vs
Chris Brooks
Cam Skattebo
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Cam Skattebo
vs
Ameer Abdullah
Cam Skattebo
vs
Dylan Laube
Cam Skattebo
vs
Jaydon Blue
Cam Skattebo
vs
Tahj Brooks
Cam Skattebo
vs
Corey Kiner
Cam Skattebo
vs
Jordan James
Cam Skattebo
vs
Jacob Saylors
Cam Skattebo
vs
Alec Ingold
Cam Skattebo
vs
Julius Chestnut
Cam Skattebo
vs
Rasheen Ali
Cam Skattebo
vs
Patrick Ricard
Cam Skattebo
vs
Dare Ogunbowale
Cam Skattebo
vs
Bam Knight
Cam Skattebo
vs
Craig Reynolds
Tony Pollard
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Tony Pollard
vs
Alvin Kamara
Tony Pollard
vs
Rico Dowdle
Tony Pollard
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Tony Pollard
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Tony Pollard
vs
Jordan Addison
Tony Pollard
vs
Romeo Doubs
Tony Pollard
vs
Denzel Boston
Tony Pollard
vs
Omarion Hampton
Tony Pollard
vs
Braelon Allen
Tony Pollard
vs
Tyler Warren
Tony Pollard
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Tony Pollard
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Tony Pollard
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Tony Pollard
vs
RJ Harvey
Tony Pollard
vs
Tucker Kraft
Tony Pollard
vs
Stefon Diggs
Tony Pollard
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Tony Pollard
vs
Carnell Tate
Tony Pollard
vs
Colston Loveland
Tony Pollard
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Tony Pollard
vs
Juwan Johnson
Tony Pollard
vs
Isaiah Likely
Tony Pollard
vs
Malik Washington
Tony Pollard
vs
Tee Higgins
Tony Pollard
vs
Woody Marks
Tony Pollard
vs
Josh Downs
Tony Pollard
vs
Devaughn Vele
Tony Pollard
vs
Luther Burden III
Tony Pollard
vs
Rome Odunze
Tony Pollard
vs
Jameson Williams
Tony Pollard
vs
Mark Andrews
Tony Pollard
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Tony Pollard
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Tony Pollard
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Tony Pollard
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Tony Pollard
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Tony Pollard
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Tony Pollard
vs
George Kittle
Tony Pollard
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Tony Pollard
vs
DK Metcalf
Tony Pollard
vs
Keon Coleman
Tony Pollard
vs
Kyle Monangai
Tony Pollard
vs
Khalil Shakir
Tony Pollard
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Tony Pollard
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Tony Pollard
vs
Mike Evans
Tony Pollard
vs
DJ Moore
Tony Pollard
vs
Bucky Irving
Tony Pollard
vs
Hunter Henry
Tony Pollard
vs
Sam Laporta
Tony Pollard
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Tony Pollard
vs
Matthew Golden
Tony Pollard
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Tony Pollard
vs
Cam Skattebo
Tony Pollard
vs
Tyler Higbee
Tony Pollard
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Tony Pollard
vs
Tre Tucker
Tony Pollard
vs
David Montgomery
Tony Pollard
vs
KC Concepcion
Tony Pollard
vs
Justin Jefferson
Tony Pollard
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Tony Pollard
vs
George Pickens
Tony Pollard
vs
Mike Gesicki
Tony Pollard
vs
Garrett Wilson
Tony Pollard
vs
Courtland Sutton
Tony Pollard
vs
Christian Watson
Tony Pollard
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Tony Pollard
vs
Parker Washington
Tony Pollard
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Tony Pollard
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Tony Pollard
vs
Makai Lemon
Tony Pollard
vs
D'Andre Swift
Tony Pollard
vs
Brenton Strange
Tony Pollard
vs
Malik Nabers
Tony Pollard
vs
Samaje Perine
Tony Pollard
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Tony Pollard
vs
Jake Ferguson
Tony Pollard
vs
Davante Adams
Tony Pollard
vs
AJ Barner
Tony Pollard
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Tony Pollard
vs
Ladd McConkey
Tony Pollard
vs
Brock Bowers
Tony Pollard
vs
Kalif Raymond
Tony Pollard
vs
Chris Olave
Tony Pollard
vs
Blake Corum
Tony Pollard
vs
Michael Wilson
Tony Pollard
vs
Keenan Allen
Tony Pollard
vs
Drake London
Tony Pollard
vs
Will Shipley
Tony Pollard
vs
Nico Collins
Tony Pollard
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Tony Pollard
vs
Javonte Williams
Tony Pollard
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Tony Pollard
vs
Jaylen Warren
Tony Pollard
vs
Tre Harris
Tony Pollard
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Tony Pollard
vs
Dalton Schultz
Tony Pollard
vs
James Cook III
Tony Pollard
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Tony Pollard
vs
Zay Flowers
Tony Pollard
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Tony Pollard
vs
Derrick Henry
Tony Pollard
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Tony Pollard
vs
Trey McBride
Tony Pollard
vs
Cade Otton
Tony Pollard
vs
Kyren Williams
Tony Pollard
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Tony Pollard
vs
Chase Brown
Tony Pollard
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Tony Pollard
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Tony Pollard
vs
Quentin Johnston
Tony Pollard
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Tony Pollard
vs
Dohnte Meyers
Tony Pollard
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Tony Pollard
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Tony Pollard
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Tony Pollard
vs
Bijan Robinson
Tony Pollard
vs
Tyjae Spears
Tony Pollard
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Tony Pollard
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Tony Pollard
vs
Justice Hill
Tony Pollard
vs
Kimani Vidal
Tony Pollard
vs
Najee Harris
Tony Pollard
vs
Austin Ekeler
Tony Pollard
vs
Kendre Miller
Tony Pollard
vs
Jaylen Wright
Tony Pollard
vs
Kaelon Black
Tony Pollard
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Tony Pollard
vs
Raheim Sanders
Tony Pollard
vs
Sione Vaki
Tony Pollard
vs
Ty Johnson
Tony Pollard
vs
Dameon Pierce
Tony Pollard
vs
Tyler Goodson
Tony Pollard
vs
Sean Tucker
Tony Pollard
vs
George Holani
Tony Pollard
vs
Tyler Badie
Tony Pollard
vs
Joe Mixon
Tony Pollard
vs
Seth McGowan
Tony Pollard
vs
Demond Claiborne
Tony Pollard
vs
Kaytron Allen
Tony Pollard
vs
DeeJay Dallas
Tony Pollard
vs
Roschon Johnson
Tony Pollard
vs
LeQuint Allen Jr.
Tony Pollard
vs
Jaleel McLaughlin
Tony Pollard
vs
Nicholas Singleton
Tony Pollard
vs
Isaiah Davis
Tony Pollard
vs
Hunter Luepke
Tony Pollard
vs
CJ Donaldson
Tony Pollard
vs
Ray Davis
Tony Pollard
vs
Chris Brooks
Tony Pollard
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Tony Pollard
vs
Ameer Abdullah
Tony Pollard
vs
Dylan Laube
Tony Pollard
vs
Jaydon Blue
Tony Pollard
vs
Tahj Brooks
Tony Pollard
vs
Corey Kiner
Tony Pollard
vs
Jordan James
Tony Pollard
vs
Jacob Saylors
Tony Pollard
vs
Alec Ingold
Tony Pollard
vs
Julius Chestnut
Tony Pollard
vs
Rasheen Ali
Tony Pollard
vs
Patrick Ricard
Tony Pollard
vs
Dare Ogunbowale
Tony Pollard
vs
Bam Knight
Tony Pollard
vs
Craig Reynolds
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Chase Brown
Christian McCaffrey
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Kyren Williams
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Trey McBride
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Derrick Henry
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Puka Nacua
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Zay Flowers
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Bijan Robinson
Christian McCaffrey
vs
James Cook III
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Jaylen Warren
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Javonte Williams
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Nico Collins
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Drake London
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Michael Wilson
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Chris Olave
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Brock Bowers
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Davante Adams
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Malik Nabers
Christian McCaffrey
vs
D'Andre Swift
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Parker Washington
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Christian Watson
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Garrett Wilson
Christian McCaffrey
vs
George Pickens
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Justin Jefferson
Christian McCaffrey
vs
David Montgomery
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Cam Skattebo
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Matthew Golden
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Sam Laporta
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Bucky Irving
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Mike Evans
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Kyle Monangai
Christian McCaffrey
vs
DK Metcalf
Christian McCaffrey
vs
George Kittle
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Jameson Williams
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Luther Burden III
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Josh Downs
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Tee Higgins
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Isaiah Likely
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Carnell Tate
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Stefon Diggs
Christian McCaffrey
vs
RJ Harvey
Christian McCaffrey
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Tyler Warren
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Omarion Hampton
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Romeo Doubs
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Rico Dowdle
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Tony Pollard
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Alvin Kamara
Christian McCaffrey
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Jordan Addison
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Denzel Boston
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Braelon Allen
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Tucker Kraft
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Colston Loveland
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Juwan Johnson
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Malik Washington
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Woody Marks
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Devaughn Vele
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Rome Odunze
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Mark Andrews
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Keon Coleman
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Khalil Shakir
Christian McCaffrey
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Christian McCaffrey
vs
DJ Moore
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Hunter Henry
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Tyler Higbee
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Tre Tucker
Christian McCaffrey
vs
KC Concepcion
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Mike Gesicki
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Courtland Sutton
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Makai Lemon
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Brenton Strange
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Samaje Perine
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Jake Ferguson
Christian McCaffrey
vs
AJ Barner
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Ladd McConkey
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Kalif Raymond
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Blake Corum
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Keenan Allen
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Will Shipley
Christian McCaffrey
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Tre Harris
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Dalton Schultz
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Cade Otton
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Tyjae Spears
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Justice Hill
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Kimani Vidal
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Najee Harris
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Austin Ekeler
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Kendre Miller
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Jaylen Wright
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Kaelon Black
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Raheim Sanders
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Sione Vaki
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Ty Johnson
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Dameon Pierce
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Tyler Goodson
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Sean Tucker
Christian McCaffrey
vs
George Holani
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Tyler Badie
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Joe Mixon
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Seth McGowan
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Demond Claiborne
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Kaytron Allen
Christian McCaffrey
vs
DeeJay Dallas
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Roschon Johnson
Christian McCaffrey
vs
LeQuint Allen Jr.
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Jaleel McLaughlin
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Nicholas Singleton
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Isaiah Davis
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Hunter Luepke
Christian McCaffrey
vs
CJ Donaldson
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Ray Davis
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Chris Brooks
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Ameer Abdullah
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Dylan Laube
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Jaydon Blue
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Tahj Brooks
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Corey Kiner
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Jordan James
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Jacob Saylors
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Alec Ingold
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Julius Chestnut
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Rasheen Ali
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Patrick Ricard
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Dare Ogunbowale
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Bam Knight
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Craig Reynolds

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Damon Severson

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Darius Acuff Jr.

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LaMelo Ball

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Connor Brown

Won't Play This Week
Anthony Edwards

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Jason Dickinson

Set to Make His Season Debut Wednesday
Ty Jerome

Starts at Point Guard in Preseason Opener
Danila Yurov

Questionable for Tuesday
Kel'el Ware

has Double-Double Off the Bench in Preseason Opener
Bowen Byram

on Track to Return Tuesday
Lamar Jackson

Questionable at Best for Week 5
Linus Ullmark

Makes Precautionary Exit Monday
Jaylen Brown

Scores 22 Points in Preseason Debut for 76ers
Macklin Celebrini

a Late Scratch Due to Lower-Body Injury
Jordan Hawkins

Signs Two-Way Deal with Bulls
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

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Jackson Suber

Plays in Japan for the First Time
Maverick McNealy

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Brian Robinson

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Garrett Crochet

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Nick Bosa

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Josh Naylor

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Terry McLaurin

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Cal Raleigh

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Gavin Williams

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Aaron Donald

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Kyle Monangai

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Kawhi Leonard

Returns to Full Practice Monday
Max Strus

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Saquon Barkley

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Coby White

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Ladd McConkey

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Matt Roy

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Andrew Mangiapane

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Won't Play Monday
Jake Sanderson

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Alex Ovechkin

Announces He Will Retire After This Season
Jayden Daniels

Goal is for Jayden Daniels to Start in Week 5
Tank Bigsby

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Lamar Jackson

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Tee Higgins

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Ja'Marr Chase

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Zach Charbonnet

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Puka Nacua

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Tyreek Hill

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Jordan Eberle

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Leo Carlsson

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Keyonte George

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Cutter Gauthier

Bags Three Points in Sunday's Win
Stephen Curry

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Lauri Markkanen

Leads Jazz with 17 Points in Preseason Opener
Kyle Connor

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Nikola Jokić

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Nick Schmaltz

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Joe Veleno

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Max Strus

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Noah Penda

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