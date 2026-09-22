September 22, 2026

NHL Preseason Goalie Power Rankings: Projecting All 32 Starters for 2026. Andy's NHL preseason goalie power ranking from worst to first.

The 2026-27 NHL season is almost here! With that being said, let's take some time and power-rank all of the projected 32 starting goalies from each of the NHL teams.

While some starting goalies are still undecided, let's see which teams have the best options in net.

Let's dive in!

No. 32 - Tristan Jarry, EDM

Veteran Frederick Andersen is expected to lead this crease when active, but the netminder is set to miss the start of the season while recovering from an offseason injury. As a result, the Oilers will turn to Tristan Jarry and Connor Ingram to keep them afloat to open the campaign. While Ingram should see opportunities, Jarry should get the nod on opening night.

Jarry was shipped to the Oilers in the middle of the 2025 season from Pittsburgh and did not find much success in Western Canada. He ended his 2025 season, holding a 3.32 GAA with a rough .882% SV%.

No. 31 - Thatcher Demko, VAN

Thatcher Demko is currently recovering from offseason hip surgery but could still suit up in the season opener, which keeps him on our list. In 2025, Demko played in just 20 games and did not have much success behind the league's worst roster. He won only eight games while posting a 2.90 GAA and an .895% SV%.

The netminder continues to decline after posting an elite 2.45 GAA with a 35-14-2 record back in 2023.

No. 30 - Yaroslav Askarov, SJ

Askarov had mixed results in his first campaign as a true full-time starter. The former top-ranked prospect played on one of the sport's weakest defensive teams, which greatly hindered his production. Over a season-high 47 games (previous high was just 13 the year before), Askarov held a 3.63 GAA with an .883 SV%.

He won 21 of the 47 games while dropping 20 in regulation and picking up four overtime/shootout losses. While his Goals Saved Above Expected put him near the bottom of the entire sport, another year of experience should position him for a more consistent showing.

No. 29 - Juuse Saros, NSH

Juuse Saros took a step back in 2025 but played behind one of the sport's worst defensive units. Last season, Saros carried a 28-22-8 overall record with a modest 3.16 GAA and an .894% SV%. Both his GAA and SV% were the worst of his near-decade NHL career.

However, given his lengthy track record, there is reason to believe Saros could return to form in 2026. Despite his underlying metrics being well below average, Nashville was busy in the offseason and could quietly contend for a Wild Card.

No. 28 - John Gibson, DET

After a rough start to his Detroit tenure, John Gibson went on one of the most dominant runs by a goaltender this past season, pushing him to the top of the Vezina betting odds. From November 28 through January 24, Gibson posted a near-perfect 17-3 record while holding an elite .925% SV% with a 2.15 GAA.

Unfortunately, Gibson's fortunes quickly turned as he would end the season riding an 8-13-3 record with a modest .895% SV%. Gibson projects to remain Detroit's No. 1 netminder in 2026, but any further inconsistencies could push the Red Wings' hand, as they look to return to the postseason.

No. 27 - Dustin Wolf, CGY

Dustin Wolf looked like the league's next rising star at the position. During his "rookie" season in 2024, Wolf posted a 29-16-8 record with three shutouts and a sharp 2.64 GAA and .910% SV% for the Flames. However, his second full season in the NHL did not go as expected, as he endured some growing pains.

Last winter, Wolf posted a .500 record playing behind one of the league's worst teams with a much-lower .899% SV%. While his team context wasn't great, Wolf's -1.8 Goals Saved Above Expected (MoneyPuck) suggests he didn't live up to expectations either.

No. 26 - Spencer Knight, CHI

Spencer Knight flashed some upside in the 2024 season with the Blackhawks, which let him spend the entire 2025 season operating as the team's No. 1 option. While the team stumbled for much of the season, the former top-ranked prospect was one of the few bright spots on this young roster.

Over 55 games, he posted a 19-25-11 record but a solid .902 SV% despite playing in an unfavorable situation. Under the hood, Knight generated an impressive 14.9 Goals Saved Above Expected (according to MoneyPuck), putting him within the top-15 at the position.

No. 25 - Darcy Kuemper, LA

Darcy Kuemper entered the 2025 season coming off a dominant 2024 season. The season prior, Kuemper posted an elite 2.02 GAA with a .921% SV%. He held a 31-11-7 record and picked up five shutouts. However, the veteran took a major step back in 2025.

He won just 19 games, while his GAA jumped to 2.78 and his SV% dropped to .891. His underlying metrics do not suggest much confidence heading into 2026, as he posted a -5.8 Goals Saved Above Expected with a -0.12 GAA Better Than Expected per MoneyPuck.

No. 24 - Lukas Dostal, ANA

After posting a modest 23-23-7 record behind a rebuilding team in 2024, Dostal saw his fortunes flip in 2025. With the Ducks, Dostal led them to the postseason, posting a high-30-win total with 20 losses and four overtime/shootout losses. However, despite the increase in victories, Dostal saw his SV% drop to .888, and his GAA remain at 3.10.

In terms of advanced metrics, Dostal posted a -2.9 Goals Saved Above Expected per MoneyPuck. The Anaheim defense added some depth pieces in the offseason, which should give Dostal more stability.

No. 23 - Joey Daccord, SEA

Joey Daccord continues to see a heavy workload in Seattle. During the 2025 season, Daccord appeared in 47 games while posting a modest 20-20-6 record. This was a slight drop from the 50+ games he played in each of his last two seasons, but entering 2026, Daccord should remain the leader of the crease.

In terms of his production, the 30-year-old Daccord has a GAA above 3.00 for the first time since 2022, and his SV% has dropped below .900. Further decline could push Seattle to the bottom of the Western Conference.

No. 22 - Arturs Silovs, PIT

With Stuart Skinner no longer on the roster, Artur Silovs is expected to operate as the lead man in the Steel City in 2026. However, the team's No. 1 prospect, Sergei Murashov, does expect to push for a sizeable role as the No. 2. However, on opening night, the Penguins are expected to turn to the Latvian native.

During his first season in Pittsburgh, Silovs held his own, carrying a 19-2-8 record with a 3.07 GAA. While he was not the most consistent, he eventually won back the crease in the postseason and nearly brought the Penguins to a Game 7 against the Flyers in the opening round.

No. 21 - Jake Allen, NJ

With Markstrom now in Florida, veteran Jake Allen is set to operate as the lead man in the Garden State. Allen is entering his age-36 season but can still be quite productive in the NHL. During the 2025 season, Allen appeared in 37 games for the Devils and posted a 17-17-2 record with a 2.74 GAA and a .903% SV%.

However, his underlying marks stand out. Despite his age, Allen generated a 6.3 Goals Saved Above Expected, which put him 21st among goalies who played in at least 30 games.

No. 20 - Linus Ullmark, OTT

Linus Ullmark endured some regression in his second season in Ottawa but remained an above-average netminder. During the 2025 season, Ullmark posted a 28-12-8 record with a 2.73 GAA and an .891% SV%. For context, in his first season in Canada, Ullmark would hold a higher .909% SV% with an extra shutout.

However, the 33-year-old could regress further in 2026. Per MoneyPuck, Ullmark generated a low -12.8 Goals Saved Above Expected last season, putting him well below average marks.

No. 19 - Jakob Markstrom, FLA

Markstrom was traded to the Panthers over the summer as they look to retool their roster in hopes of another deep postseason run. While Markstrom's trade was also overshadowed by their acquisition of superstar Brady Tkachuk, the 36-year-old found great success in the Atlantic Division.

Last season, Markstrom held a modest 23-19-1 record with the underperforming Devils and carried a 3.07 GAA. However, the year prior, Markstrom was quite sharp, posting a 2.50 GAA with a 26-16-6 record and four starts.

No. 18 - Carter Hart, VGK

Carter Hart appeared in only 18 games in the 2025 season but became Vegas' go-to option during their march to the Stanley Cup Final. Over 18 regular-season games, Hart posted an 11-3-3 record with a 2.71 GAA and almost 89.1% SV%. However, in the postseason, Hart posted an impressive 2.56 GAA and a .907 SV%.

Even though he was out of the league for all of 2024, when active, Hart has shown he can be an above-average option in the NHL.

No. 17 - Dan Vladar, PHI

Vladar was the backbone of the Flyers in 2025 and was awarded a massive five-year extension in the offseason, positioning him to be the team's workhorse once again. In 2025, Vladar took on the highest workload of his career and did not disappoint, bringing this club back to the postseason.

Over 52 games, Vladar held a 29-14-7 record with a 2.42 GAA and a .906% SV%. Over his last 18 games of the regular season, the 29-year-old was near-perfect, winning 12 of these games and only dropping five in regulation.

No. 16 - Joel Hofer, STL

Joel Hofer outperformed Jordan Binnington last season and is well-positioned to take over the lead duties in St. Louis in 2026. Last winter, Hofer, a former fourth-round pick, appeared in 46 games for the Blues and posted a solid 2.61 GAA with a .909% SV%. Both marks improved from his 2024 rates.

His most impressive metric was his six shutouts, which put him behind superstar Ilya Sorokin for the league lead. Hofer also sat 11th per MoneyPuck's Goals Saved Above Expected, suggesting the Blues may have a post-hype breakout in the net.

No. 15 - Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, BUF

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen has flashed high-end upside at times but has struggled during many stretches as well. In 2024, Luukkonen appeared in a career-high 55 games and posted a 24-24-5 record with a 3.20 GAA while serving as the top netminder for a rebuilding Sabers team. However, he helped the Sabers snap their lengthy postseason drought in 2025, and Luukkonen played a major role.

Over 35 games, Luukkonen posted a sharp 2.51 GAA with a .909% SV%, both major improvements over his 2025 marks. After starting the team's first two postseason games, Luukkonen was benched in favor of Alex Lyon. However, Luukkonen would eventually reclaim the starting job in Round 2 but would fall to the Canadiens.

If he can find stability, this team could be a legitimate Stanley Cup contender.

No. 14 - Jet Greaves, CBJ

Jet Greaves appeared in 11 games for the Blue Jackets in 2024 and showed plenty of promise, posting a 1.91 GAA with a .938% SV%. However, in 2025, Greaves emerged as a true breakout at the position and could very well put himself among the top-end tier of goaltenders by the end of the season.

Greaves nearly carried this team to the postseason as he posted a near-perfect 14-5-3 record from January 11 through April 11. Overall, the 25-year-old held a tidy 2.60 GAA with 16.5 Goals Saved Above Expected (ninth-most in the sport according to MoneyPuck).

No. 13 - Sergei Bobrovsky, TOR

The 37-year-old inked a three-year deal with the Maple Leafs to operate as their lead netminder for the foreseeable future. The Leafs fell short of expectations last season, and the hope is that the veteran can bring some stability to the back end of their roster. In 2025, Bobrovsky appeared in 52 games but did not have them outstanding, especially alongside an injured Panthers roster.

With Florida, he won just 27 of his games while posting a 3.07 GAA. However, in 2023 and 2024, Bobrovsky averaged 2.40 GAA over both seasons and had great postseason success.

No. 12 - Brandon Bussi, CAR

Brandon Bussi was the breakout at the position last season. Despite making his NHL debut at age 28, the Sound Beach native would be the backbone of the eventual Stanley Cup Champions. Bussi held the Carolina crease for most of the season, appearing in 39 games and posting a dominant 31-6-2 record with a 2.47 GAA and an .898% SV%. Down the stretch, veteran Frederik Andersen did reclaim the crease for a period.

While he did have the benefit of playing behind one of the sport's most profound defensive systems, Bussi performed well when the team needed it. Bussi relieved Andersen in the Stanley Cup Final and would win three straight games with a 1.67 GAA en route to lifting the Stanley Cup.

No. 11 - Karel Vejmelka, UTA

Karel Vejmelka was the backbone of the Utah Mammoth in 2025. The goaltender played in the most games in the sport (64) and finished second in wins, trailing only the eventual Vezina Trophy winner. Over 64 games, Vejmelka posted a 38-20-3 record with a 2.75 GAA and a modest .894%, which was a drop in his 2024 marks.

The season prior (over a shorter sample), Vejmelka held a .904% SV% with a 2.58 GAA. Despite the drop in production, Vejmelka remained firmly near the middle of the pack. Per MoneyPuck, he placed 20th in Goals Saved Above Expected (among goalies who played in 30 games) and projects to see a massive workload once again.

No. 10 - Connor Hellebuyck, WPG

Connor Hellebuyck's time in Winnipeg is likely coming to an end, but for now, he is the "projected" starter beginning the 2026 season. The former Vezina winner had a down season in 2025 to his standards and recently requested a trade. Last season, Hellebuyck still took on his high workload (57 games) but posted a modest 2.86 GAA with an .895% SV%.

In comparison, in 2024, Hellebuyck held a dominant 2.00 GAA with an elite .925% SV% and a near-identical .921% SV% the season prior. A change of scenery should benefit him well, as he could prove a valuable boost to any contender looking for a true No. 1 netminder.

No. 9 - Jesper Wallstedt, MIN

After appearing in just five NHL games in 2023 and 2024, former top prospect Jesper Wallstedt emerged as a true rising star in 2025. The Swedish defenseman appeared in 35 games for the Minnesota Wild and posted a strong 18-9 while picking up four shutouts.

He posted a tidy 2.61 GAA and a .915 SV%. However, his workload was often limited as he split time with veteran Filip Gustavsson. However, with Gustavsson set to miss the start of the season, Wallstedt is in a position to not only take over the crease but emerge as a dark horse for the Vezina.

No. 8 - Jakub Dobes, MON

While the rising Jacob Fowler is expected to carve out a role as a prominent No. 2 option, Jakub Dobes is expected to be the lead man in Montreal in 2026. Dobes appeared in a career-high 43 games in 2025 (16 in his debut season a year before) and posted a solid 2.78 GAA with a .901% SV%.

However, what keeps him higher on this ranking was his play in the second half. From January 27 through April 9, Dobes was elite, carrying a .923% SV% with a 14-3-1 record (over 18 games).

HUGE save from Jakub Dobes 🙌 📺: Sportsnet pic.twitter.com/6sluRsaI3l — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 15, 2026

No. 7 - Jeremy Swayman, BOS

Swayman entered the 2025 season with a major question mark. After the team parted ways with Linus Ullmark, Swayman took over full-time duties in the Boston crease. However, he struggled, posting a 3.11 GAA with a career-low .897% SV%. However, the netminder bounced back in a big way in 2025.

Swayman picked up 31 victories (tied for fourth-most in the sport) and lowered his GAA to 2.71 and raised SV% to .907%. His most impressive mark was the elite 28.8 Goals Saved Above Expected (per MoneyPuck), which put him second in the sport, trailing only Washington's Logan Thompson.

No. 6 - Jake Oettinger, DAL

For the fourth straight season, Jake Oettinger won at least 35 games while playing alongside one of the top contenders in the Western Conference. While his statistics remained well above average, "Otter" took a slight step back compared with his 2025 numbers. Last winter, Oettinger posted a .899% SV%, a 10-point drop from his 2025 rate, while his 2.59 GAA remained the same.

Despite the slight regression, Oettinger enters the 2026 season as one of the top netminders in the game. He continues to take on a massive workload (at least 54 games played in each of his last four seasons) and will keep their contention window wide open.

No. 5 - Scott Wedgewood, COL

The Avalanche are likely to lean on a committee in 2026 once again, but Wedgewood should see the slight majority of the starts. In 2025, Wedgewood shared the crease with MacKenzie Blackwood, and both were quite productive, serving as the 1A and 1B for the Presidents' Trophy winners.

Wedgewood tallied a career-high 31 victories with a stellar .921% SV% and a 2.01 GAA. Despite having a great surrounding, Wedgewood was more than productive on his own, posting the fifth-highest Goals Saved Above Expected at the position according to MoneyPuck.

No. 4 - Ilya Sorokin, NYI

Ilya Sorokin was a Vezina candidate for the Islanders in 205 and nearly carried them to the postseason. In 55 games, the goaltender posted a 29-24-2 record and a dominant 2.68 GAA with a .906 SV%. What stood out was his seven shutouts, which were the most in the sport and matched a career high.

Under the hood, Sorokin generated the third-highest Goals Saved Above Expected (25.3) per MoneyPuck and joined just four goalies with WAR above 4.0.

No. 3 - Igor Shesterkin, NYR

Despite playing on one of the worst teams in the Eastern Conference, Igor Shesterkin continued to be one of the few bright spots in New York. Despite missing time due to injury, Shesterkin would still appear in 51 games and post a strong 2.50 GAA with a dominant .912% SV%, a six-point jump from his 2025 rate.

However, this marked the second-straight season in which he won under 28 games due to his poor team context. As long as the Rangers can field a competitive roster, Shesterkin has the ability to keep them in the Wild Card race.

No. 2 - Logan Thompson, WSH

Logan Thompson took on a career-high workload in 2025 and did not disappoint. Despite Washington falling short of the postseason, Thompson did his part, posting a solid .912 SV% with a 2.44 GAA. Overall, over 58 games, Thompson would carry an enduring 31-21-6 record, primarily due to team context.

However, when looking under the hood, Thompson could emerge as a legit Vezina favorite in 2026. Per MoneyPuck, the netminder generated a remarkable 29.3 Goals Saved Above Expected Goals, which was the highest in the league. If Washington can return to their 2024 form, Thompson could sit atop this ranking this time next year.

No. 1 - Andrei Vasilevskiy, TB

Despite entering his age-33 season, the "Big Cat" remains the clear No. 1 netminder in the league. Andrei Vasilevskiy continues to dominate in the NHL and picked up his second Vezina Trophy, with his first coming in 2018-2019. With the Bolts, Vasilevskiy once again took on an immense workload, playing in 58 games.

He posted a 2.31 GAA with a .911% SV%. This marked his second straight season winning at least 38 games and his second straight campaign keeping his GAA below 2.35.

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