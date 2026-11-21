When is Mike Evans coming back? Will Mike Evans play again this season? Read about Mike Evans' return date and injury updates for 2026.
Could veteran San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans (Achilles) return to the lineup in Week 11 or soon after that?
Evans has missed the past three games due to an Achilles injury. He has also battled a rib injury throughout the 2026 season, among other issues.
When will Evans play again? Will his Achilles injury keep him out long term? We break down the latest developments with Evans below.Featured Promo: New Novig users get a $25 purchase match (50% discount up to $25) on your first Novig deposit, and a free month of RotoBaller's "Big-4" Premium Pass (NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL) which includes exclusive tools for Betting, Props, DFS and more! CLAIM IT NOW
Mike Evans Injury Update for Fantasy Football
Evans has dealt with a variety of injuries in 2026. Prior to the regular season, the 33-year-old Evans had to work through quad and groin injuries in August. The regular season has been challenging for Evans as well.
He suffered a hip injury in the second half of a Week 2 game against the Miami Dolphins, and did not return to that game. Evans returned in Week 3 against the Arizona Cardinals, but suffered the aforementioned injury to his ribs, which was speculated to be a fracture of some sort. However, surprisingly, he was able to play through that, and was active and productive against the Denver Broncos in Week 4.
Despite all of those previous injuries, Evans did not miss any games until Week 7 with the Achilles issue. Evans began dealing with Achilles tendonitis during preparation for a Week 6 Monday Night Football matchup with the Washington Commanders. Evans did not practice throughout the week leading up to the game, with both the ribs and Achilles injuries listed on the report, but he was able to suit up versus Washington.
While Evans played against the Commanders, he left the contest late in the second quarter due to a sore right Achilles and did not return. That was the last time that Evans appeared in a game.
Evans missed the Week 7 game against the Atlanta Falcons, which was the only loss of the season for the 8-1 49ers thus far. He was also unavailable for the Week 9 win over the Las Vegas Raiders and the Week 10 victory over the Dallas Cowboys. San Francisco had a bye week in Week 8.
The good news, though, is that Evans returned to practice this week and there is optimism he could play against the Minnesota Vikings in Mexico City on Sunday Night Football in Week 12.
The 49ers have been practicing in Colorado Springs, Colorado, this week to help get acclimated to the high altitude they will play in at Estadio Banorte in Mexico on Sunday night. Evans did not participate in practice Wednesday, but he returned to the practice field Thursday and Friday as a limited participant.
The limited practice sessions for Evans are obviously notable, as they mark his first activity since the game against the Commanders on Oct. 19. It was also the first time that Evans was listed as a practice participant in any capacity since Week 5.
On Friday, San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan said that Evans is "going (in) the right direction." Shanahan also said that a decision on Evans' ability for Sunday will likely be made on Saturday, based on how the wide receiver feels.
Also on Friday, NFL Network and ESPN insider Ian Rapoport noted that Evans has a "good chance to come back" in the international game against the Vikings.
Evans is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Minnesota.
From The Insiders on @nflnetwork: #49ers WR Mike Evans is poised to make his return. https://t.co/wGy8qZ376u
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 21, 2026
Mike Evans Fantasy Football Outlook
Following a stellar 12-year stint with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Evans signed a three-year deal worth up to $42.4 million (with a potential out after one season) with the 49ers in March.
Through six games in 2026, Evans has recorded 39 targets, 27 receptions, 420 receiving yards and three touchdowns. He averages 15.6 yards per catch. In total, Evans has played 197 offensive snaps this season, according to Pro Football Focus. Also, per PFF, Evans is San Francisco's highest-graded offensive player in 2026, with a grade of 92.4.
If Evans is available in Week 11 against the Vikings, or shortly thereafter, he should immediately return to a prominent role in San Francisco's offense, assuming he is not on a limited snap count.
With that said, the 49ers traded a 2027 sixth-round pick to the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for veteran wideout Keenan Allen on Nov. 10. Allen made his debut with the 49ers in the 46-40 win over the Cowboys in Week 10 on Nov. 15. He drew seven targets and recorded five receptions for 61 yards (12.2 yards per catch) against the Cowboys.
San Francisco should also have wide receivers Deebo Samuel Sr., Jacob Cowing, Demarcus Robinson, Jordan Watkins, and tight end George Kittle, among others, available against the Vikings in Week 11.
Meanwhile, rookie second-round pick wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling (ankle) was seen working off to the side at Wednesday's practice. Stribling has been on injured reserve since Sept. 19 and will not return this week, but it is a development worth watching.
Additionally, wide receiver Christian Kirk (knee) recently underwent meniscus surgery and is on injured reserve. The 49ers are also without wideout Ricky Pearsall (knee) for the entire 2026 season after he underwent knee surgery.
While San Francisco won't rush him back if he isn't ready, the 49ers and quarterback Brock Purdy could certainly use Evans in what has quickly become a depleted wide receiver room. If Evans is healthy and able to play in Week 11, or whenever he is able to return, the expectation is he will continue to be a big factor in the passing game for the 49ers.
Brock Purdy TO MIKE EVANS EXTENDS THE LEAD
@AZvsSF on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/ScREsrmsVw
— NFL (@NFL) September 27, 2026
Who Should I Start Tool
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Week 11 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Mike Evans, Deebo Samuel Sr., Keenan Allen. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 11.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 11 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 11 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 11 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 11 for Mike Evans, Deebo Samuel Sr., Keenan Allen:
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