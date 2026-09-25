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When Is Zay Flowers Coming Back - Week 3 Fantasy Football Injury Return Update (2026)

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Fantasy Football Wide Receivers to Prioritize in PPR, But Fade in Standard Leagues (2025)

When is Zay Flowers coming back? Will Zay Flowers play again this season? Read about Zay Flowers's return date and injury updates for 2026.

In This Article hide
Zay Flowers Injury Update for Fantasy Football
Zay Flowers Fantasy Football Outlook
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 1 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver (hamstring) wasn't able to play in his team's Week 2 loss to the New Orleans Saints. His presence is sorely missed.

It looked like he was set to have a monster season after his breakout performance in the first half of Week 1, but that will have to wait now.

When is Flowers coming back? What's the latest on his injury? And what's his fantasy football outlook for the rest of the season? Let's dive in.

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Zay Flowers Injury Update for Fantasy Football

Flowers picked up a dreaded hamstring injury after just one half of football in his first game of the season. As of Thursday, he's still not practicing. His outlook for Week 3 is pretty glum -- there's almost no chance he returns to practice at full capacity on Friday and plays in his team's next contest.

He wasn't placed on injured reserve, at least, but we typically see players miss between three and six weeks with hamstring issues, depending on the severity. He doesn't have another recorded hamstring injury in his NFL career that caused him to miss time, thankfully, as re-aggravations in the same hamstring can get complicated.

Whether he returns to practice next week will be key. However, my analysis indicates that the Ravens will hold him out for at least three games, meaning a return in Week 5 is the most likely outcome. Hamstring injuries are fickle, and there are many players who re-injure the same hammy over and over again.

Recent examples are Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson, San Francisco 49ers WR Mike Evans, and Houston Texans wideout Nico Collins. Flowers is crucial to this offense, and rushing him back could be devastating to the Ravens' playoff aspirations.

 

Zay Flowers Fantasy Football Outlook

Flowers put up five catches on six targets for 150 yards and a touchdown in the first half of his team's Week 1 blowout win over the Indianapolis Colts. This, of course, won't happen every game, as no receiver has ever averaged 150 yards and one touchdown, even in a full contest, over the course of an NFL season.

Still, it appears new Ravens offensive coordinator Declan Doyle has crafted an excellent passing scheme and centered it around Flowers, who's popped in several efficiency metrics in his NFL career. He's indicated he has room to grow in the offense, and is a great separator on top of all that.

He's the undisputed WR1 on his team. Doyle has unleashed his talents to a greater degree than former Ravens head coach John Harbaugh was ever able to do. The biggest missing piece of Flowers' game is his red zone ability -- he tends to disappear from the offense the closer they get to the end zone.

Being a 5-foot-9 receiver makes it incredibly difficult to succeed when the field is shorter, and you're going up against taller, athletic cornerbacks that can leap and extend their arms vertically further than you can. That doesn't mean Flowers can't be awesome for fantasy, though.

In addition to the positive traits above, Flowers possesses excellent run-after-catch prowess. On his long touchdown play, he out-raced multiple defenders to the end zone. He's also elusive and shifty, which makes it equally difficult to bring him down in the open field as it is to stay with him through the sharp cuts he makes in his routes.

Flowers is a WR1 for the rest of the season when he gets healthy, with serious top-5 WR potential in PPR fantasy leagues if his target rate stays consistent.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

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Week 1 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman, Mark Andrews. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 1.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 1 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 1 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 1 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 1 for Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman, Mark Andrews:

Zay Flowers
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Zay Flowers
vs
Puka Nacua
Zay Flowers
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Zay Flowers
vs
Saquon Barkley
Zay Flowers
vs
Derrick Henry
Zay Flowers
vs
Chase Brown
Zay Flowers
vs
Chris Olave
Zay Flowers
vs
Javonte Williams
Zay Flowers
vs
James Cook III
Zay Flowers
vs
Breece Hall
Zay Flowers
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Zay Flowers
vs
De'Von Achane
Zay Flowers
vs
Justin Jefferson
Zay Flowers
vs
Kyren Williams
Zay Flowers
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Zay Flowers
vs
Devonta Smith
Zay Flowers
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Zay Flowers
vs
Trey McBride
Zay Flowers
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Zay Flowers
vs
Parker Washington
Zay Flowers
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Zay Flowers
vs
Jaylen Warren
Zay Flowers
vs
Bijan Robinson
Zay Flowers
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Zay Flowers
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Zay Flowers
vs
Garrett Wilson
Zay Flowers
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Zay Flowers
vs
Christian Watson
Zay Flowers
vs
George Pickens
Zay Flowers
vs
Davante Adams
Zay Flowers
vs
Drake London
Zay Flowers
vs
David Montgomery
Zay Flowers
vs
Omarion Hampton
Zay Flowers
vs
Bucky Irving
Zay Flowers
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Zay Flowers
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Zay Flowers
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Zay Flowers
vs
Mike Evans
Zay Flowers
vs
D'Andre Swift
Zay Flowers
vs
Tee Higgins
Zay Flowers
vs
Malik Nabers
Zay Flowers
vs
Cam Skattebo
Zay Flowers
vs
DJ Moore
Zay Flowers
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Zay Flowers
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Zay Flowers
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Zay Flowers
vs
Matthew Golden
Zay Flowers
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Zay Flowers
vs
Sam Laporta
Zay Flowers
vs
Rashee Rice
Zay Flowers
vs
Travis Kelce
Zay Flowers
vs
Jalen Coker
Zay Flowers
vs
Brock Bowers
Zay Flowers
vs
Jameson Williams
Zay Flowers
vs
Jadarian Price
Zay Flowers
vs
Dalton Schultz
Zay Flowers
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Zay Flowers
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Zay Flowers
vs
Josh Downs
Zay Flowers
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Zay Flowers
vs
George Kittle
Zay Flowers
vs
Ladd McConkey
Zay Flowers
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Zay Flowers
vs
Mark Andrews
Zay Flowers
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Zay Flowers
vs
Tony Pollard
Zay Flowers
vs
DK Metcalf
Zay Flowers
vs
Tucker Kraft
Zay Flowers
vs
Michael Wilson
Zay Flowers
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Zay Flowers
vs
Romeo Doubs
Zay Flowers
vs
Jordan Addison
Zay Flowers
vs
Luther Burden III
Zay Flowers
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Zay Flowers
vs
Devaughn Vele
Zay Flowers
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Zay Flowers
vs
Stefon Diggs
Zay Flowers
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Zay Flowers
vs
Courtland Sutton
Zay Flowers
vs
Khalil Shakir
Zay Flowers
vs
Xavier Worthy
Zay Flowers
vs
Carnell Tate
Zay Flowers
vs
Quentin Johnston
Zay Flowers
vs
Denzel Boston
Zay Flowers
vs
Tre Tucker
Zay Flowers
vs
Malik Washington
Zay Flowers
vs
KC Concepcion
Zay Flowers
vs
Rome Odunze
Zay Flowers
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Zay Flowers
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Zay Flowers
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Zay Flowers
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Zay Flowers
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Zay Flowers
vs
Makai Lemon
Zay Flowers
vs
Keenan Allen
Zay Flowers
vs
Mack Hollins
Zay Flowers
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Zay Flowers
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Zay Flowers
vs
Kalif Raymond
Zay Flowers
vs
Demario Douglas
Rashod Bateman
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Rashod Bateman
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Rashod Bateman
vs
Blake Corum
Rashod Bateman
vs
Khalil Shakir
Rashod Bateman
vs
Courtland Sutton
Rashod Bateman
vs
Xavier Worthy
Rashod Bateman
vs
Colston Loveland
Rashod Bateman
vs
Woody Marks
Rashod Bateman
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Rashod Bateman
vs
Carnell Tate
Rashod Bateman
vs
Stefon Diggs
Rashod Bateman
vs
Hunter Henry
Rashod Bateman
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Rashod Bateman
vs
Quentin Johnston
Rashod Bateman
vs
Devaughn Vele
Rashod Bateman
vs
Denzel Boston
Rashod Bateman
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Rashod Bateman
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Rashod Bateman
vs
Luther Burden III
Rashod Bateman
vs
Tre Tucker
Rashod Bateman
vs
Tyler Warren
Rashod Bateman
vs
Malik Washington
Rashod Bateman
vs
Jordan Addison
Rashod Bateman
vs
KC Concepcion
Rashod Bateman
vs
Juwan Johnson
Rashod Bateman
vs
Rome Odunze
Rashod Bateman
vs
Romeo Doubs
Rashod Bateman
vs
Tyjae Spears
Rashod Bateman
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Rashod Bateman
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Rashod Bateman
vs
Michael Wilson
Rashod Bateman
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Rashod Bateman
vs
Tucker Kraft
Rashod Bateman
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Rashod Bateman
vs
DK Metcalf
Rashod Bateman
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Rashod Bateman
vs
Tony Pollard
Rashod Bateman
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Rashod Bateman
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Rashod Bateman
vs
Kyle Monangai
Rashod Bateman
vs
Mark Andrews
Rashod Bateman
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Rashod Bateman
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Rashod Bateman
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Rashod Bateman
vs
Ladd McConkey
Rashod Bateman
vs
Jake Ferguson
Rashod Bateman
vs
George Kittle
Rashod Bateman
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Rashod Bateman
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Rashod Bateman
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Rashod Bateman
vs
Josh Downs
Rashod Bateman
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Rashod Bateman
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Rashod Bateman
vs
Isaiah Likely
Rashod Bateman
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Rashod Bateman
vs
Makai Lemon
Rashod Bateman
vs
Dalton Schultz
Rashod Bateman
vs
Kaelon Black
Rashod Bateman
vs
Jadarian Price
Rashod Bateman
vs
Keenan Allen
Rashod Bateman
vs
Jameson Williams
Rashod Bateman
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Rashod Bateman
vs
Brock Bowers
Rashod Bateman
vs
Mack Hollins
Rashod Bateman
vs
Jalen Coker
Rashod Bateman
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Rashod Bateman
vs
Travis Kelce
Rashod Bateman
vs
Emmett Johnson
Rashod Bateman
vs
Rashee Rice
Rashod Bateman
vs
Rico Dowdle
Rashod Bateman
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Rashod Bateman
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Rashod Bateman
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Rashod Bateman
vs
Justin Jefferson
Rashod Bateman
vs
Chris Olave
Rashod Bateman
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Rashod Bateman
vs
Puka Nacua
Rashod Bateman
vs
Devonta Smith
Rashod Bateman
vs
Parker Washington
Rashod Bateman
vs
Garrett Wilson
Rashod Bateman
vs
Christian Watson
Rashod Bateman
vs
George Pickens
Rashod Bateman
vs
Davante Adams
Rashod Bateman
vs
Drake London
Rashod Bateman
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Rashod Bateman
vs
Mike Evans
Rashod Bateman
vs
Tee Higgins
Rashod Bateman
vs
Malik Nabers
Rashod Bateman
vs
DJ Moore
Rashod Bateman
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Rashod Bateman
vs
Matthew Golden
Rashod Bateman
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Rashod Bateman
vs
Kalif Raymond
Rashod Bateman
vs
Demario Douglas
Rashod Bateman
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Rashod Bateman
vs
Keon Coleman
Rashod Bateman
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Rashod Bateman
vs
Pat Bryant
Rashod Bateman
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Rashod Bateman
vs
Tre Harris
Mark Andrews
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Mark Andrews
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Mark Andrews
vs
Ladd McConkey
Mark Andrews
vs
Tony Pollard
Mark Andrews
vs
George Kittle
Mark Andrews
vs
DK Metcalf
Mark Andrews
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Mark Andrews
vs
Tucker Kraft
Mark Andrews
vs
Josh Downs
Mark Andrews
vs
Michael Wilson
Mark Andrews
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Mark Andrews
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Mark Andrews
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Mark Andrews
vs
Romeo Doubs
Mark Andrews
vs
Dalton Schultz
Mark Andrews
vs
Juwan Johnson
Mark Andrews
vs
Jadarian Price
Mark Andrews
vs
Jordan Addison
Mark Andrews
vs
Jameson Williams
Mark Andrews
vs
Tyler Warren
Mark Andrews
vs
Brock Bowers
Mark Andrews
vs
Luther Burden III
Mark Andrews
vs
Jalen Coker
Mark Andrews
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Mark Andrews
vs
Travis Kelce
Mark Andrews
vs
Devaughn Vele
Mark Andrews
vs
Rashee Rice
Mark Andrews
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Mark Andrews
vs
Sam Laporta
Mark Andrews
vs
Stefon Diggs
Mark Andrews
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Mark Andrews
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Mark Andrews
vs
Matthew Golden
Mark Andrews
vs
Colston Loveland
Mark Andrews
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Mark Andrews
vs
Courtland Sutton
Mark Andrews
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Mark Andrews
vs
Blake Corum
Mark Andrews
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Mark Andrews
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Mark Andrews
vs
DJ Moore
Mark Andrews
vs
Rashod Bateman
Mark Andrews
vs
Cam Skattebo
Mark Andrews
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Mark Andrews
vs
Malik Nabers
Mark Andrews
vs
Khalil Shakir
Mark Andrews
vs
Tee Higgins
Mark Andrews
vs
Xavier Worthy
Mark Andrews
vs
D'Andre Swift
Mark Andrews
vs
Woody Marks
Mark Andrews
vs
Mike Evans
Mark Andrews
vs
Carnell Tate
Mark Andrews
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Mark Andrews
vs
Hunter Henry
Mark Andrews
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Mark Andrews
vs
Quentin Johnston
Mark Andrews
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Mark Andrews
vs
Denzel Boston
Mark Andrews
vs
Bucky Irving
Mark Andrews
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Mark Andrews
vs
Omarion Hampton
Mark Andrews
vs
Tre Tucker
Mark Andrews
vs
David Montgomery
Mark Andrews
vs
Malik Washington
Mark Andrews
vs
Drake London
Mark Andrews
vs
KC Concepcion
Mark Andrews
vs
Davante Adams
Mark Andrews
vs
Rome Odunze
Mark Andrews
vs
George Pickens
Mark Andrews
vs
Tyjae Spears
Mark Andrews
vs
Trey McBride
Mark Andrews
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Mark Andrews
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Mark Andrews
vs
Jake Ferguson
Mark Andrews
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Mark Andrews
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Mark Andrews
vs
Isaiah Likely
Mark Andrews
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Mark Andrews
vs
Brenton Strange
Mark Andrews
vs
Darren Waller
Mark Andrews
vs
AJ Barner
Mark Andrews
vs
Zach Ertz
Mark Andrews
vs
Gunnar Helm
Mark Andrews
vs
Cade Otton
Mark Andrews
vs
Evan Engram
Mark Andrews
vs
Mike Gesicki
Mark Andrews
vs
Michael Mayer
Mark Andrews
vs
Colby Parkinson
Mark Andrews
vs
Greg Dulcich
Mark Andrews
vs
Darnell Washington
Mark Andrews
vs
Dawson Knox
Mark Andrews
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Mark Andrews
vs
Johnny Mundt
Mark Andrews
vs
Theo Johnson
Mark Andrews
vs
Cole Kmet
Mark Andrews
vs
Foster Moreau
Mark Andrews
vs
Noah Gray
Mark Andrews
vs
Noah Fant
Mark Andrews
vs
Elijah Arroyo
Mark Andrews
vs
Tommy Tremble

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Expected to Return on Wednesday
New York Mets

Andy Green Becomes Full-Time Manager, Agrees to Three-Year Contract
Cade Cavalli

Done for the Year
MLB

Blue Jays-Orioles Game Postponed on Tuesday
Aaron Judge

Likely to Miss Wild-Card Series
Boston Red Sox

Chad Tracy Becomes Full-Time Manager, Lands Three-Year Contract
Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Returning for Second Game of Doubleheader Tuesday
Alexandre Pantoja

Suffers Unanimous-Decision Loss
Alexandre Pantoja

Joshua Van Beats Alexandre Pantoja In A Rematch
Mauricio Ruffy

Gets Finished In The First Round
Arman Tsarukyan

Finishes Mauricio Ruffy In The First Round
Dooho Choi

Suffers First-Round TKO Loss
Patricio Pitbull

Scores First-Round TKO Win
Joey Logano

Walks Away from Bristol with his Third Win of the Season
Kyle Larson

Gains the Championship Lead After Runner-Up Finish at Bristol
Carson Hocevar

Places Third After Dramatic Day at Bristol
Ty Gibbs

Scores Top-Five Finish at Bristol After Strong Performance
Ryan Blaney

Finishes 33rd at Bristol After A Late Wreck and Confrontation
Denny Hamlin

is One of the Top Anchor Picks for Bristol DFS Lineups
Christopher Bell

Is One of the Top Favorites to Win at Bristol
Chase Briscoe

is A Top DFS Option for All Formats at Bristol
Joey Logano

May be A Top Contrarian Option for Bristol DFS Lineups
William Byron

Should Fantasy Managers Roster William Byron at Bristol?
Chase Elliott

Carries Plenty of Upside for Bristol DFS Lineups
Brad Keselowski

Could Brad Keselowski be A Top-10 Contender for Bristol?
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace May Compete for A Top-10 Finish at Bristol
Austin Cindric

Is Austin Cindric Worth Rostering for DFS at Bristol?
Kyle Larson

Could Absolutely Dominate the Bristol Night Race
Ryan Blaney

Starts Deep in the Field at Bristol
Ty Gibbs

is an Elite DFS Option at Bristol
Tyler Reddick

Has a Shaky History at Bristol
Carson Hocevar

Can Carson Hocevar Contend at Bristol?
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