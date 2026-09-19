Brian Robinson a Risky Flex Option Despite Favorable Matchup
Sep 19, 2026, 11:05 AM ETAtlanta Falcons running back Brian Robinson chipped in nine carries for 31 yards in Week 1's loss to the Steelers and was not targeted in the passing game. That type of single-digit carry production is likely the production that managers will get out of the former third-rounder when games are competitive, and this week's matchup against the Panthers looks like it could be another tightly contested one. It is an enticing matchup, though, one that saw two Bears running backs go over 100 yards rushing last week and score four touchdowns, but the Atlanta offense under Cooper Rush is not the Chicago offense under Caleb Williams. The mouthwatering matchup perhaps gives the 27-year-old a slight boost in his ranking this week, but he still projects as just a flex/RB5 at RotoBaller or a risky lottery ticket GPP play in DFS. Even so, he remains one of the top handcuffs in the event anything were to happen to Bijan Robinson.--Jarod Rupp
Source: RotoBaller
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Andrei Iosivas Remains WR3 For Bengals in Week 2 at Texans
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Sep 19, 2026, 11:05 AM ETCincinnati Bengals wide receiver Andrei Iosivas remains the WR3 for quarterback Joe Burrow, but he has a lot of competition for targets heading into a Week 2 road matchup against the Houston Texans. In a Week 1 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Iosivas saw three targets and recorded two receptions for just 12 yards. He was behind in targets to tight end Mike Gesicki (seven), running back Chase Brown (six), and fellow wideouts Tee Higgins (six) and Ja'Marr Chase (four), but he had identical production to Chase. Iosivas played 39 offensive snaps, which was the third-most among Cincinnati wide receivers, behind Chase (60) and Higgins (46). Iosivas played 59.3% of his snaps in the slot, and 40.7% on snaps out wide in Week 1. He is projected to score 4.0 points against the Texans and checks in as RotoBaller's No. 91 wide receiver for Week 2, indicating he is safe to leave on the waiver wire and out of lineups.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: RotoBaller
Cooper Kupp Looking to Stay Involved in Seattle's Offense in Week 2
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Sep 19, 2026, 10:46 AM ETSeattle Seahawks wide receiver Cooper Kupp (back) logged a limited practice session on Wednesday with a back issue, but was a full participant on Thursday and Friday and enters a Week 2 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals without an injury designation. He will look to stay involved in the offense against the Cardinals after seeing three targets and recording two receptions for 35 yards in a Week 1 victory over the Patriots. Kupp's 35 yards ranked second on the team behind Jaxon Smith-Njigba (122), while he was tied for second on the team in both targets and receptions. Kupp played 39 snaps, which was the second-most for Seattle's wide receivers behind Smith-Njigba (45). With starting quarterback Sam Darnold out, Kupp will need to build a connection with Drew Lock, who will start while Darnold is inactive. Kupp is projected to score 5.8 points (half-PPR) this week, but is off the radar and currently ranks as RotoBaller's No. 75 wideout for Week 2. It is not necessary to have Kupp in your lineup, but his situation is worth paying attention to moving forward.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: RotoBaller
Bijan Robinson a Top Option Against Porous Carolina Run Defense
Jarod Rupp
Jarod Rupp
Sep 19, 2026, 10:45 AM ETAtlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson carried the load for the Falcons in Week 1, racking up 173 yards of total offense, which included 83 yards on the ground and 90 yards through the air, adding a receiving touchdown for the team's only score. The former first-rounder should be heavily involved again in Week 2 as the team takes on Carolina on Sunday afternoon. The Panthers were a bottom-third unit last season at defending the run, yielding 122.9 yards per contest, and 2026 could be worse. The Panthers were trampled by the Bears' running backs last week, allowing 224 yards on the ground along with four rushing touchdowns (an additional 65 rush yards and two scores were added by Caleb Williams). This matchup projects as a tight one with just a 2.5-point spread, but Robinson should be the focal point of the offense regardless of game script and sets up as a top-three option at running back again this week.--Jarod Rupp
Source: RotoBaller
Devontez Walker Remains off Many Fantasy Radars
Matt McCauley
Matt McCauley
Sep 19, 2026, 10:39 AM ETBaltimore Ravens wide receiver Devontez Walker missed the Ravens' Week 1 victory over the Indianapolis Colts due to a groin injury. Still, he completed three full practices and shed his injury designation ahead of the Week 2 home opener against the New Orleans Saints. His fellow wide receivers are not as fortunate. The team's WR1, Zay Flowers (hamstring), is doubtful for Sunday's contest, and promising rookie receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (wrist) was placed on IR after Wednesday's surgery for a fractured wrist. Walker has primarily been on the outside looking in, but he likely will see an uptick in usage against the Saints as the Ravens enter Week 2 slightly thin at the position. Last week against the Detroit Lions, the Saints gave up over 30 fantasy points to the wide receiver position and 204 total passing yards, which demonstrates the Saints' defense is exploitable through the air. In Week 2 of 2025, Walker hauled in two targets for two receptions, both for touchdowns. Fantasy managers interested in starting Walker this week hope lightning will strike again in Week 2. Moreover, in his seven career games with targets since being drafted in 2024, he has four touchdowns on just 11 targets and seven receptions. Ranked WR87 by Rotoballer, he is a desperation play outside the deepest leagues but an interesting DFS dart throw for those interested in his home run-hitting abilities.--Matt McCauley
Source: ESPN
Mike Washington Jr. Should Continue to Play a Role in Week 2
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Sep 19, 2026, 10:30 AM ETLas Vegas Raiders rookie running back Mike Washington Jr. saw seven carries for 41 yards and was not involved in the passing game in a 27-13 Week 1 win over the Miami Dolphins. He played well behind starter Ashton Jeanty, who saw 50 offensive snaps, compared to just 13 snaps for Washington. Entering a Week 2 matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers, Washington will continue to play behind Jeanty, but he should see some touches of his own. Earlier this week, Las Vegas offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko called Washington an "explosive" player and mentioned that the Raiders want to "maximize his talents." In a Week 1 loss, the Chargers allowed the Arizona Cardinals to rush for 116 yards and a touchdown, although L.A. only allowed 3.4 yards per carry. Washington enters Week 2 as RotoBaller's No. 56 running back, and he is projected to score 3.2 points. Washington does not offer much more appeal than a desperation flex play.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: RotoBaller
Alvin Kamara Set to Make 2026 Debut in Week 2 vs. Ravens
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Sep 19, 2026, 10:17 AM ETAfter missing Week 1 with an MCL sprain, New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (knee) was removed from the injury report and will make his 2026 debut in Week 2 on the road against the Ravens. Kamara is listed as a co-starter in New Orleans' backfield with fellow running back Travis Etienne Jr., but Kamara's exact usage remains unclear. The most likely scenario is that Etienne will handle early-down work and Kamara will see reps on third downs and passing downs. Etienne carried the ball nine times for 46 yards and recorded seven receptions for 32 yards in Week 1 against the Detroit Lions. The mystery is which back will receive red zone and goal-line touches. With Kamara back in the fold, that likely also means a more limited role for Kendre Miller, who saw nine carries for 30 yards and a touchdown in Week 1. Kamara ranks as RotoBaller's No. 64 running back in Week 2 and is projected to score 4.4 points against the Ravens. It is probably best to leave Kamara out of your lineup in Week 2 to see how the backfield rotation works out.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: RotoBaller
Malik Willis Brings QB2 Upside Due to Rushing Potential
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Sep 19, 2026, 10:02 AM ETMiami Dolphins quarterback Malik Willis brings unique potential in Week 2, when he will start against the 49ers. In Week 1, he led his team in rushing with 39 rushing yards on six carries while also completing 15-of-27 passes for 220 passing yards. He ran for a touchdown but didn't throw any scores, while also throwing an interception. He took five sacks and sustained a toe injury, but he was a full participant in practice all week and is going to focus on taking fewer sacks in Week 2. Willis and the Dolphins' offense are still very much a work in progress, but his rushing production is enough to keep him on the radar in dual-QB leagues. In Week 2, Willis is the No. 21 QB in RotoBaller's rankings, leaving him well outside the starting level in most leagues but on the fringes of QB2 status, even in a difficult matchup by the Bay.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Michael Pittman Jr. Facing Difficult Matchup, Injury Concerns in Week 2
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 19, 2026, 9:58 AM ETPittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) is officially questionable to play in his team's Week 2 matchup against the New England Patriots. Pittman Jr. was held out of practice on both Thursday and Friday due to a foot injury, so he may be a true game-time decision on Sunday. The 28-year-old had an underwhelming game in Pittsburgh's Week 1 win over the Atlanta Falcons, recording three catches for 58 yards on three targets. While Pittman Jr. profiles as the WR2 in Pittsburgh alongside DK Metcalf, he was sixth on the team in targets in Week 1. Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has a penchant for throwing the ball to his running backs, which could hurt Pittman Jr.'s ability to make a consistent fantasy impact. New England also fielded a stingy pass defense in 2025, ranking as a top-10 unit in terms of both total passing yards and yards per pass attempt allowed. Even if Pittman Jr. is active, he profiles as a borderline deep-league flex option for fantasy managers in Week 2.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Jaylen Wright Is In a Very Limited Role
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Sep 19, 2026, 9:55 AM ETMiami Dolphins running back Jaylen Wright earned the team's backup spot in the backfield, but in Week 1, he was a non-factor. While even starting RB De'Von Achane didn't get much going against the Raiders, Wright only played four snaps (7%) and lost a yard on his only carry. Wright has shown enough upside to be more than just a handcuff, but he can't be a fantasy factor unless he gets a much bigger workload. The Dolphins are expected to have a run-heavy attack, but most of the work looks like it will go to Achane and QB Malik Willis. In Week 2's matchup against the 49ers, Wright is only the RB68 in RotoBaller's rankings, indicating that he's best left on the bench or the waiver wire until his workload shifts significantly.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Jets D/ST Has a Much Tougher Assignment in Week 2
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 19, 2026, 9:54 AM ETThe Jets defense had a strong opener, holding Tennessee to 195 total yards and 10 points while getting to the quarterback three times. Week 2 is a different test. Green Bay produced 419 yards against Minnesota, and Jordan Love threw for 387 yards and two touchdowns. There is at least one opening for New York: the Packers gave up four sacks, so the pass rush could still create a few fantasy plays. The Jets will also be without Minkah Fitzpatrick and Joseph Ossai, while Will McDonald IV is questionable with an ankle injury. RotoBaller has New York at D/ST21 for the week. There is some sack upside, but this is not nearly as comfortable a streaming spot as the Tennessee matchup was.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Jason Sanders Better Left Outside the Top Streaming Tier
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 19, 2026, 9:52 AM ETNew York Jets kicker Jason Sanders gave the Jets plenty in Week 1, hitting from 33, 51, and 52 yards out while missing only a 54-yard try. He also made both extra points and finished with 11 points. That kind of range is useful, but there is still a roster wrinkle heading into Sunday. Sanders was elevated from the practice squad for the opener and, as of Saturday morning, New York had not announced another elevation for Week 2. Assuming he gets the call again, he is still only K24 in RotoBaller's rankings. Last week's line was nice, but it is not enough to push Sanders into the group of kickers fantasy managers should be actively targeting.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Kenyon Sadiq Needs More Than his Week 1 Touchdown
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 19, 2026, 9:50 AM ETNew York Jets rookie first-round tight end Kenyon Sadiq found a fun way to score his first NFL touchdown, taking an end-around three yards into the end zone on the Jets' opening drive. He also caught all three of his targets for 21 yards. The bigger issue is how crowded the position remains. New York used plenty of heavy tight-end personnel against Tennessee, and Sadiq was sharing the field and opportunities with Mason Taylor, Jeremy Ruckert and Jelani Woods. That can keep him involved without necessarily turning into a useful weekly target total. Green Bay allowed T.J. Hockenson to score last week, but Sadiq is still only TE35 in RotoBaller's Week 2 rankings. The touchdown was encouraging. Three targets are not enough yet to make him a standard-league starter.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Joe Burrow a Borderline Fantasy QB1 in Difficult Week 2 Matchup
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 19, 2026, 9:49 AM ETCincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (back) is officially listed as questionable but is expected to play in his team's Week 2 matchup against the Houston Texans. Burrow had a relatively quiet game from a fantasy perspective in Week 1, throwing for 254 yards, one touchdown, and one interception in a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While a fully healthy Burrow can put up points against any defense, he faces a difficult matchup against Houston. The Texans were beat up by the Buffalo Bills offense in Week 1, but Houston was a top-seven unit in terms of both total passing yards and passing touchdowns allowed in 2025. Burrow battled back tightness throughout this week in practice, which could limit his mobility against the Texans. Between possible lingering effects from the back issue and the difficult matchup, Burrow profiles as a borderline fantasy QB1 in Week 2.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Braelon Allen Still Has a Secondary Role
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 19, 2026, 9:47 AM ETNew York Jets running back Braelon Allen was not buried behind Breece Hall in Week 1. He carried the ball 10 times for 40 yards and had a touchdown wiped out by a holding penalty, so the Jets clearly plan to use him. Hall still handled 22 carries and two targets, which tells us just as much. This is Hall's backfield, with Allen working behind him rather than alongside him. Green Bay allowed rushing touchdowns to both Jordan Mason and Aaron Jones Sr. last week, so the matchup itself is fine. Allen checks in at RB52 in RotoBaller's Week 2 rankings. There is enough work here to keep him relevant in deeper formats, but it is hard to start him while Hall is getting this much of the offense.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Adonai Mitchell Has Some Deep-League Appeal
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 19, 2026, 9:46 AM ETNew York Jets wide receiver Adonai Mitchell only saw three targets in the opener, but he caught all three for 60 yards and gave the Jets their biggest play of the day with a 40-yard reception. That is probably the fantasy case with Mitchell right now. Garrett Wilson is going to dominate targets, and New York showed it is comfortable playing with multiple tight ends on the field, so volume may come and go. Still, Omar Cooper Jr. has been ruled out, which should help keep Mitchell on the field against Green Bay. He is WR61 in RotoBaller's Week 2 rankings and does not need to be forced into normal starting lineups. In deeper leagues, though, the downfield role gives him enough of a ceiling to be interesting.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Garrett Wilson Remains the Clear No. 1 Target
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 19, 2026, 9:45 AM ETNew York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson did not score in Week 1, but there was no question about where quarterback Geno Smith looked first. Wilson caught six of seven targets for 79 yards, including a 31-yard grab, and no other Jets player saw more than three targets. Omar Cooper Jr. is also out this week with an ankle injury, which does nothing to hurt Wilson's grip on the passing game. Green Bay gave up eight catches, 92 yards, and two touchdowns to Justin Jefferson in the opener, even though Minnesota did not pile up much passing yardage overall. Wilson sits at WR12 in RotoBaller's Week 2 rankings. The Jets may still prefer to run when they can, but Wilson's share is big enough that he does not need a huge passing day from Smith to return solid fantasy value.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Breece Hall Should Stay Busy in Week 2
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 19, 2026, 9:43 AM ETNew York Jets running back Breece Hall came out of Week 1 with exactly the kind of workload fantasy managers wanted. The Jets gave him 22 carries; he turned them into 102 yards and a touchdown, and he caught both of his targets for another 16 yards. Braelon Allen was involved, but not enough to blur the pecking order. Hall had 24 opportunities while New York leaned on the run all afternoon. Green Bay gave up two rushing touchdowns to the Vikings last week, one to Jordan Mason and one to Aaron Jones Sr., and the matchup is not enough to scare anyone away from Hall. RotoBaller has him at RB17 for Week 2. Allen may continue to take a handful of touches, but Hall is still the back this offense is built around.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Geno Smith a Low-End Option Against Green Bay
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 19, 2026, 9:42 AM ETNew York Jets quarterback Geno Smith did what the Jets needed in the opener. He completed 19 of 24 passes for 215 yards, did not turn the ball over, and was never sacked in the win over Tennessee. The problem for fantasy is that New York had little reason to ask much more of him. The Jets ran 39 times and controlled the game for long stretches, a formula they would probably be happy to use again on Sunday. Green Bay did allow three passing touchdowns last week, but Minnesota still finished with only 151 gross passing yards. Smith is QB27 in RotoBaller's Week 2 rankings. There could be a little more volume here if Green Bay pushes the score, but Smith is still much easier to use in Superflex than in a standard one-quarterback league.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
De'Von Achane Is Still a Top RB Against San Francisco
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Sep 19, 2026, 9:40 AM ETMiami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane had a very disappointing Week 1 performance with just 36 rushing yards on 11 carries against the Raiders. He still grabbed four catches on five targets for 30 yards, which saved his fantasy day a little bit, but he still didn't get into the end zone. The Dolphins' offense is expected to be very run-heavy and focus on Achane, but in Week 1, that didn't lead to success. In Week 2, he'll take on a tough 49ers defense that allowed Kyren Williams to find the end zone in Melbourne in Week 1. Despite his slow start, Achane has enough upside to still be a starting RB in most formats, since he's the No. 7 RB in RotoBaller's PPR rankings for Week 2 and the No. 11 RB in non-PPR rankings.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Daniel Bellinger Looks Like the Clear TE2 in Tennessee
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 19, 2026, 9:38 AM ETTennessee Titans tight end Daniel Bellinger made a limited impact in his team's Week 1 loss to the New York Jets, recording one catch for seven yards on one target. After spending the first four years of his NFL career with the New York Giants, Bellinger followed former Giants head coach and current Titans play-caller to Tennessee this offseason. There was some thought over the summer that Bellinger would carve out a meaningful role in the Titans' passing game, but it was incumbent Titans tight end Gunnar Helm who recorded four catches for 28 yards on five targets in Week 1. Bellinger also played just 14 snaps, compared to 38 for Helm. Given that the questionable Tennessee passing game may have trouble supporting high-end fantasy production even for its highly featured pieces, Bellinger appears unlikely to play a fantasy-relevant role in 2026.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller