When is De'Zhaun Stribling coming back? Will De'Zhaun Stribling play again this season? Read about De'Zhaun Stribling's return date and injury updates for 2026.
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling (ankle) is currently on injured reserve after suffering multiple ankle injuries in his first game as a professional football player.
The 49ers organization deserves credit for having one of the NFL's best offenses. But that comes at the expense of their players constantly getting hurt because head coach Kyle Shanahan is happy to send them out to play through multiple serious injuries.
The results are clear in that nearly every season the 49ers offense has multiple major injuries. That's no different this season, with their pass-catching corps decimated by various ailments. But when will Stribling come back and bolster their ranks? And what's his fantasy outlook for when he returns?Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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De'Zhaun Stribling Injury Update for Fantasy Football
Stribling is still on injured reserve and hasn't had his practice window opened, but he did some work with trainers off to the side in practice this week, so that's a positive development. We're heading into Week 11, meaning this will be the 10th week in which Stribling has been in rehab.
He suffered a deltoid ankle sprain and has yet to return to full practice participation as of writing.
De'Zhaun Stribling (ankle) Doing Some Work on the Side at Practice Wednesday https://t.co/LaAeHLPLuD
— RotoBaller (@RotoBaller) November 18, 2026
Stribling is at least on track to return sometime in December, which is great for him but not great for fantasy football managers, as that will not leave him much time to contribute.
De'Zhaun Stribling Fantasy Football Outlook
His rookie season is pretty much a wash at this point. The fantasy football season will be over before we have time to ascertain his feasibility as a starter, and he's better off simply left on benches for now.
Looking into next season and beyond is where things get interesting. The 49ers' current best pass-catchers are an injury-prone 33-year-old wideout in Mike Evans (Achilles) and a 33-year-old tight end in George Kittle.
George Kittle has reached 40 receptions ✅
Season Stats:
44 Rec | 557 Yds | 5 TD
Season Pace:
83 Rec | 1,052 Yds | 9 TD
#FTTB https://t.co/OvEMdEuRH3
— PaceBall (@paceball__) November 19, 2026
They also have 30-year-old running back Christian McCaffrey. Any one of those players could miss significant time in upcoming seasons, and Evans may not be with the team for very long, meaning there's a chance Stribling gets something like a WR2 or WR1B role.
His college tape wasn't particularly impressive, and he wasn't a first-round pick, but he may not have to separate himself from high-end talent, as the 49ers tend to have a good offense and support good pass-catchers even if those players are hardly above replacement level on other teams.
Kendrick Bourne gets the @49ers in the red zone!
SFvsLAR on Prime Video
Also streaming on @NFLPlus https://t.co/brMseYzIZE
— NFL (@NFL) October 3, 2025
They genuinely have a fantastic passing offense, thanks in large part to the excellent play of quarterback Brock Purdy.
Simply being attached to this offense long-term means Stribling has a solid chance at being a reliable contributor in dynasty fantasy football leagues, with their deep starting lineups. In redraft leagues, he won't have a ton of value until he proves something, though.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 11 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Mike Evans, Deebo Samuel Sr., Keenan Allen. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 11.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 11 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 11 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 11 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 11 for Mike Evans, Keenan Allen:
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