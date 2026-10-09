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Fantasy Football Drops Before Week 5 - Time To Say Goodbye? (2026)

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Kyle Pitts Sr. - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Andy's top fantasy football drops to consider making before Week 5 of the 2026 fantasy football season. Time to say goodbye to players like Quentin Johnston, Kyle Pitts Sr., and more?

In This Article hide
Players to Consider Cutting for Week 5
Who To Drop for Fantasy Football Week 5?
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
More Waiver Wire Analysis

Hey RotoBallers! The full Week 5 slate kicks off in a few days, so most are looking to put the finishing touches on their lineups. However, with so many injuries to high-end fantasy players, managers may need to cut ties with underperformers to fill their lineups.

Below, we will look at four players whose fantasy stock continues to drop and are worth being sent to the waiver wire.

Who should fantasy managers cut before the full Week 5 slate begins? Let's dive in!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Players to Consider Cutting for Week 5

Jaylen Wright, MIA - 25% Rostered

Following the season-ending injury to Miami running back De'Von Achane (knee), there was some uncertainty in the backfield. While Ollie Gordon II took most of those carries when Achane exited early in their Week 3 contest, Jaylen Wright was inactive that week, which didn't make the situation any clearer.

Last season, Wright was Achane's clear No. 2 option, suggesting he could have overtaken Gordon for the new "lead" role. However, in Week 4, the backfield roles became clear. Wright logged only five carries and tallied just seven yards, while Gordon dominated the backfield, with nine carries and 100 yards.

Gordon saw far more snaps, making Wright a low-end handcuff on one of the league's worst offenses. He is a viable cut in all 12-team standard leagues.

Michael Pittman Jr., PIT - 55% Rostered

Michael Pittman has always been a dependable fantasy WR, especially in PPR formats, given his ability to draw a high target share. In 2025, Pittman was Indianapolis's clear WR1, catching 80 passes for 784 yards and seven touchdowns on 111 targets. This marked the third time in the past three years he has had at least 80 receptions.

However, his time in Pittsburgh has not been as impressive. Since joining the Steelers (three games played), the veteran wideout has caught only half of his 12 targets for just 89 yards. After 58 yards in Week 1, Pittman has managed no more than 20 yards in his last two efforts.

Instead, the team's No. 3 option, Roman Wilson, has seen his role grow, catching touchdowns in back-to-back games and tallying more receptions and yards than the veteran. While Pittman still has value in deeper leagues, he is the clear WR3 on his team and a safe cut in all standard formats.

Quentin Johnston, LAC - 59% Rostered

The other underwhelming WR we will spotlight is in Los Angeles. Quentin Johnston has been a productive FLEX option with upside over the last two seasons but has fallen well short of expectations this season. After posting back-to-back eight-touchdown seasons in 2024 and 2025, Johnston has caught only seven passes through four games.

He has tallied just 108 yards and has yet to find the end zone. Instead, Johnston has seen many of his targets go to second-year wideout Tre' Harris, who has totaled at least 60 yards in the last two games.

In Week 4, Harris also logged more snaps than Johnston for the first time this season, suggesting a possible change of guard at WR2. Given Los Angeles' current offensive production and trajectory, the former first-round pick is a low-end WR4/5 that is a viable cut candidate in all standard leagues.

Kyle Pitts Sr., ATL - 75% Rostered

The final player we will spotlight this week is a tight end. While Kyle Pitts has been productive for fantasy in the past and was coming off the best season of his career in 2025, the former first-round pick has taken a massive step back in 2026.

Through four weeks, Pitts has caught just five passes for 67 yards. Before Week 4, Pitts caught only two passes for 20 yards. While his Week 4 production is a positive sign, he still isn't producing enough for managers to warrant a roster spot in standard leagues.

Instead, managers should consider players like Kenyon Sadiq or T.J. Hockenson, who have shown a higher floor and flashed more upside this season.

 

Who To Drop for Fantasy Football Week 5?

Rank Player Name Position Ros% Baller Move
1 De'Von Achane RB 43 Drop in All Leagues
2 Jayden Reed WR 36 Drop in All Leagues
3 Tyquan Thornton WR 3 Drop in All Leagues
4 Marcus Mariota QB 10 Drop in All Leagues
5 Jauan Jennings WR 14 Drop in All Leagues
6 George Holani RB 15 Drop in All Leagues
7 Buffalo Bills DEF 51 Drop in Most Leagues
8 Green Bay Packers DEF 52 Drop in Most Leagues
9 Kansas City Chiefs DEF 49 Drop in Most Leagues
10 Pittsburgh Steelers DEF 84 Drop in Most Leagues
11 Jaylen Wright RB 31 Drop in Most Leagues
12 Makai Lemon WR 49 Drop in Most Leagues
13 Kalif Raymond WR 37 Drop in Most Leagues
14 Quentin Johnston WR 63 Drop in Most Leagues
15 Kyler Murray QB 67 Drop in Most Leagues
16 Baker Mayfield QB 35 IR / Injury Stash in Deep Leagues
17 Keenan Allen WR 37 IR / Injury Stash in Deep Leagues
18 Mike Washington Jr. RB 35 Hold in 12+Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff
19 Emmett Johnson RB 31 Hold in 12+Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff
20 Kaelon Black RB 42 Hold in 12+Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff
21 Rachaad White RB 58 IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
22 Jadarian Price RB 85 IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
23 Travis Etienne Jr. RB 91 IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
24 Courtland Sutton WR 78 Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
25 Justin Herbert QB 80 Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
26 Dontayvion Wicks WR 60 Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
27 Darren Waller TE 33 Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
28 Kenyon Sadiq TE 56 Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
29 Dalton Schultz TE 72 Hold in All Leagues
30 Braelon Allen RB 81 Hold in All Leagues
31 Jalen Coker WR 90 Hold in All Leagues
32 Blake Corum RB 83 Hold in All Leagues

 

 

Who Should I Pickup Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:

Who Should I Pickup for Week 5?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...

 
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Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Emanuel Wilson, Ollie Gordon II, Tyreek Hill. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Emanuel Wilson, Ollie Gordon II, Tyreek Hill. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool, but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Emanuel Wilson, Ollie Gordon II, Tyreek Hill:

Tyreek Hill
vs
Tre' Harris
Tyreek Hill
vs
Mike Gesicki
Tyreek Hill
vs
Dohnte Meyers
Tyreek Hill
vs
Tyler Higbee
Tyreek Hill
vs
Kaelon Black
Tyreek Hill
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Tyreek Hill
vs
Brian Robinson
Tyreek Hill
vs
Hunter Henry
Tyreek Hill
vs
Emmett Johnson
Tyreek Hill
vs
Brenton Strange
Tyreek Hill
vs
Makai Lemon
Tyreek Hill
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Tyreek Hill
vs
Malik Washington
Tyreek Hill
vs
Antonio Williams
Tyreek Hill
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Tyreek Hill
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Tyreek Hill
vs
Tre Tucker
Tyreek Hill
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Tyreek Hill
vs
Keon Coleman
Tyreek Hill
vs
Austin Ekeler
Tyreek Hill
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Tyreek Hill
vs
Kalif Raymond
Tyreek Hill
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Tyreek Hill
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Tyreek Hill
vs
Khalil Shakir
Tyreek Hill
vs
Roman Wilson
Tyreek Hill
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Tyreek Hill
vs
Malachi Fields
Tyreek Hill
vs
Devaughn Vele
Tyreek Hill
vs
Darius Cooper
Tyreek Hill
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Tyreek Hill
vs
Chris Bell
Tyreek Hill
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Tyreek Hill
vs
Jaylen Wright
Tyreek Hill
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Tyreek Hill
vs
Germie Bernard
Tyreek Hill
vs
Xavier Worthy
Tyreek Hill
vs
Jauan Jennings
Tyreek Hill
vs
Will Shipley
Tyreek Hill
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Tyreek Hill
vs
Kendre Miller
Tyreek Hill
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Tyreek Hill
vs
Dameon Pierce
Tyreek Hill
vs
Tank Dell
Tyreek Hill
vs
Mitch Tinsley
Tyreek Hill
vs
Ted Hurst
Tyreek Hill
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Tyreek Hill
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Tyreek Hill
vs
Michael Mayer
Tyreek Hill
vs
Najee Harris
Tyreek Hill
vs
Jaylin Noel
Tyreek Hill
vs
Darren Waller
Tyreek Hill
vs
Cody White
Tyreek Hill
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Tyreek Hill
vs
Efton Chism III
Tyreek Hill
vs
Treylon Burks
Tyreek Hill
vs
Isaiah Williams
Tyreek Hill
vs
Darnell Washington
Tyreek Hill
vs
Seth McGowan
Tyreek Hill
vs
Jaydon Blue
Tyreek Hill
vs
Josh Cameron
Tyreek Hill
vs
Joe Mixon
Tyreek Hill
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Tyreek Hill
vs
Kirk Cousins
Tyreek Hill
vs
Sam Darnold
Tyreek Hill
vs
C.J. Stroud
Tyreek Hill
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Tyreek Hill
vs
Jalon Daniels
Tyreek Hill
vs
Deshaun Watson
Tyreek Hill
vs
Kyler Murray
Tyreek Hill
vs
Malik Willis
Tyreek Hill
vs
Jameis Winston
Tyreek Hill
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Tyreek Hill
vs
Tyler Huntley
Tyreek Hill
vs
Daniel Jones
Tyreek Hill
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Geno Smith
Tyreek Hill
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Tyson Bagent
Tyreek Hill
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Jacksonville Jaguars
Tyreek Hill
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Cincinnati Bengals
Tyreek Hill
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Cleveland Browns
Tyreek Hill
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Dallas Cowboys
Tyreek Hill
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Las Vegas Raiders
Tyreek Hill
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Washington Commanders

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