August 7, 2026

Joey's fantasy baseball sell-highs, overvalued players to consider trading away. These hitters and pitchers have overperformed early and may bust going forward.

Welcome back, RotoBallers, to another edition of overachievers to trade away. Each week of the fantasy baseball season, we look at which star players are sell-high candidates. Last week, we dove into players like Michael King, Zach Neto, and Tanner Bibee.

This week's edition will look at four players fantasy managers should sell in Week 20 of the fantasy baseball season. All four of these players are rostered in over 70% of leagues and should be traded away before their fantasy value drops. This list includes a pitcher in the midst of a breakout season, a hitter who is overperforming, and two hitters who have shown signs of life recently. It's the right time to trade away these players.

Let's dive into the best sell-high candidates and overachievers in Week 20 of the fantasy baseball season.

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Troy Melton, RP/SP, Detroit Tigers

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Troy Melton is enjoying a breakout campaign in his second season. Melton has been one of the biggest fantasy surprises this year and has been an elite fantasy option since being activated off the injured list in late May. The 25-year-old has a 1.58 ERA, 0.905 WHIP, and 64 strikeouts across 74 innings pitched (12 starts) this year.

Melton has been nails on the mound the entire season. He has allowed two runs or fewer in 11 of his 12 starts and has shown no signs of slowing down recently. The Tigers right-hander threw seven shutout innings with five strikeouts against the Orioles on July 28, then followed up that outing by throwing seven scoreless innings with four strikeouts against the Mariners his last time out on Tuesday.

While Melton will likely still be a solid fantasy option down the stretch, this article is all about finding players who are overperforming. Trading away overperforming players while their fantasy value is at its highest could be a smart strategy. Melton is definitely overachieving on the mound right now, as his current 1.58 ERA should slowly start to decline over the final weeks.

His expected ERA (3.11), FIP (3.78), and expected FIP (3.92) are all significantly higher than his actual ERA. That's a clear sign that Melton probably won't be this sub-2.00 ERA pitcher the rest of the year. With a below-average strikeout rate (22.5%) as well, it wouldn't be a bad idea to see what you can get for him in all fantasy formats.

Melton is not really missing bats on the mound right now despite the recent results. He has only struck out nine batters in his last 14 innings pitched, and his whiff rate (25.9%) currently sits around league-average. It's logical to assume his numbers will slightly decline moving forward.

Ceddanne Rafaela, 2B/OF, Boston Red Sox

Boston Red Sox center fielder Ceddanne Rafaela has been one of the hottest hitters in baseball since the All-Star break. Rafaela is slashing .316/.333/.658 with seven home runs, six doubles, 20 RBI, and three stolen bases over his last 19 games. This strong stretch gives the 2026 All-Star a .287 batting average, 15 home runs, 28 doubles, 59 RBI, and 15 stolen bases across 109 games this season.

Rafaela is having a true breakout campaign in 2026. He needs two more home runs to pass his personal best in a season, is on pace to steal a career-high 21 bases, and should log career-highs in both doubles and RBI. The 25-year-old has really become a solid all-around fantasy option this year, as he has given fantasy managers a boost in all five categories.

Ceddanne Rafaela is the King of LA Season Stats:

15 HR

57 RBI

15 SB

.289 AVG | .328 OBP | .805 OPS

OAA: +13 Pace: 22 HR / 84 RBI / 22 SB#DirtyWater pic.twitter.com/cNV3icRmOo — PaceBall (@paceball__) August 3, 2026

However, now might be the best time to sell the Red Sox center fielder because some negative regression should be headed his way within the next few weeks. Rafaela has clearly overperformed at the plate over the past few months, and his actual offensive numbers could drop down the stretch. His underlying metrics tell a whole different story.

Rafaela currently ranks in the 12th percentile in xwOBA (.289), 23rd percentile in expected slugging (.364), 13th percentile in average exit velocity (86.6 mph), 28th percentile in barrel rate (5.8%), 17th percentile in hard-hit rate (33.1%), fifth percentile in walk rate (4.2%), and third percentile in chase rate (42.2%). It's honestly surprising that he has the numbers he does with these poor metrics in sight.

That's why fantasy managers should be looking to sell Rafaela in Week 20 of the fantasy baseball season. Some negative regression should come soon for him, so make sure to get rid of him before it hits.

Jose Altuve, 2B/OF, Houston Astros

There's no doubt that Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve has been a bit of a disappointing fantasy option this year. He is currently slashing .244/.305/.398 with 13 home runs, 14 doubles, one triple, 34 RBI, and two stolen bases across 91 games. Those are obviously unlike Altuve's usual numbers after he just hit .265 with 26 home runs, 77 RBI, and 10 stolen bases in 155 games in 2025.

Despite how inconsistent Altuve has been for most of the year, he's actually been a much better fantasy option as of late. He has a .279 batting average with five home runs, two doubles, one triple, 12 RBI, and one stolen base over his last 25 games dating back to July 4. The nine-time All-Star has raised his batting average 15 points during this stretch and has four straight multi-hit games this month.

This 25-game stretch gives fantasy managers the perfect opportunity to trade away a player who hasn't been great this year. His underlying metrics also suggest that this hot streak won't last forever. His .278 xwOBA, .225 expected batting average, .338 expected slugging percentage, 85.6 mph average exit velocity, 32.3% hard-hit rate, and 36.6% chase rate all rank in the bottom 15% of the league.

Given that Altuve's fantasy value is a bit up over the last few weeks, it's wise to sell him for whatever you can get. There isn't much optimism that he can keep this up down the stretch. His metrics are too poor, and his pull air rate (19.7%) is significantly lower than last year's (25.3%). He's clearly overachieving at the plate.

Austin Riley, 3B, Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley hasn't had an encouraging season at the plate. He's slashing .222/.298/.364 with 13 home runs, 17 doubles, 55 RBI, and seven stolen bases across 113 games. His .222 batting average, .364 slugging percentage, .663 OPS, and 83 OPS+ are all career-worst numbers for the former two-time All-Star.

But Riley has been heating up offensively over the last few weeks. The 29-year-old veteran is slashing .273/.339/.475 with five home runs, five doubles, 17 RBI, and three stolen bases over his last 27 games dating back to July 4. He has also really been hitting the ball since the calendar turned to August, as he is 7-for-14 at the plate with one home run, three doubles, and five RBI this month.

Austin Riley extends the Braves lead with a 433-foot blast 💥 pic.twitter.com/LAYvdiEoHW — MLB (@MLB) August 5, 2026

Like Altuve, fantasy managers should use Riley's recent hot streak to sell him in all fantasy formats. He is overachieving, and it's hard to imagine the slugging third baseman keeping this up for the rest of the season. His .298 xwOBA, .210 expected batting average, .386 expected slugging, 31.5% launch angle sweet-spot rate, 19.6% squared-up rate, and 30.9% strikeout rate all rank extremely poor.

That's enough reason to get rid of Riley in Week 20 of the fantasy baseball season. Take what you can get for him at this point while he still has some fantasy value.

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