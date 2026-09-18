Jake Elliott Made All of His Kicks in Week 1, Faces Titans in Week 2
Sep 18, 2026, 3:05 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles kicker Jake Elliott saw limited action in a Week 1 win over the Washington Commanders. Still, he did make his sole field goal attempt from 35 yards out and all three of his extra point attempts to open the 2026 season. All in all, Elliott produced six fantasy points in standard scoring settings in Week 1. He faces the Tennessee Titans in Nashville in Week 2 and could see more opportunities. Last week, the Titans allowed New York Jets kicker Jason Sanders to put 11 points on the board, with three field goals (including a 52-yarder) and two extra points. Sanders scored 15 fantasy points in Week 1. Elliott looks to bounce back from a down 2025 season in which he made 20 out of 27 field goals (74.1%) and went 7-for-10 from 40 yards or more and just 4-for-8 from 50 yards or more. Elliott is on the right track with his Week 1 performance, but he did not get a chance to test his range from deep, which was the issue for him last season. Elliott enters the matchup with the Titans as RotoBaller's No. 16 kicker for Week 2. He is projected to score 7.8 points. Elliott is a streaming option in deep leagues for Week 2, but not a priority addition to your lineup.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: RotoBaller
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Javonte Williams An RB1 In Week 2 vs Commanders
John Johnson
John Johnson
Sep 19, 2026, 8:11 AM ETDallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams was the only player that had a great day for fantasy football in Week 1 against the New York Giants. He rushed 12 times for 41 yards and a touchdown and caught all five of his targets for 31 yards and another score. The touchdowns saved his day from a fantasy perspective, but being a team's clear No. 1 goal line back with very little competition in the backfield tends to do that. He also has an excellent receiving role, and Dallas doesn't have a high-end pass-catching back to take that away from him. He figures to be plenty involved in the offense in Week 2, as Dallas is facing the Washington Commanders, who had a very porous defense last season. Williams scored double-digit PPR fantasy points in both games against them last season, and should see another heavy workload in a must-win home matchup with a bitter divisional rival. Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer is in his second year as the leader of this team, and this game will go a long way in telling whether his offense has been "solved" by NFL defenses after just one season.--John Johnson
Source: RotoBaller
Texans D/ST Is a Top-Ten Option in Potential Bounce Back
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Sep 19, 2026, 8:10 AM ETThe Houston Texans D/ST was expected to be one. of the best options for fantasy football, but in Week 1, they had a very tough matchup against the Bills and Josh Allen. They allowed 36 points and only managed two sacks and no takeaways in a disappointing showing, but they'll be in a slightly better spot this week against the Bengals and Joe Burrow. Cincinnati scored 33 points in Week 1 against the Bucs with one interception and just one sack allowed. Houston's defense is still stacked with playmakers and brings an elite pass rush, so they are ranked as the No. 9 D/ST in RotoBaller's Week 2 rankings. Even in a less-than-ideal matchup, they are a top-10 option at home this week.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Rashod Bateman Poised to Lead Receiving Corps in Week 2
Matt McCauley
Matt McCauley
Sep 19, 2026, 8:07 AM ETBaltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman is expected to be the Ravens' primary wide receiver during their home opener in Week 2 against the New Orleans Saints. Bateman played 80% of Baltimore's offensive snaps in their 41-23 Week 1 win over the Indianapolis Colts and, most importantly, posted an 85% snap share before halftime when both Zay Flowers (hamstring) and Ja'Kobi Lane (wrist) were still in the game. With Flowers doubtful for Sunday and Lane on IR, Bateman sits atop the wide receiver depth chart in Week 2. Even though he was only targeted once on his 26 total routes, which were the most run on the team, and failed to record a reception in Week 1, Bateman has the clearest path to fantasy relevance among all Ravens wide receivers against the Saints. Last week against the Detroit Lions, the Saints gave up over 30 fantasy points to the wide receiver position and 204 total passing yards, which demonstrates the Saints defense is exploitable through the air. The sixth-year receiver had a down year, as did much of the Ravens' offense, in 2025, but Bateman logged six WR2 performances or better in 2024, proving that he has the capacity to provide fantasy value. Nonetheless, Bateman is a fringe WR4/Flex option in Week 2 and is best suited for managers in deep leagues.--Matt McCauley
Source: ESPN
Brandon Aubrey Still A Starting Fantasy Kicker For Week 2
John Johnson
John Johnson
Sep 19, 2026, 8:05 AM ETDallas Cowboys placekicker Brandon Aubrey is still worth starting in fantasy football lineups in Week 2. The Cowboys will play at home, where they tend to do well on offense, against the Washington Commanders on Sunday. Last season, Aubrey scored a whopping 34 fantasy points across two contests against this divisional rival, making him an absolute must-start in those games. That was when Dallas' offense was firing on all cylinders, though. Hopefully, their Week 1 performance was just an aberration, or a slow start on the road before returning home to get back on track. Aubrey's magical first season was followed by a decline in accuracy for his second two seasons, but he still was one of the more accurate kickers in the NFL. Of greater concern is the Cowboys offense and defense overall -- their defense was unable to get the Giants off the field in Week 2, leading the Giants to grind out long drives and Dallas to only see two possessions in the second half. Aubrey may no longer be the elite kicker option he once was in fantasy, but he could still be attached to a good offense, and is start-worthy in fantasy for Week 2.--John Johnson
Source: RotoBaller
Dalton Schultz Is a Low-End TE1 Without Nico Collins
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Sep 19, 2026, 8:04 AM ETHouston Texans tight end Dalton Schultz was already a featured piece in his team's passing game, but with Nico Collins (hamstring) ruled out for Week 2, he becomes an even better option with more opportunity to post a monster game against the Bengals. Schultz had Houston's second-most targets and catches in Week 1, behind only Collins, snagging four of his eight opportunities for 35 yards. He doesn't typically stretch the field with big gains, but he is a consistent PPR producer with a large enough workload set to come his way to make him a top-10 option this week. He also has a favorable matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, who were one of the worst defenses against his position last year. Shultz is the No. 9 TE in RotoBaller's Week 2 rankings, making him a solid starter in most standard-sized leagues this week.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Jake Ferguson Has Upside, But Plenty Of Risk In Week 2
John Johnson
John Johnson
Sep 19, 2026, 7:58 AM ETDallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson could be one of the more disappointing players at his position this season when all is said and done. He wasn't very involved in what little the Cowboys had of a passing game in Week 1, when he caught both of his two targets for just six yards and zero touchdowns. The stars of the passing game are wide receivers CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens, and even they didn't have great performances in Week 1. It was tough sledding for the whole offense. Week 2 presents a theoretically easier matchup against the Washington Commanders, who struggled against the pass last season. Dallas' offense did well in both games in 2025, putting up a combined 74 points across two games. The Commanders didn't significantly bolster their secondary, either. But Ferguson is often an afterthought in the game plan, as he's not a huge difference-maker at his position. He's better left on the bench outside of deep dynasty leagues.--John Johnson
Source: RotoBaller
Jared Wayne Could Get More Work in Week 2
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Sep 19, 2026, 7:55 AM ETHouston Texans wide receiver Jared Wayne had an impressive training camp and a big preseason, so with Nico Collins (hamstring) unable to play in Week 2 against the Bengals, he could be in line for a bigger role. Wayne earned a spot on the roster this season after spending last year on the practice squad, and the 25-year-old from Pitt played 25 snaps in Week 1, the fourth-most of the team's WRs. He caught his only target for 12 yards, but with Collins joining Jayden Higgins (knee) and Christian Kirk (calf) on the sidelines this week, Wayne could have an opportunity to break out. He's RotoBaller's No. 119 WR this week, making him not worth starting in almost any format at this point. However, the Texans are looking for help at the position behind Collins even when he's ready to return, so Wayne could be worth stashing in extremely deep leagues based on his potential increased workload.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Dak Prescott Should Be Productive In Week 2 vs Commanders
John Johnson
John Johnson
Sep 19, 2026, 7:53 AM ETDallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott managed just 175 passing yards on 34 attempts, good for just over 5.1 yards per pass, against the New York Giants in Week 1. It was an overall sluggish start against what was one of the weaker pass defenses in the NFL last season. Dallas will return home for Week 2 for another divisional showdown, this time against the Washington Commanders, who allowed the fifth-most passing yards per game in the NFL last season. Prescott was potent against them last season, finishing with 23.3 and 22.7 fantasy points in their two matchups. Something feels different about this year's Cowboys offense, though -- despite having their starting running back and two star receivers healthy, they floundered against a team they put up 40 points against in Week 2 last season. Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer didn't have his team prepared to compete in Week 1, as they were simply dominated by New York, though many of the problems stemmed from the Cowboys not being able to get off the field. Prescott remains a must-start in 2QB and superflex leagues, though he's a big risk to start in non-6 point passing TD leagues and 1QB contests.--John Johnson
Source: RotoBaller
Browns D/ST Has Bad Matchup Against Buccaneers
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Sep 19, 2026, 7:48 AM ETThe Browns D/ST is not worth starting this week as they head to Tampa Bay to face the Buccaneers. The Bucs scored 27 points in Week 1's loss to the Bengals but with quarterback Baker Mayfield facing his former team in the Browns, look for him to have a big revenge game. The Bucs can also run the ball with Bucky Irving and Kenny Gainwell but look for Mayfield to spread the ball around to his talented receivers in Emeka Egbuka, Chris Godwin, and Ted Hurst. The Browns D/ST allowed 34 points to Jacksonville in Week 1. They allowed 245 passing yards and four touchdowns to Jags quarterback Trevor Lawrence and gave up 360 yards of total offense. The Browns D/ST is not good enough to be started in fantasy and that should apply again in Week 2.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN.com
CeeDee Lamb A Must-Start WR For Week 2
John Johnson
John Johnson
Sep 19, 2026, 7:47 AM ETDallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb salvaged what would have otherwise been a disappointing performance in Week 1 with a receiving touchdown. He finished with 15.4 PPR fantasy points. The Cowboys offense looked uncharacteristically bland in the loss to the New York Giants, but could be on the verge of getting back on track against another divisional rival, the Washington Commanders, in Week 2. Dallas was one of the best passing offenses in the NFL last season, and unless NFL defenses have completely solved Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer's schemes, the Commanders defense presents a good opportunity for an explosive game. They were fifth-worst in the NFL in 2025 at slowing down opposing passers. Lamb played well against them in 2025, logging 31.6 PPR fantasy points across two contests by catching 10 of his 18 targets for 156 yards and a touchdown. He's a must-start wideout in all leagues in Week 2, though it looks like he may not pay off at his first-round ADP in fantasy football.--John Johnson
Source: RotoBaller
Kayshon Boutte Is Set for a Bigger Role Without Nico Collins
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Sep 19, 2026, 7:46 AM ETHouston Texans wide receiver Kayshon Boutte only made one catch in Week 1, but he'll need to be much more involved in Week 2, since Nico Collins (hamstring) is out. In his Texans debut, Boutte played 46% of snaps in Week 1, which was the third-highest total of Houston's WRs. He only had two targets and made one catch for 21 yards. C.J. Stroud will have to lean on Boutte, Jayline Noel, and Xavier Hutchinson much more in Week 2 after Collins dominated the target share with 10 looks in Week 1. Boutte definitely brings potential as a boom-or-bust deep-ball specialist, and more chances could result in him stepping into a larger role in Houston's offense for the rest of the year. He has a high ceiling without Collins, but he's still only RotoBaller's WR No. 46, so he's still only worth starting in deep leagues or if you are desperate for a FLEX play.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Harold Fannin Jr. Could Be Sleeper Target for Week 2 at Bucs
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Sep 19, 2026, 7:42 AM ETCleveland Browns tight end Harold Fannin Jr. had a rough matchup in Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, as he was limited to three targets and two catches for 21 yards. It was a disappointing week for a tight end who was looked at as a fantasy sleeper at the position after a good year last year. Getting just three targets was the most disappointing part of the Week 1 performance, as he was expected to be more heavily involved in the offense. With three receivers -- Denzel Boston, KC Concepcion, and Jerry Jeudy -- all in the mix and demanding targets from Deshaun Watson it can be tough for Fannin Jr. to get his share. But look for that to change in Week 2 at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs defense allowed a nice game to Bengals tight end Mike Gesicki, who actually led the team in receiving. Expect Watson and the Browns offense to look to get Fannin Jr. involved in the game plan and give him some easy catches early on to get going and get him established. Fannin Jr. could be a sleeper target at the position for Week 2.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN.com
George Pickens Primed To Bounce Back In Week 2
John Johnson
John Johnson
Sep 19, 2026, 7:40 AM ETDallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens got off to a slow start in Week 1 against divisional rival New York Giants when he hauled in just three of his six targets for a paltry 28 receiving yards. He figures to get back on track in Week 2, when Dallas takes on another divisional rival in the Washington Commanders at home. Washington lost 24-22 to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1, so both teams will be looking to right the course with a bounce-back win. The Commanders pass defense allowed the fifth-most passing yards in the NFL in 2025, while the Cowboys unit was the worst in the NFL. Pickens averaged 12.0 PPR fantasy points across his two contests against Washington last season. He's a startable WR2 if he can manage that again and haul in at least one touchdown. A fully healthy CeeDee Lamb might make it difficult for Pickens to be worth his ADP in fantasy drafts, but he should still be started in all leagues.--John Johnson
Source: RotoBaller
Xavier Hutchinson In Line for More Work against the Bengals
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Sep 19, 2026, 7:38 AM ETHouston Texans wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson played the second-most snaps of all his team's WRs in Week 1, and with Nico Collins (hamstring) out in Week 2, Hutchinson will have to carry more of the workload against Cincinnati. Hutchinson also had the second-most targets of any WR and caught three of his six opportunities for 32 yards. While Jaylin Noel and Kayshon Boutte will also have to be more involved, Hutchinson could end up leading this receiver group in a tough matchup against the Bengals, who looked sharp in Week 1 against the Bucs. Hutchinson is the No. 69 WR in RotoBaller's Week 2 rankings, so he remains a very high-risk start despite the potential extra work. If you need a flier for DFS or in deep leagues, his potential extra work puts him on the radar, even though he remains high-risk.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Jerry Jeudy Not Worthy of Start in Week 2 Matchup at Bucs
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Sep 19, 2026, 7:30 AM ETCleveland Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy was not heavily involved in Game 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He caught two passes for 26 yards on four targets and was outplayed by fellow wide receivers Denzel Boston and KC Concepcion. That could be the case again in Week 2 when the Browns visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Look for Jeudy to be third in line in the wide receiver pecking order behind Boston and Concepcion. He could get a few targets, but will have to make the most of those targets in order to make an impact at the Buccaneers. The Bucs defense is very solid and did a good job of keeping Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and the Bengals receivers in check in Week 1. The Bucs have a young but talented secondary that should do a good job of defending Jeudy and limiting his output in Week 2. If you need to start a Browns receiver, it might be the smart move to look towards Boston or Concepcion rather than Jeudy this week.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN.com
Jaylin Noel Brings Deep Sleeper Potential
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Sep 19, 2026, 7:23 AM ETHouston Texans wide receiver Jaylin Noel is an intriguing option for DFS value and streaming in Week 2, since his team will be without star WR Nico Collins (hamstring). In Week 1, the second-year slot receiver played only 30% of offensive snaps but caught both his targets for 53 receiving yards, the second-highest total on the team. Noel had five catches for 63 yards in the one game that Collins missed in the middle of last season, and he could see a huge target increase with Collins unavailable. The Bengals' defense was solid in Week 1 against the Bucs, but Noel could be set for enough volume to still be an excellent value option to consider. Even with more work, though, he's only RotoBaller's No. 64 WR for Week 2, so there's still significant risk along with his upside.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Look For Browns To Find Ways To Get KC Concepcion Jr. The Ball Week 2 at Bucs
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Sep 19, 2026, 7:20 AM ETCleveland Browns wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. was pretty involved in the game plan in Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars and ended up with four catches for 43 yards on five targets, rushed the ball three times for 15 yards, and lost a fumble. The Browns clearly tried to get Concepcion involved in the game, and it worked a little bit as he averaged 10.8 yards per reception. Concepcion out-targeted fellow wide receiver Denzel Boston. Look for the Browns to try to find ways to get Concepcion the ball in the team's Week 2 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Buccaneers' defense did a good job of holding down the Bengals' prolific passing game in Week 1, so they will be tough to pass against in Week 2. With Deshaun Watson at quarterback for the Browns, it's hard to get excited about any Browns receiver, but Concepcion looks as if he could be the most involved in the short passing game and the run game with his ability to run with the ball after the catch. Look for the Browns to try to find ways to showcase Concepcion's quickness and run-after-the-catch ability.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN.com
Woody Marks Offers Sleeper FLEX Potential for Deep Leagues
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Sep 19, 2026, 7:17 AM ETHouston Texans running back Woody Marks split playing time almost exactly evenly with his teammate David Montgomery in Week 1, and with the Texans looking for playmakers in Week 2 against the Bengals, Marks could be even more involved. While Montgomery had 23 touches and three touchdowns, Marks averaged 4.7 yards per carry on his nine carries, compared to Montgomery's 3.0 yards per carry. Montgomery got all six red-zone chances and will likely remain the preferred option near the goal line, which makes him the stronger fantasy play. However, Marks brings receiving ability that the team could lean on more with Nico Collins (hamstring) sidelined. Marks is RotoBaller's No. 38 RB for Week 2 against the Bengals, placing him as a low-end RB3 or deep-league FLEX option. His workload should level out with Montgomery's as the season goes on, giving him stand-alone potential even if he isn't getting scoring opportunities.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
David Montgomery Is a Solid RB2 in Week 2
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Sep 19, 2026, 7:04 AM ETHouston Texans running back David Montgomery had a huge debut for the Texans with three touchdowns, 60 rushing yards, and 19 receiving yards in Week 1 against the Bills. This week, he'll look to keep rolling against the Cincinnati Bengals, and the Texans may have to rely even more on the run game in the absence of WR Nico Collins (hamstring). Montgomery actually played one snap fewer than Woody Marks, but got 23 touches compared to just 10 for Marks. Montgomery also got all six RB opportunities in the red zone, making him the much stronger fantasy option. This week, he's the No. 15 RB and the No. 21 overall player in RotoBaller's rankings, making him a very strong RB2 with a good ceiling since he is lined up for such a significant workload.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
C.J. Stroud Is Hard to Start in Week 2 Without Nico Collins
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Sep 19, 2026, 6:52 AM ETHouston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud had solid numbers in Week 1 against the Bills, but he lost his top receiver, Nico Collins (hamstring), to a midweek injury and is in a tough matchup against the Bengals in Week 2. Stroud threw for 274 passing yards and a pair of touchdowns in the season opener but lost two costly fumbles, including one when trying to rally his team for a win. He finished Week 1 as the QB15, and for Week 2, he's ranked as RotoBaller's QB20. Without Collins, though, he is a much higher-risk start since his receiving corps is very unproven. The Bengals' defense held Baker Mayfield and the Bucs in check in Week 1, which further makes Stroud an unattractive play in single-QB leagues. He remains a low-end QB2, but comes with significant risk factors.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller