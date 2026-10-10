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Week 5 Kicker Rankings for Fantasy Football: Weekend Updates

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Spencer Shrader - Fantasy Football Kicker Streamers, Waiver Wire Pickups, Starts

RotoBaller's updated Week 5 kicker (K) rankings for fantasy football in 2026. Read the weekend updates for our fantasy football K rankings and win more.

In This Article hide
Week 5 Kicker Rankings for Fantasy Football
Week 5 Kicker Outlooks for Fantasy Football
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 5 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

For managers who use kickers in fantasy football leagues, streaming the right kicker could be the edge to help win your league matchup. For fantasy managers who stream kickers, our updated Week 5 kicker rankings for 2026 will help you make that important starting decision. Find out where key kickers such as Spencer Shrader, Jake Bates, Cam Little, Trey Smack, Jason Myers, Matt Gay, Drew Stevens, Harrison Mevis, and Chad Ryland are listed in our Week 5 kicker rankings below.

Our kicker fantasy football rankings for Week 5 are put together by Nick Mariano. In addition to his rankings, below you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football injury news for this week. Key injuries are always in play, so be sure to check back until kickoff.

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 5 Kicker Rankings for Fantasy Football

Be sure to bookmark our weekly PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, Standard rankings.

Kicker
Tier		 Kicker
Rank		 Kicker
Name		 Pos
1 1 Brandon Aubrey K
1 2 Spencer Shrader K
1 3 Evan McPherson K
1 4 Ka'imi Fairbairn K
2 5 Will Reichard K
2 6 Tyler Loop K
3 7 Cam Little K
3 8 Jake Bates K
3 9 Eddy Pineiro K
3 10 Jason Myers K
4 11 Trey Smack K
4 12 Tyler Bass K
4 13 Harrison Mevis K
4 14 Chad Ryland K
4 15 Matt Gay K
5 16 Daniel Carlson K
5 17 Chris Boswell K
5 18 Cairo Santos K
5 19 Drew Stevens K
5 20 Nick Folk K
5 21 Dominic Zvada K
5 22 Chase McLaughlin K
6 23 Cameron Dicker K
6 24 Andy Borregales K
6 25 Wil Lutz K
6 26 Jake Elliott K
6 27 Andre Szmyt K
7 28 Jason Sanders K
7 29 Joey Slye K
7 30 Riley Patterson K

 

Week 5 Kicker Outlooks for Fantasy Football

Jake Bates, Detroit Lions

Across four games in 2026, Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates has connected on all seven of his field goal attempts and all 14 of his extra point tries. Bates had his best game of the young season, converting four field goal attempts in Detroit's loss to the Carolina Panthers. In Week 5, Bates and the Lions will take on the Arizona Cardinals. Arizona has struggled to keep its opponents off the scoreboard in recent weeks, allowing at least 31 points in each of its last three games.

Detroit has also been one of the NFL's highest-scoring offenses so far, averaging 29.8 points per game. In a potentially high-scoring Week 5 affair against the Cardinals, Bates profiles as a steady top-12 kicker for fantasy managers.

 

Jason Myers, Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks kicker Jason Myers has been a relatively safe option in 2026. He has made all of his kicks except for one extra point attempt last Sunday. Myers should continue to deliver in Week 5 against the San Francisco 49ers. With a high-powered Seattle offense, Myers should be in scoring position consistently. His biggest shortcoming in 2026 has been his lack of field goal attempts. He has attempted one field goal in every game but one this season.

Seattle has been relatively efficient as an offense, scoring touchdowns rather than settling for field goals. The 49ers present Seattle's toughest challenge yet, and this defense could force the Seahawks into more field goal attempts. Start Myers with confidence this week.

 

Evan McPherson, Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson will face the Miami Dolphins on the road in Week 5. McPherson has been the model of consistency, knocking through all his kicks again in the loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Cincinnati kicker nailed his lone 29-yard field goal attempt and both of his extra point attempts against the Jaguars. McPherson will have the opportunity to score more points this week at Miami. The Dolphins offense has been far below league average, and their defense has arguably been worse.

The Bengals are listed as heavy road favorites with a high probability of blowing out the Dolphins. If the Bengals put forth a strong offensive performance, like they are certainly capable of, then McPherson should be kicking often throughout this weekend's contest. The Bengals offense will be without several key contributors, but should be able to get things rolling without them. McPherson is ranked K3 in our RotoBaller Week 5 rankings, making him one of the best kicker options this week.

 

Will Reichard, Minnesota Vikings

Riding a year-long hot streak, Minnesota Vikings kicker Will Reichard can be started in every format when his team takes on the New Orleans Saints in Week 5. The All-Pro has made 31 straight field goals dating back to last season, including all 12 attempts this year. For better or worse, Reichard has been Minnesota's most reliable way to score this season, tying for the league lead in points scored at his position.

The Saints surrendered 45 points last week, rank in the bottom three against fantasy kickers, and the indoor setting takes away most of the unfriendly variables for a kicking operation. As long as he's healthy, Reichard should have lineup potential. He is RotoBaller's No. 5 kicker this week.

 

Chris Boswell, Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell converted one of his two field-goal attempts and both of his extra-point tries in last week's loss to the Cleveland Browns and will look to get back on track against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5. Indianapolis is giving up the sixth-most fantasy points per game to opposing kickers this season, so while this looks like a promising matchup on paper, the weather in Pittsburgh could impact Boswell's outlook.

Heavy rain is in the forecast, with the potential for moderate winds, making it difficult to trust the offenses and kickers in this contest. Fantasy managers will want to monitor the weather heading into Sunday and prepare a backup plan if relying on Boswell as a top-15 option at the position.

 

Cairo Santos, Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears placekicker Cairo Santos is a strong bet for a high fantasy floor in this weekend's divisional bout with the hosting Green Bay Packers. Santos has been solid for Chicago so far, converting all 13 extra-point attempts and seven of eight field-goal attempts over four weeks. As expected, the Bears' offense has been a legitimate scoring threat this season, though that sometimes limits the fantasy-point opportunities for the Tulane product.

However, the veteran has a steady floor, and Green Bay's defense has him situated nicely in Week 5. The Packers may look tough to beat through the air on paper, but some of their stats are skewed, and they allow 26.3 points per game, the tenth-most in the league. Santos may not have week-winning upside at his position, but he has a better chance of finishing drives with backup quarterbacks at the helm. He's RotoBaller's K18 for Sunday's matchup.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 5?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
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Week 5 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Jake Bates, Evan McPherson, Will Reichard, Evan McPherson, Cairo Santos, and Chris Boswell. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 5.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 5 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 5 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 5 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 5 for Jake Bates, Spencer Shrader, Chad Ryland, Trey Smack, Cam Little, Will Reichard, Evan McPherson, Cairo Santos, and Chris Boswell:

Spencer Shrader
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Spencer Shrader
vs
Evan McPherson
Spencer Shrader
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Spencer Shrader
vs
Will Reichard
Spencer Shrader
vs
Tyler Loop
Spencer Shrader
vs
Cam Little
Spencer Shrader
vs
Jake Bates
Spencer Shrader
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Spencer Shrader
vs
Jason Myers
Spencer Shrader
vs
Trey Smack
Spencer Shrader
vs
Tyler Bass
Spencer Shrader
vs
Harrison Mevis
Spencer Shrader
vs
Chad Ryland
Spencer Shrader
vs
Matt Gay
Spencer Shrader
vs
Daniel Carlson
Spencer Shrader
vs
Chris Boswell
Spencer Shrader
vs
Cairo Santos
Spencer Shrader
vs
Drew Stevens
Spencer Shrader
vs
Nick Folk
Spencer Shrader
vs
Dominic Zvada
Spencer Shrader
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Spencer Shrader
vs
Cameron Dicker
Spencer Shrader
vs
Andy Borregales
Spencer Shrader
vs
Wil Lutz
Spencer Shrader
vs
Jake Elliott
Spencer Shrader
vs
Andre Szmyt
Spencer Shrader
vs
Jason Sanders
Spencer Shrader
vs
Joey Slye
Chad Ryland
vs
Harrison Mevis
Chad Ryland
vs
Matt Gay
Chad Ryland
vs
Tyler Bass
Chad Ryland
vs
Daniel Carlson
Chad Ryland
vs
Trey Smack
Chad Ryland
vs
Chris Boswell
Chad Ryland
vs
Jason Myers
Chad Ryland
vs
Cairo Santos
Chad Ryland
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Chad Ryland
vs
Drew Stevens
Chad Ryland
vs
Jake Bates
Chad Ryland
vs
Nick Folk
Chad Ryland
vs
Cam Little
Chad Ryland
vs
Dominic Zvada
Chad Ryland
vs
Tyler Loop
Chad Ryland
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Chad Ryland
vs
Will Reichard
Chad Ryland
vs
Cameron Dicker
Chad Ryland
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Chad Ryland
vs
Andy Borregales
Chad Ryland
vs
Evan McPherson
Chad Ryland
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Chad Ryland
vs
Wil Lutz
Chad Ryland
vs
Jake Elliott
Chad Ryland
vs
Andre Szmyt
Chad Ryland
vs
Jason Sanders
Chad Ryland
vs
Joey Slye
Trey Smack
vs
Jason Myers
Trey Smack
vs
Tyler Bass
Trey Smack
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Trey Smack
vs
Harrison Mevis
Trey Smack
vs
Jake Bates
Trey Smack
vs
Chad Ryland
Trey Smack
vs
Cam Little
Trey Smack
vs
Matt Gay
Trey Smack
vs
Tyler Loop
Trey Smack
vs
Daniel Carlson
Trey Smack
vs
Will Reichard
Trey Smack
vs
Chris Boswell
Trey Smack
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Trey Smack
vs
Cairo Santos
Trey Smack
vs
Evan McPherson
Trey Smack
vs
Drew Stevens
Trey Smack
vs
Spencer Shrader
Trey Smack
vs
Nick Folk
Trey Smack
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Trey Smack
vs
Dominic Zvada
Trey Smack
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Trey Smack
vs
Cameron Dicker
Trey Smack
vs
Andy Borregales
Trey Smack
vs
Wil Lutz
Trey Smack
vs
Jake Elliott
Trey Smack
vs
Andre Szmyt
Trey Smack
vs
Jason Sanders
Trey Smack
vs
Joey Slye
Cam Little
vs
Tyler Loop
Cam Little
vs
Jake Bates
Cam Little
vs
Will Reichard
Cam Little
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Cam Little
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Cam Little
vs
Jason Myers
Cam Little
vs
Evan McPherson
Cam Little
vs
Trey Smack
Cam Little
vs
Spencer Shrader
Cam Little
vs
Tyler Bass
Cam Little
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Cam Little
vs
Harrison Mevis
Cam Little
vs
Chad Ryland
Cam Little
vs
Matt Gay
Cam Little
vs
Daniel Carlson
Cam Little
vs
Chris Boswell
Cam Little
vs
Cairo Santos
Cam Little
vs
Drew Stevens
Cam Little
vs
Nick Folk
Cam Little
vs
Dominic Zvada
Cam Little
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Cam Little
vs
Cameron Dicker
Cam Little
vs
Andy Borregales
Cam Little
vs
Wil Lutz
Cam Little
vs
Jake Elliott
Cam Little
vs
Andre Szmyt
Cam Little
vs
Jason Sanders
Cam Little
vs
Joey Slye
Jake Bates
vs
Cam Little
Jake Bates
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Jake Bates
vs
Tyler Loop
Jake Bates
vs
Jason Myers
Jake Bates
vs
Will Reichard
Jake Bates
vs
Trey Smack
Jake Bates
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Jake Bates
vs
Tyler Bass
Jake Bates
vs
Evan McPherson
Jake Bates
vs
Harrison Mevis
Jake Bates
vs
Spencer Shrader
Jake Bates
vs
Chad Ryland
Jake Bates
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Jake Bates
vs
Matt Gay
Jake Bates
vs
Daniel Carlson
Jake Bates
vs
Chris Boswell
Jake Bates
vs
Cairo Santos
Jake Bates
vs
Drew Stevens
Jake Bates
vs
Nick Folk
Jake Bates
vs
Dominic Zvada
Jake Bates
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Jake Bates
vs
Cameron Dicker
Jake Bates
vs
Andy Borregales
Jake Bates
vs
Wil Lutz
Jake Bates
vs
Jake Elliott
Jake Bates
vs
Andre Szmyt
Jake Bates
vs
Jason Sanders
Jake Bates
vs
Joey Slye
Evan McPherson
vs
Spencer Shrader
Evan McPherson
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Evan McPherson
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Evan McPherson
vs
Will Reichard
Evan McPherson
vs
Tyler Loop
Evan McPherson
vs
Cam Little
Evan McPherson
vs
Jake Bates
Evan McPherson
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Evan McPherson
vs
Jason Myers
Evan McPherson
vs
Trey Smack
Evan McPherson
vs
Tyler Bass
Evan McPherson
vs
Harrison Mevis
Evan McPherson
vs
Chad Ryland
Evan McPherson
vs
Matt Gay
Evan McPherson
vs
Daniel Carlson
Evan McPherson
vs
Chris Boswell
Evan McPherson
vs
Cairo Santos
Evan McPherson
vs
Drew Stevens
Evan McPherson
vs
Nick Folk
Evan McPherson
vs
Dominic Zvada
Evan McPherson
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Evan McPherson
vs
Cameron Dicker
Evan McPherson
vs
Andy Borregales
Evan McPherson
vs
Wil Lutz
Evan McPherson
vs
Jake Elliott
Evan McPherson
vs
Andre Szmyt
Evan McPherson
vs
Jason Sanders
Evan McPherson
vs
Joey Slye
Will Reichard
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Will Reichard
vs
Tyler Loop
Will Reichard
vs
Evan McPherson
Will Reichard
vs
Cam Little
Will Reichard
vs
Spencer Shrader
Will Reichard
vs
Jake Bates
Will Reichard
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Will Reichard
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Will Reichard
vs
Jason Myers
Will Reichard
vs
Trey Smack
Will Reichard
vs
Tyler Bass
Will Reichard
vs
Harrison Mevis
Will Reichard
vs
Chad Ryland
Will Reichard
vs
Matt Gay
Will Reichard
vs
Daniel Carlson
Will Reichard
vs
Chris Boswell
Will Reichard
vs
Cairo Santos
Will Reichard
vs
Drew Stevens
Will Reichard
vs
Nick Folk
Will Reichard
vs
Dominic Zvada
Will Reichard
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Will Reichard
vs
Cameron Dicker
Will Reichard
vs
Andy Borregales
Will Reichard
vs
Wil Lutz
Will Reichard
vs
Jake Elliott
Will Reichard
vs
Andre Szmyt
Will Reichard
vs
Jason Sanders
Will Reichard
vs
Joey Slye
Evan McPherson
vs
Spencer Shrader
Evan McPherson
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Evan McPherson
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Evan McPherson
vs
Will Reichard
Evan McPherson
vs
Tyler Loop
Evan McPherson
vs
Cam Little
Evan McPherson
vs
Jake Bates
Evan McPherson
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Evan McPherson
vs
Jason Myers
Evan McPherson
vs
Trey Smack
Evan McPherson
vs
Tyler Bass
Evan McPherson
vs
Harrison Mevis
Evan McPherson
vs
Chad Ryland
Evan McPherson
vs
Matt Gay
Evan McPherson
vs
Daniel Carlson
Evan McPherson
vs
Chris Boswell
Evan McPherson
vs
Cairo Santos
Evan McPherson
vs
Drew Stevens
Evan McPherson
vs
Nick Folk
Evan McPherson
vs
Dominic Zvada
Evan McPherson
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Evan McPherson
vs
Cameron Dicker
Evan McPherson
vs
Andy Borregales
Evan McPherson
vs
Wil Lutz
Evan McPherson
vs
Jake Elliott
Evan McPherson
vs
Andre Szmyt
Evan McPherson
vs
Jason Sanders
Evan McPherson
vs
Joey Slye
Cairo Santos
vs
Chris Boswell
Cairo Santos
vs
Drew Stevens
Cairo Santos
vs
Daniel Carlson
Cairo Santos
vs
Nick Folk
Cairo Santos
vs
Matt Gay
Cairo Santos
vs
Dominic Zvada
Cairo Santos
vs
Chad Ryland
Cairo Santos
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Cairo Santos
vs
Harrison Mevis
Cairo Santos
vs
Cameron Dicker
Cairo Santos
vs
Tyler Bass
Cairo Santos
vs
Andy Borregales
Cairo Santos
vs
Trey Smack
Cairo Santos
vs
Wil Lutz
Cairo Santos
vs
Jason Myers
Cairo Santos
vs
Jake Elliott
Cairo Santos
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Cairo Santos
vs
Andre Szmyt
Cairo Santos
vs
Jake Bates
Cairo Santos
vs
Jason Sanders
Cairo Santos
vs
Cam Little
Cairo Santos
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Cairo Santos
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Cairo Santos
vs
Tyler Loop
Cairo Santos
vs
Joey Slye
Chris Boswell
vs
Daniel Carlson
Chris Boswell
vs
Cairo Santos
Chris Boswell
vs
Matt Gay
Chris Boswell
vs
Drew Stevens
Chris Boswell
vs
Chad Ryland
Chris Boswell
vs
Nick Folk
Chris Boswell
vs
Harrison Mevis
Chris Boswell
vs
Dominic Zvada
Chris Boswell
vs
Tyler Bass
Chris Boswell
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Chris Boswell
vs
Trey Smack
Chris Boswell
vs
Cameron Dicker
Chris Boswell
vs
Jason Myers
Chris Boswell
vs
Andy Borregales
Chris Boswell
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Chris Boswell
vs
Wil Lutz
Chris Boswell
vs
Jake Bates
Chris Boswell
vs
Jake Elliott
Chris Boswell
vs
Cam Little
Chris Boswell
vs
Andre Szmyt
Chris Boswell
vs
Tyler Loop
Chris Boswell
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Chris Boswell
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Chris Boswell
vs
Jason Sanders
Chris Boswell
vs
Joey Slye

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More Fantasy Football Analysis

Week 5 Kicker Rankings
Week 5 Quarterback Rankings
Jamie Calandro's Week 5 Ranks: Top-Accuracy
John Johnson's Bold Predictions for Week 5


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Adrian Morejon

Dealing With "Stickiness in his Shoulder"
Kurt Kitayama

Bringing Strong Form to Baycurrent Classic
Brian Harman

Looking to Find Success in Japan
Keegan Bradley

Looking to Find His Game in Japan
Justin Thomas

Making Spot Start at Baycurrent Classic For a Fourth Time
Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Strikes Out 10 in Game 3 Win on Tuesday
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. Battling Knee Soreness, Serving as DH in Game 3
Ben Rice

Delivers Two Homers in Losing Effort
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Worth a Look at Baycurrent Classic
Jackson Suber

Plays in Japan for the First Time
Maverick McNealy

Attempts to Erase Utah from His Memory
Michael Kim

Seeks a Better Result in Japan
Ryan Gerard

Needs his Putter to Work Better at Baycurrent Classic
Rickie Fowler

Set to Take on Japan After Time Off
Garrett Crochet

Expected to Have a Normal Offseason
Roman Anthony

Likely to Avoid Surgery
Josh Naylor

Undergoes Right-Wrist Surgery
Cal Raleigh

Undergoes Left-Shoulder Surgery
Gavin Williams

Strikes Out 11 in Game 2 Loss
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