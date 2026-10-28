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Week 8 Fantasy Football Projections (Half PPR): RB, WR, TE, QB

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Chase Brown - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL DFS Props Picks

RotoBaller's updated fantasy football projections (RB, WR, QB, TE) for Week 8 (2026). Set winning lineups with our fantasy football projections.

The 2026 fantasy football season is flying by, and it's already time to start thinking about your Week 8 lineups. The fantasy football playoffs will be here before you know it, and whether you're a top contender or a middling team, there is plenty of time for things to change. We're here to help you set optimal lineups with our Week 8 fantasy football projections. Below, see the projected output for key players like Omar Cooper Jr., Jonah Coleman, Chase Brown, Caleb Douglas, Tre Tucker, Denzel Boston, Jordan Mason, Ollie Gordon II, and more.

Our overall fantasy football projections for Week 8 are put together by Nick Mariano. Along with these projections, you will also see some relevant fantasy football injury news for this week.

Make sure you also bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal to make winning lineup decisions. Our free mobile app is a must-have for player news - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 8 Fantasy Football Projections

Be sure to check our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, Standard rankings.

Player Name Team Pos Fan Points Pass Yards PASS TDs INTs Rush Ru. Yards Ru. TDs Rec Rec. Yards Rec. TDs
Josh Allen BUF QB 26 271.7 1.8 0.6 8 46.2 0.7
Lamar Jackson BAL QB 20.9 244.2 1.8 0.6 6.6 33.8 0.3
Joe Burrow CIN QB 20.9 283 2.1 0.5 3 11.4 0.2
Drake Maye NE QB 20.7 251.1 1.8 0.5 5.3 27.9 0.3
Bijan Robinson ATL RB 20.6 18.3 87.7 0.8 4.2 36.4 0.2
Jayden Daniels WAS QB 20.6 224 1.6 0.7 7.9 43.7 0.4
Dak Prescott DAL QB 20.5 289 2 0.7 2.9 12.7 0.1
Trevor Lawrence JAX QB 20.5 266.9 1.9 0.6 4.3 18.1 0.3
Jacoby Brissett ARI QB 20.3 286.4 2 0.7 3.3 13.2 0.2
Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA WR 19.9 0.5 3.2 0 8 113.1 0.7
Jahmyr Gibbs DET RB 19.8 18.6 80.5 0.7 4.5 40.2 0.2
Puka Nacua LAR WR 19.2 0.7 4.3 0 8.3 109 0.6
Kenneth Walker III KC RB 19.1 19.7 98.1 0.6 3.4 26.2 0.2
Jordan Love GB QB 18.8 284.1 1.9 0.8 2.6 8.8 0.1
Matthew Stafford LAR QB 18.1 283.1 1.8 0.6 1.6 4.6 0.1
Caleb Williams CHI QB 18.1 236.3 1.5 0.7 5.6 29.4 0.2
Kyler Murray MIN QB 18 241.4 1.6 0.8 4.8 26.5 0.1
Bryce Young CAR QB 17.2 264.6 1.6 0.7 2.7 11.5 0.1
CeeDee Lamb DAL WR 17.2 0.3 2 0 7 92.9 0.7
Ja'Marr Chase CIN WR 17.2 7.4 91.7 0.7
Jared Goff DET QB 16.6 263 1.6 0.7 1.9 5.2 0.1
Kyren Williams LAR RB 16.3 15.3 70.9 0.7 3.1 24.5 0.2
Kirk Cousins LV QB 16.2 241.7 1.6 0.5 2 6.7 0
Malik Willis MIA QB 16.1 193.6 1.2 0.8 7.1 36.8 0.3
James Cook III BUF RB 16.1 18.2 86.8 0.7 2.1 16.9 0.1
Javonte Williams DAL RB 16 17.7 78.3 0.8 2.2 14.2 0.2
Patrick Mahomes II KC QB 16 229 1.3 0.6 3.7 18.4 0.1
Chuba Hubbard CAR RB 15.8 18.2 77.8 0.5 3.1 21.6 0.2
Justin Jefferson MIN WR 15.8 0.2 1.1 0 6.6 93 0.5
Derrick Henry BAL RB 15.8 19.2 87.2 0.8 1.4 10.9 0.1
Zay Flowers BAL WR 15.7 6.3 89.6 0.6
Michael Penix Jr. ATL QB 15.6 228.9 1.5 0.6 2.3 8 0.1
Trey McBride ARI TE 15.6 7.8 78.6 0.6
Sam Darnold SEA QB 15.6 252.4 1.5 0.9 2.1 7.7 0.1
Amon-Ra St. Brown DET WR 15.6 0.2 1.5 0 7 82.8 0.6
Geno Smith NYJ QB 15.5 234.2 1.5 0.7 2.7 9.9 0.1
Aaron Rodgers PIT QB 15.5 215.4 1.6 0.6 2 8.7 0.1
Baker Mayfield TB QB 15.4 213.3 1.4 0.9 3.9 19.6 0.2
Josh Jacobs GB RB 15.4 15.5 66.5 0.6 3.1 22.9 0.2
Deshaun Watson CLE QB 15.4 216 1.2 0.7 5.8 24.2 0.1
Bo Nix DEN QB 15.4 228.4 1.2 0.8 4.4 17.6 0.2
Justin Herbert LAC QB 15.3 211.9 1.2 0.7 5.4 27.3 0.2
Bucky Irving TB RB 15.1 18.4 78.1 0.5 2.9 19.3 0.2
Bhayshul Tuten JAX RB 14.5 15.7 68.4 0.6 2.3 19.4 0.2
Jonathan Taylor IND RB 14.4 15.6 66.5 0.6 2.9 21.2 0.1
Drake London ATL WR 14.3 5.9 86.1 0.5
Ashton Jeanty LV RB 14.3 14.4 59.7 0.3 3.9 31.7 0.2
Jaylen Warren PIT RB 14.2 15.2 70.1 0.4 2.8 22.6 0.2
Daniel Jones IND QB 14.1 222 1.3 0.9 3.3 12.2 0.1
Chase Brown CIN RB 13.9 13.3 57.4 0.4 3.9 27.3 0.2
Tanner McKee PHI QB 13.8 219.4 1.1 0.7 3.4 11 0.1
Tee Higgins CIN WR 13.7 5.2 78.1 0.5
Brock Bowers LV TE 13.6 6.5 73.7 0.5
Christian Watson GB WR 13.5 5.1 77.5 0.5
Matthew Golden GB WR 13.5 0.3 1.6 0 5.5 75.6 0.5
Cam Ward TEN QB 13.3 203.2 1.1 0.7 3.1 14.8 0.2
George Pickens DAL WR 13.1 5.2 78.6 0.4
Parker Washington JAX WR 13.1 0.5 3 0 4.8 71.9 0.5
Tetairoa McMillan CAR WR 13 5.6 80.1 0.4
Jordan Mason MIN RB 12.9 16.3 71.8 0.5 1.8 11 0.1
D'Andre Swift CHI RB 12.7 13 55.8 0.5 2.8 19.8 0.1
Rhamondre Stevenson NE RB 12.7 13.4 60.2 0.4 2.5 20.4 0.1
Michael Wilson ARI WR 12.5 5.2 68.8 0.5
Rachaad White WAS RB 12.4 14.4 59.1 0.4 2.6 17.7 0.2
Jalen Coker CAR WR 12.3 5.8 72.7 0.4
Garrett Wilson NYJ WR 12.1 5.2 68.9 0.4
Tony Pollard TEN RB 12.1 17.2 73.4 0.5 1.6 9.9 0
Ollie Gordon II MIA RB 11.6 15 64.6 0.4 1.8 12.2 0.1
A.J. Brown NE WR 11.5 4.8 65.9 0.4
DJ Moore BUF WR 11.5 4.9 61.6 0.5
Saquon Barkley PHI RB 11 14.5 61.3 0.3 1.9 13.7 0.1
Breece Hall NYJ RB 11 12.2 53.4 0.3 2.5 18.5 0.1
Luther Burden III CHI WR 10.8 0.8 3.2 0 4.5 59.6 0.4
Rashee Rice KC WR 10.5 0.2 1.4 0 4.6 59.3 0.4
Stefon Diggs WAS WR 10.3 5 53.8 0.4
Quinshon Judkins CLE RB 10.2 14.8 52.9 0.3 2.2 15.1 0.1
DK Metcalf PIT WR 9.9 4 57.4 0.4
Malik Washington MIA WR 9.8 1.4 6.3 0 4.7 47.4 0.3
Will Reichard MIN K 9.8
Colston Loveland CHI TE 9.6 4.9 53.3 0.3
Ladd McConkey LAC WR 9.6 4.1 56 0.3
Tucker Kraft GB TE 9.5 4.5 50.6 0.4
KC Concepcion CLE WR 9.5 1.2 5.6 0 4.6 49.8 0.3
Carnell Tate TEN WR 9.5 4.5 56.6 0.3
Jameson Williams DET WR 9.4 0.4 2 0 3.8 56.5 0.3
Tre Tucker LV WR 9.4 3.9 51.3 0.4
Denzel Boston CLE WR 9.3 3.7 54.5 0.3
Sam LaPorta DET TE 9.2 4.7 50.8 0.3
Omar Cooper Jr. NYJ WR 9.1 3.9 51 0.3
Germie Bernard PIT WR 9.1 4.4 48.1 0.3
Cincinnati Bengals CIN DST 9.1
Emeka Egbuka TB WR 9 4.3 53.7 0.3
Courtland Sutton DEN WR 9 4.1 51.6 0.3
Brandon Aubrey DAL K 9
Spencer Shrader IND K 9
Blake Corum LAR RB 8.9 10.6 47.8 0.4 1.1 8.2 0.1
Evan McPherson CIN K 8.9
Jordan Addison MIN WR 8.8 0.3 1.9 0 3.5 48.8 0.3
T.J. Hockenson MIN TE 8.8 4.8 44.9 0.3
Dallas Goedert PHI TE 8.8 4.5 45.1 0.3
Caleb Douglas MIA WR 8.8 3.8 48.5 0.3
Chase McLaughlin TB K 8.8
DeVonta Smith PHI WR 8.7 4 50 0.3
Khalil Shakir BUF WR 8.7 4.2 50.1 0.3
Dalton Kincaid BUF TE 8.7 4.3 49.6 0.3
Jakobi Meyers JAX WR 8.7 4.1 47 0.3
Cam Little JAX K 8.7
Jacksonville Jaguars JAX DST 8.7
Keenan Allen IND WR 8.6 4.7 48.4 0.2
Jonah Coleman DEN RB 8.6 9.7 39.4 0.3 1.7 13.3 0.1
Tyler Loop BAL K 8.6
Jake Bates DET K 8.6
Jason Myers SEA K 8.6
Tyler Warren IND TE 8.5 4 40.6 0.4
Travis Kelce KC TE 8.5 4.4 49.3 0.2
Tyler Bass BUF K 8.5
Rome Odunze CHI WR 8.4 3.3 48.6 0.3
Antonio Williams WAS WR 8.4 3.7 46 0.3
Kendrick Bourne ARI WR 8.3 4.1 48.3 0.2
Hunter Henry NE TE 8.3 3.6 41.7 0.4
Brenton Strange JAX TE 8.3 4 45.7 0.3
Omarion Hampton LAC RB 8.3 10.2 42.8 0.3 1.9 12.2 0
Zach Charbonnet SEA RB 8.2 10.7 46.5 0.3 1 6.6 0.1
Ryan Flournoy DAL WR 8.2 3.7 45.2 0.3
Josh Downs IND WR 8.2 4.2 46.5 0.2
Cairo Santos CHI K 8.2
Matt Gay LV K 8.2
Chris Boswell PIT K 8.2
Jeremiyah Love ARI RB 8.1 6.5 29.4 0.3 2.1 15.9 0.1
Braelon Allen NYJ RB 8.1 10.7 46.6 0.3 1.1 8.1 0.1
Wan'Dale Robinson TEN WR 8.1 4.3 44.8 0.3
Chad Ryland ARI K 8.1
Bam Knight ARI RB 8 8.6 37.7 0.3 1.5 11.6 0.1
Aaron Jones Sr. MIN RB 8 8.1 36.3 0.2 2.1 15.5 0.1
Los Angeles Rams LAR DST 8
Chris Godwin Jr. TB WR 7.9 0.4 1.3 3.9 44 0.2
Ryan Fitzgerald CAR K 7.9
Trey Smack GB K 7.9
Drew Stevens WAS K 7.9
Harold Fannin Jr. CLE TE 7.8 4 42.2 0.3
Kyle Monangai CHI RB 7.7 9.6 42 0.3 1 6.7 0.1
Rico Dowdle PIT RB 7.7 8 31.3 0.2 2 14.4 0.1
New England Patriots NE DST 7.7
Chig Okonkwo WAS TE 7.6 3.9 42.2 0.2
Nick Folk ATL K 7.6
Brandon McManus LAR K 7.6
Harrison Butker KC K 7.5
Wil Lutz DEN K 7.4
Xavier Worthy KC WR 7.3 0.7 4.1 0 3.4 39.4 0.2
Pittsburgh Steelers PIT DST 7.3
DeMario Douglas NE WR 7.2 3.3 39.4 0.3
RJ Harvey DEN RB 7.2 4.2 16.1 0.1 3.3 24.5 0.1
Andy Borregales NE K 7.2
Denver Broncos DEN DST 7.2
Tyler Allgeier ARI RB 7.1 7.7 33.1 0.3 1.3 10.2 0.1
Andre Szmyt CLE K 7.1
Jason Sanders NYJ K 7.1
Kansas City Chiefs KC DST 7.1
Washington Commanders WAS DST 7.1
Cleveland Browns CLE DST 7
Kyle Pitts Sr. ATL TE 6.9 3.3 36.1 0.3
Pat Freiermuth PIT TE 6.9 3.3 36 0.3
Tyler Higbee LAR TE 6.8 3.4 37.3 0.2
Cameron Dicker LAC K 6.8
Joey Slye TEN K 6.7
Emanuel Wilson SEA RB 6.6 7.5 32.7 0.3 0.9 5.8 0.1
Makai Lemon PHI WR 6.6 0.2 0.8 0 3.3 36.5 0.2
Chicago Bears CHI DST 6.6
Samaje Perine CIN RB 6.5 6.4 27.3 0.3 1.3 10.5 0.1
Atlanta Falcons ATL DST 6.5
Ja'Kobi Lane BAL WR 6.4 2.7 35.7 0.3
Minnesota Vikings MIN DST 6.3
Seattle Seahawks SEA DST 6.3
Jaylen Waddle DEN WR 6.2 3 35 0.2
Zane Gonzalez MIA K 6.2
Jake Elliott PHI K 6.2
Las Vegas Raiders LV DST 6.2
Colby Parkinson LAR TE 6.1 3.2 30.7 0.2
Chris Rodriguez Jr. JAX RB 6.1 7.4 32.4 0.4 0.4 2.9 0
Greg Dulcich MIA TE 6 3.3 34 0.2
Keon Coleman BUF WR 6 2.4 34.6 0.2
Mark Andrews BAL TE 6 2.6 28.7 0.3
Dallas Cowboys DAL DST 6
New York Jets NYJ DST 6
Rashid Shaheed SEA WR 5.9 0.6 4.5 0 2.4 32.3 0.2
AJ Barner SEA TE 5.9 0.6 2.3 0 3 30.6 0.2
Dylan Sampson CLE RB 5.9 5.2 21.4 0.1 2.1 15.3 0.1
Mike Gesicki CIN TE 5.9 2.6 29.8 0.3
Michael Mayer LV TE 5.9 3.4 31.4 0.2
Tampa Bay Buccaneers TB DST 5.9
Cade Otton TB TE 5.7 3.1 30 0.2
Cooper Kupp SEA WR 5.7 2.5 33.4 0.2
Savion Williams GB WR 5.6 1.3 6 0 2.4 26.8 0.2
Treylon Burks WAS WR 5.6 2.4 31.3 0.2
Quentin Johnston LAC WR 5.6 2.4 34.2 0.2
Tre' Harris LAC WR 5.6 2.7 33.1 0.2
J.K. Dobbins DEN RB 5.6 7.1 28.5 0.3 0.8 4.2 0
Detroit Lions DET DST 5.6
Kenneth Gainwell TB RB 5.5 4.6 19.2 0.1 1.8 12.2 0.1
Tyjae Spears TEN RB 5.4 4.1 16 0.1 2.4 16.6 0.1
Kimani Vidal LAC RB 5.4 6.4 25.9 0.1 1.6 10.4 0
Green Bay Packers GB DST 5.4
Dameon Pierce PHI RB 5.3 6.5 26.9 0.2 1.1 7.3 0
Dontayvion Wicks PHI WR 5.3 2.2 30.8 0.2
Marvin Mims Jr. DEN WR 5.3 2.7 29.7 0.2
Troy Franklin DEN WR 5.3 2.6 30.8 0.2
Carolina Panthers CAR DST 5.3
Ted Hurst TB WR 5.2 2.1 29 0.2
Justice Hill BAL RB 5.2 3 13.6 0.1 2.1 16.1 0.1
Mike Washington Jr. LV RB 5.2 6.6 29.2 0.2 0.5 4 0
Darren Waller CAR TE 5.1 2.3 25.3 0.2
TreVeyon Henderson NE RB 5.1 5.8 24.6 0.2 1.1 7.3 0.1
Keaton Mitchell LAC RB 5 4.8 19.1 0.1 1.9 12.6 0.1
Baltimore Ravens BAL DST 5
Reggie Virgil ARI WR 4.9 2.3 31.1 0.1
Kalif Raymond CHI WR 4.9 2.4 26.4 0.2
Eli Raridon NE TE 4.9 2.1 25.5 0.2
Darnell Washington PIT TE 4.9 2.3 24.6 0.2
Buffalo Bills BUF DST 4.9
Jahan Dotson ATL WR 4.8 1.8 26.7 0.2
MarShawn Lloyd GB RB 4.8 5.2 22.2 0.2 1 7.3 0.1
Jake Ferguson DAL TE 4.8 2.4 21.3 0.3
Kenyon Sadiq NYJ TE 4.8 2.1 26.8 0.2
Chris Bell MIA WR 4.8 2.2 27.2 0.2
Rashod Bateman BAL WR 4.8 1.9 28.4 0.2
Jauan Jennings MIN WR 4.6 1.9 23.7 0.2
Mason Taylor NYJ TE 4.6 3.1 21.3 0.2
Josh Cuevas BAL TE 4.6 2.2 25.2 0.2
Tommy Tremble CAR TE 4.5 2.4 21.5 0.2
Brian Robinson Jr. ATL RB 4.5 6.2 25.3 0.1 0.7 5 0.1
Efton Chism III NE WR 4.5 1.9 25.9 0.2
Travis Hunter JAX WR 4.5 1.9 25.5 0.2
Oronde Gadsden II LAC TE 4.5 2.2 23.2 0.2
Evan Engram DEN TE 4.5 2.5 23.9 0.1
Indianapolis Colts IND DST 4.5
Philadelphia Eagles PHI DST 4.5
Davis Allen LAR TE 4.4 2.3 21.9 0.2
Ty Johnson BUF RB 4.4 1.9 7.8 0 2 17.5 0.1
Laquon Treadwell IND WR 4.4 2.2 26.5 0.1
Konata Mumpfield LAR WR 4.3 1.7 24.4 0.2
Los Angeles Chargers LAC DST 4.3
Seth McGowan IND RB 4.2 5.6 22.1 0.1 1 6.7 0
Charlie Kolar LAC TE 4.2 2.4 21.8 0.1
Tez Johnson TB WR 4.1 0.3 1.3 1.5 23 0.2
Adonai Mitchell NYJ WR 4.1 1.7 23.3 0.2
Arizona Cardinals ARI DST 4.1
Tyler Goodson DAL RB 4 4.6 20.4 0.2 0.7 5.2 0
Miami Dolphins MIA DST 4
Jadarian Price SEA RB 3.9 4 17.6 0.2 0.9 5.6 0
Isaac TeSlaa DET WR 3.9 1.6 22.8 0.1
Corey Kiner NE RB 3.9 5.2 21.8 0.2 0.4 3.4 0
Tennessee Titans TEN DST 3.8
Jerry Jeudy CLE WR 3.7 1.9 22.2 0.1
Gunnar Helm TEN TE 3.7 2 19.8 0.1
Emmett Johnson KC RB 3.7 2.4 9.3 0.1 1.4 12.4 0.1
Lil'Jordan Humphrey DEN WR 3.7 2 21.2 0.1
Jalen Nailor LV WR 3.7 1.7 20.5 0.1
Austin Ekeler WAS RB 3.6 3.1 12.5 0.1 1 8.1 0.1
Dohnte Meyers CIN WR 3.6 1.6 20.1 0.1
Josh Cameron JAX WR 3.6 1.6 18.9 0.2
Jeremy McNichols WAS RB 3.5 4.5 18.8 0.2 0.5 3.1 0
Brian Thomas Jr. JAX WR 3.5 1.5 21 0.1
John Metchie III CAR WR 3.4 1.8 19.5 0.1
Kyle Williams NE WR 3.4 1.3 20 0.1
Elic Ayomanor TEN WR 3.4 1.3 20.4 0.1
Dawson Knox BUF TE 3.3 1.4 15.6 0.2
Noah Gray KC TE 3.3 1.8 18.5 0.1
Jaylen Wright MIA RB 3 3.6 14.1 0.1 0.6 4.5 0
Elijah Higgins ARI TE 2.7 1.4 14.2 0.1
Darius Cooper PHI WR 2.7 1.3 15.2 0.1
Brevyn Spann-Ford DAL TE 2.7 1.3 14.2 0.1
Trevor Etienne CAR RB 2.6 3.1 12.6 0.1 0.6 4.7 0
Tory Horton SEA WR 2.6 1 15.4 0.1
Tutu Atwell LAR WR 2.6 1.1 15.6 0.1
Dyami Brown WAS WR 2.6 1.2 15.1 0.1
Calvin Ridley TEN WR 2.6 1.1 15.3 0.1
Joshua Palmer BUF WR 2.5 1 13.8 0.1
Cody White LV WR 2.5 1 12.8 0.1
Austin Hooper ATL TE 2.4 1.2 12.1 0.1
Sam Roush CHI TE 2.4 1.2 12.5 0.1
Zachariah Branch ATL WR 2.3 0.2 0.8 0 1 11.3 0.1
Mitchell Evans CAR TE 2.2 1.2 11.5 0.1
Olamide Zaccheaus ATL WR 2.2 1.1 10.9 0.1
Jalen Royals KC WR 2.2 1 11.9 0.1
Marquise Brown PHI WR 2.1 1.1 12 0.1
Daniel Bellinger TEN TE 2.1 1.1 11.6 0.1
Elijah Mitchell PHI RB 2 2.6 10.8 0.1 0.3 2 0
Mitch Tinsley CIN WR 2 0.8 10.7 0.1
Drew Sample CIN TE 2 1.1 8.7 0.1
Will Mallory IND TE 2 1.1 11.9 0.1
Sean Tucker TB RB 1.9 1.8 7.3 0.2 0.1 0.6 0
Sione Vaki DET RB 1.9 2.9 11.1 0 0.4 2.8 0
Elijah Moore PHI WR 1.9 0.9 10.9 0.1
Kevin Coleman Jr. MIA WR 1.9 0.9 10.7 0.1
George Holani SEA RB 1.8 1.5 5.9 0.1 0.4 2.5 0
Jordan Whittington LAR WR 1.8 0.8 11.4 0
Jeremy Ruckert NYJ TE 1.8 0.9 8 0.1
Nate Boerkircher JAX TE 1.6 0.7 7.9 0.1
Brycen Tremayne CAR WR 1.5 0.7 8.3 0.1
Deion Burks IND WR 1.5 0.6 8.3 0.1

 

Week 8 Fantasy Football Outlooks

Jaylen Waddle, Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (chest) is once again facing uncertainty over his availability for Week 8 against the Kansas City Chiefs, which will depend on how he progresses in practice, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. That makes his practice participation particularly important for Week 8 fantasy lineup decisions.

The veteran had already been dealing with chest discomfort, practicing on a limited basis Wednesday and Thursday before upgrading to full participation Friday, and he entered Sunday's 30-16 victory over the Arizona Cardinals without an injury designation before aggravating the existing injury. The setback came while he was attempting to recover a mishandled pitch on a fourth-quarter reverse, and he eventually headed to the locker room without returning. He finished the game with four receptions for 48 yards on seven targets.

Rachaad White, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Washington Commanders running back Rachaad White is expected to remain the lead back ahead of the Week 8 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. Fellow back Jacory Croskey-Merritt (groin) is still on the Injured Reserve, so White should continue seeing a larger role in the backfield.

In Week 6, White carried the ball seven times for 27 yards, but he did most of his damage in the receiving game. White hauled in four of his five targets for 30 yards and a touchdown in the loss to the San Francisco 49ers. The 27-year-old is a dual-threat back who could help needy fantasy managers in Week 8. There's probably not a ton of long-term value here with White, but he'll be a decent flex option for this weekend.

Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (ankle) is expected to return to the field in Week 8 against the Buffalo Bills, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Jackson has been sidelined since suffering an ankle injury in Week 4, but he was reportedly very close to playing in Week 7 before ultimately being ruled out right before game time.

Across 3-plus games before getting injured, Jackson completed 70.8% of his passes for 967 yards and six touchdowns and added 144 rushing yards and a score on 19 attempts. In his first game back from injury, Jackson may be a bit more cautious as a scrambler than usual. Still, he carries massive production upside and would profile as a high-end QB1 option for fantasy managers if active in what could be a high-scoring affair against Buffalo on Sunday.

Michael Penix Jr., Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is a streamer worth adding in leagues with at least 14 teams ahead of Week 8 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, then the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 9. He followed his three-touchdown performance against the Chicago Bears with another three scores in Sunday's 29-20 victory over the San Francisco 49ers, despite throwing for just 213 yards. Penix completed 25 of 34 passes without an interception, connecting with Nick Muse, Kyle Pitts, and Drake London for touchdowns.

He also avoided a sack after being brought down five times against the Bears in Week 6. The 26-year-old has thrown six touchdowns without an interception over his past two starts, although his 438 passing yards during that stretch show how heavily his fantasy production has depended on scoring. The volume is steadier: Penix has attempted at least 32 passes in three consecutive games after averaging just 22.5 attempts in his first two starts. With only four rushing yards through five appearances, he is a passing-dependent fantasy option.

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Pablo Lopez Scheduled to Throw Off a Mound in November
Jonathan Taylor

Has Not Asked Out of Indianapolis
Junior Caminero

Expected to be Fine for Game 5
Matthieu Pavon

Searching for a Much-Needed Breakthrough in Mexico
Andrew Novak

Looking to Make Another Run in Mexico
Billy Horschel

Hoping to Carry Momentum Into Mexico
Rasmus Hojgaard

in Search of Form at This Week's Mexico Open
Emiliano Grillo

Hoping to Get Back on Track in Mexico
Nicolas Roy

Likely to Play Wednesday
Jaxson Hayes

Carries Questionable Tag for Wednesday
Radek Faksa

a Week Away From Returning
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

a Risky Play at Vidanta
Kyrie Irving

Questionable Against Thunder
Esa Lindell

Nearing Return
Benjamin Kindel

Returns to Practice
Tom Kim

an Intriguing Start at Mexico Open Debut
Ajay Mitchell

Questionable Against Dallas
Jared Spurgeon

Exits Early Versus Mammoth
Andrew Nembhard

Could Miss Second Straight Game
Tyrese Haliburton

Iffy for Wednesday
Taylor Hall

to Miss More Time
AJ Dybantsa

Listed as Questionable Versus Cleveland
Yaxel Lendeborg

Questionable for Wednesday
Chet Holmgren

to Miss Second Straight Game
Alperen Sengün

Alperen Sengun Sidelined with Back Soreness Wednesday
Yves Missi

Remains Sidelined Wednesday
Branden Carlson

Available for Season Debut on Tuesday
Scoot Henderson

Good to Go Against Lakers
Anthony Edwards

Sidelined Until December
Micah Parsons

has a Chance to Practice Next Week
James Reimer

Day-to-Day With Upper-Body Injury
Matthew Golden

"Working Through it" Before Thursday's Game
Bowen Byram

Remains Out Against Kings
Mark Jankowski

Available Tuesday
Dante Fabbro

Making Season Debut Against Flyers
Cam York

Returns to Action Tuesday
Carter Hart

Suffers Injury During Morning Skate
Connor Hellebuyck

Set for Devils Debut Tuesday
DeForest Buckner

49ers Reunite With DeForest Buckner, Acquire him From Colts
Lamar Jackson

Expected to Return in Week 8
Lauri Markkanen

Day-To-Day With Wrist Sprain
Jalen Coker

Upgraded to Full Practice Participation on Tuesday
Rui Hachimura

Sidelined for Wednesday
Ausar Thompson

Participates in Shootaround on Tuesday
Jaren Jackson Jr.

Out 6-8 Weeks With Torn MCL
Kyle Monangai

Not Spotted at Tuesday's Practice
Jonathan Taylor

Colts Don't Seem Likely to Trade Jonathan Taylor
Tyrone Tracy Jr.

Headed to Injured Reserve
Robert Gasser

Picks Up Quality Start in Game 3 Win Over Rays
Quenton Nelson

Seahawks Acquire Guard Quenton Nelson From the Colts
Matvei Gridin

Leads the Way in Win Over Maple Leafs
Drew Doughty

Ends Dry Spell With Three-Point Performance
Michal Postava

Celebrates Special Win in First Start
Thomas Chabot

Nearing Return
Kirill Marchenko

Exits Early Monday Due to Lower-Body Injury
Zach Hyman

Suffers Head Injury Monday
Pierceson Coody

Not Getting the Fall Swing Results
Kevin Roy

a Question Mark at the Vidanta World Mexico Open
Harry Hall

Returns to Mexico After Good Result in Utah
Joel Dahmen

Still Struggling with Mexico Up Next
Blades Brown

Set for Another Consistent Result in Mexico
Jackson Chourio

Leads Charge in Game 3 Blowout With Four Hits
Jiri Kulich

in Concussion Protocol
Mark Jankowski

to Remain Out Against Bruins
Max Homa

Continuing to Put Reps in Ahead of 2027
Ben Griffin

Looks to Follow up on Near Miss From Last Season
Francisco Lindor

Wins 2026 Roberto Clemente Award
Wyndham Clark

Looking to Bounce Back This Week at Vidanta Vallarta
Jacob Misiorowski

Picks Up Win in Game 1 of World Series
Steven Kwan

Could Be on the Trade Block this Winter
Andrés Muñoz

Andres Munoz's 2027 Option Likely to be Picked Up by the M's
Brandon Woodruff

Included on World Series Roster
Nick Martinez

to Start Game 1 of World Series Against Brewers
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