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Best Week 5 Defense Streamers - Fantasy Football DST Pickups and Starts (2026)

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Carson Schwesinger - Cleveland Browns Defense, DST Streamers, IDP Rankings

The top Week 5 defense streamers - fantasy football D/ST pickups, streamers and starts for 2026. Target these fantasy DST streaming options with strong matchups.

In This Article hide
Top Week 5 Defense Streamers (D/ST)
Week 5 D/ST Rankings
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 5 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Hey RotoBallers! Finding an edge in fantasy football is never easy, but one way managers can try is by streaming a defense with a prime matchup. While these plays carry some risk, they can help you gain an edge over your opponent.

Below, we will look at four widely available defensive units with viable streaming upside in Week 5.

Who should fantasy managers look to target on the waiver wire and plug into their starting lineup? Let's dive in!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Top Week 5 Defense Streamers (D/ST)

Only defenses rostered in fewer than 65% of fantasy football leagues are considered potential streamers.

Indianapolis Colts @ Pittsburgh Steelers

5% Rostered

The Colts started the season with two poor showings, keeping them off the fantasy radar. In Week 1, they allowed 41 points to the Ravens, then 33 to the Chiefs in Week 2. Since then, the Colts have been quite productive and enter Week 5 with serious momentum.

In Week 3, they held the Houston Texans to just 17 points and recorded three sacks. QG C.J. Stroud only threw for 167 yards, while running back David Montgomery totaled just 33 yards. Last week, the Colts took advantage of third-string QB Athan Kaliakmanis, allowing only 13 points, forcing an interception, and adding two sacks.

This weekend, they have another prime matchup again against an inconsistent Steelers offense. While Aaron Rodgers has thrown three TDs in each of his last two games, he has also thrown three interceptions over this stretch and averaged just 204 yards in Weeks 1 and 2. Additionally, the Steelers have allowed the second-most sacks in the league, giving the Colts a high floor in this matchup.

New York Jets D/ST vs. Cleveland Browns

15% Rostered

While their record may not show it, the Jets defense has been quietly productive heading into the 2026 season. Over four games, they have allowed just 193.3 passing yards per game (sixth-lowest) but have struggled to stop the run, as shown in last week's loss to the Bears. Despite this, the Jets are in a prime spot to rebound in Week 5 with a favorable matchup.

The Browns offense has shown signs of progress but remains a top streaming target. Through our games, Deshaun Watson has averaged 213.8 passing yards per game with a 6:2 TD:INT. In Week 4, he posted a 1:1 TD:INT with 268 passing yards. While they have struggled to force turnovers, the Jets' pass rush should have its way against the Cleveland defense, which has allowed the ninth-most sacks in football (tied with the Giants).

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Denver Broncos

15% Rostered

The Los Angeles Chargers have gotten off to a disastrous start in 2026 but could show some progression this week, especially on the defensive side of the ball. They will face a Denver offense that has struggled to find its footing early on. Last week, Denver scored a season-low 14 points against the 49ers. In this game, Bo Nix threw for just 214 yards, completing 25 of 42 passes.

On the season, Nix has averaged just 204.8 passing yards per game and posted a 5:3 TD:INT. The Chargers struggled last week against Seattle but recently forced four sacks and two interceptions against Josh Allen the week prior.

Cleveland Browns @ New York Jets

20% Rostered

The final defense we will spotlight is facing the Jets. The Browns lost Myles Garrett in the offseason but remain a viable streaming unit in most standard formats. After allowing 34 points to the Jaguars in Week 1, the Browns have held their offense under 20 points in two of their last three and allowed only 24 points to the Steelers the week prior.

In this three-game stretch, the Browns have forced at least three sacks in each game and recently totaled an impressive five sacks against the Steelers. This weekend, they face a Jets offense coming off their worst showing of the season, scoring only 12 points and being sacked three times (by the Bears).

The Browns not only have a high floor and can pressure the QB, but could also keep the Jets under 20 points.

 

Week 5 D/ST Rankings

Rank Player Opponent
1 Minnesota Vikings @NO
2 Cincinnati Bengals @MIA
3 Houston Texans @TEN
4 Denver Broncos @LAC
5 Jacksonville Jaguars PHI
6 Cleveland Browns @NYJ
7 Baltimore Ravens @ATL
8 Pittsburgh Steelers IND
9 Chicago Bears @GB
10 Dallas Cowboys TB
11 New York Giants @WAS
12 Seattle Seahawks SF
13 New England Patriots LV
14 Washington Commanders NYG
15 Las Vegas Raiders @NE
16 New York Jets CLE
17 Indianapolis Colts @PIT
18 New Orleans Saints MIN
19 Philadelphia Eagles @JAX
20 Los Angeles Chargers DEN
21 Detroit Lions @ARI
22 San Francisco 49ers @SEA
23 Tennessee Titans HOU
24 Atlanta Falcons BAL
25 Green Bay Packers CHI
26 Los Angeles Rams BUF
27 Buffalo Bills @LAR
28 Miami Dolphins CIN
29 Tampa Bay Buccaneers @DAL
30 Arizona Cardinals DET

 

Read more defense news and updates for Week 5

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 5?

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You can also see the Who Should I Start tool here.

Week 5 Defense Decisions. Today's focus is on specific team defenses - Indianapolis Colts, Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Chargers, New York Jets. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 5.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool, but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our Who Should I Start? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 5 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 5 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 5 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 5 for defenses like the Indianapolis Colts, Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Chargers, New York Jets:

Indianapolis Colts
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Seattle Seahawks
Indianapolis Colts
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New Orleans Saints
Indianapolis Colts
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New York Giants
Indianapolis Colts
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Philadelphia Eagles
Indianapolis Colts
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New York Jets
Indianapolis Colts
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Atlanta Falcons
Indianapolis Colts
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Las Vegas Raiders
Indianapolis Colts
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Tennessee Titans
Indianapolis Colts
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Baltimore Ravens
Indianapolis Colts
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Los Angeles Chargers
Indianapolis Colts
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Washington Commanders
Indianapolis Colts
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Detroit Lions
Indianapolis Colts
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New England Patriots
Indianapolis Colts
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San Francisco 49ers
Indianapolis Colts
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Dallas Cowboys
Indianapolis Colts
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Green Bay Packers
Indianapolis Colts
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Chicago Bears
Indianapolis Colts
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Los Angeles Rams
Indianapolis Colts
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Pittsburgh Steelers
Indianapolis Colts
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Buffalo Bills
Indianapolis Colts
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Denver Broncos
Indianapolis Colts
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Miami Dolphins
Indianapolis Colts
vs
Cleveland Browns
Indianapolis Colts
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Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Indianapolis Colts
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Jacksonville Jaguars
Indianapolis Colts
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Arizona Cardinals
Indianapolis Colts
vs
Minnesota Vikings
Indianapolis Colts
vs
Houston Texans
Indianapolis Colts
vs
Cincinnati Bengals
Indianapolis Colts
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Brandon Aubrey
Indianapolis Colts
vs
Spencer Shrader
Indianapolis Colts
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Evan McPherson
Indianapolis Colts
vs
Cam Ward
Indianapolis Colts
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Indianapolis Colts
vs
Tyler Huntley
Indianapolis Colts
vs
Will Reichard
Indianapolis Colts
vs
Malik Willis
Indianapolis Colts
vs
Tyler Loop
Indianapolis Colts
vs
Daniel Jones
Indianapolis Colts
vs
Cam Little
Indianapolis Colts
vs
Geno Smith
Indianapolis Colts
vs
Jake Bates
Indianapolis Colts
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Indianapolis Colts
vs
Jelani Woods
Cleveland Browns
vs
Jacksonville Jaguars
Cleveland Browns
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Denver Broncos
Cleveland Browns
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Minnesota Vikings
Cleveland Browns
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Pittsburgh Steelers
Cleveland Browns
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Houston Texans
Cleveland Browns
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Chicago Bears
Cleveland Browns
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Cincinnati Bengals
Cleveland Browns
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Dallas Cowboys
Cleveland Browns
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New England Patriots
Cleveland Browns
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Washington Commanders
Cleveland Browns
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Baltimore Ravens
Cleveland Browns
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Las Vegas Raiders
Cleveland Browns
vs
New York Jets
Cleveland Browns
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New York Giants
Cleveland Browns
vs
Seattle Seahawks
Cleveland Browns
vs
Indianapolis Colts
Cleveland Browns
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New Orleans Saints
Cleveland Browns
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Philadelphia Eagles
Cleveland Browns
vs
Atlanta Falcons
Cleveland Browns
vs
Tennessee Titans
Cleveland Browns
vs
Los Angeles Chargers
Cleveland Browns
vs
Detroit Lions
Cleveland Browns
vs
San Francisco 49ers
Cleveland Browns
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Green Bay Packers
Cleveland Browns
vs
Los Angeles Rams
Cleveland Browns
vs
Buffalo Bills
Cleveland Browns
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Miami Dolphins
Cleveland Browns
vs
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Cleveland Browns
vs
Arizona Cardinals
Cleveland Browns
vs
Cam Ward
Cleveland Browns
vs
Tyler Huntley
Cleveland Browns
vs
Malik Willis
Cleveland Browns
vs
Daniel Jones
Cleveland Browns
vs
Geno Smith
Cleveland Browns
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Cleveland Browns
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Tyson Bagent
Cleveland Browns
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Justin Herbert
Cleveland Browns
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Deshaun Watson
Cleveland Browns
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Kirk Cousins
Cleveland Browns
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Jameis Winston
Cleveland Browns
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Jordan Love
Cleveland Browns
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Tyler Shough
Cleveland Browns
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Jalen Hurts
Cleveland Browns
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Davis Allen
Los Angeles Chargers
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Tennessee Titans
Los Angeles Chargers
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Detroit Lions
Los Angeles Chargers
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Atlanta Falcons
Los Angeles Chargers
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San Francisco 49ers
Los Angeles Chargers
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Philadelphia Eagles
Los Angeles Chargers
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Green Bay Packers
Los Angeles Chargers
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New Orleans Saints
Los Angeles Chargers
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Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Chargers
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Indianapolis Colts
Los Angeles Chargers
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Buffalo Bills
Los Angeles Chargers
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Seattle Seahawks
Los Angeles Chargers
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Miami Dolphins
Los Angeles Chargers
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New York Giants
Los Angeles Chargers
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Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Los Angeles Chargers
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New York Jets
Los Angeles Chargers
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Arizona Cardinals
Los Angeles Chargers
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Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers
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Baltimore Ravens
Los Angeles Chargers
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Washington Commanders
Los Angeles Chargers
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New England Patriots
Los Angeles Chargers
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Dallas Cowboys
Los Angeles Chargers
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Chicago Bears
Los Angeles Chargers
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Pittsburgh Steelers
Los Angeles Chargers
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Denver Broncos
Los Angeles Chargers
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Cleveland Browns
Los Angeles Chargers
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Jacksonville Jaguars
Los Angeles Chargers
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Minnesota Vikings
Los Angeles Chargers
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Houston Texans
Los Angeles Chargers
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Cincinnati Bengals
Los Angeles Chargers
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Brandon Aubrey
Los Angeles Chargers
vs
Spencer Shrader
Los Angeles Chargers
vs
Evan McPherson
Los Angeles Chargers
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Los Angeles Chargers
vs
Will Reichard
Los Angeles Chargers
vs
Tyler Loop
Los Angeles Chargers
vs
Cam Little
Los Angeles Chargers
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Jake Bates
Los Angeles Chargers
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Los Angeles Chargers
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Jason Myers
Los Angeles Chargers
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Trey Smack
Los Angeles Chargers
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Tyler Bass
Los Angeles Chargers
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Harrison Mevis
Los Angeles Chargers
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Cam Ward
Los Angeles Chargers
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Gavin Bartholomew
New York Jets
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Las Vegas Raiders
New York Jets
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New York Giants
New York Jets
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Baltimore Ravens
New York Jets
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Seattle Seahawks
New York Jets
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Washington Commanders
New York Jets
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Indianapolis Colts
New York Jets
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New England Patriots
New York Jets
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New Orleans Saints
New York Jets
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Dallas Cowboys
New York Jets
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Philadelphia Eagles
New York Jets
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Chicago Bears
New York Jets
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Atlanta Falcons
New York Jets
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Pittsburgh Steelers
New York Jets
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Tennessee Titans
New York Jets
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Denver Broncos
New York Jets
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Los Angeles Chargers
New York Jets
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Cleveland Browns
New York Jets
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Detroit Lions
New York Jets
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Jacksonville Jaguars
New York Jets
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San Francisco 49ers
New York Jets
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Minnesota Vikings
New York Jets
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Green Bay Packers
New York Jets
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Houston Texans
New York Jets
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Los Angeles Rams
New York Jets
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Cincinnati Bengals
New York Jets
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Buffalo Bills
New York Jets
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Miami Dolphins
New York Jets
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Tampa Bay Buccaneers
New York Jets
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Arizona Cardinals
New York Jets
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Cam Ward
New York Jets
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Tyler Huntley
New York Jets
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Malik Willis
New York Jets
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Daniel Jones
New York Jets
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Brandon Aubrey
New York Jets
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Geno Smith
New York Jets
vs
Spencer Shrader
New York Jets
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
New York Jets
vs
Evan McPherson
New York Jets
vs
Tyson Bagent
New York Jets
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Ka'imi Fairbairn
New York Jets
vs
Justin Herbert
New York Jets
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Will Reichard
New York Jets
vs
Deshaun Watson
New York Jets
vs
Jackson Hawes

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More Fantasy Football Analysis

Fantasy Football Drops Before Week 5
RotoBaller Staff Picks: Week 5 Starts/Sits
Week 5 Matchups: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em
Booms and Busts: Players With Big Upside


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