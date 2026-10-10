RotoBaller's updated Week 5 overall rankings for fantasy football in 2026. Read the weekend updates for our fantasy football QB, RB, WR, TE, DEF, K rankings and win more.
Hey RotoBallers! The "full" Week 5 slate of the NFL season will kick off, which means it's almost time to set our next round of fantasy football lineups. Below are our updated PPR rankings for all positions, accounting for recent injury news, including players ruled out such as Saquon Barkley (hamstring), Lamar Jackson (ankle), and Breece Hall (quad).
Our fantasy football rankings for Week 5 are put together by Nick Mariano. In addition to his rankings, below you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football injury news for this week. There are always key injuries to keep track of, so be sure to check back until kickoff.
Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule
Week 5 Rankings for Fantasy Football
Be sure to bookmark our weekly PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, Standard rankings.
|Tier
|Rank
|Player Name
|Pos
|1
|1
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|RB
|1
|2
|Bijan Robinson
|RB
|1
|3
|Puka Nacua
|WR
|1
|4
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|WR
|1
|5
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|WR
|2
|6
|CeeDee Lamb
|WR
|2
|7
|Jonathan Taylor
|RB
|2
|8
|Christian McCaffrey
|RB
|2
|9
|Chase Brown
|RB
|2
|10
|Trey McBride
|TE
|2
|11
|Derrick Henry
|RB
|2
|12
|Kyren Williams
|RB
|2
|13
|James Cook III
|RB
|2
|14
|Ja'Marr Chase
|WR
|2
|15
|Nico Collins
|WR
|2
|16
|Jaylen Warren
|RB
|3
|17
|Javonte Williams
|RB
|3
|18
|Michael Wilson
|WR
|3
|19
|Chris Olave
|WR
|3
|20
|Justin Jefferson
|WR
|3
|21
|Zay Flowers
|WR
|3
|22
|Brock Bowers
|TE
|3
|23
|Ashton Jeanty
|RB
|3
|24
|Drake London
|WR
|4
|25
|Aaron Jones Sr.
|RB
|4
|26
|Davante Adams
|WR
|4
|27
|Malik Nabers
|WR
|4
|28
|Cam Skattebo
|RB
|4
|29
|D'Andre Swift
|RB
|4
|30
|George Pickens
|WR
|4
|31
|Garrett Wilson
|WR
|4
|32
|Parker Washington
|WR
|4
|33
|Jeremiyah Love
|RB
|4
|34
|Bhayshul Tuten
|RB
|4
|35
|Christian Watson
|WR
|4
|36
|Matthew Golden
|WR
|5
|37
|Sam LaPorta
|TE
|5
|38
|Emanuel Wilson
|RB
|5
|39
|Bucky Irving
|RB
|5
|40
|Mike Evans
|WR
|5
|41
|Quinshon Judkins
|RB
|5
|42
|David Montgomery
|RB
|5
|43
|DK Metcalf
|WR
|5
|44
|George Kittle
|TE
|5
|45
|Luther Burden III
|WR
|5
|46
|Jaylen Waddle
|WR
|5
|47
|Tee Higgins
|WR
|5
|48
|Braelon Allen
|RB
|5
|49
|Dalton Kincaid
|TE
|5
|50
|Jameson Williams
|WR
|5
|51
|Tyler Warren
|TE
|5
|52
|Josh Downs
|WR
|5
|53
|Isaiah Likely
|TE
|6
|54
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|RB
|6
|55
|Carnell Tate
|WR
|6
|56
|Romeo Doubs
|WR
|6
|57
|Ollie Gordon II
|RB
|6
|58
|Jacory Croskey-Merritt
|RB
|6
|59
|Alvin Kamara
|RB
|6
|60
|Deebo Samuel Sr.
|WR
|6
|61
|RJ Harvey
|RB
|6
|62
|Tony Pollard
|RB
|6
|63
|Denzel Boston
|WR
|7
|64
|J.K. Dobbins
|RB
|7
|65
|Omarion Hampton
|RB
|7
|66
|TreVeyon Henderson
|RB
|7
|67
|Dontayvion Wicks
|WR
|7
|68
|Malik Washington
|WR
|7
|69
|Tucker Kraft
|TE
|7
|70
|Juwan Johnson
|TE
|7
|71
|Devaughn Vele
|WR
|7
|72
|Jordan Addison
|WR
|7
|73
|Harold Fannin Jr.
|TE
|7
|74
|Emeka Egbuka
|WR
|7
|75
|Woody Marks
|RB
|7
|76
|Tyler Allgeier
|RB
|7
|77
|Colston Loveland
|TE
|7
|78
|Keon Coleman
|WR
|7
|79
|Khalil Shakir
|WR
|7
|80
|KC Concepcion
|WR
|7
|81
|Will Shipley
|RB
|7
|82
|Jakobi Meyers
|WR
|7
|83
|T.J. Hockenson
|TE
|7
|84
|Brenton Strange
|TE
|7
|85
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|WR
|8
|86
|Hunter Henry
|TE
|8
|87
|Rico Dowdle
|RB
|8
|88
|Tyler Higbee
|TE
|8
|89
|Terry McLaurin
|WR
|8
|90
|Rome Odunze
|WR
|8
|91
|DJ Moore
|WR
|8
|92
|Mark Andrews
|TE
|8
|93
|Tre Harris
|WR
|8
|94
|Courtland Sutton
|WR
|8
|95
|Tre Tucker
|WR
|8
|96
|Keaton Mitchell
|RB
|8
|97
|Makai Lemon
|WR
|8
|98
|Dallas Goedert
|TE
|8
|99
|Kenneth Gainwell
|RB
|8
|100
|Dalton Schultz
|TE
|8
|101
|Mike Gesicki
|TE
|9
|102
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|RB
|9
|103
|Chris Godwin Jr.
|WR
|9
|104
|Jake Ferguson
|TE
|9
|105
|Ladd McConkey
|WR
|9
|106
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|9
|107
|Blake Corum
|RB
|9
|108
|Pat Freiermuth
|TE
|9
|109
|Roman Wilson
|WR
|9
|110
|Kalif Raymond
|WR
|9
|111
|Michael Mayer
|TE
|9
|112
|MarShawn Lloyd
|RB
|9
|113
|Antonio Williams
|WR
|9
|114
|Kenyon Sadiq
|TE
|9
|115
|Samaje Perine
|RB
|9
|116
|Cade Otton
|TE
|9
|117
|AJ Barner
|TE
|9
|118
|Kendrick Bourne
|WR
|9
|119
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|WR
|9
|120
|Dohnte Meyers
|WR
|10
|121
|Ryan Flournoy
|WR
|10
|122
|Kaleb Johnson
|RB
|10
|123
|Malachi Fields
|WR
|10
|124
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|RB
|10
|125
|Kendre Miller
|RB
|10
|126
|Cody White
|WR
|10
|127
|Oronde Gadsden II
|TE
|10
|128
|Darius Cooper
|WR
|10
|129
|Najee Harris
|RB
|10
|130
|George Holani
|RB
|10
|131
|Rashod Bateman
|WR
|10
|132
|Chig Okonkwo
|TE
|10
|133
|Jaylin Noel
|WR
|10
|134
|Rachaad White
|RB
|10
|135
|Chris Bell
|WR
|10
|136
|Rashid Shaheed
|WR
|10
|137
|Kimani Vidal
|RB
|10
|138
|Dameon Pierce
|RB
|10
|139
|Kyle Pitts Sr.
|TE
|10
|140
|Cooper Kupp
|WR
|10
|141
|Isaac TeSlaa
|WR
|11
|142
|Troy Franklin
|WR
|11
|143
|Tyjae Spears
|RB
|11
|144
|Germie Bernard
|WR
|11
|145
|Kayshon Boutte
|WR
|11
|146
|Laquon Treadwell
|WR
|11
|147
|Austin Ekeler
|RB
|11
|148
|Evan Engram
|TE
|11
|149
|Darnell Washington
|TE
|11
|150
|Mike Washington Jr.
|RB
|11
|151
|DeMario Douglas
|WR
|11
|152
|Kaelon Black
|RB
|11
|153
|Greg Dulcich
|TE
|11
|154
|Bryce Lance
|WR
|11
|155
|Jaylen Wright
|RB
|11
|156
|Zach Ertz
|TE
|11
|157
|Justice Hill
|RB
|11
|158
|Jauan Jennings
|WR
|11
|159
|Darnell Mooney
|WR
|11
|160
|Treylon Burks
|WR
|11
|161
|Ted Hurst
|WR
|11
|162
|Gunnar Helm
|TE
|11
|163
|Raheim Sanders
|RB
|11
|164
|Dawson Knox
|TE
|11
|165
|Colby Parkinson
|TE
|11
|166
|Tez Johnson
|WR
|11
|167
|Cole Kmet
|TE
|12
|168
|Roschon Johnson
|RB
|12
|169
|Jahan Dotson
|WR
|12
|170
|Joshua Palmer
|WR
|12
|171
|Noah Fant
|TE
|12
|172
|Xavier Hutchinson
|WR
|12
|173
|Isaiah Williams
|WR
|12
|174
|Elic Ayomanor
|WR
|12
|175
|Dyami Brown
|WR
|12
|176
|Ty Johnson
|RB
|12
|177
|Efton Chism III
|WR
|12
|178
|Josh Cameron
|WR
|12
|179
|Theo Johnson
|TE
|12
|180
|Marvin Mims Jr.
|WR
|12
|181
|Skyy Moore
|WR
|12
|182
|Tory Horton
|WR
|12
|183
|Sean Tucker
|RB
|12
|184
|Isaiah Davis
|RB
|12
|185
|Tyler Goodson
|RB
|12
|186
|Jerry Jeudy
|WR
|12
|187
|Jeremy Ruckert
|TE
|12
|188
|Devontez Walker
|WR
|12
|189
|Mitch Tinsley
|WR
|12
|190
|Sione Vaki
|RB
|12
|191
|Zachariah Branch
|WR
|12
|192
|Brandin Cooks
|WR
|12
|193
|Eli Raridon
|TE
|12
|194
|Matthew Hibner
|TE
|12
|195
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|WR
|12
|196
|Kevin Coleman Jr.
|WR
|12
|197
|Calvin Ridley
|WR
|12
|198
|Austin Hooper
|TE
|12
|199
|Elijah Higgins
|TE
|13
|200
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|WR
|13
|201
|Brock Wright
|TE
|13
|202
|Kyle Williams
|WR
|13
|203
|Foster Moreau
|TE
|13
|204
|Jacob Cowing
|WR
|13
|205
|Blake Whiteheart
|TE
|13
|206
|Ben Skowronek
|WR
|13
|207
|Tyler Badie
|RB
|13
|208
|Jonnu Smith
|TE
|13
|209
|Jordan Whittington
|WR
|13
|210
|CJ Donaldson
|RB
|13
|211
|Seth McGowan
|RB
|13
|212
|KaVontae Turpin
|WR
|13
|213
|Carson Steele
|RB
|13
|214
|Nate Adkins
|TE
|13
|215
|Isaiah Bond
|WR
|13
|216
|Adam Trautman
|TE
|13
|217
|Johnny Mundt
|TE
|13
|218
|Konata Mumpfield
|WR
|13
|219
|Daniel Bellinger
|TE
|13
|220
|Bo Melton
|WR
|13
|221
|Malik Benson
|WR
|13
|222
|Demond Claiborne
|RB
|13
|223
|Jared Wayne
|WR
|13
|224
|Luke McCaffrey
|WR
|13
|225
|Dareke Young
|WR
|13
|226
|Chimere Dike
|WR
|14
|227
|DeeJay Dallas
|RB
|14
|228
|Tanner Hudson
|TE
|14
|229
|Tyrone Tracy Jr.
|RB
|14
|230
|Davis Allen
|TE
|14
|231
|Jahdae Walker
|WR
|14
|232
|Erick All Jr.
|TE
|14
|233
|Luke Farrell
|TE
|14
|234
|Jordan Watkins
|WR
|14
|235
|Travis Hunter
|WR
|14
|236
|Brevyn Spann-Ford
|TE
|14
|237
|Will Kacmarek
|TE
|14
|238
|Sam Roush
|TE
|14
|239
|Jackson Hawes
|TE
|14
|240
|Travis Homer
|RB
|14
|241
|Elijah Arroyo
|TE
|14
|242
|Jelani Woods
|TE
|14
|243
|Charlie Woerner
|TE
|14
|244
|Nate Boerkircher
|TE
|14
|245
|LeQuint Allen Jr.
|RB
|14
|246
|Tutu Atwell
|WR
|14
|247
|Gavin Bartholomew
|TE
|14
|248
|Derius Davis
|WR
|14
|249
|Jaleel McLaughlin
|RB
|14
|250
|John Bates
|TE
|14
|251
|Nicholas Singleton
|RB
|14
|252
|Skyler Bell
|WR
|14
|253
|Oscar Delp
|TE
|14
|254
|Tai Felton
|WR
|14
|255
|Tanner Koziol
|TE
|14
|256
|Jalen Tolbert
|WR
|14
|257
|Hunter Luepke
|RB
|15
|258
|Cade Stover
|TE
|15
|259
|Ameer Abdullah
|RB
|15
|260
|Mo Alie-Cox
|TE
|15
|261
|Ray Davis
|RB
|15
|262
|Bam Knight
|RB
|15
|263
|Zavion Thomas
|WR
|15
|264
|Luke Schoonmaker
|TE
|15
|265
|Greg Dortch
|WR
|15
|266
|Elijah Sarratt
|WR
|15
|267
|Alec Ingold
|RB
|15
|268
|J. Michael Sturdivant
|WR
|15
|269
|Ian Thomas
|TE
|15
|270
|Corey Kiner
|RB
|15
|271
|Patrick Ricard
|RB
|15
|272
|Kameron Johnson
|WR
|15
|273
|Sterling Shepard
|WR
|15
|274
|Drew Ogletree
|TE
|15
|275
|Dylan Laube
|RB
|15
|276
|Reggie Gilliam
|RB/TE
|15
|277
|Elijah Moore
|WR
|15
|278
|Tyler Conklin
|TE
|15
|279
|Tahj Brooks
|RB
|15
|280
|Deion Burks
|WR
|15
|281
|Jonathan Mingo
|WR
|15
|282
|Tom Kennedy
|WR
|15
|283
|Myles Price
|WR
|15
|284
|Dare Ogunbowale
|RB
|15
|285
|Jalen Brooks
|WR
|15
|286
|Ryan Miller
|WR
|15
|287
|LaJohntay Wester
|WR
|15
|288
|Payne Durham
|TE
|15
|289
|Charlie Jones
|WR
|15
|290
|Max Klare
|TE
|15
|291
|Jordan James
|RB
|15
|292
|Colson Yankoff
|TE
|16
|293
|Nick Vannett
|TE
|16
|294
|Rasheen Ali
|RB
|16
|295
|Robert Henry Jr.
|RB
|16
|296
|Kaden Wetjen
|WR
|16
|297
|Jacob Saylors
|RB
|16
|298
|Theo Wease Jr.
|WR
|16
|299
|Anthony Gould
|WR
|16
|300
|Salvon Ahmed
|RB
|16
|301
|Teagan Quitoriano
|TE
|16
|302
|Pierre Strong Jr.
|RB
|16
|303
|Josh Allen
|QB
|16
|304
|Jared Goff
|QB
|16
|305
|Dak Prescott
|QB
|16
|306
|Matthew Stafford
|QB
|16
|307
|Joe Burrow
|QB
|16
|308
|Jacoby Brissett
|QB
|16
|309
|Drake Maye
|QB
|16
|310
|Trevor Lawrence
|QB
|16
|311
|Brock Purdy
|QB
|16
|312
|Jayden Daniels
|QB
|16
|313
|Bo Nix
|QB
|16
|314
|Kyler Murray
|QB
|16
|315
|Jalon Daniels
|QB
|16
|316
|C.J. Stroud
|QB
|16
|317
|Sam Darnold
|QB
|16
|318
|Aaron Rodgers
|QB
|16
|319
|Jalen Hurts
|QB
|16
|320
|Tyler Shough
|QB
|16
|321
|Jordan Love
|QB
|16
|322
|Jameis Winston
|QB
|16
|323
|Kirk Cousins
|QB
|16
|324
|Deshaun Watson
|QB
|16
|325
|Justin Herbert
|QB
|16
|326
|Tyson Bagent
|QB
|17
|327
|Michael Penix Jr.
|QB
|17
|328
|Geno Smith
|QB
|17
|329
|Daniel Jones
|QB
|17
|330
|Malik Willis
|QB
|17
|331
|Tyler Huntley
|QB
|17
|332
|Cam Ward
|QB
|17
|333
|Cincinnati Bengals
|DST
|17
|334
|Houston Texans
|DST
|17
|335
|Minnesota Vikings
|DST
|17
|336
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|DST
|17
|337
|Cleveland Browns
|DST
|17
|338
|Denver Broncos
|DST
|17
|339
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|DST
|17
|340
|Chicago Bears
|DST
|17
|341
|Dallas Cowboys
|DST
|17
|342
|New England Patriots
|DST
|17
|343
|Washington Commanders
|DST
|17
|344
|Baltimore Ravens
|DST
|17
|345
|Las Vegas Raiders
|DST
|17
|346
|New York Jets
|DST
|17
|347
|New York Giants
|DST
|17
|348
|Seattle Seahawks
|DST
|17
|349
|Indianapolis Colts
|DST
|17
|350
|New Orleans Saints
|DST
|17
|351
|Philadelphia Eagles
|DST
|17
|352
|Atlanta Falcons
|DST
|17
|353
|Tennessee Titans
|DST
|17
|354
|Los Angeles Chargers
|DST
|17
|355
|Detroit Lions
|DST
|17
|356
|San Francisco 49ers
|DST
|17
|357
|Green Bay Packers
|DST
|17
|358
|Los Angeles Rams
|DST
|18
|359
|Buffalo Bills
|DST
|18
|360
|Miami Dolphins
|DST
|18
|361
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|DST
|18
|362
|Arizona Cardinals
|DST
|18
|363
|Brandon Aubrey
|K
|18
|364
|Spencer Shrader
|K
|18
|365
|Evan McPherson
|K
|18
|366
|Ka'imi Fairbairn
|K
|18
|367
|Will Reichard
|K
|18
|368
|Tyler Loop
|K
|18
|369
|Cam Little
|K
|18
|370
|Jake Bates
|K
|18
|371
|Eddy Pineiro
|K
|18
|372
|Jason Myers
|K
|18
|373
|Trey Smack
|K
|18
|374
|Tyler Bass
|K
|18
|375
|Harrison Mevis
|K
|18
|376
|Chad Ryland
|K
|18
|377
|Matt Gay
|K
|18
|378
|Daniel Carlson
|K
|18
|379
|Chris Boswell
|K
|18
|380
|Cairo Santos
|K
|18
|381
|Drew Stevens
|K
|18
|382
|Nick Folk
|K
|18
|383
|Dominic Zvada
|K
|18
|384
|Chase McLaughlin
|K
|18
|385
|Cameron Dicker
|K
|18
|386
|Andy Borregales
|K
|18
|387
|Wil Lutz
|K
|18
|388
|Jake Elliott
|K
|18
|389
|Andre Szmyt
|K
|18
|390
|Jason Sanders
|K
|18
|391
|Joey Slye
|K
|18
|392
|Riley Patterson
|K
Week 5 Outlooks for Fantasy Football
Michael Wilson, Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson is in a good spot to continue building on his recent success. Wilson scored his first touchdown of the year in Week 3, and in his last two games has averaged fifteen targets, nine receptions, and 92 receiving yards. In Week 5, the Cardinals host the Detroit Lions, whose defense has been consistently ineffective through the first four games of 2026.
The Lions have allowed opposing wide receivers the most receptions and third-most receiving yards this season, and gave up a 14-192-2 line to Tetairoa McMillan in Week 4. Wilson can't be expected to match that level of success, but his increased role in the passing attack provides optimism for a big day. Based on his recent performances and a soft matchup, Wilson has a WR1 ceiling in Week 5 and should be in starting lineups this weekend.
Jarod Goff, Detroit Lions
Four games into his 2026 season, Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff has completed 67.7% of his pass attempts for 1,214 yards, nine touchdowns, and zero interceptions. With Detroit's defense looking like one of the worst in the NFL early on, the Lions have been forced into pass-heavy game scripts, and Goff is currently averaging over 40 pass attempts per game.
In Week 5, the Lions will travel to Arizona to take on a Cardinals defense that currently ranks dead last in the NFL in yards per pass attempt allowed (9.1). As long as Goff continues to throw at his current rate, he could be in for a monster day against Arizona and should be viewed as a must-start QB1 option by fantasy managers in Week 5.
Woody Marks, Houston Texans
Houston Texans running back Woody Marks is still in a timeshare with David Montgomery in the Texans' backfield, and neither back has been especially effective in the team's 0-4 start. Marks has found the end zone on short runs in each of the last two weeks, and he has also been the more involved option as a receiver out of the backfield. Aside from Montgomery's huge three-touchdown game in Week 1, Marks has outscored the veteran each week.
The even timeshare limits the upside of both running backs, but last year as a rookie, Marks had a breakout two-touchdown performance in Week 4 against the Titans. This year, he'll look to follow the same script a week later, and the buzz has been that the team could be ready to increase his workload in the time share.
He's ranked as the No. 31 RB in RotoBaller's Week 5 rankings, which makes him a high-risk FLEX play in most leagues this week. He does have the potential for a big game, but his uncertain workload keeps him as a fringe option.
Colston Loveland, Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland will square off with his division-rival Green Bay Packers on the road in Week 5. Loveland finally got off the schnide last weekend, leading the team with nine targets and compiling a 6/57 line in their win over the Jets. It wasn't world-beating, but it was clear the second-year pro was a point of emphasis. Incidentally, Loveland's usage spiked as wide receiver Kalif Raymond's declined.
If that holds steady, it's a step in the right direction. Unfortunately, it's too early to call for a full-fledged bounceback, but what we saw was at least encouraging. While Green Bay hasn't been an ideal matchup for fantasy tight ends, they're a susceptible unit and rank bottom-ten in points per game (26.3).
Additionally, quarterback Caleb Williams (hamstring) has a chance to be back in the fold this week, which would boost the floor and ceiling for the entire offense. As for Loveland, he lands as this week's PPR TE11 in RotoBaller's ranks.
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Week 5 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Woody Marks, Will Shipley, Keenan Allen, Jakobi Meyers. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 5.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 5 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 5 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 5 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 5 for Woody Marks, Will Shipley, Keenan Allen, Jakobi Meyers:
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