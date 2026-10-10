RotoBaller's updated Week 5 quarterback (QB) rankings for fantasy football in 2026. Read the weekend updates for our fantasy football QB rankings and win more.
The weekend is here, and at RotoBaller HQ, we are back with updated fantasy football rankings. Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson has been ruled out for Week 5, and fantasy managers will be without Bryce Young and Patrick Mahomes as the Panthers and Chiefs are on a bye. For fantasy managers looking for an injury or bye-week replacement, our updated Week 5 fantasy football quarterback rankings have you covered. See where key options like Joe Burrow, Jacoby Brissett, Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels, Sam Darnold, Bo Nix, Aaron Rodgers, and Jordan Love rank below.
Our quarterback fantasy football rankings for Week 5 are put together by Nick Mariano. In addition to his rankings, below you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football injury news for this week. Key injuries are always in play, so be sure to check back until kickoff.
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Week 5 Quarterback Rankings for Fantasy Football
Be sure to bookmark our weekly PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, Standard rankings.
|QB
Tier
|QB
Rank
|Player
Name
|Pos.
|1
|1
|Josh Allen
|QB
|1
|2
|Jared Goff
|QB
|1
|3
|Dak Prescott
|QB
|2
|4
|Matthew Stafford
|QB
|2
|5
|Joe Burrow
|QB
|2
|6
|Jacoby Brissett
|QB
|2
|7
|Drake Maye
|QB
|3
|8
|Trevor Lawrence
|QB
|3
|9
|Brock Purdy
|QB
|3
|10
|Jayden Daniels
|QB
|3
|11
|Bo Nix
|QB
|3
|12
|Kyler Murray
|QB
|4
|13
|Jalon Daniels
|QB
|4
|14
|C.J. Stroud
|QB
|4
|15
|Sam Darnold
|QB
|4
|16
|Aaron Rodgers
|QB
|4
|17
|Jalen Hurts
|QB
|5
|18
|Tyler Shough
|QB
|5
|19
|Jordan Love
|QB
|5
|20
|Jameis Winston
|QB
|5
|21
|Kirk Cousins
|QB
|5
|22
|Deshaun Watson
|QB
|5
|23
|Justin Herbert
|QB
|5
|24
|Tyson Bagent
|QB
|6
|25
|Michael Penix Jr.
|QB
|6
|26
|Geno Smith
|QB
|6
|27
|Daniel Jones
|QB
|6
|28
|Malik Willis
|QB
|6
|29
|Tyler Huntley
|QB
|6
|30
|Cam Ward
|QB
Week 5 Quarterback Outlooks for Fantasy Football
Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders
The NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports that while Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (elbow) has been cleared to return in Week 5 against the division-rival New York Giants, he is not at 100 percent after dislocating his left (non-throwing) elbow in the Week 2 loss to the division-rival Dallas Cowboys. The Commanders might be rushing the former first-round signal-caller back a bit early after veteran backup Marcus Mariota (knee) suffered an MCL sprain in the loss to the Indianapolis Colts in London.
On top of Daniels not being 100% healthy, he could be without his top two receivers in Terry McLaurin (hamstring) and Stefon Diggs (hamstring). Diggs has already been ruled out, and McLaurin is trending toward being a game-time decision. There are a lot of questions as to whether Daniels will be able to take a hit, and without all of his weapons, he becomes a dicey fantasy starter this weekend in his return. At best, Daniels should be looked at as a low-end QB1 as the Commanders take on the Giants.
Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold is a risky streaming option in Week 5 against the San Francisco 49ers. San Francisco is currently the No. 7 team against opposing quarterbacks in fantasy. Granted, this team has not exactly run the gauntlet of quarterbacks over the last three weeks. However, San Francisco's defense has played well for the most part this season. Raheem Morris is coaching this unit perfectly, and Darnold does not project to have a massive game.
Darnold did not surpass 200 passing yards or throw a touchdown pass in either of his matchups with San Francisco during the 2025 regular season. This feels like a game in which Seattle will attempt to lean on its running game and defense, resulting in a lower-scoring affair. The 49ers are a dangerous team, but the Mike Macdonald-led Seahawks have had their number over the last two seasons. However, there is a world in which this game turns into a shootout, in which case Darnold could hold fantasy value. It is a risky proposition for fantasy managers, but consider Darnold a borderline top 15 option in Week 5.
Jared Goff, Detroit Lions
Four games into his 2026 season, Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff has completed 67.7% of his pass attempts for 1,214 yards, nine touchdowns, and zero interceptions. With Detroit's defense looking like one of the worst in the NFL early on, the Lions have been forced into pass-heavy game scripts, and Goff is currently averaging over 40 pass attempts per game.
In Week 5, the Lions will travel to Arizona to take on a Cardinals defense that currently ranks dead last in the NFL in yards per pass attempt allowed (9.1). As long as Goff continues to throw at his current rate, he could be in for a monster day against Arizona and should be viewed as a must-start QB1 option by fantasy managers in Week 5.
Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been surprisingly great for fantasy purposes over the past two weeks and will look to keep rolling at home against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5. Fantasy managers should keep an eye on the weather in Pittsburgh, as heavy rain is possible, but this is a matchup worth targeting, with the Colts surrendering the fifth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks through four weeks.
While wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) will be inactive on Sunday, he hasn't made much of an impact so far this season, and Rodgers has still found plenty of fantasy success. Indianapolis is giving up explosive plays at a high rate, and with DK Metcalf and Roman Wilson making plays downfield in recent weeks, Rodgers could be primed for a standout performance. The veteran profiles as a solid streaming option and a mid-range QB2 in superflex formats.
Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will take on the Miami Dolphins with a hobbled offense in Week 5. Burrow passed for 428 yards, a touchdown, and two interceptions in the 17-22 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars last week. Bengals star receiver Ja'Marr Chase left early in that contest with a concussion, and fellow wideout Tee Higgins also left with a groin injury. Burrow will now head into Miami with his two top pass catchers questionable to play. Despite potentially having a diminished receiving corps, the Bengals QB should be in line for a productive game due to the matchup. The Dolphins defense is among the worst in the league, so the Bengals offense should have no issues scoring against them.
The only thing that fantasy managers will need to worry about is whether Burrow and the Bengals will need to continue throwing later into the game. The Bengals are heavy road favorites despite the injuries they're dealing with, which is a testament to the weakness of the Miami offense and the improvement of the Cincinnati defense. If the Bengals run out to an early lead, Burrow may be content with handing the ball off to Chase Brown over and over. Burrow is ranked QB5 in our RotoBaller Week 5 rankings, making him a strong QB1 option in a soft matchup. Fantasy managers should still start Burrow without his top weapons, but his ceiling may be lower than usual this week.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 5 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Joe Burrow, Jacoby Brissett, Jayden Daniels, Aaron Rodgers, Jared Goff, Sam Darnold, Drake Maye, C.J. Stroud, Bo Nix, and Jordan Love. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 5.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 5 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 5 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 5 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 5 for Joe Burrow, Jacoby Brissett, Jayden Daniels, Aaron Rodgers, Jared Goff, Sam Darnold, Drake Maye, C.J. Stroud, Bo Nix, and Jordan Love:
More Fantasy Football Analysis
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