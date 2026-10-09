The top Week 5 defense streamers - fantasy football D/ST pickups, streamers and starts for 2026. Target these fantasy DST streaming options with strong matchups.
Hey RotoBallers! Finding an edge in fantasy football is never easy, but one way managers can try is by streaming a defense with a prime matchup. While these plays carry some risk, they can help you gain an edge over your opponent.
Below, we will look at four widely available defensive units with viable streaming upside in Week 5.
Who should fantasy managers look to target on the waiver wire and plug into their starting lineup? Let's dive in!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule
Top Week 5 Defense Streamers (D/ST)
Only defenses rostered in fewer than 65% of fantasy football leagues are considered potential streamers.
Indianapolis Colts @ Pittsburgh Steelers
5% Rostered
The Colts started the season with two poor showings, keeping them off the fantasy radar. In Week 1, they allowed 41 points to the Ravens, then 33 to the Chiefs in Week 2. Since then, the Colts have been quite productive and enter Week 5 with serious momentum.
In Week 3, they held the Houston Texans to just 17 points and recorded three sacks. QG C.J. Stroud only threw for 167 yards, while running back David Montgomery totaled just 33 yards. Last week, the Colts took advantage of third-string QB Athan Kaliakmanis, allowing only 13 points, forcing an interception, and adding two sacks.
This weekend, they have another prime matchup again against an inconsistent Steelers offense. While Aaron Rodgers has thrown three TDs in each of his last two games, he has also thrown three interceptions over this stretch and averaged just 204 yards in Weeks 1 and 2. Additionally, the Steelers have allowed the second-most sacks in the league, giving the Colts a high floor in this matchup.
New York Jets D/ST vs. Cleveland Browns
15% Rostered
While their record may not show it, the Jets defense has been quietly productive heading into the 2026 season. Over four games, they have allowed just 193.3 passing yards per game (sixth-lowest) but have struggled to stop the run, as shown in last week's loss to the Bears. Despite this, the Jets are in a prime spot to rebound in Week 5 with a favorable matchup.
The Browns offense has shown signs of progress but remains a top streaming target. Through our games, Deshaun Watson has averaged 213.8 passing yards per game with a 6:2 TD:INT. In Week 4, he posted a 1:1 TD:INT with 268 passing yards. While they have struggled to force turnovers, the Jets' pass rush should have its way against the Cleveland defense, which has allowed the ninth-most sacks in football (tied with the Giants).
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Denver Broncos
15% Rostered
The Los Angeles Chargers have gotten off to a disastrous start in 2026 but could show some progression this week, especially on the defensive side of the ball. They will face a Denver offense that has struggled to find its footing early on. Last week, Denver scored a season-low 14 points against the 49ers. In this game, Bo Nix threw for just 214 yards, completing 25 of 42 passes.
On the season, Nix has averaged just 204.8 passing yards per game and posted a 5:3 TD:INT. The Chargers struggled last week against Seattle but recently forced four sacks and two interceptions against Josh Allen the week prior.
Cleveland Browns @ New York Jets
20% Rostered
The final defense we will spotlight is facing the Jets. The Browns lost Myles Garrett in the offseason but remain a viable streaming unit in most standard formats. After allowing 34 points to the Jaguars in Week 1, the Browns have held their offense under 20 points in two of their last three and allowed only 24 points to the Steelers the week prior.
In this three-game stretch, the Browns have forced at least three sacks in each game and recently totaled an impressive five sacks against the Steelers. This weekend, they face a Jets offense coming off their worst showing of the season, scoring only 12 points and being sacked three times (by the Bears).
The Browns not only have a high floor and can pressure the QB, but could also keep the Jets under 20 points.
Isaiah McGuire adds another sack for Cleveland 💪
@PITvsCLE on Prime Video
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/5WJc1UHxQ4
— NFL (@NFL) October 2, 2026
Week 5 D/ST Rankings
|Rank
|Player
|Opponent
|1
|Minnesota Vikings
|@NO
|2
|Cincinnati Bengals
|@MIA
|3
|Houston Texans
|@TEN
|4
|Denver Broncos
|@LAC
|5
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|PHI
|6
|Cleveland Browns
|@NYJ
|7
|Baltimore Ravens
|@ATL
|8
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|IND
|9
|Chicago Bears
|@GB
|10
|Dallas Cowboys
|TB
|11
|New York Giants
|@WAS
|12
|Seattle Seahawks
|SF
|13
|New England Patriots
|LV
|14
|Washington Commanders
|NYG
|15
|Las Vegas Raiders
|@NE
|16
|New York Jets
|CLE
|17
|Indianapolis Colts
|@PIT
|18
|New Orleans Saints
|MIN
|19
|Philadelphia Eagles
|@JAX
|20
|Los Angeles Chargers
|DEN
|21
|Detroit Lions
|@ARI
|22
|San Francisco 49ers
|@SEA
|23
|Tennessee Titans
|HOU
|24
|Atlanta Falcons
|BAL
|25
|Green Bay Packers
|CHI
|26
|Los Angeles Rams
|BUF
|27
|Buffalo Bills
|@LAR
|28
|Miami Dolphins
|CIN
|29
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|@DAL
|30
|Arizona Cardinals
|DET
Read more defense news and updates for Week 5
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
You can also see the Who Should I Start tool here.
Week 5 Defense Decisions. Today's focus is on specific team defenses - Indianapolis Colts, Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Chargers, New York Jets. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 5.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool, but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our Who Should I Start? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 5 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 5 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 5 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 5 for defenses like the Indianapolis Colts, Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Chargers, New York Jets:
More Fantasy Football Analysis
Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App
Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!
Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.