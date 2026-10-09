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NFL Best Bets for Week 5: Novig Sports Prediction Market

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Thunder Dan Palyo offers his top NFL sports predictions for Novig markets in Week 5 on the 2026-2027 season. Use his recommended picks to win on Novig.

In This Article hide
What is Novig?
NFL Underdog Picks Against the Spread
Novig Tools Exclusively at RotoBaller
NFL Favorite Picks Against the Spread
Novig Promo Code and Welcome Bonus
NFL Game Totals
More DFS Analysis and Lineup Picks

It's Week 5, and we are slowly but surely starting to see the true colors of most NFL teams. Injuries to key players can always throw a wrench in our models, but with more data, we can start to feel a lot more confident about our wagers against the spread and moneyline bets. If you read this piece last week, we finished 3-1 with the Washington Commanders failing to cover after leading early in that London game, but losing Marcus Mariota to injury.

I couldn't think of a better week to introduce NFL bettors to one of the most unique and fastest-growing sports prediction sites - Novig. If you're not familiar with the site, I'll explain how it works and provide some of my favorite wagers to place on Novig for this weekend's games.

As always, make sure you're following RotoBaller on X and download the RotoBaller app for all your fantasy football and betting needs.  Now here are some of my favorite NFL bets for Week 5 on Novig!

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What is Novig?

Novig is one of the fastest-growing peer-to-peer sports prediction markets. On Novig, users trade directly with each other without the "vig" that is associated with a typical sportsbook.

The vig represents the money that sportsbooks charge you to use their service. It's a hidden cost that can be found in the odds that are being offered on each side of a specific bet. When a book offers -110 odds on both sides of a bet, they're keeping close to 10% of every bettor's wager, regardless of whether you win or lose.

On Novig, users trade with each other on the outcomes of sporting events, similarly to the way that investors trade on the stock market. But instead of having to beat the books, you just have to win against other users - there's no commission kept by the site.

Users can bet on most traditional sports markets, including moneyline bets, spreads, totals, player props, parlays, and futures! No politics, no betting on wars...just sports!

Check out our "No-Vig" Calculator right here, and you can de-vig any line you want to see what the fair odds should be!

 

NFL Underdog Picks Against the Spread

All odds listed are from NoVig and shown as percentages, not traditional American odds.

Las Vegas Raiders (+3.5) at New England Patriots (49%) 

The Raiders are a good football team. They were right there with the Chiefs last week, blow for blow, until they had a huge turnover on a kick return late in the game, finally turning the tide in Kansas City's favor.

They're now 4-0 against the spread this season and the only team to be able to make that claim. Brock Bowers gives this offense a huge jolt, Kirk Cousins is playing well, and their defense has been much better than last season, creating a lot of turnovers.

The Patriots pulled off a tough win against Buffalo last week, but this team still has plenty of flaws, and I really don't think they have the firepower on offense to pull away from the Raiders, or a strong enough defense to totally shut them down. The Raiders are live dogs to win, and my favorite underdog against the spread as they're getting that extra half point at 3.5 that we love when backing dogs.

New York Giants (+3.5) at Washington Commanders (49%)

Another team who I think can win on the road is New York, and we are getting another juicy number on them with 3.5 points AND plus money odds. Sign me up!

This team finally found their footing in the post-Dart injury era last week, beating the Cardinals 36-24. They're now 3-1 on the season and 3-1 ATS, yet they're not getting any respect against a flawed Commanders team that just got mauled by the Colts in London.

Jayden Daniels is back for Washington, but Jameis Winston looked good last week and has the weapons in Isaiah Likely and Malik Nabers to put up points against this Washington defense. Even if they can't pull out the win, we have field goal insurance with the extra half point.

 

Novig Tools Exclusively at RotoBaller

Check out our "No-Vig" Calculator, and you can de-vig any line you want to see what the fair odds should be!

You can also shop for the best odds on bets and props at Novig using our new Prediction Finder Tool!

Win more on every winning market position with Novig, where you will consistently get a better return on your investment than traditional sportsbooks.

 

NFL Favorite Picks Against the Spread

Chicago Bears (-1.5) at Green Bay Packers (49%) 

All three of my bets ATS this week are plus money! Let's go! I have a hard time not loving the Bears this week, as they absolutely dominated the Jets last week, controlling the football for nearly 75% of the game time.

Chicago is 3-1 ATS this season and has rolled over their last two opponents with two different backup quarterbacks. Their rushing offense is strong, and their defense has raised their game considerably.

I know the Packers won last week, but their defense is still a major concern, as well as their lack of a run game. This Packers team is struggling to find their identity, while the Bears have flourished under the leadership of Ben Johnson. Chicago wins on the road and beats the Pack for the third straight time. And honestly, it might get ugly.

 

Novig Promo Code and Welcome Bonus

Use code BALLER to receive $25 in trade credits when you deposit $10.

You also get a free YEAR of RotoBaller's "Big-4" Premium Pass (NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL), which includes exclusive tools for Betting, Props, DFS, and more!

You can claim your welcome offer to Novig right now by clicking on the image below.

 

NFL Game Totals

All odds listed are from Novig and shown as percentages, not traditional American odds.

Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers UNDER 42.5 points (53%)

This is one of the lower totals on the board, but I do spread and total projections for every game, every week, and this is one of the lowest I've seen so far this year. I have it projected at 37-38 points, giving us quite a bit of wiggle room for the under, despite the low total.

Both teams have gone under their totals in three of four games this season, and would have gone under this week's total of 42.5 in three games each.

The Chargers have gone under this total now in eight of their last ten, and Denver's offense has been struggling so badly that Sean Payton has taken over play-calling duties himself.

I think the Chargers could actually win this game, but that's not the play here. It's just backing a low-scoring game between two offenses that have been underperforming. This AFC West matchup should be one of the uglier games on the slate.

Good luck if you're tailing these bets, and thanks for reading!

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More DFS Analysis and Lineup Picks

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Terry McLaurin

Officially Questionable for Week 5
Zay Flowers

Officially Questionable for Week 5
Ladd McConkey

Questionable for Week 5
William Eklund

to Be Out for "Extended" Period of Time
Alex Turcotte

Day-to-Day With Undisclosed Injury
Mats Zuccarello

Considered Week-to-Week
Matt Roy

Remains Out Friday
Brad Marchand

Officially Out for Six Weeks
John Tavares

Won't Be Available Saturday
Josh Morrissey

to Miss Friday's Game, Considered Day-to-Day
Zach Charbonnet

Won't Play in Week 5
Rico Dowdle

Questionable for Week 5 Against Colts
D'Andre Swift

Cleared for Week 5 Against Packers
Caleb Williams

Questionable After Limited Practice Friday
Rhamondre Stevenson

Questionable, Expects to Play
Alvin Kamara

Questionable Due to Back Injury
Chris Olave

Ready to Go For Week 5
Justin Jefferson

Questionable for Week 5
Ashton Jeanty

Questionable After Missing Friday's Practice
Dallas Goedert

Back for Week 5 Against Jaguars
DeVonta Smith

Officially Ruled Out for Week 5
Saquon Barkley

Ruled Out for Week 5
Malik Nabers

Will Be "Ready to Play" Sunday
Lamar Jackson

Ruled Out for Week 5
Stefon Diggs

Ruled Out for Week 5
Jayden Daniels

Officially Cleared to Play in Week 5
Kyle Monangai

Won't Play in Week 5
Tee Higgins

Set for Questionable Tag for Week 5
Austin Reaves

Dishes Eight Assists in Preseason Debut
Tyrese Maxey

Scores 14 Points in Preseason Debut
J.T. Compher

Red Wings Move J.T. Compher to Injured Reserve
LeBron James

Runs Offense in Sixers Preseason Debut
Ryan Lindgren

to Miss 4-6 Weeks
Yves Missi

Nears Double-Double Against Heat
Victor Olofsson

Deemed Week-to-Week
Giannis Antetokounmpo

Pours in 18 Points Against Pelicans
Anthony Davis

Leads Wizards in Preseason Debut
William Eklund

Suffers Lower-Body Injury Against Flyers
Dylan Harper

Sharp in Preseason Opener Against Hawks
Mavrik Bourque

Sustains Upper-Body Injury Thursday
Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Exits With Injury Thursday
Bo Horvat

Suffers Injury Late in Thursday's Win
Luka Dončić

Luka Doncic Set to Suit Up Thursday
Collin Sexton

Unavailable on Thursday
Walker Kessler

Sidelined on Thursday
Austin Reaves

Available for Thursday's Preseason Matchup With Sacramento
Nick Foligno

to Sit Out Two Games
Brad Marchand

Set to Miss a "Few Weeks"
Linus Ullmark

Cleared to Play Thursday
Jake Sanderson

Remains Out Thursday
Mikhail Sergachev

Available Thursday
Seth Jarvis

Sheds Non-Contact Jersey
Macklin Celebrini

a Game-Time Call Thursday
MLB

MLB Proposes Shortening Regular Season, Tweaking Playoffs
Paul Goldschmidt

Wants to Keep Playing in 2027
Dillon Brooks

Torches Bulls for 24 Points
Aday Mara

Stays Perfect in 22-Point Outing Against Bucks
Damian Lillard

Scores 15 Points in Preseason Return
Cameron Boozer

Drops 16 Points Against Magic
Ty Jerome

Scores 17 Points in Preseason Loss to Magic
LaMelo Ball

Hands Out Seven Assists Against Indiana
Tyrese Haliburton

Shakes Off Rust in Preseason Return
Adem Bona

Expected to Miss Two More Preseason Games
Anfernee Simons

Sidelined Two More Preseason Games
Dominick Barlow

Set to Miss Two More Preseason Contests
Mason Miller

Back From the Paternity List for Game 4
Jon Rahm

Leaving LIV Golf
Keith Mitchell

Looks Set for Another Strong Finish in Japan
Adrian Morejon

Dealing With "Stickiness in his Shoulder"
Kurt Kitayama

Bringing Strong Form to Baycurrent Classic
Brian Harman

Looking to Find Success in Japan
Keegan Bradley

Looking to Find His Game in Japan
Justin Thomas

Making Spot Start at Baycurrent Classic For a Fourth Time
Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Strikes Out 10 in Game 3 Win on Tuesday
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. Battling Knee Soreness, Serving as DH in Game 3
Ben Rice

Delivers Two Homers in Losing Effort
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Worth a Look at Baycurrent Classic
Jackson Suber

Plays in Japan for the First Time
Maverick McNealy

Attempts to Erase Utah from His Memory
Michael Kim

Seeks a Better Result in Japan
Ryan Gerard

Needs his Putter to Work Better at Baycurrent Classic
Rickie Fowler

Set to Take on Japan After Time Off
Garrett Crochet

Expected to Have a Normal Offseason
Roman Anthony

Likely to Avoid Surgery
Josh Naylor

Undergoes Right-Wrist Surgery
Cal Raleigh

Undergoes Left-Shoulder Surgery
Gavin Williams

Strikes Out 11 in Game 2 Loss
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