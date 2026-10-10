RotoBaller's updated Week 5 kicker (K) rankings for fantasy football in 2026. Read the weekend updates for our fantasy football K rankings and win more.
For managers who use kickers in fantasy football leagues, streaming the right kicker could be the edge to help win your league matchup. For fantasy managers who stream kickers, our updated Week 5 kicker rankings for 2026 will help you make that important starting decision. Find out where key kickers such as Spencer Shrader, Jake Bates, Cam Little, Trey Smack, Jason Myers, Matt Gay, Drew Stevens, Harrison Mevis, and Chad Ryland are listed in our Week 5 kicker rankings below.
Our kicker fantasy football rankings for Week 5 are put together by Nick Mariano. In addition to his rankings, below you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football injury news for this week. Key injuries are always in play, so be sure to check back until kickoff.
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Week 5 Kicker Rankings for Fantasy Football
Be sure to bookmark our weekly PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, Standard rankings.
|Kicker
Tier
|Kicker
Rank
|Kicker
Name
|Pos
|1
|1
|Brandon Aubrey
|K
|1
|2
|Spencer Shrader
|K
|1
|3
|Evan McPherson
|K
|1
|4
|Ka'imi Fairbairn
|K
|2
|5
|Will Reichard
|K
|2
|6
|Tyler Loop
|K
|3
|7
|Cam Little
|K
|3
|8
|Jake Bates
|K
|3
|9
|Eddy Pineiro
|K
|3
|10
|Jason Myers
|K
|4
|11
|Trey Smack
|K
|4
|12
|Tyler Bass
|K
|4
|13
|Harrison Mevis
|K
|4
|14
|Chad Ryland
|K
|4
|15
|Matt Gay
|K
|5
|16
|Daniel Carlson
|K
|5
|17
|Chris Boswell
|K
|5
|18
|Cairo Santos
|K
|5
|19
|Drew Stevens
|K
|5
|20
|Nick Folk
|K
|5
|21
|Dominic Zvada
|K
|5
|22
|Chase McLaughlin
|K
|6
|23
|Cameron Dicker
|K
|6
|24
|Andy Borregales
|K
|6
|25
|Wil Lutz
|K
|6
|26
|Jake Elliott
|K
|6
|27
|Andre Szmyt
|K
|7
|28
|Jason Sanders
|K
|7
|29
|Joey Slye
|K
|7
|30
|Riley Patterson
|K
Week 5 Kicker Outlooks for Fantasy Football
Jake Bates, Detroit Lions
Across four games in 2026, Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates has connected on all seven of his field goal attempts and all 14 of his extra point tries. Bates had his best game of the young season, converting four field goal attempts in Detroit's loss to the Carolina Panthers. In Week 5, Bates and the Lions will take on the Arizona Cardinals. Arizona has struggled to keep its opponents off the scoreboard in recent weeks, allowing at least 31 points in each of its last three games.
Detroit has also been one of the NFL's highest-scoring offenses so far, averaging 29.8 points per game. In a potentially high-scoring Week 5 affair against the Cardinals, Bates profiles as a steady top-12 kicker for fantasy managers.
Jason Myers, Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks kicker Jason Myers has been a relatively safe option in 2026. He has made all of his kicks except for one extra point attempt last Sunday. Myers should continue to deliver in Week 5 against the San Francisco 49ers. With a high-powered Seattle offense, Myers should be in scoring position consistently. His biggest shortcoming in 2026 has been his lack of field goal attempts. He has attempted one field goal in every game but one this season.
Seattle has been relatively efficient as an offense, scoring touchdowns rather than settling for field goals. The 49ers present Seattle's toughest challenge yet, and this defense could force the Seahawks into more field goal attempts. Start Myers with confidence this week.
Evan McPherson, Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson will face the Miami Dolphins on the road in Week 5. McPherson has been the model of consistency, knocking through all his kicks again in the loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Cincinnati kicker nailed his lone 29-yard field goal attempt and both of his extra point attempts against the Jaguars. McPherson will have the opportunity to score more points this week at Miami. The Dolphins offense has been far below league average, and their defense has arguably been worse.
The Bengals are listed as heavy road favorites with a high probability of blowing out the Dolphins. If the Bengals put forth a strong offensive performance, like they are certainly capable of, then McPherson should be kicking often throughout this weekend's contest. The Bengals offense will be without several key contributors, but should be able to get things rolling without them. McPherson is ranked K3 in our RotoBaller Week 5 rankings, making him one of the best kicker options this week.
Will Reichard, Minnesota Vikings
Riding a year-long hot streak, Minnesota Vikings kicker Will Reichard can be started in every format when his team takes on the New Orleans Saints in Week 5. The All-Pro has made 31 straight field goals dating back to last season, including all 12 attempts this year. For better or worse, Reichard has been Minnesota's most reliable way to score this season, tying for the league lead in points scored at his position.
The Saints surrendered 45 points last week, rank in the bottom three against fantasy kickers, and the indoor setting takes away most of the unfriendly variables for a kicking operation. As long as he's healthy, Reichard should have lineup potential. He is RotoBaller's No. 5 kicker this week.
Chris Boswell, Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell converted one of his two field-goal attempts and both of his extra-point tries in last week's loss to the Cleveland Browns and will look to get back on track against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5. Indianapolis is giving up the sixth-most fantasy points per game to opposing kickers this season, so while this looks like a promising matchup on paper, the weather in Pittsburgh could impact Boswell's outlook.
Heavy rain is in the forecast, with the potential for moderate winds, making it difficult to trust the offenses and kickers in this contest. Fantasy managers will want to monitor the weather heading into Sunday and prepare a backup plan if relying on Boswell as a top-15 option at the position.
Cairo Santos, Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears placekicker Cairo Santos is a strong bet for a high fantasy floor in this weekend's divisional bout with the hosting Green Bay Packers. Santos has been solid for Chicago so far, converting all 13 extra-point attempts and seven of eight field-goal attempts over four weeks. As expected, the Bears' offense has been a legitimate scoring threat this season, though that sometimes limits the fantasy-point opportunities for the Tulane product.
However, the veteran has a steady floor, and Green Bay's defense has him situated nicely in Week 5. The Packers may look tough to beat through the air on paper, but some of their stats are skewed, and they allow 26.3 points per game, the tenth-most in the league. Santos may not have week-winning upside at his position, but he has a better chance of finishing drives with backup quarterbacks at the helm. He's RotoBaller's K18 for Sunday's matchup.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 5 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Jake Bates, Evan McPherson, Will Reichard, Evan McPherson, Cairo Santos, and Chris Boswell. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 5.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 5 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 5 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 5 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 5 for Jake Bates, Spencer Shrader, Chad Ryland, Trey Smack, Cam Little, Will Reichard, Evan McPherson, Cairo Santos, and Chris Boswell:
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