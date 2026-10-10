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Week 5 Wide Receiver Rankings for Fantasy Football: Weekend Updates

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Jameson Williams - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL DFS Picks

RotoBaller's updated Week 5 wide receiver (WR) rankings for fantasy football in 2026. Read the weekend updates for our fantasy football WR rankings and win more.

In This Article hide
Week 5 Wide Receiver Rankings for Fantasy Football
Week 5 Wide Receiver Outlooks for Fantasy Football
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 5 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Welcome RotoBallers! The WR position enters Week 5 with significant uncertainty, as many consistent players have been ruled out, like Stefon Diggs, or listed as questionable, including Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Ladd McConkey. As a result, managers may need to look deeper on the waiver wire to find a replacement. Below are our updated WR PPR rankings for Week 5 to help you find viable replacements for those high-end players.

Our wide receiver fantasy football rankings for Week 5 are put together by Nick Mariano. In addition to his rankings, below you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football injury news for this week. There are always key injuries to keep track of, so be sure to check back until kickoff.

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 5 Wide Receiver Rankings for Fantasy Football

Be sure to bookmark our weekly PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, Standard rankings.

WR
Tier		 WR
Rank		 Player
Name		 Pos. Overall
Rank
1 1 Puka Nacua WR 3
1 2 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR 4
1 3 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR 5
2 4 CeeDee Lamb WR 6
2 5 Ja'Marr Chase WR 14
2 6 Nico Collins WR 15
2 7 Michael Wilson WR 18
2 8 Chris Olave WR 19
2 9 Justin Jefferson WR 20
2 10 Zay Flowers WR 21
2 11 Drake London WR 24
3 12 Davante Adams WR 26
3 13 Malik Nabers WR 27
3 14 George Pickens WR 30
3 15 Garrett Wilson WR 31
3 16 Parker Washington WR 32
3 17 Christian Watson WR 35
3 18 Matthew Golden WR 36
4 19 Mike Evans WR 40
4 20 DK Metcalf WR 43
4 21 Luther Burden III WR 45
4 22 Jaylen Waddle WR 46
4 23 Tee Higgins WR 47
4 24 Jameson Williams WR 50
4 25 Josh Downs WR 52
5 26 Carnell Tate WR 55
5 27 Romeo Doubs WR 56
5 28 Deebo Samuel Sr. WR 60
5 29 Denzel Boston WR 63
5 30 Dontayvion Wicks WR 67
5 31 Malik Washington WR 68
5 32 Devaughn Vele WR 71
5 33 Jordan Addison WR 72
5 34 Emeka Egbuka WR 74
5 35 Keon Coleman WR 78
5 36 Khalil Shakir WR 79
6 37 KC Concepcion WR 80
6 38 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR 82
6 39 Jakobi Meyers WR 83
6 40 Wan'Dale Robinson WR 86
6 41 Terry McLaurin WR 90
7 42 Rome Odunze WR 91
7 43 DJ Moore WR 92
7 44 Tre Harris WR 94
7 45 Courtland Sutton WR 95
7 46 Tre Tucker WR 96
8 47 Makai Lemon WR 98
8 48 Chris Godwin Jr. WR 104
8 49 Ladd McConkey WR 106
8 50 Keenan Allen WR 107
8 51 Roman Wilson WR 110
8 52 Kalif Raymond WR 111
8 53 Antonio Williams WR 114
8 54 Kendrick Bourne WR 119
9 55 Brian Thomas Jr. WR 120
9 56 Dohnte Meyers WR 121
9 57 Ryan Flournoy WR 122
9 58 Malachi Fields WR 124
9 59 Cody White WR 127
9 60 Darius Cooper WR 129
10 61 Rashod Bateman WR 132
10 62 Jaylin Noel WR 134
10 63 Chris Bell WR 136
10 64 Rashid Shaheed WR 137
10 65 Cooper Kupp WR 141
10 66 Isaac TeSlaa WR 142
11 67 Troy Franklin WR 143
11 68 Germie Bernard WR 145
11 69 Kayshon Boutte WR 146
11 70 Laquon Treadwell WR 147
11 71 DeMario Douglas WR 152
11 72 Bryce Lance WR 155
11 73 Jauan Jennings WR 159
11 74 Darnell Mooney WR 160
11 75 Treylon Burks WR 161
12 76 Ted Hurst WR 162
12 77 Tez Johnson WR 167
12 78 Jahan Dotson WR 170
12 79 Joshua Palmer WR 171
12 80 Xavier Hutchinson WR 173
12 81 Isaiah Williams WR 174
12 82 Elic Ayomanor WR 175
12 83 Dyami Brown WR 176
12 84 Efton Chism III WR 178
13 85 Josh Cameron WR 179
13 86 Marvin Mims Jr. WR 181
13 87 Skyy Moore WR 182
13 88 Tory Horton WR 183
13 89 Jerry Jeudy WR 187
13 90 Devontez Walker WR 189
14 91 Mitch Tinsley WR 190
15 92 Zachariah Branch WR 192
15 93 Brandin Cooks WR 193
15 94 Marquez Valdes-Scantling WR 196
15 95 Kevin Coleman Jr. WR 197
15 96 Calvin Ridley WR 198
16 97 Olamide Zaccheaus WR 201
16 98 Kyle Williams WR 203
16 99 Jacob Cowing WR 205
16 100 Ben Skowronek WR 207
16 101 Jordan Whittington WR 210
16 102 KaVontae Turpin WR 213
16 103 Isaiah Bond WR 216
16 104 Konata Mumpfield WR 219
16 105 Bo Melton WR 221
16 106 Malik Benson WR 222
16 107 Jared Wayne WR 224
16 108 Luke McCaffrey WR 225
16 109 Dareke Young WR 226
16 110 Chimere Dike WR 227
16 111 Jahdae Walker WR 232
16 112 Jordan Watkins WR 235
16 113 Travis Hunter WR 236
16 114 Tutu Atwell WR 247
16 115 Derius Davis WR 249
16 116 Skyler Bell WR 253
16 117 Tai Felton WR 255
16 118 Jalen Tolbert WR 257
16 119 Zavion Thomas WR 264
16 120 Greg Dortch WR 266
16 121 Elijah Sarratt WR 267
16 122 J. Michael Sturdivant WR 269
16 123 Kameron Johnson WR 273
16 124 Sterling Shepard WR 274
16 125 Elijah Moore WR 278
16 126 Deion Burks WR 281
16 127 Jonathan Mingo WR 282
16 128 Tom Kennedy WR 283
16 129 Myles Price WR 284
16 130 Jalen Brooks WR 286
16 131 Ryan Miller WR 287
16 132 LaJohntay Wester WR 288
16 133 Charlie Jones WR 290
16 134 Kaden Wetjen WR 297
16 135 Theo Wease Jr. WR 299
16 136 Anthony Gould WR 300

 

Week 5 Wide Receiver Outlooks for Fantasy Football

Roman Wilson, Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Roman Wilson has been consistently involved this season, earning six targets in each of his first four games, and draws a favorable matchup against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5. With Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) ruled out for Sunday's contest, Wilson should see an uptick in snaps as the clear WR2 behind DK Metcalf.

The third-year pro has quietly finished as a top-24 fantasy wide receiver in two straight contests, averaging 67 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns over that span. The Colts have been vulnerable against receivers, especially on explosive plays downfield, and Wilson is averaging two deep targets per game.

Fantasy managers will need to monitor the weather in Pittsburgh on Sunday, with heavy rain in the forecast, but Wilson is nonetheless an interesting flex option in deeper leagues.

 

Luther Burden III, Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III is scheduled for a prime spot in a divisional road matchup with the Green Bay Packers this Sunday. Burden's start to the 2026 campaign has been anything but poor, but it isn't what fantasy managers were hoping for when they spent a fifth-round pick on the University of Missouri alum. Still, he's been great for a player who's cleared 61% of the team's snaps in just one of four appearances.

In Chicago's win over the Jets, at least, veteran Kalif Raymond saw his target share drop considerably.

Additionally, Burden out-snapped Raymond for the first time since Week 1. If that is a trend, it's wheels up for the former, and his outlook gets a boost for the rest of the season. For now, he's a strong bet for WR2 numbers against a Packers defense that's been a liability at times in the early going. The 22-year-old is RotoBaller's PPR WR21 for the divisional clash.

 

Jameson Williams, Detroit Lions

Across four games so far in 2026, Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams has recorded 16 catches for 229 yards on 25 targets. While the 25-year-old has largely underperformed preseason expectations, he had his best game of the season in Week 4 with six catches for 102 yards against the Carolina Panthers. Williams could be poised to build on his Week 4 performance in Week 5, when the Lions take on the Arizona Cardinals.

Arizona's pass defense has had issues this season, allowing 11 touchdown receptions through four games and ranking dead last in the NFL in yards per pass attempt allowed (9.1). The Lions have also been extremely pass-happy due to their struggling defense, with quarterback Jared Goff averaging over 40 pass attempts per game. All in all, Williams profiles as a low-end WR2 option for fantasy managers in Week 5.

 

Deebo Samuel Sr., San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. found the end zone again in last week's win over the Denver Broncos, giving him three touchdowns in the first four games of the season. Samuel's versatility has been on display in recent weeks, first being the recipient of a hook-and-ladder toss that he took 80 yards to the house in Week 3, and seeing increased use in the backfield in Week 4, resulting in three carries for 44 rushing yards.

In Week 5, the 49ers are facing their stiffest challenge of the season in the Seattle Seahawks. Seattle has held opposing wide receivers to a league-low 395 receiving yards and has given up just 16.8 points per game through four weeks. Samuel will be schemed into the divisional matchup, but he still sits behind Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle, and Mike Evans in the pecking order. He can be started in fantasy football in Week 5 as a WR3/flex option.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 5?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
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Week 5 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Tee Higgins, Jameson Williams, Deebo Samuel Sr., Keon Coleman. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 5.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 5 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 5 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 5 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 5 for Tee Higgins, Jameson Williams, Deebo Samuel Sr., Keon Coleman:

Tee Higgins
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Tee Higgins
vs
Braelon Allen
Tee Higgins
vs
Luther Burden III
Tee Higgins
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Tee Higgins
vs
George Kittle
Tee Higgins
vs
Jameson Williams
Tee Higgins
vs
DK Metcalf
Tee Higgins
vs
Tyler Warren
Tee Higgins
vs
David Montgomery
Tee Higgins
vs
Josh Downs
Tee Higgins
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Tee Higgins
vs
Isaiah Likely
Tee Higgins
vs
Mike Evans
Tee Higgins
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Tee Higgins
vs
Bucky Irving
Tee Higgins
vs
Carnell Tate
Tee Higgins
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Tee Higgins
vs
Romeo Doubs
Tee Higgins
vs
Sam Laporta
Tee Higgins
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Tee Higgins
vs
Matthew Golden
Tee Higgins
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Tee Higgins
vs
Christian Watson
Tee Higgins
vs
Alvin Kamara
Tee Higgins
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Tee Higgins
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Tee Higgins
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Tee Higgins
vs
RJ Harvey
Tee Higgins
vs
Parker Washington
Tee Higgins
vs
Tony Pollard
Tee Higgins
vs
Garrett Wilson
Tee Higgins
vs
Denzel Boston
Tee Higgins
vs
George Pickens
Tee Higgins
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Tee Higgins
vs
D'Andre Swift
Tee Higgins
vs
Omarion Hampton
Tee Higgins
vs
Cam Skattebo
Tee Higgins
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Tee Higgins
vs
Malik Nabers
Tee Higgins
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Tee Higgins
vs
Davante Adams
Tee Higgins
vs
Malik Washington
Tee Higgins
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Tee Higgins
vs
Tucker Kraft
Tee Higgins
vs
Drake London
Tee Higgins
vs
Juwan Johnson
Tee Higgins
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Tee Higgins
vs
Devaughn Vele
Tee Higgins
vs
Brock Bowers
Tee Higgins
vs
Jordan Addison
Tee Higgins
vs
Zay Flowers
Tee Higgins
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Tee Higgins
vs
Justin Jefferson
Tee Higgins
vs
Puka Nacua
Tee Higgins
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Tee Higgins
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Tee Higgins
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Tee Higgins
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Tee Higgins
vs
Nico Collins
Tee Higgins
vs
Michael Wilson
Tee Higgins
vs
Chris Olave
Tee Higgins
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Tee Higgins
vs
Khalil Shakir
Tee Higgins
vs
KC Concepcion
Tee Higgins
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Tee Higgins
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Tee Higgins
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Tee Higgins
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Tee Higgins
vs
Rome Odunze
Tee Higgins
vs
DJ Moore
Tee Higgins
vs
Tre Harris
Tee Higgins
vs
Courtland Sutton
Tee Higgins
vs
Tre Tucker
Tee Higgins
vs
Makai Lemon
Tee Higgins
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Jameson Williams
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Jameson Williams
vs
Tyler Warren
Jameson Williams
vs
Braelon Allen
Jameson Williams
vs
Josh Downs
Jameson Williams
vs
Tee Higgins
Jameson Williams
vs
Isaiah Likely
Jameson Williams
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Jameson Williams
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Jameson Williams
vs
Luther Burden III
Jameson Williams
vs
Carnell Tate
Jameson Williams
vs
George Kittle
Jameson Williams
vs
Romeo Doubs
Jameson Williams
vs
DK Metcalf
Jameson Williams
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Jameson Williams
vs
David Montgomery
Jameson Williams
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Jameson Williams
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jameson Williams
vs
Alvin Kamara
Jameson Williams
vs
Mike Evans
Jameson Williams
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Jameson Williams
vs
Bucky Irving
Jameson Williams
vs
RJ Harvey
Jameson Williams
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Jameson Williams
vs
Tony Pollard
Jameson Williams
vs
Sam Laporta
Jameson Williams
vs
Denzel Boston
Jameson Williams
vs
Matthew Golden
Jameson Williams
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Jameson Williams
vs
Christian Watson
Jameson Williams
vs
Omarion Hampton
Jameson Williams
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Jameson Williams
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Jameson Williams
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Jameson Williams
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Jameson Williams
vs
Parker Washington
Jameson Williams
vs
Malik Washington
Jameson Williams
vs
Garrett Wilson
Jameson Williams
vs
Tucker Kraft
Jameson Williams
vs
George Pickens
Jameson Williams
vs
Juwan Johnson
Jameson Williams
vs
D'Andre Swift
Jameson Williams
vs
Devaughn Vele
Jameson Williams
vs
Cam Skattebo
Jameson Williams
vs
Jordan Addison
Jameson Williams
vs
Malik Nabers
Jameson Williams
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Jameson Williams
vs
Davante Adams
Jameson Williams
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Jameson Williams
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Jameson Williams
vs
Woody Marks
Jameson Williams
vs
Drake London
Jameson Williams
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Jameson Williams
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Jameson Williams
vs
Puka Nacua
Jameson Williams
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jameson Williams
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Jameson Williams
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Jameson Williams
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Jameson Williams
vs
Nico Collins
Jameson Williams
vs
Michael Wilson
Jameson Williams
vs
Chris Olave
Jameson Williams
vs
Justin Jefferson
Jameson Williams
vs
Zay Flowers
Jameson Williams
vs
Khalil Shakir
Jameson Williams
vs
KC Concepcion
Jameson Williams
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Jameson Williams
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Jameson Williams
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Jameson Williams
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Jameson Williams
vs
Rome Odunze
Jameson Williams
vs
DJ Moore
Jameson Williams
vs
Tre Harris
Jameson Williams
vs
Courtland Sutton
Jameson Williams
vs
Tre Tucker
Jameson Williams
vs
Makai Lemon
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Alvin Kamara
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
RJ Harvey
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Tony Pollard
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Denzel Boston
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Romeo Doubs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Carnell Tate
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Omarion Hampton
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Isaiah Likely
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Josh Downs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Malik Washington
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Tyler Warren
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Tucker Kraft
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jameson Williams
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Juwan Johnson
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Devaughn Vele
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Braelon Allen
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jordan Addison
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Tee Higgins
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Luther Burden III
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Woody Marks
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
George Kittle
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
DK Metcalf
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Colston Loveland
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
David Montgomery
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Keon Coleman
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Khalil Shakir
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Mike Evans
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
KC Concepcion
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Bucky Irving
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Will Shipley
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Sam Laporta
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Matthew Golden
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Christian Watson
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Brenton Strange
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Puka Nacua
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Nico Collins
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Michael Wilson
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Chris Olave
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Justin Jefferson
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Zay Flowers
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Drake London
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Davante Adams
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Malik Nabers
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
George Pickens
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Garrett Wilson
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Parker Washington
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Rome Odunze
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
DJ Moore
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Tre Harris
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Courtland Sutton
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Tre Tucker
Keon Coleman
vs
Colston Loveland
Keon Coleman
vs
Khalil Shakir
Keon Coleman
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Keon Coleman
vs
KC Concepcion
Keon Coleman
vs
Woody Marks
Keon Coleman
vs
Will Shipley
Keon Coleman
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Keon Coleman
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Keon Coleman
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Keon Coleman
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Keon Coleman
vs
Jordan Addison
Keon Coleman
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Keon Coleman
vs
Devaughn Vele
Keon Coleman
vs
Brenton Strange
Keon Coleman
vs
Juwan Johnson
Keon Coleman
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Keon Coleman
vs
Tucker Kraft
Keon Coleman
vs
Hunter Henry
Keon Coleman
vs
Malik Washington
Keon Coleman
vs
Rico Dowdle
Keon Coleman
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Keon Coleman
vs
Tyler Higbee
Keon Coleman
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Keon Coleman
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Keon Coleman
vs
Omarion Hampton
Keon Coleman
vs
Rome Odunze
Keon Coleman
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Keon Coleman
vs
DJ Moore
Keon Coleman
vs
Denzel Boston
Keon Coleman
vs
Mark Andrews
Keon Coleman
vs
Tony Pollard
Keon Coleman
vs
Tre Harris
Keon Coleman
vs
RJ Harvey
Keon Coleman
vs
Courtland Sutton
Keon Coleman
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Keon Coleman
vs
Tre Tucker
Keon Coleman
vs
Alvin Kamara
Keon Coleman
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Keon Coleman
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Keon Coleman
vs
Makai Lemon
Keon Coleman
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Keon Coleman
vs
Dallas Goedert
Keon Coleman
vs
Romeo Doubs
Keon Coleman
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Keon Coleman
vs
Carnell Tate
Keon Coleman
vs
Dalton Schultz
Keon Coleman
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Keon Coleman
vs
Mike Gesicki
Keon Coleman
vs
Isaiah Likely
Keon Coleman
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Keon Coleman
vs
Josh Downs
Keon Coleman
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Keon Coleman
vs
Tyler Warren
Keon Coleman
vs
Puka Nacua
Keon Coleman
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Keon Coleman
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Keon Coleman
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Keon Coleman
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Keon Coleman
vs
Nico Collins
Keon Coleman
vs
Michael Wilson
Keon Coleman
vs
Chris Olave
Keon Coleman
vs
Justin Jefferson
Keon Coleman
vs
Zay Flowers
Keon Coleman
vs
Drake London
Keon Coleman
vs
Davante Adams
Keon Coleman
vs
Malik Nabers
Keon Coleman
vs
George Pickens
Keon Coleman
vs
Garrett Wilson
Keon Coleman
vs
Parker Washington
Keon Coleman
vs
Christian Watson
Keon Coleman
vs
Matthew Golden
Keon Coleman
vs
Mike Evans
Keon Coleman
vs
DK Metcalf
Keon Coleman
vs
Luther Burden III
Keon Coleman
vs
Jaylen Waddle

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Bold Predictions for Week 5 Fantasy Football
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Juicy Running Back Matchups to Target
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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Jayden Struble

Predators Acquire Jayden Struble From Canadiens
Aaron Ekblad

Set to Return Saturday
Macklin Celebrini

a Game-Time Call for Matchup With Oilers
Frank Nazar

Receives Two-Game Suspension
Cameron Boozer

Efficient in Preseason Win Over Bulls
Igor Shesterkin

Suffers Lower-Body Injury Friday
Ty Jerome

Drills Four Triples in Preseason Win Over Bulls
Norman Powell

Goes 10-for-12 at the Line in Preseason Loss to Memphis
Caleb Wilson

Pours in 21 Points in Preseason Loss to Grizzlies
Christian Koloko

Pelicans Waive Christian Koloko
Kawhi Leonard

Out Saturday Against Clippers
Matas Buzelis

Exits Friday's Preseason Contest Early
Isaiah Stewart

Sidelined at Least Two Weeks
Max Christie

Logs Solid Outing in Preseason Loss Friday
Steven Adams

Plays 14 Minutes in Return on Friday
Fred VanVleet

Turns in Impressive Preseason Debut
Lamar Jackson

Could Miss Week 6 As Well
Justin Jefferson

"Plans to Play" in Week 5
Corey Seager

has Bone Spur Removed From his Elbow
Tarik Skubal

Dodgers to Start Tarik Skubal in Game 1 of NLCS Against Brewers
Jordan Mason

Expected to Return in Week 7
Terry McLaurin

Officially Questionable for Week 5
Zay Flowers

Officially Questionable for Week 5
Ladd McConkey

Questionable for Week 5
William Eklund

to Be Out for "Extended" Period of Time
Alex Turcotte

Day-to-Day With Undisclosed Injury
Mats Zuccarello

Considered Week-to-Week
Matt Roy

Remains Out Friday
Brad Marchand

Officially Out for Six Weeks
John Tavares

Won't Be Available Saturday
Josh Morrissey

to Miss Friday's Game, Considered Day-to-Day
Carnell Tate

is Listed as Questionable for Week 5
Zach Charbonnet

Won't Play in Week 5
Rico Dowdle

Questionable for Week 5 Against Colts
D'Andre Swift

Cleared for Week 5 Against Packers
Caleb Williams

Questionable After Limited Practice Friday
Rhamondre Stevenson

Questionable, Expects to Play
DJ Moore

Still Not Practicing Friday
Alvin Kamara

Questionable Due to Back Injury
Chris Olave

Ready to Go For Week 5
Justin Jefferson

Questionable for Week 5
Ashton Jeanty

Questionable After Missing Friday's Practice
Dallas Goedert

Back for Week 5 Against Jaguars
DeVonta Smith

Officially Ruled Out for Week 5
Saquon Barkley

Ruled Out for Week 5
Malik Nabers

Will Be "Ready to Play" Sunday
Austin Reaves

Dishes Eight Assists in Preseason Debut
Tyrese Maxey

Scores 14 Points in Preseason Debut
J.T. Compher

Red Wings Move J.T. Compher to Injured Reserve
LeBron James

Runs Offense in Sixers Preseason Debut
Ryan Lindgren

to Miss 4-6 Weeks
Yves Missi

Nears Double-Double Against Heat
Victor Olofsson

Deemed Week-to-Week
Giannis Antetokounmpo

Pours in 18 Points Against Pelicans
Anthony Davis

Leads Wizards in Preseason Debut
William Eklund

Suffers Lower-Body Injury Against Flyers
Dylan Harper

Sharp in Preseason Opener Against Hawks
Mavrik Bourque

Sustains Upper-Body Injury Thursday
Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Exits With Injury Thursday
Bo Horvat

Suffers Injury Late in Thursday's Win
Luka Dončić

Luka Doncic Set to Suit Up Thursday
Collin Sexton

Unavailable on Thursday
Walker Kessler

Sidelined on Thursday
Nick Foligno

to Sit Out Two Games
Brad Marchand

Set to Miss a "Few Weeks"
MLB

MLB Proposes Shortening Regular Season, Tweaking Playoffs
Paul Goldschmidt

Wants to Keep Playing in 2027
Mason Miller

Back From the Paternity List for Game 4
Jon Rahm

Leaving LIV Golf
Keith Mitchell

Looks Set for Another Strong Finish in Japan
Adrian Morejon

Dealing With "Stickiness in his Shoulder"
Kurt Kitayama

Bringing Strong Form to Baycurrent Classic
Brian Harman

Looking to Find Success in Japan
Keegan Bradley

Looking to Find His Game in Japan
Justin Thomas

Making Spot Start at Baycurrent Classic For a Fourth Time
Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Strikes Out 10 in Game 3 Win on Tuesday
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. Battling Knee Soreness, Serving as DH in Game 3
Ben Rice

Delivers Two Homers in Losing Effort
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Worth a Look at Baycurrent Classic
Jackson Suber

Plays in Japan for the First Time
Maverick McNealy

Attempts to Erase Utah from His Memory
Michael Kim

Seeks a Better Result in Japan
Ryan Gerard

Needs his Putter to Work Better at Baycurrent Classic
Rickie Fowler

Set to Take on Japan After Time Off
Garrett Crochet

Expected to Have a Normal Offseason
Roman Anthony

Likely to Avoid Surgery
Josh Naylor

Undergoes Right-Wrist Surgery
Cal Raleigh

Undergoes Left-Shoulder Surgery
Gavin Williams

Strikes Out 11 in Game 2 Loss
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