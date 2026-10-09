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Fantasy Football Sleepers, Avoids: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Picks for Week 5 - RotoBaller Staff Roundtable

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RJ Harvey - Fantasy football rankings, Risers and Fallers

RotoBaller staff's fantasy football sleepers, avoids, and start 'em sit 'em picks for Week 5 of 2026. Expert lineup advice from Robert Lorge, Andrew Ball, Brandon Murchison, and Thunder Dan Palyo.

Don't get caught off guard like the Dallas Cowboys did last night! Our RotoBallers analysts are back to break down potential sleepers and busts ahead of the remaining Week 5 games.

We do this every week! The goal is to give you the confidence you need to make tough calls, moving a player with a muddy projection in OR out of your starting lineup to maximize your score for the week.

These fantasy football sleepers, avoids, and busts come from top RotoBaller contributors Andrew BallBrandon Murchison, Robert Lorge, and me. Good luck in your Week 5 matchups, RotoBallers!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 5 Fantasy Football Sleepers - Start 'Em Picks

Keaton Mitchell, RB - LAC vs. DEN (Murchison)

Mitchell’s touches have climbed every week, and last Sunday he actually led the Chargers’ backfield with 15 touches—10 carries and five catches—while Omarion Hampton dropped to a season-low snap share. The Chargers are 0-4, and the committee is clearly shifting toward the speed guy who can also catch the ball, which is exactly the profile that gets overlooked when the starter’s name is still on the depth chart.

He’s still rostered in barely a third of leagues heading into a home game against Denver, so if that Week 4 split sticks, you’re looking at a flex who can sneak 12-plus touches before the rest of the league treats the backfield like a real problem.

RJ Harvey, RB - DEN at LAC (Lorge)

Bo Nix has the fifth-highest checkdown rate and is targeting his backfield on 27.1% of his passes. For Harvey, that's led to 16 catches in the past two weeks.

J.K. Dobbins has struggled mightily as a rusher, averaging just 3.5 YPC. That led to Harvey getting a season-high seven carries last week. With Jonah Coleman still on IR and Sean Payton taking over play-calling duties, the Denver offense could have a spark this weekend. It certainly doesn't hurt that they're playing the dumpster fire that is the Los Angeles Chargers.

Roman Wilson, WR - PIT vs. IND (Ball)

Roman Wilson was already one of my sneaky starts of the week before Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) was slated to miss time.

The Indianapolis defense has allowed six receptions of over 40 yards and 13 over 20. Wilson averages 92 air yards per game. Aaron Rodgers is looking for him often on deep balls. The biggest knock against Wilson is his lack of snaps. With Pittsburgh’s WR2 shelved, expect Wilson’s snaps to leap into the 70-80% range, just as it did in Week 2.

Be warned, there are some weather concerns on Sunday. Check the forecast before lineups lock.

Isaiah Williams, WR - NYJ vs. CLE (Murchison)

Williams just ripped off a 58-yard touchdown as the Jets’ de facto WR2 with Adonai Mitchell out, and Mitchell is still doubtful with that finger injury heading into a home date with Cleveland. He’s played 80 percent of the snaps in that role the last couple of weeks and is still sitting on the wire in most leagues because the box score was quiet before that one long score.

The Browns’ secondary isn’t a soft landing, but if Geno keeps looking past Garrett Wilson and Williams stays on the field for nearly every dropback, that’s the kind of cheap volume-plus-big-play profile that sneaks into a flex before anyone notices the role stuck.

Tyler Allgeier, RB - ARI vs. DET (Ball)

How much of a workload can Jeremiyah Love handle?

That’s the biggest question in Arizona, following another ankle injury and some concerning comments from the highly-drafted rookie. That led to 54.5% of the offensive snaps, nine touches, and a touchdown for the veteran Tyler Allgeier.

Arizona’s opponent, the Detroit Lions, are more susceptible against the pass, but let’s be honest, they’re not slowing any offense. Flex the goal-line running back against a defense allowing 31.8 points per game.

Rome Odunze, WR - CHI at GB (Lorge)

Tyson Bagent will be getting another start in Week 5. Last week, with him under center, he targeted Odunze the most, finishing with seven.

Odunze finished with a 20.5% target share and turned that volume into six receptions and 94 yards, all of which led the team. Odunze is coming off the best game of the year, and with a quarterback who seemed to favor him. This game also has sneaky shoot-out potential.

Malik Washington, WR - MIA vs. CIN (Thunder Dan)

Washington has been sneaky good this year. He's averaging 4.3 receptions and 54.8 yards per game on 7 targets and a 30% target share. This Miami offense is gross, but that's around 10 fantasy points per game in PPR formats, and the matchup with Cincy is a pretty good one.

The Dolphins will likely play from behind all season and will be forced to throw the football. While everyone is ogling Ollie Gordon, Washington is the one Miami offensive player who I trust a bit more.

 

Week 5 Fantasy Football Avoids - Sit 'Em Picks

Cam Skattebo, RB - NYG at WAS (Thunder Dan)

The Giants have a tough matchup in the run game this week, as the Commanders have the 11th-ranked run defense and have allowed the third-fewest fantasy points to opposing running backs. Skattebo has been inefficient with his carries, and the Giants rank just 23rd in rush DVOA offense.

He's likely to play, but I think New York will end up throwing the ball more against this pass-funnel defense, and it's important to note that they are now 4-point underdogs on the road as Washington expects Jayden Daniels back. He needs a touchdown to pay off, and Najee Harris appears to be slowly stealing some touches.

Alvin Kamara, RB - NO vs. ATL (Ball)

Two short rushing touchdowns completely saved fantasy managers in Week 4. Beyond the quick plunges, he caught five passes but totaled 23 rushing yards on seven carries.

The Atlanta defense is elite against fantasy running backs through the first month of the season. So are the Minnesota Vikings. The unit is allowing 12.5 fantasy points per game and just 13 total receptions to the position.

Kamara remains in a gross three-way timeshare. Fantasy managers will be banking on another lucky touchdown, but the odds aren’t in their favor.

Mike Evans, WR - SF at SEA (Lorge)

Evans suffered fractured ribs in Week 3 and managed to play through it this past weekend. He was limited in practice on Wednesday, but was downgraded on Thursday.

He doesn't appear to be in danger of missing this week's game, but he's clearly not 100%. On top of that, he has to go against the Seattle Seahawks, who are allowing the fewest passing yards this season. They are giving up the second-fewest fantasy points to receivers.

Deebo Samuel, WR - SF at SEA (Ball)

With Mike Evans (ribs) an injury-induced part-time player (59% of snaps), Deebo Samuel Sr. played the role of de facto WR1 for the 49ers. And it’s worked out! He’s the PPR WR13 so far.

Seattle is a different beast compared to Denver and Arizona. The Seahawks have surrendered the fewest receiving yards and the third-fewest receptions to the position. Quarterback Brock Purdy has averaged just 10.4 fantasy points against this defense in the last three divisional games.

 

Week 5 Potential Busts

You might not be able to sit these players unless you're in a very shallow league. But temper your expectations accordingly.

James Cook III, RB - BUF at LAR (Murchison)

Cook is still being ranked like a locked RB1, but the receiving floor that used to bail him out is gone—six catches for 24 yards all season—and last week’s script already cut him to 12 carries and a season-low snap share. The Rams are one of the stingier run defenses in the league, sitting near the bottom in adjusted points allowed to running backs, so the 6-plus yards per carry he’s been living on is a lot harder to manufacture on the road in primetime.

If Buffalo falls behind and Ty Johnson keeps the two-minute work, you’re looking at an efficiency-dependent line that can easily land in the single digits without the touchdown that papered over the volume dip against New England.

Zay Flowers, WR - BAL at ATL (Lorge)

With Lamar Jackson under center since last season, Flowers averages 3.33 YPRR. Without Jackson, that plummets to 1.87. Jackson was a non-participant on Wednesday and Thursday. Flowers himself was a non-participant on Wednesday.

Between the likely loss of Jackson, which is massive, Flowers may also not be 100% himself. The Falcons are playing great football the last two weeks. You can't sit Flowers, but I'm definitely lowering expectations.

Christian Watson, WR - GB vs. CHI (Murchison)

Watson is being ranked like a WR1, but much of his 77 PPR points came from touchdowns, and the week the scores dried up, he finished with a season-low three targets and 47 yards.

Chicago’s secondary has been one of the tighter pass defenses in the league, and a divisional game at Lambeau is exactly the spot where Green Bay will look to lean on the run and spread the ball instead of force-feeding the deep shot. If the touchdown regression hits and Matthew Golden keeps splitting the air yards, last week’s quiet line is a better preview than the Week 1 explosion everyone is still pricing in.

 

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