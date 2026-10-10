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Week 5 Quarterback Rankings for Fantasy Football: Weekend Updates

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Joe Burrow - Fantasy football rankings- NFL DFS

RotoBaller's updated Week 5 quarterback (QB) rankings for fantasy football in 2026. Read the weekend updates for our fantasy football QB rankings and win more.

In This Article hide
Week 5 Quarterback Rankings for Fantasy Football
Week 5 Quarterback Outlooks for Fantasy Football
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 5 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

The weekend is here, and at RotoBaller HQ, we are back with updated fantasy football rankings. Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson has been ruled out for Week 5, and fantasy managers will be without Bryce Young and Patrick Mahomes as the Panthers and Chiefs are on a bye. For fantasy managers looking for an injury or bye-week replacement, our updated Week 5 fantasy football quarterback rankings have you covered. See where key options like Joe Burrow, Jacoby Brissett, Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels, Sam Darnold, Bo Nix, Aaron Rodgers, and Jordan Love rank below.

Our quarterback fantasy football rankings for Week 5 are put together by Nick Mariano. In addition to his rankings, below you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football injury news for this week. Key injuries are always in play, so be sure to check back until kickoff.

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 5 Quarterback Rankings for Fantasy Football

Be sure to bookmark our weekly PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, Standard rankings.

QB
Tier		 QB
Rank		 Player
Name		 Pos.
1 1 Josh Allen QB
1 2 Jared Goff QB
1 3 Dak Prescott QB
2 4 Matthew Stafford QB
2 5 Joe Burrow QB
2 6 Jacoby Brissett QB
2 7 Drake Maye QB
3 8 Trevor Lawrence QB
3 9 Brock Purdy QB
3 10 Jayden Daniels QB
3 11 Bo Nix QB
3 12 Kyler Murray QB
4 13 Jalon Daniels QB
4 14 C.J. Stroud QB
4 15 Sam Darnold QB
4 16 Aaron Rodgers QB
4 17 Jalen Hurts QB
5 18 Tyler Shough QB
5 19 Jordan Love QB
5 20 Jameis Winston QB
5 21 Kirk Cousins QB
5 22 Deshaun Watson QB
5 23 Justin Herbert QB
5 24 Tyson Bagent QB
6 25 Michael Penix Jr. QB
6 26 Geno Smith QB
6 27 Daniel Jones QB
6 28 Malik Willis QB
6 29 Tyler Huntley QB
6 30 Cam Ward QB

 

Week 5 Quarterback Outlooks for Fantasy Football

Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders

The NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports that while Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (elbow) has been cleared to return in Week 5 against the division-rival New York Giants, he is not at 100 percent after dislocating his left (non-throwing) elbow in the Week 2 loss to the division-rival Dallas Cowboys. The Commanders might be rushing the former first-round signal-caller back a bit early after veteran backup Marcus Mariota (knee) suffered an MCL sprain in the loss to the Indianapolis Colts in London.

On top of Daniels not being 100% healthy, he could be without his top two receivers in Terry McLaurin (hamstring) and Stefon Diggs (hamstring). Diggs has already been ruled out, and McLaurin is trending toward being a game-time decision. There are a lot of questions as to whether Daniels will be able to take a hit, and without all of his weapons, he becomes a dicey fantasy starter this weekend in his return. At best, Daniels should be looked at as a low-end QB1 as the Commanders take on the Giants.

 

Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold is a risky streaming option in Week 5 against the San Francisco 49ers. San Francisco is currently the No. 7 team against opposing quarterbacks in fantasy. Granted, this team has not exactly run the gauntlet of quarterbacks over the last three weeks. However, San Francisco's defense has played well for the most part this season. Raheem Morris is coaching this unit perfectly, and Darnold does not project to have a massive game.

Darnold did not surpass 200 passing yards or throw a touchdown pass in either of his matchups with San Francisco during the 2025 regular season. This feels like a game in which Seattle will attempt to lean on its running game and defense, resulting in a lower-scoring affair. The 49ers are a dangerous team, but the Mike Macdonald-led Seahawks have had their number over the last two seasons. However, there is a world in which this game turns into a shootout, in which case Darnold could hold fantasy value. It is a risky proposition for fantasy managers, but consider Darnold a borderline top 15 option in Week 5.

 

Jared Goff, Detroit Lions

Four games into his 2026 season, Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff has completed 67.7% of his pass attempts for 1,214 yards, nine touchdowns, and zero interceptions. With Detroit's defense looking like one of the worst in the NFL early on, the Lions have been forced into pass-heavy game scripts, and Goff is currently averaging over 40 pass attempts per game.

In Week 5, the Lions will travel to Arizona to take on a Cardinals defense that currently ranks dead last in the NFL in yards per pass attempt allowed (9.1). As long as Goff continues to throw at his current rate, he could be in for a monster day against Arizona and should be viewed as a must-start QB1 option by fantasy managers in Week 5.


Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been surprisingly great for fantasy purposes over the past two weeks and will look to keep rolling at home against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5. Fantasy managers should keep an eye on the weather in Pittsburgh, as heavy rain is possible, but this is a matchup worth targeting, with the Colts surrendering the fifth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks through four weeks.

While wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) will be inactive on Sunday, he hasn't made much of an impact so far this season, and Rodgers has still found plenty of fantasy success. Indianapolis is giving up explosive plays at a high rate, and with DK Metcalf and Roman Wilson making plays downfield in recent weeks, Rodgers could be primed for a standout performance. The veteran profiles as a solid streaming option and a mid-range QB2 in superflex formats.

 

Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will take on the Miami Dolphins with a hobbled offense in Week 5. Burrow passed for 428 yards, a touchdown, and two interceptions in the 17-22 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars last week. Bengals star receiver Ja'Marr Chase left early in that contest with a concussion, and fellow wideout Tee Higgins also left with a groin injury. Burrow will now head into Miami with his two top pass catchers questionable to play. Despite potentially having a diminished receiving corps, the Bengals QB should be in line for a productive game due to the matchup. The Dolphins defense is among the worst in the league, so the Bengals offense should have no issues scoring against them.

The only thing that fantasy managers will need to worry about is whether Burrow and the Bengals will need to continue throwing later into the game. The Bengals are heavy road favorites despite the injuries they're dealing with, which is a testament to the weakness of the Miami offense and the improvement of the Cincinnati defense. If the Bengals run out to an early lead, Burrow may be content with handing the ball off to Chase Brown over and over. Burrow is ranked QB5 in our RotoBaller Week 5 rankings, making him a strong QB1 option in a soft matchup. Fantasy managers should still start Burrow without his top weapons, but his ceiling may be lower than usual this week.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 5?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
Player 1
 
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Week 5 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Joe Burrow, Jacoby Brissett, Jayden Daniels, Aaron Rodgers, Jared Goff, Sam Darnold, Drake Maye, C.J. Stroud, Bo Nix, and Jordan Love. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 5.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 5 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 5 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 5 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 5 for Joe Burrow, Jacoby Brissett, Jayden Daniels, Aaron Rodgers, Jared Goff, Sam Darnold, Drake Maye, C.J. Stroud, Bo Nix, and Jordan Love:

Joe Burrow
vs
Matthew Stafford
Joe Burrow
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Joe Burrow
vs
Dak Prescott
Joe Burrow
vs
Drake Maye
Joe Burrow
vs
Jared Goff
Joe Burrow
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Joe Burrow
vs
Josh Allen
Joe Burrow
vs
Brock Purdy
Joe Burrow
vs
Jayden Daniels
Joe Burrow
vs
Bo Nix
Joe Burrow
vs
Kyler Murray
Joe Burrow
vs
Jalon Daniels
Joe Burrow
vs
C.J. Stroud
Joe Burrow
vs
Sam Darnold
Joe Burrow
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Joe Burrow
vs
Jalen Hurts
Joe Burrow
vs
Tyler Shough
Joe Burrow
vs
Jordan Love
Joe Burrow
vs
Jameis Winston
Joe Burrow
vs
Kirk Cousins
Joe Burrow
vs
Deshaun Watson
Joe Burrow
vs
Justin Herbert
Joe Burrow
vs
Tyson Bagent
Joe Burrow
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Joe Burrow
vs
Geno Smith
Joe Burrow
vs
Daniel Jones
Joe Burrow
vs
Malik Willis
Joe Burrow
vs
Tyler Huntley
Joe Burrow
vs
Cam Ward
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Joe Burrow
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Drake Maye
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Matthew Stafford
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Dak Prescott
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Brock Purdy
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Jared Goff
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Jayden Daniels
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Josh Allen
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Bo Nix
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Kyler Murray
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Jalon Daniels
Jacoby Brissett
vs
C.J. Stroud
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Sam Darnold
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Jalen Hurts
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Tyler Shough
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Jordan Love
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Jameis Winston
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Kirk Cousins
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Deshaun Watson
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Justin Herbert
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Tyson Bagent
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Geno Smith
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Daniel Jones
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Malik Willis
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Tyler Huntley
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Cam Ward
Jayden Daniels
vs
Brock Purdy
Jayden Daniels
vs
Bo Nix
Jayden Daniels
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Jayden Daniels
vs
Kyler Murray
Jayden Daniels
vs
Drake Maye
Jayden Daniels
vs
Jalon Daniels
Jayden Daniels
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Jayden Daniels
vs
C.J. Stroud
Jayden Daniels
vs
Joe Burrow
Jayden Daniels
vs
Sam Darnold
Jayden Daniels
vs
Matthew Stafford
Jayden Daniels
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Jayden Daniels
vs
Dak Prescott
Jayden Daniels
vs
Jalen Hurts
Jayden Daniels
vs
Jared Goff
Jayden Daniels
vs
Tyler Shough
Jayden Daniels
vs
Josh Allen
Jayden Daniels
vs
Jordan Love
Jayden Daniels
vs
Jameis Winston
Jayden Daniels
vs
Kirk Cousins
Jayden Daniels
vs
Deshaun Watson
Jayden Daniels
vs
Justin Herbert
Jayden Daniels
vs
Tyson Bagent
Jayden Daniels
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Jayden Daniels
vs
Geno Smith
Jayden Daniels
vs
Daniel Jones
Jayden Daniels
vs
Malik Willis
Jayden Daniels
vs
Tyler Huntley
Jayden Daniels
vs
Cam Ward
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Sam Darnold
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Jalen Hurts
Aaron Rodgers
vs
C.J. Stroud
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Tyler Shough
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Jalon Daniels
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Jordan Love
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Kyler Murray
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Jameis Winston
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Bo Nix
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Kirk Cousins
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Jayden Daniels
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Deshaun Watson
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Brock Purdy
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Justin Herbert
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Tyson Bagent
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Drake Maye
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Geno Smith
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Joe Burrow
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Josh Allen
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Dak Prescott
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Matthew Stafford
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Daniel Jones
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Malik Willis
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Tyler Huntley
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Cam Ward
Jared Goff
vs
Josh Allen
Jared Goff
vs
Dak Prescott
Jared Goff
vs
Matthew Stafford
Jared Goff
vs
Joe Burrow
Jared Goff
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Jared Goff
vs
Drake Maye
Jared Goff
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Jared Goff
vs
Brock Purdy
Jared Goff
vs
Jayden Daniels
Jared Goff
vs
Bo Nix
Jared Goff
vs
Kyler Murray
Jared Goff
vs
Jalon Daniels
Jared Goff
vs
C.J. Stroud
Jared Goff
vs
Sam Darnold
Jared Goff
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Jared Goff
vs
Jalen Hurts
Jared Goff
vs
Tyler Shough
Jared Goff
vs
Jordan Love
Jared Goff
vs
Jameis Winston
Jared Goff
vs
Kirk Cousins
Jared Goff
vs
Deshaun Watson
Jared Goff
vs
Justin Herbert
Jared Goff
vs
Tyson Bagent
Jared Goff
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Jared Goff
vs
Geno Smith
Jared Goff
vs
Daniel Jones
Jared Goff
vs
Malik Willis
Jared Goff
vs
Tyler Huntley
Jared Goff
vs
Cam Ward
Sam Darnold
vs
C.J. Stroud
Sam Darnold
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Sam Darnold
vs
Jalon Daniels
Sam Darnold
vs
Jalen Hurts
Sam Darnold
vs
Kyler Murray
Sam Darnold
vs
Tyler Shough
Sam Darnold
vs
Bo Nix
Sam Darnold
vs
Jordan Love
Sam Darnold
vs
Jayden Daniels
Sam Darnold
vs
Jameis Winston
Sam Darnold
vs
Brock Purdy
Sam Darnold
vs
Kirk Cousins
Sam Darnold
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Sam Darnold
vs
Deshaun Watson
Sam Darnold
vs
Drake Maye
Sam Darnold
vs
Justin Herbert
Sam Darnold
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Sam Darnold
vs
Tyson Bagent
Sam Darnold
vs
Joe Burrow
Sam Darnold
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Sam Darnold
vs
Matthew Stafford
Sam Darnold
vs
Josh Allen
Sam Darnold
vs
Dak Prescott
Sam Darnold
vs
Geno Smith
Sam Darnold
vs
Daniel Jones
Sam Darnold
vs
Malik Willis
Sam Darnold
vs
Tyler Huntley
Sam Darnold
vs
Cam Ward
Drake Maye
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Drake Maye
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Drake Maye
vs
Joe Burrow
Drake Maye
vs
Brock Purdy
Drake Maye
vs
Matthew Stafford
Drake Maye
vs
Jayden Daniels
Drake Maye
vs
Dak Prescott
Drake Maye
vs
Bo Nix
Drake Maye
vs
Jared Goff
Drake Maye
vs
Kyler Murray
Drake Maye
vs
Josh Allen
Drake Maye
vs
Jalon Daniels
Drake Maye
vs
C.J. Stroud
Drake Maye
vs
Sam Darnold
Drake Maye
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Drake Maye
vs
Jalen Hurts
Drake Maye
vs
Tyler Shough
Drake Maye
vs
Jordan Love
Drake Maye
vs
Jameis Winston
Drake Maye
vs
Kirk Cousins
Drake Maye
vs
Deshaun Watson
Drake Maye
vs
Justin Herbert
Drake Maye
vs
Tyson Bagent
Drake Maye
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Drake Maye
vs
Geno Smith
Drake Maye
vs
Daniel Jones
Drake Maye
vs
Malik Willis
Drake Maye
vs
Tyler Huntley
Drake Maye
vs
Cam Ward
C.J. Stroud
vs
Jalon Daniels
C.J. Stroud
vs
Sam Darnold
C.J. Stroud
vs
Kyler Murray
C.J. Stroud
vs
Aaron Rodgers
C.J. Stroud
vs
Bo Nix
C.J. Stroud
vs
Jalen Hurts
C.J. Stroud
vs
Jayden Daniels
C.J. Stroud
vs
Tyler Shough
C.J. Stroud
vs
Brock Purdy
C.J. Stroud
vs
Jordan Love
C.J. Stroud
vs
Trevor Lawrence
C.J. Stroud
vs
Jameis Winston
C.J. Stroud
vs
Drake Maye
C.J. Stroud
vs
Kirk Cousins
C.J. Stroud
vs
Jacoby Brissett
C.J. Stroud
vs
Deshaun Watson
C.J. Stroud
vs
Joe Burrow
C.J. Stroud
vs
Justin Herbert
C.J. Stroud
vs
Matthew Stafford
C.J. Stroud
vs
Tyson Bagent
C.J. Stroud
vs
Dak Prescott
C.J. Stroud
vs
Josh Allen
C.J. Stroud
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
C.J. Stroud
vs
Geno Smith
C.J. Stroud
vs
Daniel Jones
C.J. Stroud
vs
Malik Willis
C.J. Stroud
vs
Tyler Huntley
C.J. Stroud
vs
Cam Ward
Bo Nix
vs
Jayden Daniels
Bo Nix
vs
Kyler Murray
Bo Nix
vs
Brock Purdy
Bo Nix
vs
Jalon Daniels
Bo Nix
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Bo Nix
vs
C.J. Stroud
Bo Nix
vs
Drake Maye
Bo Nix
vs
Sam Darnold
Bo Nix
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Bo Nix
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Bo Nix
vs
Joe Burrow
Bo Nix
vs
Jalen Hurts
Bo Nix
vs
Matthew Stafford
Bo Nix
vs
Tyler Shough
Bo Nix
vs
Dak Prescott
Bo Nix
vs
Jordan Love
Bo Nix
vs
Jared Goff
Bo Nix
vs
Jameis Winston
Bo Nix
vs
Josh Allen
Bo Nix
vs
Kirk Cousins
Bo Nix
vs
Deshaun Watson
Bo Nix
vs
Justin Herbert
Bo Nix
vs
Tyson Bagent
Bo Nix
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Bo Nix
vs
Geno Smith
Bo Nix
vs
Daniel Jones
Bo Nix
vs
Malik Willis
Bo Nix
vs
Tyler Huntley
Bo Nix
vs
Cam Ward
Jordan Love
vs
Tyler Shough
Jordan Love
vs
Jameis Winston
Jordan Love
vs
Jalen Hurts
Jordan Love
vs
Kirk Cousins
Jordan Love
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Jordan Love
vs
Deshaun Watson
Jordan Love
vs
Sam Darnold
Jordan Love
vs
Justin Herbert
Jordan Love
vs
C.J. Stroud
Jordan Love
vs
Tyson Bagent
Jordan Love
vs
Jalon Daniels
Jordan Love
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Jordan Love
vs
Kyler Murray
Jordan Love
vs
Geno Smith
Jordan Love
vs
Bo Nix
Jordan Love
vs
Daniel Jones
Jordan Love
vs
Jayden Daniels
Jordan Love
vs
Malik Willis
Jordan Love
vs
Brock Purdy
Jordan Love
vs
Tyler Huntley
Jordan Love
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Jordan Love
vs
Josh Allen
Jordan Love
vs
Dak Prescott
Jordan Love
vs
Matthew Stafford
Jordan Love
vs
Cam Ward

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More Fantasy Football Analysis

Jamie Calandro's Week 5 Ranks: Top-Accuracy
John Johnson's Bold Predictions for Week 5
2027 NFL Mock Draft - Week 5 Edition
NFL Betting Picks for Novig: Week 5


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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

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to Sit Out Two Games
Brad Marchand

Set to Miss a "Few Weeks"
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Cleared to Play Thursday
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Remains Out Thursday
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Available Thursday
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Sheds Non-Contact Jersey
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a Game-Time Call Thursday
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Wants to Keep Playing in 2027
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Torches Bulls for 24 Points
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Stays Perfect in 22-Point Outing Against Bucks
Damian Lillard

Scores 15 Points in Preseason Return
Cameron Boozer

Drops 16 Points Against Magic
Ty Jerome

Scores 17 Points in Preseason Loss to Magic
Mason Miller

Back From the Paternity List for Game 4
Jon Rahm

Leaving LIV Golf
Keith Mitchell

Looks Set for Another Strong Finish in Japan
Adrian Morejon

Dealing With "Stickiness in his Shoulder"
Kurt Kitayama

Bringing Strong Form to Baycurrent Classic
Brian Harman

Looking to Find Success in Japan
Keegan Bradley

Looking to Find His Game in Japan
Justin Thomas

Making Spot Start at Baycurrent Classic For a Fourth Time
Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Strikes Out 10 in Game 3 Win on Tuesday
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. Battling Knee Soreness, Serving as DH in Game 3
Ben Rice

Delivers Two Homers in Losing Effort
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Worth a Look at Baycurrent Classic
Jackson Suber

Plays in Japan for the First Time
Maverick McNealy

Attempts to Erase Utah from His Memory
Michael Kim

Seeks a Better Result in Japan
Ryan Gerard

Needs his Putter to Work Better at Baycurrent Classic
Rickie Fowler

Set to Take on Japan After Time Off
Garrett Crochet

Expected to Have a Normal Offseason
Roman Anthony

Likely to Avoid Surgery
Josh Naylor

Undergoes Right-Wrist Surgery
Cal Raleigh

Undergoes Left-Shoulder Surgery
Gavin Williams

Strikes Out 11 in Game 2 Loss
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