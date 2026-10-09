Fantasy football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em and lineup advice for all 2026 Week 5 matchups. Joey analyzes in-depth Week 5 matchups via game-by-game breakdowns.
Welcome, RotoBallers, to our weekly Start 'em and Sit 'em article! This Week 5 matchups analysis and fantasy football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em piece will hopefully help you make winning lineup decisions every week of the fantasy season.
Week 4 had some unexpected fantasy performances that we called in this very article last week. Jameis Winston (250 passing yards and three touchdowns), Malik Nabers (six catches for 112 yards and one touchdown), and Brenton Strange (seven catches for 95 yards) were all on the love list, while Dalton Kincaid (one catch) was on the hate list.
Let's dive into every Week 5 game (Sunday through Monday) and analyze the best starts and sits. Good luck with your fantasy teams in Week 5!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule
Matchups Analysis - Sunday 9:30 EST Game (London)
Philadelphia Eagles at Jacksonville Jaguars
Matchups We Love:
Parker Washington has been a bit quiet in the receiving game over the past two weeks. He caught only three passes for 40 yards and one touchdown in Week 3, and one pass for seven yards in Week 4. However, Washington has a fantastic matchup in front of him against an Eagles secondary that has allowed the second-most fantasy points to slot WRs this season. He will be a strong WR2 play.
Matchups We Hate:
QB Jalen Hurts
Jalen Hurts is no longer a must-start QB1. He has thrown for under 155 yards in each of his last two games, and the Eagles are expected to be without DeVonta Smith (hamstring) and Saquon Barkley (hamstring) this week. Additionally, the Jaguars have allowed the 11th-fewest fantasy points and only three passing touchdowns through four weeks. He's a risky QB1 this weekend.
RB Will Shipley
Will Shipley will be in line for an expanded role in Week 5 with both Barkley (hamstring) and Tank Bigsby (core) dealing with injuries. Shipley, though, will be a riskier play this week. We don't really know how this backfield will play out with Dameon Pierce expected to be involved, and the Jaguars have given up the fewest rushing yards to opposing backs this season.
WR Brian Thomas Jr./Jakobi Meyers
Both Brian Thomas Jr. and Jakobi Meyers are not viable plays this week. Thomas should be sat in almost all cases after catching just three passes for 25 yards and one touchdown over the past two weeks, and Meyers has a tough matchup on the outside. The Eagles have given up the sixth-fewest fantasy points to outside WRs this season. So, Thomas is a WR5, while Meyers is a WR4.
TE Brenton Strange
Strange is looking to build on his strong Week 4 performance. He caught seven passes for 95 yards and finished as the overall TE6 on the week. But fantasy managers should be a bit hesitant to start Strange in all formats this week. Philadelphia has allowed the fifth-fewest fantasy points, the eighth-fewest fantasy points, and has yet to allow a TD to opposing TEs through four weeks.
Other Matchups:
The Jaguars haven't needed Trevor Lawrence to throw the ball much to start the season. He's averaging only 210.8 passing yards per game and 18 completions per game. Still, Lawrence will come in as a low-end QB1 this week. The Eagles have allowed three quarterbacks to score above 17.5 fantasy points against them this season, and Matthew Stafford threw for 317 yards against Philadelphia last week.
Bhayshul Tuten should have had a bigger fantasy game last week after having two touchdowns called back. Although the Jaguars continue to lean on both Tuten and Chris Rodriguez Jr. out of the backfield, the former will remain a solid RB2 option in Week 5. He has rushed for at least 65 yards in all four games and has seen at least 15 carries in back-to-back games.
Bhayshul Tuten With A Big-Time Touchdown, But It Gets Called Back Because Of Holding 😭
Damn It, Lol. https://t.co/72qLli8SSM
— SM Highlights (@SMHighlights1) October 4, 2026
Eagles WRs
Smith is trending toward missing a second straight week as he deals with a hamstring strain. That will leave Dontayvion Wicks and Makai Lemon as the top two WRs in this offense for Week 5. Of these two WRs, Wicks is the better play. The Jaguars have allowed some big games to outside WRs like Tee Higgins and Mack Hollins over the past two weeks.
Wicks will be a potential flex option in 12+ team leagues, while Lemon should only be started in dire situations.
Dallas Goedert has a chance to return in Week 5 after missing the past two weeks due to a knee issue. If he suits up, Goedert could be a low-end TE1 in 12+ team leagues this week. He could be the top target in this Philadelphia offense in this game, and the Jaguars just let Mike Gesicki score 13 PPR fantasy points last week.
Injuries:
- Dallas Goedert (knee)
- Saquon Barkley (hamstring)
- DeVonta Smith (hamstring)
- Tank Bigsby (core)
Matchups Analysis - Sunday 1:00 EST Games
Cincinnati Bengals at Miami Dolphins
Matchups We Love:
RB Chase Brown
Chase Brown hasn't been that smash second-round pick yet through the first four weeks. He's averaging just 14.5 PPR fantasy points per game and has yet to finish as a top-12 fantasy RB. However, this could be the week Brown finally explodes. The Dolphins have given up the second-most fantasy points to RBs this season and over 16.5 PPR fantasy points to an RB in every game so far. Brown is a must-start RB1.
Matchups We Hate:
None
Other Matchups:
QB Joe Burrow
Joe Burrow is starting to heat up. He scored 22.6 fantasy points against the Steelers in Week 3, and scored 25.7 fantasy points against the Jaguars in Week 4. Burrow will now get a Dolphins defense that has allowed multiple passing touchdowns in three of four games this season. Even if Ja'Marr Chase and Higgins miss this contest due to injuries, Burrow is still a QB1.
QB Malik Willis
Malik Willis should not be started in most Superflex formats this week. He has scored under 12 fantasy points in back-to-back games and has thrown only one passing touchdown through four weeks. Considering the Bengals just held Lawrence in check last week (13.1 fantasy points), Willis is not a viable fantasy option.
Ollie Gordon II took command of the Dolphins backfield last week in the team's first game without De'Von Achane. Gordon ran nine times for 100 yards and one touchdown while playing 56% of the team's offensive snaps. That solid performance could put Gordon on some radars for Week 5. However, Gordon is more of an RB3 this week. The Bengals have given up the ninth-fewest rush yards to RBs this season.
Bengals WRs
It remains to be seen whether Chase (concussion) or Higgins (adductor) will be able to suit up on Sunday. If they do, you're still starting both in all formats. If one or both of them miss, Dohnte Meyers would then creep into flex territory in deeper formats. Meyers caught seven passes for 82 yards in last week's game and benefited from Chase not playing in the second half.
Malik Washington will be a high-floor WR4 option in Week 5 against the Bengals. He has scored in double figures in PPR formats in back-to-back games and caught five passes for 67 yards in last week's loss. With Caleb Douglas (ankle) still dealing with his injury, Washington is a fine flex option this week in 14+ team leagues.
TE Mike Gesicki
Mike Gesicki should have a bigger role in the offense this week if Chase or Higgins misses. Gesicki has notoriously benefited in this Bengals offense when one of the top playmakers is out. If that happens in Week 5, the veteran TE will be a low-end TE1 option in 12+ team leagues. The Dolphins have allowed four receiving touchdowns to opposing TEs over the past two weeks.
Injuries:
- Ja'Marr Chase (concussion)
- Tee Higgins (adductor)
- Caleb Douglas (ankle)
Cleveland Browns at New York Jets
Matchups We Love:
Quinshon Judkins has a favorable matchup against the Jets in Week 5. New York has given up the sixth-most fantasy points, fourth-most rushing yards, and four rushing touchdowns to opposing RBs through four weeks. Just last week, this Jets defense let Kyle Monangai run for 146 yards and two touchdowns. You're starting Judkins as a strong RB2 play this week.
Matchups We Hate:
Deshaun Watson has actually been a consistent QB2 option in Superflex formats this season. He has scored above 19 fantasy points in two of the past three weeks and has rushed for at least 22 yards in every game so far. Unfortunately, Watson will be a lower-end QB2 this week against a Jets defense that has done a good job against opposing QBs. This unit has allowed the fifth-fewest fantasy points and passing yards to QBs.
Harold Fannin Jr. has been a top fantasy TE option through the first four weeks. He has scored in double figures in PPR formats in three straight games and is averaging 12.6 PPR fantasy points per game this season. While he will still be a TE1 play this week, expectations should be a bit tempered. The Jets have allowed the eighth-fewest fantasy points and 12th-fewest receiving yards to TEs.
Other Matchups:
QB Geno Smith
Geno Smith will enter Week 5 as a low-end QB2 in Superflex formats this weekend. He has scored under 10 fantasy points in two of his four games and has thrown one touchdown or fewer in three of four contests. Even though the Browns have allowed over 290 passing yards in back-to-back games, Smith should only be started in extreme cases.
Braelon Allen will continue to handle the lead back duties with Breece Hall still out. Last week, Allen played 94% of the team's offensive snaps and had a 100% rush share rate. That type of volume makes Allen a solid RB2 play this week. The Browns have also allowed over 80 rush yards to a running back in three straight games.
Garrett Wilson had a rather quiet performance in Week 4, catching just three passes for 27 yards. However, Wilson will still come in as a low-end WR1 this week against the Browns. Cleveland just let DK Metcalf total 115 yards last week, and this secondary has given up the seventh-most receiving yards and fourth-most receiving touchdowns to WRs this season.
Browns WRs
Both Denzel Boston and KC Concepcion Jr. have flex appeal this week. Boston has scored above 12.5 PPR fantasy points in three of four games, while Concepcion caught five passes for 64 yards last week. Boston is the better play of the two since he has seen at least seven targets in two of his last three games and has a 51.3% receiving air yards share this season.
Boston is more of a WR3, and Concepcion is a WR4.
TE Kenyon Sadiq
After his big performance in Week 3, Kenyon Sadiq disappointed in Week 4 with a zero-catch game. The encouraging sign, though, is that he played a season-high 69% of the team's offensive snaps and has a combined 24.5% target share over the last two weeks. He'll come in as a potential TE1 play in 12+ team leagues this week. The Browns have allowed at least three catches to five TEs over the past two weeks.
Injuries:
- Breece Hall (quad)
- Adonai Mitchell (finger)
Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans
Matchups We Love:
Wan'Dale Robinson has been a better fantasy option over the last two weeks. He scored 18.7 PPR fantasy points against the Giants in Week 3 and 11 PPR fantasy points against the Ravens in Week 4. Robinson will now go up against a Texans secondary that has given up the sixth-most fantasy points to slot WRs this year. That puts Robinson in flex territory in 12+ team leagues.
Matchups We Hate:
QB Cam Ward
Fantasy managers should not be starting Cam Ward in most Superflex leagues this week. Although the Texans gave up 335 passing yards to Dak Prescott last week, this is still a tough matchup for a quarterback who hasn't thrown well early in the season. He has thrown for under 200 yards in three of four games and has just three passing touchdowns so far.
RB Tony Pollard
Tony Pollard has been a consistent RB2 for fantasy managers over the last two weeks. He finished as the RB16 in PPR formats in Week 3 and as the RB24 in PPR formats in Week 4. However, Pollard will be more of an RB3 against the Texans this week. Even though Javonte Williams scored three touchdowns against this defense last week, he was inefficient on the ground (3.3 yards per carry).
WR Carnell Tate
Carnell Tate is coming off the best performance of his young career, catching nine passes for 145 yards against the Ravens last week. But expectations should be tempered for the rookie wide receiver in Week 5. Derek Stingley Jr. will likely cover Tate for most of the game, and Stingley is one of the top corners in the NFL. That makes the Titans playmaker more of a WR3 this weekend.
After back-to-back poor performances, Dalton Schultz shouldn't be on many fantasy radars this week. He caught just three passes for 30 yards in Week 3 and two passes for nine yards in Week 4. With Collins back and healthy, Schultz will continue to have a backseat role in this offense. The Titans have also allowed the second-fewest receiving yards to opposing TEs this season.
Other Matchups:
QB C.J. Stroud
C.J. Stroud has been a solid QB2 option in Superflex formats to begin the season. He has finished as a top-16 fantasy QB in three of four games and just finished as the overall QB5 this past week against the Cowboys. This week, Stroud will be a middle-of-the-pack QB2 against a Titans defense that has allowed multiple passing touchdowns in two of its last three games.
Texans RBs
It's hard to trust David Montgomery and Woody Marks this week. Montgomery has rushed for under 35 yards in three straight games, and Marks has rushed for under 25 yards in three consecutive games. While touchdowns in back-to-back games have helped Marks, this Texans rushing attack is non-existent right now. Montgomery is an RB3, while Marks is an RB4 this weekend.
WR Nico Collins
Nico Collins returned from his hamstring injury in Week 4 and made an immediate impact. He caught seven passes for 118 yards and two touchdowns in last week's win. You're simply not sitting Collins in any format this week. He's a must-start WR1 against the Titans this week. Tennessee just let WR1 Zay Flowers torch them for 118 yards and one touchdown last week.
Injuries:
None
Indianapolis Colts at Pittsburgh Steelers
Matchups We Love:
Aaron Rodgers has turned back the clock over the past two weeks. He finished as the overall QB8 behind a 23.7 fantasy-point day in Week 3 and finished as the overall QB3 behind a 24 fantasy-point day in Week 4. Now, Rodgers gets a plus matchup against a Colts secondary that has struggled to stop the pass. Indianapolis has allowed the fifth-most fantasy points and fourth-most passing yards this season. Rodgers is a high-end QB2.
Matchups We Hate:
QB Daniel Jones
This Steelers defense is no joke. This defense has allowed only one quarterback to score above 14 fantasy points this season and has given up the third-fewest fantasy points to opposing QBs through four weeks. Given that Daniel Jones has yet to score above 13 fantasy points in a game this season, he is a low-end QB2 option in Week 5.
WR DK Metcalf
DK Metcalf will now have this WR room to himself after Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) was ruled out for multiple weeks. Metcalf is coming off his best game of the season last week, catching five passes for 115 yards. However, the 6-foot-4 playmaker will be a riskier play this week against the Colts. Indianapolis has given up the third-fewest fantasy points to outside WRs this season.
Other Matchups:
Steelers RBs
It remains to be seen whether Rico Dowdle (toe) will be healthy enough to play in Week 5. If he goes, Dowdle will be a lower-end flex option in his first game back from injury, while Jaylen Warren will be a solid RB2 play. If Dowdle misses, Warren will be a must-start RB1 in a matchup against a Colts defense that has allowed two 100-yard rusher through four weeks.
Jonathan Taylor will remain a must-start RB1 in Week 5. He has scored above 20 PPR fantasy points in three of four games this season.
Colts WRs
With Alec Pierce on injured reserve, Josh Downs and Keenan Allen will continue to operate as the top two WRs in this offense. This will be a tougher matchup for Downs in the slot, considering the Steelers have allowed the eighth-fewest fantasy points to slot WRs this year. But Downs should get enough volume to finish as a WR2. Allen will be a high-end flex option this week.
Pat Freiermuth could see a few more looks in Week 5 with Pittman officially ruled out. Freiermuth has been a solid TE1 option in deeper leagues to start the season. He has scored in double figures in PPR formats in two of four games and has seen at least five targets in three of four contests. The Steelers TE is worth a look in 16+ team leagues.
TE Tyler Warren
Tyler Warren has been a steady TE1 option to begin the season. He is averaging 12.1 PPR fantasy points per game and ranks second among all TEs in catches this season. Warren will be a strong TE1 start this week against the Steelers. Pittsburgh has allowed an opposing TE to score a touchdown in back-to-back games.
Injuries:
- Rico Dowdle (toe)
- Michael Pittman Jr. (foot)
Las Vegas Raiders at New England Patriots
Matchups We Love:
TE Hunter Henry
Hunter Henry has a favorable matchup against the Raiders in Week 5. Las Vegas has given up the ninth-most fantasy points, ninth-most receptions, and second-most touchdowns to opposing TEs this season. Back in Week 3, this Raiders defense let both Juwan Johnson and Noah Fant combine for 12 catches and four touchdowns. Henry has some TE1 appeal this week.
Matchups We Hate:
WR Tre Tucker
Most fantasy managers likely weren't starting Tre Tucker in the first place. Tucker has scored under nine PPR fantasy points in three of four games, and his 16.8% target share ranks outside the top 50 at the position. To make matters worse, the Raiders playmaker could be lined up against Christian Gonzalez if he plays this week. Tucker is a risky start.
TE Brock Bowers
No, you are not sitting Brock Bowers this week because he has a difficult matchup. Bowers is still a must-start TE1 on Sunday. However, the Patriots have been one of the best defenses against TEs in the early going. Kincaid caught just one pass for seven yards against this defense last week, and New England has allowed the third-fewest fantasy points to the position through four weeks.
Other Matchups:
QB Kirk Cousins
Kirk Cousins has been a reliable QB1 option to start the season. He has finished as a top-12 fantasy QB in three straight games and has already thrown 11 passing touchdowns this season. That firmly puts Cousins as a low-end QB1 in Week 5. The Patriots have allowed a top-12 fantasy QB in back-to-back games.
QB Drake Maye
Drake Maye looked like his 2025 self last week, throwing for 269 yards and three touchdowns en route to a 27.2 fantasy point day. This week, Maye will come in as a low-end QB1 against a Raiders defense that has allowed six passing touchdowns over the last two weeks. Las Vegas has also let two quarterbacks rush for over 35 yards in a game this season.
Patriots RBs
With Rhamondre Stevenson dealing with a leg injury, this backfield could be all TreVeyon Henderson in Week 5. If Stevenson does wind up missing this contest, Henderson becomes a strong RB2 option against a Raiders defense that has allowed the sixth-most rush yards to opposing RBs. If Stevenson does suit up, Henderson would be an RB3, while Stevenson would be an RB2.
The opportunities have been there for Ashton Jeanty, but the results... not so much. Jeanty has seen at least 20 touches in every game this season and ranks top-7 at the position in route rate, target share, rush share, snaps, and snap share. That volume still makes the Raiders running back a must-start in Week 5.
WR Romeo Doubs
Romeo Doubs is starting to get going in this Patriots offense. He had his best game with New England last week, catching six passes for 58 yards and two touchdowns. With A.J. Brown (hamstring) still out and Hollins (calf) dealing with his own injury, Doubs could be in for a solid game on the outside. He will be a solid WR3 option in Week 5.
Injuries:
- Rhamondre Stevenson (leg)
Minnesota Vikings at New Orleans Saints
Matchups We Love:
Aaron Jones has been a workhorse running back for this Vikings team since Jordan Mason (thumb) went on injured reserve. He totaled 23 carries for 105 yards in Week 2 against the Bears, saw 22 touches for 92 yards in Week 3 against the Dolphins, and logged 20 carries for 94 yards against the Dolphins last week.
Jones now faces a Saints defense that has allowed the most fantasy points and rushing yards to opposing RBs over four weeks.
T.J. Hockenson finished as the overall TE1 last week behind a 13-catch, 119-yard performance against the Dolphins. He continues to be a consistent part of this Minnesota passing attack and enters Week 5 with a 24.2% receiving air yards rate and a 26% target share. Hockenson will be a low-end TE1 this week. The Saints have allowed the fourth-most fantasy points and fifth-most receiving yards to opposing TEs.
Savvy play by TJ Hockenson to stop short of the end zone
MIAvsMIN on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/z81tAE4wNy
— NFL (@NFL) October 4, 2026
Matchups We Hate:
QB Tyler Shough
Tyler Shough hasn't been afraid to let it fly through the first four weeks. He ranks third in passing yards, fifth in passing touchdowns, first in pass attempts, and first in completions this season. However, Shough will be more of a QB2 this week against a really tough Vikings secondary. Minnesota has allowed the fewest fantasy points to opposing QBs.
RB Alvin Kamara
Alvin Kamara stepped up as the top back in New Orleans' offense last week. He ran the ball seven times for 23 yards and two touchdowns, and caught five passes for 35 yards. This week might not be as great for Kamara, as the Vikings have allowed the fewest fantasy points to opposing RBs through the first four weeks.
Juwan Johnson has been one of the best value picks at the TE position to begin the season. Johnson is the current TE3 in fantasy points scored, and the Saints playmaker has scored in double figures in PPR formats in all four games. But Johnson will be a riskier TE1 play this week against the Vikings. Minnesota has allowed the fewest receptions and the fourth-fewest fantasy points to opposing TEs.
Other Matchups:
QB Kyler Murray
Kyler Murray hasn't been a consistent fantasy option so far. He has scored under 12 fantasy points in each of his two full games this season and has just one passing touchdown in those two contests. With the Saints allowing only one QB to finish in the top 14, Murray will be more of a QB2 play this weekend.
Vikings WRs
Justin Jefferson plans to play in Week 5 after missing last week's contest with an ankle injury. Assuming he suits up, Jefferson should be started in all formats. Wideouts like Rashod Bateman (21.8 PPR fantasy points) and Drake London (96 receiving yards) have dominated on the outside against this defense in recent weeks. Jefferson's return would then push Jordan Addison to the WR4 territory.
Saints WRs
The matchup against this Vikings secondary isn't ideal for either Chris Olave or Devaughn Vele. But Olave will remain a must-start WR1, and Vele will be a low-end WR3. Vele has scored in double figures in PPR formats in three of four games and has seen at least six targets in every contest. That should give fantasy managers some confidence against a Minnesota secondary that let Matthew Golden and Christian Watson have big games.
Injuries:
- Justin Jefferson (ankle)
- Alvin Kamara (back)
New York Giants at Washington Commanders
Matchups We Love:
QB Jameis Winston
Winston was in this exact same section last week and finished with 20 fantasy points. He could be in for another strong performance in Week 5 against a Commanders defense that has struggled to stop the pass this season. Washington has allowed over 24 fantasy points to three different quarterbacks while allowing the most passing touchdowns. Winston is a solid QB2 in Superflex this week.
WR Malik Nabers
Nabers finally had that big fantasy performance in Week 5. He caught six passes for 112 yards and one touchdown and finished as the overall WR10 in PPR formats. Nabers will now look to follow up that big game with a favorable matchup against this Commanders secondary. Washington has allowed both CeeDee Lamb and Jaxon Smith-Njigba to score over 35 PPR fantasy points.
Isaiah Likely remains a key part of this New York passing attack. Likely caught seven passes for 66 yards in last week's win and saw a season-high 12 targets against the Cardinals in that game. The 26-year-old playmaker will remain a strong TE1 play this week. The Commanders have allowed the third-most fantasy points and third-most receiving touchdowns to opposing TEs this season.
Matchups We Hate:
RB Cam Skattebo
Cam Skattebo hasn't really been efficient on the ground this season. He is averaging just 3.46 yards per carry and has failed to top 60 rushing yards in three consecutive games. He'll still be an RB2 this week, but this isn't an ideal matchup for the second-year running back. The Commanders have allowed the third-fewest fantasy points and fifth-fewest rushing yards to RBs.
Other Matchups:
Jayden Daniels will return in Week 5 after injuring his elbow against the Cowboys a few weeks ago. Daniels is expected to have no in-game restrictions, making him a solid QB1 option. The Giants have allowed multiple passing touchdowns in three of four games, and Daniels' rushing upside gives him a high ceiling and floor this week.
Commanders RBs
Both Jacory Croskey-Merritt and Rachaad White are lower-end flex options for this week. With White practicing in a limited fashion on both Wednesday and Thursday, he should rejoin this Commanders backfield in Week 5. Croskey-Merritt has tallied under 40 rush yards in back-to-back games, and White gets a tough matchup against a Giants defense that has allowed the fifth-fewest receiving yards to opposing backs.
Commanders WRs
This Commanders wide receiver room is dealing with a few injuries. Both Terry McLaurin (hamstring) and Stefon Diggs (hamstring) have not practiced yet this week, and their statuses are in jeopardy for Week 5. If McLaurin plays, he will be a solid WR2 against a Giants secondary that has allowed some big games to outside WRs like Davante Adams (195 yards) and Michael Wilson (95 yards). Diggs is a WR3 with Daniels back.
Injuries:
- Malik Nabers (knee)
- Cam Skattebo (shoulder)
- Terry McLaurin (hamstring)
- Stefon Diggs (hamstring)
Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers
Matchups We Love:
Bears RBs
It would be rather surprising to see Monangai suit up in this contest with a turf toe injury. That could make D'Andre Swift a workhorse back against the Packers. Swift would be a low-end RB1 in that instance against a Packers defense that has allowed the third-most fantasy points, fourth-most rushing yards, and second-most rushing touchdowns to opposing RBs.
Matchups We Hate:
TE Tucker Kraft
Tucker Kraft is starting to heat up a bit after a slow start. He caught six passes for 42 yards and one touchdown against the Buccaneers in Week 4. However, this is a tougher matchup for Kraft in Week 5. Chicago has given up the second-fewest fantasy points to opposing TEs this season and hasn't allowed a TE to score more than six PPR fantasy points in a game. Kraft is a riskier TE1.
Other Matchups:
QB Jordan Love
Jordan Love hasn't been a reliable fantasy quarterback option to start the season. But he will come in as a solid QB2 play in all Superflex formats. He has thrown multiple passing touchdowns in every game this year and has finished as a top-20 fantasy QB in all four contests. Love is a fine start in Superflex formats, but likely not startable in most 12- team leagues.
QB Tyson Bagent
Tyson Bagent will draw his second straight start as Caleb Williams recovers from a hamstring strain. However, Bagent isn't much of a fantasy option this week. He threw for 268 yards, zero touchdowns, and one interception in last week's win, and the Packers have allowed a QB to score under 16 fantasy points in three consecutive games. Bagent is a low-end QB2 in Superflex formats.
Packers WRs
Both Christian Watson and Golden will continue to be solid starts in Week 5. Although the Bears have allowed the fewest receptions to opposing WRs through four weeks, Watson and Golden carry some upside in this matchup. Chicago has given up the third-most yards per completion, and Watson and Golden remain the top WRs in this offense. Both are WR2s this weekend.
Bears WRs
Bagent did a nice job spreading the ball around in his first start last week. Luther Burden III caught four passes for 63 yards, and Rome Odunze caught six passes for 94 yards. That should give fantasy managers enough confidence to roll with both as WR3s this week. This is the same secondary that allowed Jefferson to score 31.2 PRP fantasy points in Week 1 and Drake London to total 194 receiving yards in Week 3.
Colston Loveland had his best game of the season last week, catching six passes for 57 yards. He also saw a season-high nine targets in Bagent's first start of the year. With Bagent starting again in Week 5, the young playmaker has some TE1 appeal. Keep in mind the Packers have been above average against fantasy TEs this season, so Loveland will be a lower-end option.
Injuries:
- Caleb Williams (hamstring)
- Kyle Monangai (thumb/toe)
- D'Andre Swift (hip/knee)
Matchup Analysis - Sunday Afternoon Games
Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers
Matchups We Love:
None
Matchups We Hate:
None
Other Matchups:
Justin Herbert has arguably been the most disappointing fantasy quarterback early on. Herbert has finished with under 15 fantasy points in all four games and hasn't finished as a top-20 quarterback in any contest. Therefore, the Chargers signal-caller won't be a viable QB1 play this week against the Broncos. Even though Denver is missing some key members in the secondary, it's too risky to trust Herbert.
QB Bo Nix
Head coach Sean Payton will call plays again for this Broncos offense. That should help Bo Nix reach his fantasy potential again. However, Nix will be more of a high-end QB2 this week against the Chargers. He has scored under 16 fantasy points in three of four games, and the Chargers have allowed under 205 passing yards in back-to-back games.
Things have reached an all-time low for Omarion Hampton. He played a season-low 35% of the team's offensive snaps last week, the same as Kimani Vidal (35%) and less than Keaton Mitchell (37%). With the Chargers still planning to roll with a three-back committee, Hampton will be a low-end RB2 this week. He has some upside in this game, since the Broncos have allowed a top-20 fantasy RB in every game this season.
Broncos RBs
This Broncos running back room is very simple to understand. J.K. Dobbins handles most of the carries, while RJ Harvey is the preferred pass-catching back. Dobbins has carried the ball 10+ times in three straight games, and Harvey has caught 16 passes for 109 yards over the last two weeks. In PPR leagues, Dobbins is a touchdown-dependent RB2, and Harvey is a low-end RB2.
Jaylen Waddle has been very up-and-down through the first two weeks. He has two games scoring under seven PPR fantasy points and two games scoring above 14 PPR fantasy points. With Payton taking back play-calling duties, the hope is that Waddle can reach his full potential. Waddle will be a low-end WR2 this week against a Chargers secondary that has allowed at least five catches to five different WRs.
Chargers WRs
Ladd McConkey is in jeopardy of missing this week's contest after missing Thursday's practice. If he misses, both Quentin Johnston and Tre' Harris would get a boost in the passing game. Both Johnston and Harris would be mid-tier flex options, but Harris would be the better play. He has tallied at least 60 receiving yards in back-to-back games.
TE Oronde Gadsden II
Oronde Gadsden II was more involved in the passing game in Week 4. He caught a season-high five passes for 36 yards. If McConkey were to miss this game, Gadsden could see a few more opportunities through the air. Still, the young playmaker is only a desperate start in deeper leagues. He played only 54% of the team's snaps last week and ran just 19 routes.
Injuries:
- Ladd McConkey (foot)
Detroit Lions at Arizona Cardinals
Matchups We Love:
QB Jared Goff
Jared Goff has a prime opportunity in front of him in Week 5. The Cardinals have allowed the fourth-most fantasy points, ninth-most passing yards, and third-most passing touchdowns to opposing QBs this season. That's good news for Goff, who ranks sixth in fantasy points scored, second in passing yards per game, and fourth in passing touchdowns. Goff is a must-start QB1.
The rule of thumb through the first four weeks has been to start any QB starting against this Lions defense. Detroit has allowed a top-6 fantasy quarterback in all four games, and this secondary ranks 32nd in fantasy points, 32nd in passing yards, and 31st in passing touchdowns. Brissett will be a top-10 fantasy QB this weekend.
Lions WRs
Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams should have a field day against this Arizona secondary. St. Brown is always a must-start WR1, and Williams is coming off his best game of the season, catching six passes for 102 yards. Considering the Cardinals have allowed the sixth-most fantasy points and the most yards per completion, Williams will be a strong play on Sunday.
Cardinals WRs
If there is a game for Marvin Harrison Jr. to explode, it would be in Week 5 against this Lions defense. Michael Wilson is already a must-start WR1 after seeing 30 targets over the past two games. As for Harrison, he has some flex appeal this week. Detroit has given up the second-most fantasy points, most receptions, and third-most receiving yards to opposing WRs this season.
TE Trey McBride
Trey McBride could be in for a big game in Week 5. The Lions have allowed five different TEs to finish top-10 at the position this season and have given up the most fantasy points, most receptions, and most receiving yards to the TE position through four weeks.
TE Sam LaPorta
Sam LaPorta will remain a solid TE1 play this week. LaPorta has scored above 17 PPR fantasy points in two of his last three games and has seen at least seven targets in three of four contests. On top of the nice start to begin the year, he'll face a Cardinals defense that has allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to the position. Make sure he's in all lineups.
Matchups We Hate:
None
Other Matchups:
RB Jahmyr Gibbs
Jahmyr Gibbs will continue to be a must-start RB1 this week. No explanation needed.
Jeremiyah Love has been off the field more than he's been on the field to begin his rookie campaign. He has played under 50% of the team's offensive snaps in three of four games this season. Still, Love will come in as a nice RB2 option in Week 5. The Lions just let Chuba Hubbard rush for 122 yards and two touchdowns last week.
Injuries:
None
San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks
Matchups We Love:
None
Matchups We Hate:
QB Brock Purdy
Brock Purdy will have his toughest matchup. While he will still be a QB1 play in most leagues, this Seahawks defense lowers Purdy's ceiling this week. Seattle has yet to allow a top-12 fantasy QB finish and has allowed the second-fewest fantasy points and second-fewest passing yards to opposing QBs this season.
QB Sam Darnold
Sam Darnold will come in as more of a QB2 this week in a difficult matchup. The 49ers have allowed under 14 fantasy points to a QB in three of four games and have given up the seventh-fewest fantasy points, eighth-fewest passing yards, and third-fewest passing touchdowns to the position this season. Darnold is harder to trust as a streamer in one-quarterback leagues.
49ers WRs
Mike Evans and Deebo Samuel Sr. will handle the WR duties for this 49ers offense in Week 5. However, both will be ranked lower than usual. The Seahawks have allowed the second-fewest fantasy points and fewest receiving yards to WRs in 2026. That puts Evans and Samuel both on the WR3 line in Week 5. Evans totaled 76 yards last week, and Samuel has tallied a touchdown in three of four games.
TE AJ Barner
AJ Barner should be off fantasy radars in Week 5. He only caught one pass for 12 yards last week, and the 49ers have yet to allow a receiving touchdown to the TE position. Barner is not a viable fantasy option in most leagues and should be left on benches in deeper leagues.
Other Matchups:
Emanuel Wilson dominated this Seahawks backfield last week in the absence of Jadarian Price. He carried the ball 21 times for 81 yards and one touchdown en route to a 27 PPR fantasy point day. With Wilson set to handle the lead back duties again in Week 5, he will be a strong RB2 option. The 49ers have allowed over 19 PPR fantasy points to a running back in consecutive games.
Christian McCaffrey hasn't been his usual elite fantasy self this season, but he will remain a must-start RB1. Fantasy managers shouldn't be sitting him in any league this week.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba should be in all lineups in Week 5. He currently ranks as the WR1 through four weeks.
George Kittle is finally looking like his pre-ACL self. Kittle has totaled at least 17 PPR fantasy points in three straight games and has seen at least six targets in back-to-back games. That makes Kittle a solid TE1 play this week. The Seahawks just let Gadsden catch five passes last week. The 49ers playmaker should be in most lineups.
GEORGE. KITTLE.
DENvsSF on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/fynYAzwRMn
— NFL (@NFL) October 4, 2026
Injuries:
- Mike Evans (ribs)
- Jadarian Price (chest)
Matchup Analysis - Sunday Night Football
Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Matchups We Love:
WR Zay Flowers
Zay Flowers should be in for a nice game against a Falcons secondary that has struggled to contain WR1s all season. Tetairoa McMillan totaled 101 yards back in Week 2, Christian Watson had 96 yards and a touchdown in Week 3, and Olave had 116 yards last week. Next up is Flowers. He'll be a low-end WR1 this week.
Matchups We Hate:
Derrick Henry being on the hate list doesn't mean you should sit him. Henry is still a must-start RB1 in all formats this week. However, the Falcons have been one of the better run defenses this season. Atlanta is allowing only 48.5 rush yards per game to opposing running backs while allowing the sixth-fewest fantasy points.
Other Matchups:
There is a strong chance that Lamar Jackson (ankle) is not able to suit up in Week 5. That would force Tyler Huntley to make his first start of the season. In his two starts last year, Huntley finished with 16.7 fantasy points and 14.3 fantasy points. Therefore, he will be a mid-tier QB2 in Superflex this week against the Falcons.
Michael Penix Jr. has done a good job leading this offense over the past two weeks. It hasn't resulted in many fantasy points (15 fantasy points in Week 3 and 12.7 fantasy points), but he has looked solid in the pocket so far. For this week, Penix will come in as a mid-tier QB2. The Ravens have allowed just four passing touchdowns all season.
It's easy with Bijan Robinson. He is a must-start RB1 in this Week 5 matchup against the Ravens.
WR Drake London
Drake London's numbers with Penix this year have been outstanding. In two games with the lefty gunslinger, London has caught 14 passes for 290 yards. That's enough reason to roll with him as a strong WR1 play this weekend. The Ravens have also allowed the fourth-most receptions and sixth-most receiving yards to opposing WRs.
Fantasy managers can't possibly start Kyle Pitts in any format this week. He has caught just five passes for 67 yards across four games and remains non-existent in Atlanta's passing attack. Although he is coming off a three-catch, 47-yard performance in Week 4, Pitts should be sat in most leagues in Week 5. Baltimore has allowed the seventh-fewest receptions to TEs.
TE Mark Andrews
Mark Andrews will come into Week 5 as a potential TE1 play in 16+ team leagues. He has scored in double figures in PPR formats in two of the past three games, and the Falcons have allowed three receiving touchdowns to TEs this season. Huntley potentially starting does hurt Andrews' fantasy value a bit, but he always has some touchdown upside.
Injuries:
- Lamar Jackson (ankle)
Matchup Analysis - Monday Night Football
Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams
Matchups We Love:
QB Matthew Stafford
Matthew Stafford gets a plus matchup in Week 5. Buffalo has given up the third-most fantasy points, fifth-most passing yards, and fourth-most passing touchdowns to start the season, and this defense has allowed a top-2 fantasy QB finish in two of its last three weeks. That makes Stafford a strong QB1 option on Monday.
Kyren Williams has operated as the lead back for this Rams offense yet again. He has scored above 21 PPR fantasy points in back-to-back games and has a 64.5% rush share rate over the past two weeks. Now Williams gets a plus matchup against a Bills defense that has allowed the fifth-most fantasy points to the RB position. He is a must-start RB1.
Rams WRs
Puka Nacua and Adams should be in fantasy lineups this week. While Adams hasn't produced in the two games with Nacua, both Rams WRs could have a strong game in Week 5. The Bills have allowed the third-most fantasy points, fifth-most receiving yards, and third-most receiving touchdowns to WRs this season. Nacua is a must-start WR1, while Adams is a WR2.
Matchups We Hate:
James Cook will have a tough matchup on his hands in Week 5. The Rams have allowed the fourth-fewest fantasy points, the 11th-fewest rushing yards, and have not allowed a rushing touchdown to a running back in four weeks. Still, Cook should be in all fantasy lineups in Week 5. He ranks third in rushing yards this season.
TE Dalton Kincaid
After a strong start to the season, Kincaid has cooled off significantly. He caught only two passes for 38 yards in Week 3 and one pass for seven yards in Week 4. Unfortunately, things don't get easier for Kincaid in Week 5 against the Rams. Los Angeles has allowed the fewest fantasy points and fewest receiving yards to TEs so far. Kincaid is more of a TE2 on Monday night.
Other Matchups:
QB Josh Allen
Josh Allen will remain a must-start QB1 in this matchup against the Rams. Los Angeles has allowed multiple passing touchdowns in three of four weeks, and Allen should always be in your fantasy lineup.
Bills WRs
It remains to be seen whether DJ Moore will suit up in Week 5. If he does, he will come in as a solid WR3. If he misses this contest, both Khalil Shakir and Keon Coleman get a massive boost in the passing game. Shakir would jump to WR3 territory since the Rams have allowed the ninth-most fantasy points to slot WRs. Coleman would be an ideal flex play in some leagues after catching six passes for 116 yards and one touchdown last week.
TE Tyler Higbee
Tyler Higbee has some sneaky TE1 value this week if Colby Parkinson (knee/shoulder) misses. With both Parkinson and Terrance Ferguson out last week, Higbee benefited with a five-catch for 67-yard performance. Another solid game could be in store against a Bills defense that has allowed two TEs to score in double figures over the past three weeks. Higbee could be a TE1 option in deeper formats.
Injuries:
- DJ Moore (shoulder)
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