RotoBaller's updated Week 5 wide receiver (WR) rankings for fantasy football in 2026. Read the weekend updates for our fantasy football WR rankings and win more.
Welcome RotoBallers! The WR position enters Week 5 with significant uncertainty, as many consistent players have been ruled out, like Stefon Diggs, or listed as questionable, including Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Ladd McConkey. As a result, managers may need to look deeper on the waiver wire to find a replacement. Below are our updated WR PPR rankings for Week 5 to help you find viable replacements for those high-end players.
Our wide receiver fantasy football rankings for Week 5 are put together by Nick Mariano. In addition to his rankings, below you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football injury news for this week. There are always key injuries to keep track of, so be sure to check back until kickoff.
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Week 5 Wide Receiver Rankings for Fantasy Football
Be sure to bookmark our weekly PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, Standard rankings.
|WR
Tier
|WR
Rank
|Player
Name
|Pos.
|Overall
Rank
|1
|1
|Puka Nacua
|WR
|3
|1
|2
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|WR
|4
|1
|3
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|WR
|5
|2
|4
|CeeDee Lamb
|WR
|6
|2
|5
|Ja'Marr Chase
|WR
|14
|2
|6
|Nico Collins
|WR
|15
|2
|7
|Michael Wilson
|WR
|18
|2
|8
|Chris Olave
|WR
|19
|2
|9
|Justin Jefferson
|WR
|20
|2
|10
|Zay Flowers
|WR
|21
|2
|11
|Drake London
|WR
|24
|3
|12
|Davante Adams
|WR
|26
|3
|13
|Malik Nabers
|WR
|27
|3
|14
|George Pickens
|WR
|30
|3
|15
|Garrett Wilson
|WR
|31
|3
|16
|Parker Washington
|WR
|32
|3
|17
|Christian Watson
|WR
|35
|3
|18
|Matthew Golden
|WR
|36
|4
|19
|Mike Evans
|WR
|40
|4
|20
|DK Metcalf
|WR
|43
|4
|21
|Luther Burden III
|WR
|45
|4
|22
|Jaylen Waddle
|WR
|46
|4
|23
|Tee Higgins
|WR
|47
|4
|24
|Jameson Williams
|WR
|50
|4
|25
|Josh Downs
|WR
|52
|5
|26
|Carnell Tate
|WR
|55
|5
|27
|Romeo Doubs
|WR
|56
|5
|28
|Deebo Samuel Sr.
|WR
|60
|5
|29
|Denzel Boston
|WR
|63
|5
|30
|Dontayvion Wicks
|WR
|67
|5
|31
|Malik Washington
|WR
|68
|5
|32
|Devaughn Vele
|WR
|71
|5
|33
|Jordan Addison
|WR
|72
|5
|34
|Emeka Egbuka
|WR
|74
|5
|35
|Keon Coleman
|WR
|78
|5
|36
|Khalil Shakir
|WR
|79
|6
|37
|KC Concepcion
|WR
|80
|6
|38
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|WR
|82
|6
|39
|Jakobi Meyers
|WR
|83
|6
|40
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|WR
|86
|6
|41
|Terry McLaurin
|WR
|90
|7
|42
|Rome Odunze
|WR
|91
|7
|43
|DJ Moore
|WR
|92
|7
|44
|Tre Harris
|WR
|94
|7
|45
|Courtland Sutton
|WR
|95
|7
|46
|Tre Tucker
|WR
|96
|8
|47
|Makai Lemon
|WR
|98
|8
|48
|Chris Godwin Jr.
|WR
|104
|8
|49
|Ladd McConkey
|WR
|106
|8
|50
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|107
|8
|51
|Roman Wilson
|WR
|110
|8
|52
|Kalif Raymond
|WR
|111
|8
|53
|Antonio Williams
|WR
|114
|8
|54
|Kendrick Bourne
|WR
|119
|9
|55
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|WR
|120
|9
|56
|Dohnte Meyers
|WR
|121
|9
|57
|Ryan Flournoy
|WR
|122
|9
|58
|Malachi Fields
|WR
|124
|9
|59
|Cody White
|WR
|127
|9
|60
|Darius Cooper
|WR
|129
|10
|61
|Rashod Bateman
|WR
|132
|10
|62
|Jaylin Noel
|WR
|134
|10
|63
|Chris Bell
|WR
|136
|10
|64
|Rashid Shaheed
|WR
|137
|10
|65
|Cooper Kupp
|WR
|141
|10
|66
|Isaac TeSlaa
|WR
|142
|11
|67
|Troy Franklin
|WR
|143
|11
|68
|Germie Bernard
|WR
|145
|11
|69
|Kayshon Boutte
|WR
|146
|11
|70
|Laquon Treadwell
|WR
|147
|11
|71
|DeMario Douglas
|WR
|152
|11
|72
|Bryce Lance
|WR
|155
|11
|73
|Jauan Jennings
|WR
|159
|11
|74
|Darnell Mooney
|WR
|160
|11
|75
|Treylon Burks
|WR
|161
|12
|76
|Ted Hurst
|WR
|162
|12
|77
|Tez Johnson
|WR
|167
|12
|78
|Jahan Dotson
|WR
|170
|12
|79
|Joshua Palmer
|WR
|171
|12
|80
|Xavier Hutchinson
|WR
|173
|12
|81
|Isaiah Williams
|WR
|174
|12
|82
|Elic Ayomanor
|WR
|175
|12
|83
|Dyami Brown
|WR
|176
|12
|84
|Efton Chism III
|WR
|178
|13
|85
|Josh Cameron
|WR
|179
|13
|86
|Marvin Mims Jr.
|WR
|181
|13
|87
|Skyy Moore
|WR
|182
|13
|88
|Tory Horton
|WR
|183
|13
|89
|Jerry Jeudy
|WR
|187
|13
|90
|Devontez Walker
|WR
|189
|14
|91
|Mitch Tinsley
|WR
|190
|15
|92
|Zachariah Branch
|WR
|192
|15
|93
|Brandin Cooks
|WR
|193
|15
|94
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|WR
|196
|15
|95
|Kevin Coleman Jr.
|WR
|197
|15
|96
|Calvin Ridley
|WR
|198
|16
|97
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|WR
|201
|16
|98
|Kyle Williams
|WR
|203
|16
|99
|Jacob Cowing
|WR
|205
|16
|100
|Ben Skowronek
|WR
|207
|16
|101
|Jordan Whittington
|WR
|210
|16
|102
|KaVontae Turpin
|WR
|213
|16
|103
|Isaiah Bond
|WR
|216
|16
|104
|Konata Mumpfield
|WR
|219
|16
|105
|Bo Melton
|WR
|221
|16
|106
|Malik Benson
|WR
|222
|16
|107
|Jared Wayne
|WR
|224
|16
|108
|Luke McCaffrey
|WR
|225
|16
|109
|Dareke Young
|WR
|226
|16
|110
|Chimere Dike
|WR
|227
|16
|111
|Jahdae Walker
|WR
|232
|16
|112
|Jordan Watkins
|WR
|235
|16
|113
|Travis Hunter
|WR
|236
|16
|114
|Tutu Atwell
|WR
|247
|16
|115
|Derius Davis
|WR
|249
|16
|116
|Skyler Bell
|WR
|253
|16
|117
|Tai Felton
|WR
|255
|16
|118
|Jalen Tolbert
|WR
|257
|16
|119
|Zavion Thomas
|WR
|264
|16
|120
|Greg Dortch
|WR
|266
|16
|121
|Elijah Sarratt
|WR
|267
|16
|122
|J. Michael Sturdivant
|WR
|269
|16
|123
|Kameron Johnson
|WR
|273
|16
|124
|Sterling Shepard
|WR
|274
|16
|125
|Elijah Moore
|WR
|278
|16
|126
|Deion Burks
|WR
|281
|16
|127
|Jonathan Mingo
|WR
|282
|16
|128
|Tom Kennedy
|WR
|283
|16
|129
|Myles Price
|WR
|284
|16
|130
|Jalen Brooks
|WR
|286
|16
|131
|Ryan Miller
|WR
|287
|16
|132
|LaJohntay Wester
|WR
|288
|16
|133
|Charlie Jones
|WR
|290
|16
|134
|Kaden Wetjen
|WR
|297
|16
|135
|Theo Wease Jr.
|WR
|299
|16
|136
|Anthony Gould
|WR
|300
Week 5 Wide Receiver Outlooks for Fantasy Football
Roman Wilson, Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Roman Wilson has been consistently involved this season, earning six targets in each of his first four games, and draws a favorable matchup against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5. With Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) ruled out for Sunday's contest, Wilson should see an uptick in snaps as the clear WR2 behind DK Metcalf.
The third-year pro has quietly finished as a top-24 fantasy wide receiver in two straight contests, averaging 67 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns over that span. The Colts have been vulnerable against receivers, especially on explosive plays downfield, and Wilson is averaging two deep targets per game.
Fantasy managers will need to monitor the weather in Pittsburgh on Sunday, with heavy rain in the forecast, but Wilson is nonetheless an interesting flex option in deeper leagues.
Luther Burden III, Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III is scheduled for a prime spot in a divisional road matchup with the Green Bay Packers this Sunday. Burden's start to the 2026 campaign has been anything but poor, but it isn't what fantasy managers were hoping for when they spent a fifth-round pick on the University of Missouri alum. Still, he's been great for a player who's cleared 61% of the team's snaps in just one of four appearances.
In Chicago's win over the Jets, at least, veteran Kalif Raymond saw his target share drop considerably.
Additionally, Burden out-snapped Raymond for the first time since Week 1. If that is a trend, it's wheels up for the former, and his outlook gets a boost for the rest of the season. For now, he's a strong bet for WR2 numbers against a Packers defense that's been a liability at times in the early going. The 22-year-old is RotoBaller's PPR WR21 for the divisional clash.
Jameson Williams, Detroit Lions
Across four games so far in 2026, Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams has recorded 16 catches for 229 yards on 25 targets. While the 25-year-old has largely underperformed preseason expectations, he had his best game of the season in Week 4 with six catches for 102 yards against the Carolina Panthers. Williams could be poised to build on his Week 4 performance in Week 5, when the Lions take on the Arizona Cardinals.
Arizona's pass defense has had issues this season, allowing 11 touchdown receptions through four games and ranking dead last in the NFL in yards per pass attempt allowed (9.1). The Lions have also been extremely pass-happy due to their struggling defense, with quarterback Jared Goff averaging over 40 pass attempts per game. All in all, Williams profiles as a low-end WR2 option for fantasy managers in Week 5.
Deebo Samuel Sr., San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. found the end zone again in last week's win over the Denver Broncos, giving him three touchdowns in the first four games of the season. Samuel's versatility has been on display in recent weeks, first being the recipient of a hook-and-ladder toss that he took 80 yards to the house in Week 3, and seeing increased use in the backfield in Week 4, resulting in three carries for 44 rushing yards.
In Week 5, the 49ers are facing their stiffest challenge of the season in the Seattle Seahawks. Seattle has held opposing wide receivers to a league-low 395 receiving yards and has given up just 16.8 points per game through four weeks. Samuel will be schemed into the divisional matchup, but he still sits behind Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle, and Mike Evans in the pecking order. He can be started in fantasy football in Week 5 as a WR3/flex option.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 5 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Tee Higgins, Jameson Williams, Deebo Samuel Sr., Keon Coleman. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 5.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 5 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 5 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 5 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 5 for Tee Higgins, Jameson Williams, Deebo Samuel Sr., Keon Coleman:
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