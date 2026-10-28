RotoBaller's updated fantasy football projections (RB, WR, QB, TE) for Week 8 (2026). Set winning lineups with our fantasy football projections.
The 2026 fantasy football season is flying by, and it's already time to start thinking about your Week 8 lineups. The fantasy football playoffs will be here before you know it, and whether you're a top contender or a middling team, there is plenty of time for things to change. We're here to help you set optimal lineups with our Week 8 fantasy football projections. Below, see the projected output for key players like Omar Cooper Jr., Jonah Coleman, Chase Brown, Caleb Douglas, Tre Tucker, Denzel Boston, Jordan Mason, Ollie Gordon II, and more.
Our overall fantasy football projections for Week 8 are put together by Nick Mariano. Along with these projections, you will also see some relevant fantasy football injury news for this week.
Make sure you also bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal to make winning lineup decisions. Our free mobile app is a must-have for player news - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule
Week 8 Fantasy Football Projections
Be sure to check our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, Standard rankings.
|Player Name
|Team
|Pos
|Fan Points
|Pass Yards
|PASS TDs
|INTs
|Rush
|Ru. Yards
|Ru. TDs
|Rec
|Rec. Yards
|Rec. TDs
|Josh Allen
|BUF
|QB
|26
|271.7
|1.8
|0.6
|8
|46.2
|0.7
|Lamar Jackson
|BAL
|QB
|20.9
|244.2
|1.8
|0.6
|6.6
|33.8
|0.3
|Joe Burrow
|CIN
|QB
|20.9
|283
|2.1
|0.5
|3
|11.4
|0.2
|Drake Maye
|NE
|QB
|20.7
|251.1
|1.8
|0.5
|5.3
|27.9
|0.3
|Bijan Robinson
|ATL
|RB
|20.6
|18.3
|87.7
|0.8
|4.2
|36.4
|0.2
|Jayden Daniels
|WAS
|QB
|20.6
|224
|1.6
|0.7
|7.9
|43.7
|0.4
|Dak Prescott
|DAL
|QB
|20.5
|289
|2
|0.7
|2.9
|12.7
|0.1
|Trevor Lawrence
|JAX
|QB
|20.5
|266.9
|1.9
|0.6
|4.3
|18.1
|0.3
|Jacoby Brissett
|ARI
|QB
|20.3
|286.4
|2
|0.7
|3.3
|13.2
|0.2
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|SEA
|WR
|19.9
|0.5
|3.2
|0
|8
|113.1
|0.7
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|DET
|RB
|19.8
|18.6
|80.5
|0.7
|4.5
|40.2
|0.2
|Puka Nacua
|LAR
|WR
|19.2
|0.7
|4.3
|0
|8.3
|109
|0.6
|Kenneth Walker III
|KC
|RB
|19.1
|19.7
|98.1
|0.6
|3.4
|26.2
|0.2
|Jordan Love
|GB
|QB
|18.8
|284.1
|1.9
|0.8
|2.6
|8.8
|0.1
|Matthew Stafford
|LAR
|QB
|18.1
|283.1
|1.8
|0.6
|1.6
|4.6
|0.1
|Caleb Williams
|CHI
|QB
|18.1
|236.3
|1.5
|0.7
|5.6
|29.4
|0.2
|Kyler Murray
|MIN
|QB
|18
|241.4
|1.6
|0.8
|4.8
|26.5
|0.1
|Bryce Young
|CAR
|QB
|17.2
|264.6
|1.6
|0.7
|2.7
|11.5
|0.1
|CeeDee Lamb
|DAL
|WR
|17.2
|0.3
|2
|0
|7
|92.9
|0.7
|Ja'Marr Chase
|CIN
|WR
|17.2
|7.4
|91.7
|0.7
|Jared Goff
|DET
|QB
|16.6
|263
|1.6
|0.7
|1.9
|5.2
|0.1
|Kyren Williams
|LAR
|RB
|16.3
|15.3
|70.9
|0.7
|3.1
|24.5
|0.2
|Kirk Cousins
|LV
|QB
|16.2
|241.7
|1.6
|0.5
|2
|6.7
|0
|Malik Willis
|MIA
|QB
|16.1
|193.6
|1.2
|0.8
|7.1
|36.8
|0.3
|James Cook III
|BUF
|RB
|16.1
|18.2
|86.8
|0.7
|2.1
|16.9
|0.1
|Javonte Williams
|DAL
|RB
|16
|17.7
|78.3
|0.8
|2.2
|14.2
|0.2
|Patrick Mahomes II
|KC
|QB
|16
|229
|1.3
|0.6
|3.7
|18.4
|0.1
|Chuba Hubbard
|CAR
|RB
|15.8
|18.2
|77.8
|0.5
|3.1
|21.6
|0.2
|Justin Jefferson
|MIN
|WR
|15.8
|0.2
|1.1
|0
|6.6
|93
|0.5
|Derrick Henry
|BAL
|RB
|15.8
|19.2
|87.2
|0.8
|1.4
|10.9
|0.1
|Zay Flowers
|BAL
|WR
|15.7
|6.3
|89.6
|0.6
|Michael Penix Jr.
|ATL
|QB
|15.6
|228.9
|1.5
|0.6
|2.3
|8
|0.1
|Trey McBride
|ARI
|TE
|15.6
|7.8
|78.6
|0.6
|Sam Darnold
|SEA
|QB
|15.6
|252.4
|1.5
|0.9
|2.1
|7.7
|0.1
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|DET
|WR
|15.6
|0.2
|1.5
|0
|7
|82.8
|0.6
|Geno Smith
|NYJ
|QB
|15.5
|234.2
|1.5
|0.7
|2.7
|9.9
|0.1
|Aaron Rodgers
|PIT
|QB
|15.5
|215.4
|1.6
|0.6
|2
|8.7
|0.1
|Baker Mayfield
|TB
|QB
|15.4
|213.3
|1.4
|0.9
|3.9
|19.6
|0.2
|Josh Jacobs
|GB
|RB
|15.4
|15.5
|66.5
|0.6
|3.1
|22.9
|0.2
|Deshaun Watson
|CLE
|QB
|15.4
|216
|1.2
|0.7
|5.8
|24.2
|0.1
|Bo Nix
|DEN
|QB
|15.4
|228.4
|1.2
|0.8
|4.4
|17.6
|0.2
|Justin Herbert
|LAC
|QB
|15.3
|211.9
|1.2
|0.7
|5.4
|27.3
|0.2
|Bucky Irving
|TB
|RB
|15.1
|18.4
|78.1
|0.5
|2.9
|19.3
|0.2
|Bhayshul Tuten
|JAX
|RB
|14.5
|15.7
|68.4
|0.6
|2.3
|19.4
|0.2
|Jonathan Taylor
|IND
|RB
|14.4
|15.6
|66.5
|0.6
|2.9
|21.2
|0.1
|Drake London
|ATL
|WR
|14.3
|5.9
|86.1
|0.5
|Ashton Jeanty
|LV
|RB
|14.3
|14.4
|59.7
|0.3
|3.9
|31.7
|0.2
|Jaylen Warren
|PIT
|RB
|14.2
|15.2
|70.1
|0.4
|2.8
|22.6
|0.2
|Daniel Jones
|IND
|QB
|14.1
|222
|1.3
|0.9
|3.3
|12.2
|0.1
|Chase Brown
|CIN
|RB
|13.9
|13.3
|57.4
|0.4
|3.9
|27.3
|0.2
|Tanner McKee
|PHI
|QB
|13.8
|219.4
|1.1
|0.7
|3.4
|11
|0.1
|Tee Higgins
|CIN
|WR
|13.7
|5.2
|78.1
|0.5
|Brock Bowers
|LV
|TE
|13.6
|6.5
|73.7
|0.5
|Christian Watson
|GB
|WR
|13.5
|5.1
|77.5
|0.5
|Matthew Golden
|GB
|WR
|13.5
|0.3
|1.6
|0
|5.5
|75.6
|0.5
|Cam Ward
|TEN
|QB
|13.3
|203.2
|1.1
|0.7
|3.1
|14.8
|0.2
|George Pickens
|DAL
|WR
|13.1
|5.2
|78.6
|0.4
|Parker Washington
|JAX
|WR
|13.1
|0.5
|3
|0
|4.8
|71.9
|0.5
|Tetairoa McMillan
|CAR
|WR
|13
|5.6
|80.1
|0.4
|Jordan Mason
|MIN
|RB
|12.9
|16.3
|71.8
|0.5
|1.8
|11
|0.1
|D'Andre Swift
|CHI
|RB
|12.7
|13
|55.8
|0.5
|2.8
|19.8
|0.1
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|NE
|RB
|12.7
|13.4
|60.2
|0.4
|2.5
|20.4
|0.1
|Michael Wilson
|ARI
|WR
|12.5
|5.2
|68.8
|0.5
|Rachaad White
|WAS
|RB
|12.4
|14.4
|59.1
|0.4
|2.6
|17.7
|0.2
|Jalen Coker
|CAR
|WR
|12.3
|5.8
|72.7
|0.4
|Garrett Wilson
|NYJ
|WR
|12.1
|5.2
|68.9
|0.4
|Tony Pollard
|TEN
|RB
|12.1
|17.2
|73.4
|0.5
|1.6
|9.9
|0
|Ollie Gordon II
|MIA
|RB
|11.6
|15
|64.6
|0.4
|1.8
|12.2
|0.1
|A.J. Brown
|NE
|WR
|11.5
|4.8
|65.9
|0.4
|DJ Moore
|BUF
|WR
|11.5
|4.9
|61.6
|0.5
|Saquon Barkley
|PHI
|RB
|11
|14.5
|61.3
|0.3
|1.9
|13.7
|0.1
|Breece Hall
|NYJ
|RB
|11
|12.2
|53.4
|0.3
|2.5
|18.5
|0.1
|Luther Burden III
|CHI
|WR
|10.8
|0.8
|3.2
|0
|4.5
|59.6
|0.4
|Rashee Rice
|KC
|WR
|10.5
|0.2
|1.4
|0
|4.6
|59.3
|0.4
|Stefon Diggs
|WAS
|WR
|10.3
|5
|53.8
|0.4
|Quinshon Judkins
|CLE
|RB
|10.2
|14.8
|52.9
|0.3
|2.2
|15.1
|0.1
|DK Metcalf
|PIT
|WR
|9.9
|4
|57.4
|0.4
|Malik Washington
|MIA
|WR
|9.8
|1.4
|6.3
|0
|4.7
|47.4
|0.3
|Will Reichard
|MIN
|K
|9.8
|Colston Loveland
|CHI
|TE
|9.6
|4.9
|53.3
|0.3
|Ladd McConkey
|LAC
|WR
|9.6
|4.1
|56
|0.3
|Tucker Kraft
|GB
|TE
|9.5
|4.5
|50.6
|0.4
|KC Concepcion
|CLE
|WR
|9.5
|1.2
|5.6
|0
|4.6
|49.8
|0.3
|Carnell Tate
|TEN
|WR
|9.5
|4.5
|56.6
|0.3
|Jameson Williams
|DET
|WR
|9.4
|0.4
|2
|0
|3.8
|56.5
|0.3
|Tre Tucker
|LV
|WR
|9.4
|3.9
|51.3
|0.4
|Denzel Boston
|CLE
|WR
|9.3
|3.7
|54.5
|0.3
|Sam LaPorta
|DET
|TE
|9.2
|4.7
|50.8
|0.3
|Omar Cooper Jr.
|NYJ
|WR
|9.1
|3.9
|51
|0.3
|Germie Bernard
|PIT
|WR
|9.1
|4.4
|48.1
|0.3
|Cincinnati Bengals
|CIN
|DST
|9.1
|Emeka Egbuka
|TB
|WR
|9
|4.3
|53.7
|0.3
|Courtland Sutton
|DEN
|WR
|9
|4.1
|51.6
|0.3
|Brandon Aubrey
|DAL
|K
|9
|Spencer Shrader
|IND
|K
|9
|Blake Corum
|LAR
|RB
|8.9
|10.6
|47.8
|0.4
|1.1
|8.2
|0.1
|Evan McPherson
|CIN
|K
|8.9
|Jordan Addison
|MIN
|WR
|8.8
|0.3
|1.9
|0
|3.5
|48.8
|0.3
|T.J. Hockenson
|MIN
|TE
|8.8
|4.8
|44.9
|0.3
|Dallas Goedert
|PHI
|TE
|8.8
|4.5
|45.1
|0.3
|Caleb Douglas
|MIA
|WR
|8.8
|3.8
|48.5
|0.3
|Chase McLaughlin
|TB
|K
|8.8
|DeVonta Smith
|PHI
|WR
|8.7
|4
|50
|0.3
|Khalil Shakir
|BUF
|WR
|8.7
|4.2
|50.1
|0.3
|Dalton Kincaid
|BUF
|TE
|8.7
|4.3
|49.6
|0.3
|Jakobi Meyers
|JAX
|WR
|8.7
|4.1
|47
|0.3
|Cam Little
|JAX
|K
|8.7
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|JAX
|DST
|8.7
|Keenan Allen
|IND
|WR
|8.6
|4.7
|48.4
|0.2
|Jonah Coleman
|DEN
|RB
|8.6
|9.7
|39.4
|0.3
|1.7
|13.3
|0.1
|Tyler Loop
|BAL
|K
|8.6
|Jake Bates
|DET
|K
|8.6
|Jason Myers
|SEA
|K
|8.6
|Tyler Warren
|IND
|TE
|8.5
|4
|40.6
|0.4
|Travis Kelce
|KC
|TE
|8.5
|4.4
|49.3
|0.2
|Tyler Bass
|BUF
|K
|8.5
|Rome Odunze
|CHI
|WR
|8.4
|3.3
|48.6
|0.3
|Antonio Williams
|WAS
|WR
|8.4
|3.7
|46
|0.3
|Kendrick Bourne
|ARI
|WR
|8.3
|4.1
|48.3
|0.2
|Hunter Henry
|NE
|TE
|8.3
|3.6
|41.7
|0.4
|Brenton Strange
|JAX
|TE
|8.3
|4
|45.7
|0.3
|Omarion Hampton
|LAC
|RB
|8.3
|10.2
|42.8
|0.3
|1.9
|12.2
|0
|Zach Charbonnet
|SEA
|RB
|8.2
|10.7
|46.5
|0.3
|1
|6.6
|0.1
|Ryan Flournoy
|DAL
|WR
|8.2
|3.7
|45.2
|0.3
|Josh Downs
|IND
|WR
|8.2
|4.2
|46.5
|0.2
|Cairo Santos
|CHI
|K
|8.2
|Matt Gay
|LV
|K
|8.2
|Chris Boswell
|PIT
|K
|8.2
|Jeremiyah Love
|ARI
|RB
|8.1
|6.5
|29.4
|0.3
|2.1
|15.9
|0.1
|Braelon Allen
|NYJ
|RB
|8.1
|10.7
|46.6
|0.3
|1.1
|8.1
|0.1
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|TEN
|WR
|8.1
|4.3
|44.8
|0.3
|Chad Ryland
|ARI
|K
|8.1
|Bam Knight
|ARI
|RB
|8
|8.6
|37.7
|0.3
|1.5
|11.6
|0.1
|Aaron Jones Sr.
|MIN
|RB
|8
|8.1
|36.3
|0.2
|2.1
|15.5
|0.1
|Los Angeles Rams
|LAR
|DST
|8
|Chris Godwin Jr.
|TB
|WR
|7.9
|0.4
|1.3
|3.9
|44
|0.2
|Ryan Fitzgerald
|CAR
|K
|7.9
|Trey Smack
|GB
|K
|7.9
|Drew Stevens
|WAS
|K
|7.9
|Harold Fannin Jr.
|CLE
|TE
|7.8
|4
|42.2
|0.3
|Kyle Monangai
|CHI
|RB
|7.7
|9.6
|42
|0.3
|1
|6.7
|0.1
|Rico Dowdle
|PIT
|RB
|7.7
|8
|31.3
|0.2
|2
|14.4
|0.1
|New England Patriots
|NE
|DST
|7.7
|Chig Okonkwo
|WAS
|TE
|7.6
|3.9
|42.2
|0.2
|Nick Folk
|ATL
|K
|7.6
|Brandon McManus
|LAR
|K
|7.6
|Harrison Butker
|KC
|K
|7.5
|Wil Lutz
|DEN
|K
|7.4
|Xavier Worthy
|KC
|WR
|7.3
|0.7
|4.1
|0
|3.4
|39.4
|0.2
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|PIT
|DST
|7.3
|DeMario Douglas
|NE
|WR
|7.2
|3.3
|39.4
|0.3
|RJ Harvey
|DEN
|RB
|7.2
|4.2
|16.1
|0.1
|3.3
|24.5
|0.1
|Andy Borregales
|NE
|K
|7.2
|Denver Broncos
|DEN
|DST
|7.2
|Tyler Allgeier
|ARI
|RB
|7.1
|7.7
|33.1
|0.3
|1.3
|10.2
|0.1
|Andre Szmyt
|CLE
|K
|7.1
|Jason Sanders
|NYJ
|K
|7.1
|Kansas City Chiefs
|KC
|DST
|7.1
|Washington Commanders
|WAS
|DST
|7.1
|Cleveland Browns
|CLE
|DST
|7
|Kyle Pitts Sr.
|ATL
|TE
|6.9
|3.3
|36.1
|0.3
|Pat Freiermuth
|PIT
|TE
|6.9
|3.3
|36
|0.3
|Tyler Higbee
|LAR
|TE
|6.8
|3.4
|37.3
|0.2
|Cameron Dicker
|LAC
|K
|6.8
|Joey Slye
|TEN
|K
|6.7
|Emanuel Wilson
|SEA
|RB
|6.6
|7.5
|32.7
|0.3
|0.9
|5.8
|0.1
|Makai Lemon
|PHI
|WR
|6.6
|0.2
|0.8
|0
|3.3
|36.5
|0.2
|Chicago Bears
|CHI
|DST
|6.6
|Samaje Perine
|CIN
|RB
|6.5
|6.4
|27.3
|0.3
|1.3
|10.5
|0.1
|Atlanta Falcons
|ATL
|DST
|6.5
|Ja'Kobi Lane
|BAL
|WR
|6.4
|2.7
|35.7
|0.3
|Minnesota Vikings
|MIN
|DST
|6.3
|Seattle Seahawks
|SEA
|DST
|6.3
|Jaylen Waddle
|DEN
|WR
|6.2
|3
|35
|0.2
|Zane Gonzalez
|MIA
|K
|6.2
|Jake Elliott
|PHI
|K
|6.2
|Las Vegas Raiders
|LV
|DST
|6.2
|Colby Parkinson
|LAR
|TE
|6.1
|3.2
|30.7
|0.2
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|JAX
|RB
|6.1
|7.4
|32.4
|0.4
|0.4
|2.9
|0
|Greg Dulcich
|MIA
|TE
|6
|3.3
|34
|0.2
|Keon Coleman
|BUF
|WR
|6
|2.4
|34.6
|0.2
|Mark Andrews
|BAL
|TE
|6
|2.6
|28.7
|0.3
|Dallas Cowboys
|DAL
|DST
|6
|New York Jets
|NYJ
|DST
|6
|Rashid Shaheed
|SEA
|WR
|5.9
|0.6
|4.5
|0
|2.4
|32.3
|0.2
|AJ Barner
|SEA
|TE
|5.9
|0.6
|2.3
|0
|3
|30.6
|0.2
|Dylan Sampson
|CLE
|RB
|5.9
|5.2
|21.4
|0.1
|2.1
|15.3
|0.1
|Mike Gesicki
|CIN
|TE
|5.9
|2.6
|29.8
|0.3
|Michael Mayer
|LV
|TE
|5.9
|3.4
|31.4
|0.2
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|TB
|DST
|5.9
|Cade Otton
|TB
|TE
|5.7
|3.1
|30
|0.2
|Cooper Kupp
|SEA
|WR
|5.7
|2.5
|33.4
|0.2
|Savion Williams
|GB
|WR
|5.6
|1.3
|6
|0
|2.4
|26.8
|0.2
|Treylon Burks
|WAS
|WR
|5.6
|2.4
|31.3
|0.2
|Quentin Johnston
|LAC
|WR
|5.6
|2.4
|34.2
|0.2
|Tre' Harris
|LAC
|WR
|5.6
|2.7
|33.1
|0.2
|J.K. Dobbins
|DEN
|RB
|5.6
|7.1
|28.5
|0.3
|0.8
|4.2
|0
|Detroit Lions
|DET
|DST
|5.6
|Kenneth Gainwell
|TB
|RB
|5.5
|4.6
|19.2
|0.1
|1.8
|12.2
|0.1
|Tyjae Spears
|TEN
|RB
|5.4
|4.1
|16
|0.1
|2.4
|16.6
|0.1
|Kimani Vidal
|LAC
|RB
|5.4
|6.4
|25.9
|0.1
|1.6
|10.4
|0
|Green Bay Packers
|GB
|DST
|5.4
|Dameon Pierce
|PHI
|RB
|5.3
|6.5
|26.9
|0.2
|1.1
|7.3
|0
|Dontayvion Wicks
|PHI
|WR
|5.3
|2.2
|30.8
|0.2
|Marvin Mims Jr.
|DEN
|WR
|5.3
|2.7
|29.7
|0.2
|Troy Franklin
|DEN
|WR
|5.3
|2.6
|30.8
|0.2
|Carolina Panthers
|CAR
|DST
|5.3
|Ted Hurst
|TB
|WR
|5.2
|2.1
|29
|0.2
|Justice Hill
|BAL
|RB
|5.2
|3
|13.6
|0.1
|2.1
|16.1
|0.1
|Mike Washington Jr.
|LV
|RB
|5.2
|6.6
|29.2
|0.2
|0.5
|4
|0
|Darren Waller
|CAR
|TE
|5.1
|2.3
|25.3
|0.2
|TreVeyon Henderson
|NE
|RB
|5.1
|5.8
|24.6
|0.2
|1.1
|7.3
|0.1
|Keaton Mitchell
|LAC
|RB
|5
|4.8
|19.1
|0.1
|1.9
|12.6
|0.1
|Baltimore Ravens
|BAL
|DST
|5
|Reggie Virgil
|ARI
|WR
|4.9
|2.3
|31.1
|0.1
|Kalif Raymond
|CHI
|WR
|4.9
|2.4
|26.4
|0.2
|Eli Raridon
|NE
|TE
|4.9
|2.1
|25.5
|0.2
|Darnell Washington
|PIT
|TE
|4.9
|2.3
|24.6
|0.2
|Buffalo Bills
|BUF
|DST
|4.9
|Jahan Dotson
|ATL
|WR
|4.8
|1.8
|26.7
|0.2
|MarShawn Lloyd
|GB
|RB
|4.8
|5.2
|22.2
|0.2
|1
|7.3
|0.1
|Jake Ferguson
|DAL
|TE
|4.8
|2.4
|21.3
|0.3
|Kenyon Sadiq
|NYJ
|TE
|4.8
|2.1
|26.8
|0.2
|Chris Bell
|MIA
|WR
|4.8
|2.2
|27.2
|0.2
|Rashod Bateman
|BAL
|WR
|4.8
|1.9
|28.4
|0.2
|Jauan Jennings
|MIN
|WR
|4.6
|1.9
|23.7
|0.2
|Mason Taylor
|NYJ
|TE
|4.6
|3.1
|21.3
|0.2
|Josh Cuevas
|BAL
|TE
|4.6
|2.2
|25.2
|0.2
|Tommy Tremble
|CAR
|TE
|4.5
|2.4
|21.5
|0.2
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|ATL
|RB
|4.5
|6.2
|25.3
|0.1
|0.7
|5
|0.1
|Efton Chism III
|NE
|WR
|4.5
|1.9
|25.9
|0.2
|Travis Hunter
|JAX
|WR
|4.5
|1.9
|25.5
|0.2
|Oronde Gadsden II
|LAC
|TE
|4.5
|2.2
|23.2
|0.2
|Evan Engram
|DEN
|TE
|4.5
|2.5
|23.9
|0.1
|Indianapolis Colts
|IND
|DST
|4.5
|Philadelphia Eagles
|PHI
|DST
|4.5
|Davis Allen
|LAR
|TE
|4.4
|2.3
|21.9
|0.2
|Ty Johnson
|BUF
|RB
|4.4
|1.9
|7.8
|0
|2
|17.5
|0.1
|Laquon Treadwell
|IND
|WR
|4.4
|2.2
|26.5
|0.1
|Konata Mumpfield
|LAR
|WR
|4.3
|1.7
|24.4
|0.2
|Los Angeles Chargers
|LAC
|DST
|4.3
|Seth McGowan
|IND
|RB
|4.2
|5.6
|22.1
|0.1
|1
|6.7
|0
|Charlie Kolar
|LAC
|TE
|4.2
|2.4
|21.8
|0.1
|Tez Johnson
|TB
|WR
|4.1
|0.3
|1.3
|1.5
|23
|0.2
|Adonai Mitchell
|NYJ
|WR
|4.1
|1.7
|23.3
|0.2
|Arizona Cardinals
|ARI
|DST
|4.1
|Tyler Goodson
|DAL
|RB
|4
|4.6
|20.4
|0.2
|0.7
|5.2
|0
|Miami Dolphins
|MIA
|DST
|4
|Jadarian Price
|SEA
|RB
|3.9
|4
|17.6
|0.2
|0.9
|5.6
|0
|Isaac TeSlaa
|DET
|WR
|3.9
|1.6
|22.8
|0.1
|Corey Kiner
|NE
|RB
|3.9
|5.2
|21.8
|0.2
|0.4
|3.4
|0
|Tennessee Titans
|TEN
|DST
|3.8
|Jerry Jeudy
|CLE
|WR
|3.7
|1.9
|22.2
|0.1
|Gunnar Helm
|TEN
|TE
|3.7
|2
|19.8
|0.1
|Emmett Johnson
|KC
|RB
|3.7
|2.4
|9.3
|0.1
|1.4
|12.4
|0.1
|Lil'Jordan Humphrey
|DEN
|WR
|3.7
|2
|21.2
|0.1
|Jalen Nailor
|LV
|WR
|3.7
|1.7
|20.5
|0.1
|Austin Ekeler
|WAS
|RB
|3.6
|3.1
|12.5
|0.1
|1
|8.1
|0.1
|Dohnte Meyers
|CIN
|WR
|3.6
|1.6
|20.1
|0.1
|Josh Cameron
|JAX
|WR
|3.6
|1.6
|18.9
|0.2
|Jeremy McNichols
|WAS
|RB
|3.5
|4.5
|18.8
|0.2
|0.5
|3.1
|0
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|JAX
|WR
|3.5
|1.5
|21
|0.1
|John Metchie III
|CAR
|WR
|3.4
|1.8
|19.5
|0.1
|Kyle Williams
|NE
|WR
|3.4
|1.3
|20
|0.1
|Elic Ayomanor
|TEN
|WR
|3.4
|1.3
|20.4
|0.1
|Dawson Knox
|BUF
|TE
|3.3
|1.4
|15.6
|0.2
|Noah Gray
|KC
|TE
|3.3
|1.8
|18.5
|0.1
|Jaylen Wright
|MIA
|RB
|3
|3.6
|14.1
|0.1
|0.6
|4.5
|0
|Elijah Higgins
|ARI
|TE
|2.7
|1.4
|14.2
|0.1
|Darius Cooper
|PHI
|WR
|2.7
|1.3
|15.2
|0.1
|Brevyn Spann-Ford
|DAL
|TE
|2.7
|1.3
|14.2
|0.1
|Trevor Etienne
|CAR
|RB
|2.6
|3.1
|12.6
|0.1
|0.6
|4.7
|0
|Tory Horton
|SEA
|WR
|2.6
|1
|15.4
|0.1
|Tutu Atwell
|LAR
|WR
|2.6
|1.1
|15.6
|0.1
|Dyami Brown
|WAS
|WR
|2.6
|1.2
|15.1
|0.1
|Calvin Ridley
|TEN
|WR
|2.6
|1.1
|15.3
|0.1
|Joshua Palmer
|BUF
|WR
|2.5
|1
|13.8
|0.1
|Cody White
|LV
|WR
|2.5
|1
|12.8
|0.1
|Austin Hooper
|ATL
|TE
|2.4
|1.2
|12.1
|0.1
|Sam Roush
|CHI
|TE
|2.4
|1.2
|12.5
|0.1
|Zachariah Branch
|ATL
|WR
|2.3
|0.2
|0.8
|0
|1
|11.3
|0.1
|Mitchell Evans
|CAR
|TE
|2.2
|1.2
|11.5
|0.1
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|ATL
|WR
|2.2
|1.1
|10.9
|0.1
|Jalen Royals
|KC
|WR
|2.2
|1
|11.9
|0.1
|Marquise Brown
|PHI
|WR
|2.1
|1.1
|12
|0.1
|Daniel Bellinger
|TEN
|TE
|2.1
|1.1
|11.6
|0.1
|Elijah Mitchell
|PHI
|RB
|2
|2.6
|10.8
|0.1
|0.3
|2
|0
|Mitch Tinsley
|CIN
|WR
|2
|0.8
|10.7
|0.1
|Drew Sample
|CIN
|TE
|2
|1.1
|8.7
|0.1
|Will Mallory
|IND
|TE
|2
|1.1
|11.9
|0.1
|Sean Tucker
|TB
|RB
|1.9
|1.8
|7.3
|0.2
|0.1
|0.6
|0
|Sione Vaki
|DET
|RB
|1.9
|2.9
|11.1
|0
|0.4
|2.8
|0
|Elijah Moore
|PHI
|WR
|1.9
|0.9
|10.9
|0.1
|Kevin Coleman Jr.
|MIA
|WR
|1.9
|0.9
|10.7
|0.1
|George Holani
|SEA
|RB
|1.8
|1.5
|5.9
|0.1
|0.4
|2.5
|0
|Jordan Whittington
|LAR
|WR
|1.8
|0.8
|11.4
|0
|Jeremy Ruckert
|NYJ
|TE
|1.8
|0.9
|8
|0.1
|Nate Boerkircher
|JAX
|TE
|1.6
|0.7
|7.9
|0.1
|Brycen Tremayne
|CAR
|WR
|1.5
|0.7
|8.3
|0.1
|Deion Burks
|IND
|WR
|1.5
|0.6
|8.3
|0.1
Week 8 Fantasy Football Outlooks
Jaylen Waddle, Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (chest) is once again facing uncertainty over his availability for Week 8 against the Kansas City Chiefs, which will depend on how he progresses in practice, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. That makes his practice participation particularly important for Week 8 fantasy lineup decisions.
The veteran had already been dealing with chest discomfort, practicing on a limited basis Wednesday and Thursday before upgrading to full participation Friday, and he entered Sunday's 30-16 victory over the Arizona Cardinals without an injury designation before aggravating the existing injury. The setback came while he was attempting to recover a mishandled pitch on a fourth-quarter reverse, and he eventually headed to the locker room without returning. He finished the game with four receptions for 48 yards on seven targets.
Rachaad White, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Washington Commanders running back Rachaad White is expected to remain the lead back ahead of the Week 8 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. Fellow back Jacory Croskey-Merritt (groin) is still on the Injured Reserve, so White should continue seeing a larger role in the backfield.
In Week 6, White carried the ball seven times for 27 yards, but he did most of his damage in the receiving game. White hauled in four of his five targets for 30 yards and a touchdown in the loss to the San Francisco 49ers. The 27-year-old is a dual-threat back who could help needy fantasy managers in Week 8. There's probably not a ton of long-term value here with White, but he'll be a decent flex option for this weekend.
Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (ankle) is expected to return to the field in Week 8 against the Buffalo Bills, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Jackson has been sidelined since suffering an ankle injury in Week 4, but he was reportedly very close to playing in Week 7 before ultimately being ruled out right before game time.
Across 3-plus games before getting injured, Jackson completed 70.8% of his passes for 967 yards and six touchdowns and added 144 rushing yards and a score on 19 attempts. In his first game back from injury, Jackson may be a bit more cautious as a scrambler than usual. Still, he carries massive production upside and would profile as a high-end QB1 option for fantasy managers if active in what could be a high-scoring affair against Buffalo on Sunday.
Michael Penix Jr., Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is a streamer worth adding in leagues with at least 14 teams ahead of Week 8 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, then the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 9. He followed his three-touchdown performance against the Chicago Bears with another three scores in Sunday's 29-20 victory over the San Francisco 49ers, despite throwing for just 213 yards. Penix completed 25 of 34 passes without an interception, connecting with Nick Muse, Kyle Pitts, and Drake London for touchdowns.
He also avoided a sack after being brought down five times against the Bears in Week 6. The 26-year-old has thrown six touchdowns without an interception over his past two starts, although his 438 passing yards during that stretch show how heavily his fantasy production has depended on scoring. The volume is steadier: Penix has attempted at least 32 passes in three consecutive games after averaging just 22.5 attempts in his first two starts. With only four rushing yards through five appearances, he is a passing-dependent fantasy option.
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