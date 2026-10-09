Chris Gregory's 2027 NFL Mock Draft predictions. His early projections for all 32 picks of the first round in 2027, including Arch Manning, Jeremiah Smith, and more.
The NFL Draft is more than six months away, but interest in the 2027 class is high amongst NFL Draft and fantasy football fans alike. That makes it important to stay on top of which players are rising, who is falling, and what teams may do in one of the deepest classes we have ever seen. Of course, this mock is incredibly early, which means we are projecting more than matches.
The mock below will use a draft order predicated on team records as of October 2, 2026, with some tweaks. Current pace is important, but it is difficult to expect the Texans will pick first overall, even if that's how it projects today. For that reason, we will do some tweaking of the draft order based on film study and the remaining schedule.
The second thing to consider is that not every star or strong prospect will declare for the 2027 NFL Draft. In fact, NIL money and the depth of this class will likely drive many talented players back to school. For our purposes, this mock will project LaNorris Sellers, Sam Leavitt, and Julian Sayin to return to school, though that could change depending on what Miami does up top.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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2027 NFL Mock Draft Round 1
1. TRADE: New York Jets- Arch Manning, QB, Texas
The Jets are playing too well to get the first pick on their own, so they have to offer a massive haul to division rival Miami to get it done. Manning is still the favorite to go first based on the combination of physical tools, brains, and pedigree, but look out for CJ Carr if he declares.
Trade Compensation:
Miami Receives: Picks #7, #10 (via Indianapolis), and New York's 2028 first-round pick
New York Receives: Pick #1 overall
2. Tennessee Titans- CJ Carr, QB, Notre Dame
Dante Moore remains QB2 on our board, but Carr is coming on fast and is having a cleaner season so far. The Titans' ownership is historically short-sighted and impatient, so it won't be a shock if they move on from Cam Ward too quickly if they are picking second.
Carr has the same advanced pre-snap recognition, anticipation, and ability to layer his throws as Darian Mensah does. However, Carr's size and arm strength are both superior to Mensah's, making the Notre Dame prospect the higher rated passer. The Fighting Irish's leader is our favorite riser so far.
Notre Dame QB CJ Carr has been the most consistent of NFL Draft QBs
☘️19-29, 239 yards, 2 TD
☘️16-20, 253 yards, 4 TD
☘️18-24, 234 yards
☘️14-22, 237 yards, 3 TD, INT
Maybe not the highest highs, but damn sure not the lowest lows. Consistent pic.twitter.com/D28dY2QHgm
— Clint Goss (@NFLDraftDome) September 26, 2026
3. Arizona Cardinals- Dante Moore, QB, Oregon
The Cardinals won't let Carson Beck stop them from drafting an elite quarterback in what some call a "historic class." Moore is a polished enough passer to go first overall, so getting him at third would be a coup for Arizona.
4. Los Angeles Chargers- Jeremiah Smith, WR, Ohio State
The Chargers are in a fight for the first overall pick, which could put them in the awkward position of deciding whether to move on from Justin Herbert. In this scenario they avoid that dilemma and just give Herbert the best player in the class and the true #1 receiver he needs to unlock his potential.
5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers- Darian Mensah, QB, Miami (FL)
Do the Buccaneers stay committed to Baker Mayfield if his 2026 season finishes as badly as it has started? If they are picking this high, all moves are on the table, including trading Mayfield or trading out of this pick. Here they elect to go with a younger, more patient passer in Mensah and put Baker on the block.
6. New York Giants- Leonard Moore, CB, Notre Dame
The Giants are atop their division, but that is on the back of close victories over two of the worst teams in the NFL (Tennessee and Arizona). The Winston experience will likely position Big Blue to land an elite prospect like Moore in this class, who has the size and ball skills to become an elite shutdown corner.
7. Miami Dolphins- Colin Simmons, DE, Texas
The Dolphins reportedly believe in Malik Willis, and they have more holes than any other team, so trading back for three firsts makes sense. With our projected trade here, they add the top pass rusher in the class, another elite prospect at #10 (see below), and are positioned to draft a Sayin or Leavitt in 2028.
With that said, Trinidad Chambliss, an underrated gamer with Brock Purdy-level potential, is a consideration with this pick. They could also use backchannels to convince Leavitt or Sayin to come out early and be available here. However, the move in this mock is to add a dominant edge rusher in Simmons and wait on QB.
8. Washington Commanders- Cam Coleman, WR, Texas
Dan Quinn may push to use this pick on defense if he is still in Washington... but he could be on his way out if the Commanders miss the playoffs again. Plus, the focus should be on helping Jayden Daniels, and the big-bodied Coleman goes a long way towards that, giving Daniels a dynamic weapon he hasn't yet had.
9. Atlanta Falcons- Trinidad Chambliss, QB, Ole Miss
Michael Penix Jr. showed some signs of life in his first game back from his latest torn ACL, but he was still inconsistent, and Atlanta will have to consider replacing him if they pick in the top 10. Chambliss is a gamer with good mobility and physical skills, but his size will scare some.
10. (TRADE BACK) Miami Dolphins- Trevor Goosby, OT, Texas
If the Dolphins trade out of the first overall pick, they are committed firmly to a rebuild and possibly giving Willis a real chance. Goosby would be a fine choice for both goals, considering Miami still rates third-worst in pressures allowed and 22nd in Pass Block Win Rate.
11. Las Vegas Raiders- Yhonzae Pierre, EDGE, Alabama
The Raiders could view Pierre as a versatile edge defender who they can use to pair with, or replace, Maxx Crosby. While Dylan Stewart is the superior talent, character concerns and lack of production may push him out of the first round, while Pierre has shown signs of an every-down defender on base downs.
Yhonzae Pierre obv does his best work rushing the passer for #Alabama, but he has shown the ability to spot drop multiple times this season. pic.twitter.com/zddQPTNXV0
— Rob Gregson (@NFL_Rob) September 30, 2026
12. Pittsburgh Steelers- Kelley Jones, CB, Mississippi State
Kelley is a quick cover corner who could inject Pittsburgh's secondary with the speed that the recently traded Joey Porter Jr. didn't have. While the Steelers would love a quarterback in this spot, we are projecting the only ones worth a pick this high (Leavitt, Sayin, etc.) to return to school in this mock.
13. Houston Texans- Jordan Seaton, OT, LSU
Houston invested in Braden Smith as their right tackle despite his long history of injuries, and Smith hasn't played a snap for them yet due to more injuries. Seaton is a big tackle with good movement skills who could help shore up a long-standing need at right tackle.
14. New England Patriots- Charlie Becker, WR, Indiana
The Patriots clearly need more weapons for Drake Maye, even if A.J. Brown is healthy. Brown is aging and has struggled with injuries for years, making the big-bodied Becker an intriguing option here. Becker has arguably been a better prospect than Coleman so far, making him a steal in this spot.
15. Dallas Cowboys (via Green Bay)- Dylan Stewart, DE, South Carolina
There is a real chance Stewart falls out of the first due to his character concerns, but the Cowboys have a history of taking risks on character concerns if the talent is good enough. Stewart is arguably the most physically gifted edge in the class, filling a major need for Dallas.
16. Minnesota Vikings- Jadan Baugh, RB, Florida
Baugh is quickly rising in the rankings and is in a similar prospect tier to Ashton Jeanty and Jeremiyah Love before him. However, this class is so deep that he could fall further than both of those talented backs. The Vikings get a strong long-term replacement for Aaron Jones Sr. here.
#Florida RB Jadan Baugh looks like he could be the next Top-10 pick at RB.
Elite size, contact balance, vision, patience, elusiveness, etc. He’s the total package. pic.twitter.com/cB4mVw7jtC
— Andy (@AndyyNFL) September 24, 2026
17. Carolina Panthers- Trey'Dez Green, TE, LSU
The fact that Darren Waller signed so late and is playing such a big role for Carolina tells you this team isn't happy with its TE depth, and they've heavily scouted the position for years. Green has the frame, movement, and ball skills to become a special weapon for Bryce Young.
18. New York Jets- Damon Wilson II, EDGE, Miami (FL)
Wilson has yet to explode in Miami, but he flashed dominance at Missouri and still profiles as a first-round pass rusher. David Bailey has already established himself as a quality edge in New York, but Wilson would be the perfect complement across from him.
19. Cleveland Browns- Drew Mestemaker, QB, Oklahoma State
The Browns are playing themselves out of the 2027 quarterback class quickly, but Deshaun Watson's mini-revival isn't good enough to pass on the position. With Sayin returning to school in this mock, Mestemaker's mobility and playmaking are the best bet to develop behind Watson for a year.
20. Denver Broncos- Jamari Johnson, TE, Oregon
Sean Payton has been reportedly seeking a dynamic tight end for years, but Denver has yet to provide him with that option. Johnson is a polished route runner and effective redzone weapon who should appeal to Payton, who values players who can contribute immediately.
21. New Orleans Saints- Cayden Green, OT, Missouri
The Saints have a stalwart at left tackle when Kelvin Banks Jr. is healthy, but Taliese Fuaga has shown considerable signs of decline this season, and New Orleans could have qualms about extending him if those struggles continue. Green has experience at guard, so he could start there before kicking outside in 2028.
22. Philadelphia Eagles- Trevor Lauck, OT, Iowa
The run on offensive tackles continues as the Eagles have to confront the growing inevitability of Lane Johnson's retirement. Lauck is a well-coached and polished pass protector whose stock will continue to rise if he can repeat his Michigan tape against the rest of the Big Ten.
23. Chicago Bears- Ellis Robinson IV, CB, Georgia
The Bears could trade up to get a true left tackle if Ozzy Trapilo cannot return to form after injury, but Trapilo's tape late in 2025 suggests he can be their long-term answer there. If Trapilo is healthy, expect Chicago to address their leaky secondary with Robinson, a converted receiver who doesn't tackle like it.
24. Detroit Lions- Kade Pieper, IOL, Iowa
The Lions have a history of valuing meat-and-potato prospects like Pieper, who is the top interior blocker in this class. They also have a need for help at left guard, and could value someone capable of filling in at center where they have frequent injuries. Pieper can fill both those needs.
25. Baltimore Ravens- Will Echoles, DT, Ole Miss
The Ravens could stand to get younger along their defensive line, and Echoles has the ability to play inside or outside in Baltimore's scheme. The Rebel needs to cut down on the missed tackles, but he is a good penetrator, and he can hold the edge against the run in a 3-4 outfit.
26. Jacksonville Jaguars- KJ Bolden, S, Georgia
One of the few weaknesses for the Jaguars during their hot start has been the coverage and range of their defensive backs. Bolden has tremendous range and is an underrated tackler in the box, giving this secondary more flexibility and talent to build around Travis Hunter.
27. Kansas City Chiefs- Ryan Coleman-Williams, WR, Alabama
While Rashee Rice showed signs of life in Week 3, the team continues to need more weapons for Patrick Mahomes II to throw to. Xavier Worthy doesn't look like an answer, but Coleman-Williams could be. The Alabama product was sensational as a freshman and has flashed the separation skills to pair well with Rice.
This is top-10 pick in the NFL Draft stuff from Ryan Coleman-Williams.
Avoid the quick jam, press the safety vertically, lighting quick stutter, and blow by for 6.
A+ rep all around from the protection and Keelon Russell as well. #Alabama pic.twitter.com/V9GunqYYch
— Rob Gregson (@NFL_Rob) September 28, 2026
28. San Francisco 49ers- Carter Smith, OT, Indiana
The 49ers desperately need to draft depth at offensive tackle, but their receiver corps is also decimated and could use even more help. This pick comes down to Smith and Ryan Wingo, but Smith's pass-blocking polish and long resume of winning should appeal to a 49ers team in need of a Trent Williams heir.
29. Cincinnati Bengals- Sammy Brown, LB, Clemson
The Bengals invested multiple picks at linebacker two years ago, but neither grades positively as a run defender or in coverage. Brown is the top linebacker on our board right now with good closing speed and the ability to diagnose the run quickly, which is a need for Cincinnati.
30. Seattle Seahawks- Ashton Hampton, CB, Clemson
The Seahawks don't have a glaring hole in their secondary, but they do have a history of drafting the position even when it isn't a need. Hampton has the ability to become a lockdown corner in the pros and would fit into Seattle's deep rotation early.
31. Cleveland Browns (via Los Angeles Rams)- A'Mauri Washington, DT, Oregon
The Browns could use a stout run defender that pushes the pocket next to Mason Graham, which is the ideal role for Washington. The Oregon alum would've been a first-round pick in this year's draft but could fall a bit in a deeper class, offering versatility and value for Cleveland.
32. Buffalo Bills- Ryan Wingo, WR, Texas
The Bills put a band-aid on their receiver corps with DJ Moore, who is a quality weapon for Josh Allen but not an ideal WR1 long term. Wingo has outperformed his more heralded teammate (Cam Coleman) this year, showing the size and movement ability to grow into Allen's top weapon by 2028.
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