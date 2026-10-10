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Week 5 Rankings for Fantasy Football: Weekend Updates (All Positions)

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Jeremiyah Love - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL DFS and Betting, Injury News

RotoBaller's updated Week 5 overall rankings for fantasy football in 2026. Read the weekend updates for our fantasy football QB, RB, WR, TE, DEF, K rankings and win more.

In This Article hide
Week 5 Rankings for Fantasy Football
Week 5 Outlooks for Fantasy Football
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 5 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Hey RotoBallers! The "full" Week 5 slate of the NFL season will kick off, which means it's almost time to set our next round of fantasy football lineups. Below are our updated PPR rankings for all positions, accounting for recent injury news, including players ruled out such as Saquon Barkley (hamstring), Lamar Jackson (ankle), and Breece Hall (quad).

Our fantasy football rankings for Week 5 are put together by Nick Mariano. In addition to his rankings, below you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football injury news for this week. There are always key injuries to keep track of, so be sure to check back until kickoff.

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 5 Rankings for Fantasy Football

Be sure to bookmark our weekly PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, Standard rankings.

Tier Rank Player Name Pos
1 1 Jahmyr Gibbs RB
1 2 Bijan Robinson RB
1 3 Puka Nacua WR
1 4 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR
1 5 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR
2 6 CeeDee Lamb WR
2 7 Jonathan Taylor RB
2 8 Christian McCaffrey RB
2 9 Chase Brown RB
2 10 Trey McBride TE
2 11 Derrick Henry RB
2 12 Kyren Williams RB
2 13 James Cook III RB
2 14 Ja'Marr Chase WR
2 15 Nico Collins WR
2 16 Jaylen Warren RB
3 17 Javonte Williams RB
3 18 Michael Wilson WR
3 19 Chris Olave WR
3 20 Justin Jefferson WR
3 21 Zay Flowers WR
3 22 Brock Bowers TE
3 23 Ashton Jeanty RB
3 24 Drake London WR
4 25 Aaron Jones Sr. RB
4 26 Davante Adams WR
4 27 Malik Nabers WR
4 28 Cam Skattebo RB
4 29 D'Andre Swift RB
4 30 George Pickens WR
4 31 Garrett Wilson WR
4 32 Parker Washington WR
4 33 Jeremiyah Love RB
4 34 Bhayshul Tuten RB
4 35 Christian Watson WR
4 36 Matthew Golden WR
5 37 Sam LaPorta TE
5 38 Emanuel Wilson RB
5 39 Bucky Irving RB
5 40 Mike Evans WR
5 41 Quinshon Judkins RB
5 42 David Montgomery RB
5 43 DK Metcalf WR
5 44 George Kittle TE
5 45 Luther Burden III WR
5 46 Jaylen Waddle WR
5 47 Tee Higgins WR
5 48 Braelon Allen RB
5 49 Dalton Kincaid TE
5 50 Jameson Williams WR
5 51 Tyler Warren TE
5 52 Josh Downs WR
5 53 Isaiah Likely TE
6 54 Rhamondre Stevenson RB
6 55 Carnell Tate WR
6 56 Romeo Doubs WR
6 57 Ollie Gordon II RB
6 58 Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB
6 59 Alvin Kamara RB
6 60 Deebo Samuel Sr. WR
6 61 RJ Harvey RB
6 62 Tony Pollard RB
6 63 Denzel Boston WR
7 64 J.K. Dobbins RB
7 65 Omarion Hampton RB
7 66 TreVeyon Henderson RB
7 67 Dontayvion Wicks WR
7 68 Malik Washington WR
7 69 Tucker Kraft TE
7 70 Juwan Johnson TE
7 71 Devaughn Vele WR
7 72 Jordan Addison WR
7 73 Harold Fannin Jr. TE
7 74 Emeka Egbuka WR
7 75 Woody Marks RB
7 76 Tyler Allgeier RB
7 77 Colston Loveland TE
7 78 Keon Coleman WR
7 79 Khalil Shakir WR
7 80 KC Concepcion WR
7 81 Will Shipley RB
7 82 Jakobi Meyers WR
7 83 T.J. Hockenson TE
7 84 Brenton Strange TE
7 85 Wan'Dale Robinson WR
8 86 Hunter Henry TE
8 87 Rico Dowdle RB
8 88 Tyler Higbee TE
8 89 Terry McLaurin WR
8 90 Rome Odunze WR
8 91 DJ Moore WR
8 92 Mark Andrews TE
8 93 Tre Harris WR
8 94 Courtland Sutton WR
8 95 Tre Tucker WR
8 96 Keaton Mitchell RB
8 97 Makai Lemon WR
8 98 Dallas Goedert TE
8 99 Kenneth Gainwell RB
8 100 Dalton Schultz TE
8 101 Mike Gesicki TE
9 102 Brian Robinson Jr. RB
9 103 Chris Godwin Jr. WR
9 104 Jake Ferguson TE
9 105 Ladd McConkey WR
9 106 Keenan Allen WR
9 107 Blake Corum RB
9 108 Pat Freiermuth TE
9 109 Roman Wilson WR
9 110 Kalif Raymond WR
9 111 Michael Mayer TE
9 112 MarShawn Lloyd RB
9 113 Antonio Williams WR
9 114 Kenyon Sadiq TE
9 115 Samaje Perine RB
9 116 Cade Otton TE
9 117 AJ Barner TE
9 118 Kendrick Bourne WR
9 119 Brian Thomas Jr. WR
9 120 Dohnte Meyers WR
10 121 Ryan Flournoy WR
10 122 Kaleb Johnson RB
10 123 Malachi Fields WR
10 124 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB
10 125 Kendre Miller RB
10 126 Cody White WR
10 127 Oronde Gadsden II TE
10 128 Darius Cooper WR
10 129 Najee Harris RB
10 130 George Holani RB
10 131 Rashod Bateman WR
10 132 Chig Okonkwo TE
10 133 Jaylin Noel WR
10 134 Rachaad White RB
10 135 Chris Bell WR
10 136 Rashid Shaheed WR
10 137 Kimani Vidal RB
10 138 Dameon Pierce RB
10 139 Kyle Pitts Sr. TE
10 140 Cooper Kupp WR
10 141 Isaac TeSlaa WR
11 142 Troy Franklin WR
11 143 Tyjae Spears RB
11 144 Germie Bernard WR
11 145 Kayshon Boutte WR
11 146 Laquon Treadwell WR
11 147 Austin Ekeler RB
11 148 Evan Engram TE
11 149 Darnell Washington TE
11 150 Mike Washington Jr. RB
11 151 DeMario Douglas WR
11 152 Kaelon Black RB
11 153 Greg Dulcich TE
11 154 Bryce Lance WR
11 155 Jaylen Wright RB
11 156 Zach Ertz TE
11 157 Justice Hill RB
11 158 Jauan Jennings WR
11 159 Darnell Mooney WR
11 160 Treylon Burks WR
11 161 Ted Hurst WR
11 162 Gunnar Helm TE
11 163 Raheim Sanders RB
11 164 Dawson Knox TE
11 165 Colby Parkinson TE
11 166 Tez Johnson WR
11 167 Cole Kmet TE
12 168 Roschon Johnson RB
12 169 Jahan Dotson WR
12 170 Joshua Palmer WR
12 171 Noah Fant TE
12 172 Xavier Hutchinson WR
12 173 Isaiah Williams WR
12 174 Elic Ayomanor WR
12 175 Dyami Brown WR
12 176 Ty Johnson RB
12 177 Efton Chism III WR
12 178 Josh Cameron WR
12 179 Theo Johnson TE
12 180 Marvin Mims Jr. WR
12 181 Skyy Moore WR
12 182 Tory Horton WR
12 183 Sean Tucker RB
12 184 Isaiah Davis RB
12 185 Tyler Goodson RB
12 186 Jerry Jeudy WR
12 187 Jeremy Ruckert TE
12 188 Devontez Walker WR
12 189 Mitch Tinsley WR
12 190 Sione Vaki RB
12 191 Zachariah Branch WR
12 192 Brandin Cooks WR
12 193 Eli Raridon TE
12 194 Matthew Hibner TE
12 195 Marquez Valdes-Scantling WR
12 196 Kevin Coleman Jr. WR
12 197 Calvin Ridley WR
12 198 Austin Hooper TE
12 199 Elijah Higgins TE
13 200 Olamide Zaccheaus WR
13 201 Brock Wright TE
13 202 Kyle Williams WR
13 203 Foster Moreau TE
13 204 Jacob Cowing WR
13 205 Blake Whiteheart TE
13 206 Ben Skowronek WR
13 207 Tyler Badie RB
13 208 Jonnu Smith TE
13 209 Jordan Whittington WR
13 210 CJ Donaldson RB
13 211 Seth McGowan RB
13 212 KaVontae Turpin WR
13 213 Carson Steele RB
13 214 Nate Adkins TE
13 215 Isaiah Bond WR
13 216 Adam Trautman TE
13 217 Johnny Mundt TE
13 218 Konata Mumpfield WR
13 219 Daniel Bellinger TE
13 220 Bo Melton WR
13 221 Malik Benson WR
13 222 Demond Claiborne RB
13 223 Jared Wayne WR
13 224 Luke McCaffrey WR
13 225 Dareke Young WR
13 226 Chimere Dike WR
14 227 DeeJay Dallas RB
14 228 Tanner Hudson TE
14 229 Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB
14 230 Davis Allen TE
14 231 Jahdae Walker WR
14 232 Erick All Jr. TE
14 233 Luke Farrell TE
14 234 Jordan Watkins WR
14 235 Travis Hunter WR
14 236 Brevyn Spann-Ford TE
14 237 Will Kacmarek TE
14 238 Sam Roush TE
14 239 Jackson Hawes TE
14 240 Travis Homer RB
14 241 Elijah Arroyo TE
14 242 Jelani Woods TE
14 243 Charlie Woerner TE
14 244 Nate Boerkircher TE
14 245 LeQuint Allen Jr. RB
14 246 Tutu Atwell WR
14 247 Gavin Bartholomew TE
14 248 Derius Davis WR
14 249 Jaleel McLaughlin RB
14 250 John Bates TE
14 251 Nicholas Singleton RB
14 252 Skyler Bell WR
14 253 Oscar Delp TE
14 254 Tai Felton WR
14 255 Tanner Koziol TE
14 256 Jalen Tolbert WR
14 257 Hunter Luepke RB
15 258 Cade Stover TE
15 259 Ameer Abdullah RB
15 260 Mo Alie-Cox TE
15 261 Ray Davis RB
15 262 Bam Knight RB
15 263 Zavion Thomas WR
15 264 Luke Schoonmaker TE
15 265 Greg Dortch WR
15 266 Elijah Sarratt WR
15 267 Alec Ingold RB
15 268 J. Michael Sturdivant WR
15 269 Ian Thomas TE
15 270 Corey Kiner RB
15 271 Patrick Ricard RB
15 272 Kameron Johnson WR
15 273 Sterling Shepard WR
15 274 Drew Ogletree TE
15 275 Dylan Laube RB
15 276 Reggie Gilliam RB/TE
15 277 Elijah Moore WR
15 278 Tyler Conklin TE
15 279 Tahj Brooks RB
15 280 Deion Burks WR
15 281 Jonathan Mingo WR
15 282 Tom Kennedy WR
15 283 Myles Price WR
15 284 Dare Ogunbowale RB
15 285 Jalen Brooks WR
15 286 Ryan Miller WR
15 287 LaJohntay Wester WR
15 288 Payne Durham TE
15 289 Charlie Jones WR
15 290 Max Klare TE
15 291 Jordan James RB
15 292 Colson Yankoff TE
16 293 Nick Vannett TE
16 294 Rasheen Ali RB
16 295 Robert Henry Jr. RB
16 296 Kaden Wetjen WR
16 297 Jacob Saylors RB
16 298 Theo Wease Jr. WR
16 299 Anthony Gould WR
16 300 Salvon Ahmed RB
16 301 Teagan Quitoriano TE
16 302 Pierre Strong Jr. RB
16 303 Josh Allen QB
16 304 Jared Goff QB
16 305 Dak Prescott QB
16 306 Matthew Stafford QB
16 307 Joe Burrow QB
16 308 Jacoby Brissett QB
16 309 Drake Maye QB
16 310 Trevor Lawrence QB
16 311 Brock Purdy QB
16 312 Jayden Daniels QB
16 313 Bo Nix QB
16 314 Kyler Murray QB
16 315 Jalon Daniels QB
16 316 C.J. Stroud QB
16 317 Sam Darnold QB
16 318 Aaron Rodgers QB
16 319 Jalen Hurts QB
16 320 Tyler Shough QB
16 321 Jordan Love QB
16 322 Jameis Winston QB
16 323 Kirk Cousins QB
16 324 Deshaun Watson QB
16 325 Justin Herbert QB
16 326 Tyson Bagent QB
17 327 Michael Penix Jr. QB
17 328 Geno Smith QB
17 329 Daniel Jones QB
17 330 Malik Willis QB
17 331 Tyler Huntley QB
17 332 Cam Ward QB
17 333 Cincinnati Bengals DST
17 334 Houston Texans DST
17 335 Minnesota Vikings DST
17 336 Jacksonville Jaguars DST
17 337 Cleveland Browns DST
17 338 Denver Broncos DST
17 339 Pittsburgh Steelers DST
17 340 Chicago Bears DST
17 341 Dallas Cowboys DST
17 342 New England Patriots DST
17 343 Washington Commanders DST
17 344 Baltimore Ravens DST
17 345 Las Vegas Raiders DST
17 346 New York Jets DST
17 347 New York Giants DST
17 348 Seattle Seahawks DST
17 349 Indianapolis Colts DST
17 350 New Orleans Saints DST
17 351 Philadelphia Eagles DST
17 352 Atlanta Falcons DST
17 353 Tennessee Titans DST
17 354 Los Angeles Chargers DST
17 355 Detroit Lions DST
17 356 San Francisco 49ers DST
17 357 Green Bay Packers DST
17 358 Los Angeles Rams DST
18 359 Buffalo Bills DST
18 360 Miami Dolphins DST
18 361 Tampa Bay Buccaneers DST
18 362 Arizona Cardinals DST
18 363 Brandon Aubrey K
18 364 Spencer Shrader K
18 365 Evan McPherson K
18 366 Ka'imi Fairbairn K
18 367 Will Reichard K
18 368 Tyler Loop K
18 369 Cam Little K
18 370 Jake Bates K
18 371 Eddy Pineiro K
18 372 Jason Myers K
18 373 Trey Smack K
18 374 Tyler Bass K
18 375 Harrison Mevis K
18 376 Chad Ryland K
18 377 Matt Gay K
18 378 Daniel Carlson K
18 379 Chris Boswell K
18 380 Cairo Santos K
18 381 Drew Stevens K
18 382 Nick Folk K
18 383 Dominic Zvada K
18 384 Chase McLaughlin K
18 385 Cameron Dicker K
18 386 Andy Borregales K
18 387 Wil Lutz K
18 388 Jake Elliott K
18 389 Andre Szmyt K
18 390 Jason Sanders K
18 391 Joey Slye K
18 392 Riley Patterson K

 

Week 5 Outlooks for Fantasy Football

Michael Wilson, Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson is in a good spot to continue building on his recent success. Wilson scored his first touchdown of the year in Week 3, and in his last two games has averaged fifteen targets, nine receptions, and 92 receiving yards. In Week 5, the Cardinals host the Detroit Lions, whose defense has been consistently ineffective through the first four games of 2026.

The Lions have allowed opposing wide receivers the most receptions and third-most receiving yards this season, and gave up a 14-192-2 line to Tetairoa McMillan in Week 4. Wilson can't be expected to match that level of success, but his increased role in the passing attack provides optimism for a big day. Based on his recent performances and a soft matchup, Wilson has a WR1 ceiling in Week 5 and should be in starting lineups this weekend.

 

Jarod Goff, Detroit Lions

Four games into his 2026 season, Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff has completed 67.7% of his pass attempts for 1,214 yards, nine touchdowns, and zero interceptions. With Detroit's defense looking like one of the worst in the NFL early on, the Lions have been forced into pass-heavy game scripts, and Goff is currently averaging over 40 pass attempts per game.

In Week 5, the Lions will travel to Arizona to take on a Cardinals defense that currently ranks dead last in the NFL in yards per pass attempt allowed (9.1). As long as Goff continues to throw at his current rate, he could be in for a monster day against Arizona and should be viewed as a must-start QB1 option by fantasy managers in Week 5.

 

Woody Marks, Houston Texans

Houston Texans running back Woody Marks is still in a timeshare with David Montgomery in the Texans' backfield, and neither back has been especially effective in the team's 0-4 start. Marks has found the end zone on short runs in each of the last two weeks, and he has also been the more involved option as a receiver out of the backfield. Aside from Montgomery's huge three-touchdown game in Week 1, Marks has outscored the veteran each week.

The even timeshare limits the upside of both running backs, but last year as a rookie, Marks had a breakout two-touchdown performance in Week 4 against the Titans. This year, he'll look to follow the same script a week later, and the buzz has been that the team could be ready to increase his workload in the time share.

He's ranked as the No. 31 RB in RotoBaller's Week 5 rankings, which makes him a high-risk FLEX play in most leagues this week. He does have the potential for a big game, but his uncertain workload keeps him as a fringe option.

 

Colston Loveland, Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland will square off with his division-rival Green Bay Packers on the road in Week 5. Loveland finally got off the schnide last weekend, leading the team with nine targets and compiling a 6/57 line in their win over the Jets. It wasn't world-beating, but it was clear the second-year pro was a point of emphasis. Incidentally, Loveland's usage spiked as wide receiver Kalif Raymond's declined.

If that holds steady, it's a step in the right direction. Unfortunately, it's too early to call for a full-fledged bounceback, but what we saw was at least encouraging. While Green Bay hasn't been an ideal matchup for fantasy tight ends, they're a susceptible unit and rank bottom-ten in points per game (26.3).

Additionally, quarterback Caleb Williams (hamstring) has a chance to be back in the fold this week, which would boost the floor and ceiling for the entire offense. As for Loveland, he lands as this week's PPR TE11 in RotoBaller's ranks.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 5?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
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Week 5 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Woody Marks, Will Shipley, Keenan Allen, Jakobi Meyers. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 5.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 5 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 5 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 5 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 5 for Woody Marks, Will Shipley, Keenan Allen, Jakobi Meyers:

Woody Marks
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Woody Marks
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Woody Marks
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Woody Marks
vs
Colston Loveland
Woody Marks
vs
Jordan Addison
Woody Marks
vs
Keon Coleman
Woody Marks
vs
Devaughn Vele
Woody Marks
vs
Khalil Shakir
Woody Marks
vs
Juwan Johnson
Woody Marks
vs
KC Concepcion
Woody Marks
vs
Tucker Kraft
Woody Marks
vs
Will Shipley
Woody Marks
vs
Malik Washington
Woody Marks
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Woody Marks
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Woody Marks
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Woody Marks
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Woody Marks
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Woody Marks
vs
Omarion Hampton
Woody Marks
vs
Brenton Strange
Woody Marks
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Woody Marks
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Woody Marks
vs
Denzel Boston
Woody Marks
vs
Hunter Henry
Woody Marks
vs
Tony Pollard
Woody Marks
vs
Rico Dowdle
Woody Marks
vs
RJ Harvey
Woody Marks
vs
Tyler Higbee
Woody Marks
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Woody Marks
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Woody Marks
vs
Alvin Kamara
Woody Marks
vs
Rome Odunze
Woody Marks
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Woody Marks
vs
DJ Moore
Woody Marks
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Woody Marks
vs
Mark Andrews
Woody Marks
vs
Romeo Doubs
Woody Marks
vs
Tre Harris
Woody Marks
vs
Carnell Tate
Woody Marks
vs
Courtland Sutton
Woody Marks
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Woody Marks
vs
Tre Tucker
Woody Marks
vs
Isaiah Likely
Woody Marks
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Woody Marks
vs
Josh Downs
Woody Marks
vs
Makai Lemon
Woody Marks
vs
Tyler Warren
Woody Marks
vs
Dallas Goedert
Woody Marks
vs
Jameson Williams
Woody Marks
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Woody Marks
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Woody Marks
vs
Dalton Schultz
Woody Marks
vs
Braelon Allen
Woody Marks
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Woody Marks
vs
Bijan Robinson
Woody Marks
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Woody Marks
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Woody Marks
vs
Chase Brown
Woody Marks
vs
Derrick Henry
Woody Marks
vs
Kyren Williams
Woody Marks
vs
James Cook III
Woody Marks
vs
Jaylen Warren
Woody Marks
vs
Javonte Williams
Woody Marks
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Woody Marks
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Woody Marks
vs
Cam Skattebo
Woody Marks
vs
D'Andre Swift
Woody Marks
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Woody Marks
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Woody Marks
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Woody Marks
vs
Bucky Irving
Woody Marks
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Woody Marks
vs
David Montgomery
Woody Marks
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Woody Marks
vs
Blake Corum
Will Shipley
vs
KC Concepcion
Will Shipley
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Will Shipley
vs
Khalil Shakir
Will Shipley
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Will Shipley
vs
Keon Coleman
Will Shipley
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Will Shipley
vs
Colston Loveland
Will Shipley
vs
Brenton Strange
Will Shipley
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Will Shipley
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Will Shipley
vs
Woody Marks
Will Shipley
vs
Hunter Henry
Will Shipley
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Will Shipley
vs
Rico Dowdle
Will Shipley
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Will Shipley
vs
Tyler Higbee
Will Shipley
vs
Jordan Addison
Will Shipley
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Will Shipley
vs
Devaughn Vele
Will Shipley
vs
Rome Odunze
Will Shipley
vs
Juwan Johnson
Will Shipley
vs
DJ Moore
Will Shipley
vs
Tucker Kraft
Will Shipley
vs
Mark Andrews
Will Shipley
vs
Malik Washington
Will Shipley
vs
Tre Harris
Will Shipley
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Will Shipley
vs
Courtland Sutton
Will Shipley
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Will Shipley
vs
Tre Tucker
Will Shipley
vs
Omarion Hampton
Will Shipley
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Will Shipley
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Will Shipley
vs
Makai Lemon
Will Shipley
vs
Denzel Boston
Will Shipley
vs
Dallas Goedert
Will Shipley
vs
Tony Pollard
Will Shipley
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Will Shipley
vs
RJ Harvey
Will Shipley
vs
Dalton Schultz
Will Shipley
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Will Shipley
vs
Mike Gesicki
Will Shipley
vs
Alvin Kamara
Will Shipley
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Will Shipley
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Will Shipley
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Will Shipley
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Will Shipley
vs
Jake Ferguson
Will Shipley
vs
Romeo Doubs
Will Shipley
vs
Ladd McConkey
Will Shipley
vs
Carnell Tate
Will Shipley
vs
Keenan Allen
Will Shipley
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Will Shipley
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Will Shipley
vs
Bijan Robinson
Will Shipley
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Will Shipley
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Will Shipley
vs
Chase Brown
Will Shipley
vs
Derrick Henry
Will Shipley
vs
Kyren Williams
Will Shipley
vs
James Cook III
Will Shipley
vs
Jaylen Warren
Will Shipley
vs
Javonte Williams
Will Shipley
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Will Shipley
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Will Shipley
vs
Cam Skattebo
Will Shipley
vs
D'Andre Swift
Will Shipley
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Will Shipley
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Will Shipley
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Will Shipley
vs
Bucky Irving
Will Shipley
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Will Shipley
vs
David Montgomery
Will Shipley
vs
Braelon Allen
Will Shipley
vs
Blake Corum
Keenan Allen
vs
Ladd McConkey
Keenan Allen
vs
Blake Corum
Keenan Allen
vs
Jake Ferguson
Keenan Allen
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Keenan Allen
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Keenan Allen
vs
Roman Wilson
Keenan Allen
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Keenan Allen
vs
Kalif Raymond
Keenan Allen
vs
Mike Gesicki
Keenan Allen
vs
Michael Mayer
Keenan Allen
vs
Dalton Schultz
Keenan Allen
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Keenan Allen
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Keenan Allen
vs
Antonio Williams
Keenan Allen
vs
Dallas Goedert
Keenan Allen
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Keenan Allen
vs
Makai Lemon
Keenan Allen
vs
Samaje Perine
Keenan Allen
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Keenan Allen
vs
Cade Otton
Keenan Allen
vs
Tre Tucker
Keenan Allen
vs
AJ Barner
Keenan Allen
vs
Courtland Sutton
Keenan Allen
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Keenan Allen
vs
Tre Harris
Keenan Allen
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Keenan Allen
vs
Mark Andrews
Keenan Allen
vs
Dohnte Meyers
Keenan Allen
vs
DJ Moore
Keenan Allen
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Keenan Allen
vs
Rome Odunze
Keenan Allen
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Keenan Allen
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Keenan Allen
vs
Malachi Fields
Keenan Allen
vs
Tyler Higbee
Keenan Allen
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Keenan Allen
vs
Rico Dowdle
Keenan Allen
vs
Kendre Miller
Keenan Allen
vs
Hunter Henry
Keenan Allen
vs
Cody White
Keenan Allen
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Keenan Allen
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Keenan Allen
vs
Brenton Strange
Keenan Allen
vs
Darius Cooper
Keenan Allen
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Keenan Allen
vs
Najee Harris
Keenan Allen
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Keenan Allen
vs
George Holani
Keenan Allen
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Keenan Allen
vs
Rashod Bateman
Keenan Allen
vs
Will Shipley
Keenan Allen
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Keenan Allen
vs
KC Concepcion
Keenan Allen
vs
Puka Nacua
Keenan Allen
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Keenan Allen
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Keenan Allen
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Keenan Allen
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Keenan Allen
vs
Nico Collins
Keenan Allen
vs
Michael Wilson
Keenan Allen
vs
Chris Olave
Keenan Allen
vs
Justin Jefferson
Keenan Allen
vs
Zay Flowers
Keenan Allen
vs
Drake London
Keenan Allen
vs
Davante Adams
Keenan Allen
vs
Malik Nabers
Keenan Allen
vs
George Pickens
Keenan Allen
vs
Garrett Wilson
Keenan Allen
vs
Parker Washington
Keenan Allen
vs
Christian Watson
Keenan Allen
vs
Matthew Golden
Keenan Allen
vs
Mike Evans
Keenan Allen
vs
DK Metcalf
Keenan Allen
vs
Luther Burden III
Keenan Allen
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Jakobi Meyers
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Will Shipley
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Brenton Strange
Jakobi Meyers
vs
KC Concepcion
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Khalil Shakir
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Hunter Henry
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Keon Coleman
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Rico Dowdle
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Colston Loveland
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Tyler Higbee
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Woody Marks
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Rome Odunze
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Jakobi Meyers
vs
DJ Moore
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Mark Andrews
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Jordan Addison
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Tre Harris
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Devaughn Vele
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Courtland Sutton
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Juwan Johnson
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Tre Tucker
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Tucker Kraft
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Malik Washington
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Makai Lemon
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Dallas Goedert
Jakobi Meyers
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Omarion Hampton
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Dalton Schultz
Jakobi Meyers
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Mike Gesicki
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Denzel Boston
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Tony Pollard
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Jakobi Meyers
vs
RJ Harvey
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Jake Ferguson
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Ladd McConkey
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Alvin Kamara
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Keenan Allen
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Blake Corum
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Romeo Doubs
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Puka Nacua
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Jakobi Meyers
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Nico Collins
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Michael Wilson
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Chris Olave
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Justin Jefferson
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Zay Flowers
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Drake London
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Davante Adams
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Malik Nabers
Jakobi Meyers
vs
George Pickens
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Garrett Wilson
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Parker Washington
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Christian Watson
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Matthew Golden
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Mike Evans
Jakobi Meyers
vs
DK Metcalf
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Luther Burden III
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Jaylen Waddle

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Dillon Dube

Unlikely to Play Saturday
Samuel Montembeault

to Miss 10-14 Days
Jayden Struble

Predators Acquire Jayden Struble From Canadiens
Aaron Ekblad

Set to Return Saturday
Macklin Celebrini

a Game-Time Call for Matchup With Oilers
Frank Nazar

Receives Two-Game Suspension
Cameron Boozer

Efficient in Preseason Win Over Bulls
Igor Shesterkin

Suffers Lower-Body Injury Friday
Ty Jerome

Drills Four Triples in Preseason Win Over Bulls
Norman Powell

Goes 10-for-12 at the Line in Preseason Loss to Memphis
Caleb Wilson

Pours in 21 Points in Preseason Loss to Grizzlies
Christian Koloko

Pelicans Waive Christian Koloko
Kawhi Leonard

Out Saturday Against Clippers
Matas Buzelis

Exits Friday's Preseason Contest Early
Isaiah Stewart

Sidelined at Least Two Weeks
Max Christie

Logs Solid Outing in Preseason Loss Friday
Steven Adams

Plays 14 Minutes in Return on Friday
Fred VanVleet

Turns in Impressive Preseason Debut
Lamar Jackson

Could Miss Week 6 As Well
Justin Jefferson

"Plans to Play" in Week 5
Corey Seager

has Bone Spur Removed From his Elbow
Tarik Skubal

Dodgers to Start Tarik Skubal in Game 1 of NLCS Against Brewers
Jordan Mason

Expected to Return in Week 7
Terry McLaurin

Officially Questionable for Week 5
Zay Flowers

Officially Questionable for Week 5
Ladd McConkey

Questionable for Week 5
William Eklund

to Be Out for "Extended" Period of Time
Alex Turcotte

Day-to-Day With Undisclosed Injury
Mats Zuccarello

Considered Week-to-Week
Matt Roy

Remains Out Friday
Brad Marchand

Officially Out for Six Weeks
John Tavares

Won't Be Available Saturday
Josh Morrissey

to Miss Friday's Game, Considered Day-to-Day
Carnell Tate

is Listed as Questionable for Week 5
Zach Charbonnet

Won't Play in Week 5
Rico Dowdle

Questionable for Week 5 Against Colts
D'Andre Swift

Cleared for Week 5 Against Packers
Caleb Williams

Questionable After Limited Practice Friday
Rhamondre Stevenson

Questionable, Expects to Play
DJ Moore

Still Not Practicing Friday
Alvin Kamara

Questionable Due to Back Injury
Chris Olave

Ready to Go For Week 5
Justin Jefferson

Questionable for Week 5
Ashton Jeanty

Questionable After Missing Friday's Practice
Dallas Goedert

Back for Week 5 Against Jaguars
DeVonta Smith

Officially Ruled Out for Week 5
Saquon Barkley

Ruled Out for Week 5
Malik Nabers

Will Be "Ready to Play" Sunday
Austin Reaves

Dishes Eight Assists in Preseason Debut
Tyrese Maxey

Scores 14 Points in Preseason Debut
J.T. Compher

Red Wings Move J.T. Compher to Injured Reserve
LeBron James

Runs Offense in Sixers Preseason Debut
Ryan Lindgren

to Miss 4-6 Weeks
Yves Missi

Nears Double-Double Against Heat
Victor Olofsson

Deemed Week-to-Week
Giannis Antetokounmpo

Pours in 18 Points Against Pelicans
Anthony Davis

Leads Wizards in Preseason Debut
William Eklund

Suffers Lower-Body Injury Against Flyers
Dylan Harper

Sharp in Preseason Opener Against Hawks
Mavrik Bourque

Sustains Upper-Body Injury Thursday
Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Exits With Injury Thursday
Bo Horvat

Suffers Injury Late in Thursday's Win
Luka Dončić

Luka Doncic Set to Suit Up Thursday
Collin Sexton

Unavailable on Thursday
Walker Kessler

Sidelined on Thursday
MLB

MLB Proposes Shortening Regular Season, Tweaking Playoffs
Paul Goldschmidt

Wants to Keep Playing in 2027
Mason Miller

Back From the Paternity List for Game 4
Jon Rahm

Leaving LIV Golf
Keith Mitchell

Looks Set for Another Strong Finish in Japan
Adrian Morejon

Dealing With "Stickiness in his Shoulder"
Kurt Kitayama

Bringing Strong Form to Baycurrent Classic
Brian Harman

Looking to Find Success in Japan
Keegan Bradley

Looking to Find His Game in Japan
Justin Thomas

Making Spot Start at Baycurrent Classic For a Fourth Time
Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Strikes Out 10 in Game 3 Win on Tuesday
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. Battling Knee Soreness, Serving as DH in Game 3
Ben Rice

Delivers Two Homers in Losing Effort
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Worth a Look at Baycurrent Classic
Jackson Suber

Plays in Japan for the First Time
Maverick McNealy

Attempts to Erase Utah from His Memory
Michael Kim

Seeks a Better Result in Japan
Ryan Gerard

Needs his Putter to Work Better at Baycurrent Classic
Rickie Fowler

Set to Take on Japan After Time Off
Garrett Crochet

Expected to Have a Normal Offseason
Roman Anthony

Likely to Avoid Surgery
Josh Naylor

Undergoes Right-Wrist Surgery
Cal Raleigh

Undergoes Left-Shoulder Surgery
Gavin Williams

Strikes Out 11 in Game 2 Loss
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