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Jamie Calandro's Week 5 Fantasy Football Rankings: Top-3 Industry Accuracy Ranker

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Jaylen Waddle - Fantasy Football Rankings, Juicy WR Matchups

Fantasy football Week 5 rankings for RB, WR, TE, QB from the No. 3 most accurate ranker last year, Jamie Calandro. Read his 2026 fantasy rankings analysis and outlooks.

In This Article hide
Quarterback Rankings – Fantasy Football Week 5
Running Back Rankings – Fantasy Football Week 5
Wide Receiver Rankings – Fantasy Football Week 5
Tight End Rankings – Fantasy Football Week 5
More Fantasy Football Analysis

RotoBaller writer Jamie Calandro shares his Week 5 fantasy football lineup rankings for RB, WR, TE, and QB. Last year, Jamie finished as the third-most accurate ranker in the industry among hundreds of other industry experts! This rankings article also includes rankings analysis that will hopefully help you make some tough decisions when it comes to sit/start. Jamie is also on X @jac3600 and in our RotoBaller Discord channel, answering questions.

Regular starting options are included to highlight that some of your must-start players have a good chance of supplying winning totals. Much of the analysis helps fantasy players make the tough decisions between two or more similarly valued players.

The rankings are updated as news breaks until the full slate begins on Sunday. Following the positional advice below, you can consult the player rankings tables. The fantasy football lineup rankings analysis is based on half-PPR scoring rules.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Quarterback Rankings – Fantasy Football Week 5

Rank Name Team
1 Josh Allen BUF
2 Jared Goff DET
3 Dak Prescott DAL
4 Joe Burrow CIN
5 Matthew Stafford LAR
6 Trevor Lawrence JAC
7 Jacoby Brissett ARI
8 Drake Maye NE
9 Bo Nix DEN
10 Jayden Daniels WAS
11 Jordan Love GB
12 Brock Purdy SF
13 C.J. Stroud HOU
14 Kyler Murray MIN
15 Tyler Shough NO
16 Sam Darnold SEA
17 Jalen Hurts PHI
18 Tyson Bagent CHI
19 Jameis Winston NYG
20 Deshaun Watson CLE
21 Jalon Daniels TB
22 Kirk Cousins LV
23 Justin Herbert LAC
24 Michael Penix Jr. ATL
25 Tyler Huntley BAL
26 Aaron Rodgers PIT
27 Malik Willis MIA
28 Geno Smith NYJ
29 Daniel Jones IND
30 Cam Ward TEN

Jacoby Brissett is quarterbacking in the highest-totaled game on the slate, and he's thrown the ball 87 times over the past two weeks with four TD passes. The Lions have allowed 327 YPG, which is by far the most in the league. They've also allowed the most FPPG and the fourth-highest passer rating. The only thing preventing me from ranking Brissett higher than QB7 is the whispers of Carson Beck starting to happen.

Bo Nix is the current QB19 on the season and only has 25 rushing yards, creating hopeless thoughts for all of Nix's owners. However, Sean Payton is taking over play-calling from Davis Webb, which should be instant magic. I envision Nix to Jaylen Waddle as a smoking hot tandem this week, and the rankings are going to reflect it.

Brock Purdy is someone I've streamed to 3-1 and 4-0 records this year, so I can't technically recommend sitting him. However, Seattle's defense is real and has allowed the second-fewest FPPG to opposing QBs. I would start the above-mentioned Nix and Brissett over him, as well as returning Jayden Daniels and Jordan Love.

I was a big Tyler Shough guy coming in, but he's a sit this week despite leading the league in pass attempts. The Vikings lead the league in sacks and pressure rate, and have allowed the fewest FPPG and the lowest completion percentage. ... Kyler Murray is a shaky start on the other side of the ball as well, and is missing several key offensive linemen.

 

Running Back Rankings – Fantasy Football Week 5

Rank Name Team
1 Jahmyr Gibbs DET
2 Bijan Robinson ATL
3 Jonathan Taylor IND
4 Chase Brown CIN
5 D'Andre Swift CHI
6 Kyren Williams LAR
7 Christian McCaffrey SF
8 Javonte Williams DAL
9 Derrick Henry BAL
10 Aaron Jones Sr. MIN
11 James Cook III BUF
12 Bhayshul Tuten JAC
13 Braelon Allen NYJ
14 Ashton Jeanty LV
15 Emanuel Wilson SEA
16 Cam Skattebo NYG
17 Jaylen Warren PIT
18 Quinshon Judkins CLE
19 Jeremiyah Love ARI
20 Ollie Gordon II MIA
21 Bucky Irving TB
22 Alvin Kamara NO
23 TreVeyon Henderson NE
24 Tony Pollard TEN
25 Rhamondre Stevenson NE
26 David Montgomery HOU
27 Jacory Croskey-Merritt WAS
28 J.K. Dobbins DEN
29 Omarion Hampton LAC
30 Keaton Mitchell LAC
31 Will Shipley PHI
32 Woody Marks HOU
33 Tyler Allgeier ARI
34 RJ Harvey DEN
35 Mike Washington Jr. LV
36 MarShawn Lloyd GB
37 Kaleb Johnson GB
38 Blake Corum LAR
39 George Holani SEA
40 Chris Rodriguez Jr. JAC
41 Kaelon Black SF
42 Kendre Miller NO
43 Rico Dowdle PIT
44 Kenny Gainwell TB
45 Tyjae Spears TEN
46 Jaylen Wright MIA
47 Brian Robinson Jr. ATL
48 Ty Johnson BUF
49 Samaje Perine CIN
50 Tyler Goodson DAL
51 Justice Hill BAL
52 Isaiah Davis NYJ
53 Chris Brooks GB
54 Raheim Sanders CLE
55 Sean Tucker TB
56 Najee Harris NYG
57 Kimani Vidal LAC
58 Austin Ekeler WAS
59 Sione Vaki DET
60 Seth McGowan IND
61 Tyrone Tracy Jr. NYG
62 Kaytron Allen FA
63 Dameon Pierce PHI
64 Rachaad White WAS
65 Demond Claiborne MIN
66 Tyler Badie DEN
67 Nicholas Singleton TEN
68 Devin Singletary NYG
69 Jaleel McLaughlin CLE
70 DeeJay Dallas MIN
71 LeQuint Allen Jr. JAC
72 Roschon Johnson CHI

Bhayshul Tuten is someone I'm aggressively buying in all leagues. He's the current RB15 on the season but has left a LOT of points on the board due to bad luck and penalties. Tuten has all but fazed out Chris Rodriguez Jr. of any sort of timeshare and has an increased role in the passing game. Philadelphia has a lot of holes in their rush defense, and Tuten's slate-breaking game is coming.

During this writing, Kyle Monangai was ruled out for the Bears. D'Andre Swift is now going to be firmly in my top 10, and top-five is not unheard of.

Braelon Allen had a 94% snap share and took every single carry. The Browns have given up 113.2 rushing YPG and the fifth-most yards after contact. He's flirting with the top 12 for me this week. ... TreVeyon Henderson could be playing without Rhamondre Stevenson, who picked up a knee injury at the end of last week's game. If Henderson is the lead back, he should get as much run as he can against Las Vegas.

Aaron Jones Jr. has 69 touches over the last three games, and Jordan Mason is still out. Believe it or not, the Saints have now allowed the most FPPG to opposing RBs. Jones is an easy RB1 this week and has top-five upside. ... On the flip side of the ball, Alvin Kamara has a tough draw on the ground, but he had seven targets last week. Against Minnesota's blitz, that should be his floor again, which makes him a very viable option in full-PPR.

Will Shipley was a hot waiver wire commodity this week, but he starts with about the toughest matchup you can have. The Jaguars have not allowed a running back to eclipse 75 yards since the beginning of last season, and Jalen Hurts doesn't pass to RBs. I wouldn't start him unless you're destroyed by injuries.

Jeremiyah Love can't be called a sit in the ARI-DET shootout, but it has to be mentioned that he fell back into an annoying committee with Tyler Allgeier last week after being the bell cow for the previous two. He's a worrisome start, but you have to use him. Allgeier is even shakier but can be used in an absolute pinch if you're in need.

J.K. Dobbins and R.J. Harvey are both sits for me this. Sean Payton taking over the play-calling should help the Denver offense in general, but Harvey will lose a lot of the check-down work we saw with Davis Webb, and Dobbins is averaging 3.6 yards per touch. ...  David Montgomery and Woody Marks are also in a gross timeshare that needs to be avoided for now (even in a good matchup).

The Chargers are in an even worse spot, as Omarion Hampton, Keaton Mitchell, and Kimani Vidal each got 33% of the snaps (vomit). I apologize to anyone who followed me on the Hampton train.

 

Wide Receiver Rankings – Fantasy Football Week 5

Rank Name Team
1 Puka Nacua LAR
2 Amon-Ra St. Brown DET
3 Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA
4 CeeDee Lamb DAL
5 Ja'Marr Chase CIN
6 Drake London ATL
7 Michael Wilson ARI
8 Nico Collins HOU
9 Garrett Wilson NYJ
10 Justin Jefferson MIN
11 Chris Olave NO
12 Davante Adams LAR
13 Parker Washington JAC
14 Malik Nabers NYG
15 George Pickens DAL
16 Matthew Golden GB
17 Christian Watson GB
18 Jaylen Waddle DEN
19 Terry McLaurin WAS
20 Zay Flowers BAL
21 DK Metcalf PIT
22 Jameson Williams DET
23 Luther Burden III CHI
24 Tee Higgins CIN
25 Carnell Tate TEN
26 Romeo Doubs NE
27 Mike Evans SF
28 Malik Washington MIA
29 Khalil Shakir BUF
30 Josh Downs IND
31 Rome Odunze CHI
32 Jakobi Meyers JAC
33 Dohnte Meyers CIN
34 KC Concepcion Jr. CLE
35 Denzel Boston CLE
36 Deebo Samuel Sr. SF
37 Tre' Harris LAC
38 Chris Godwin Jr. TB
39 Jordan Addison MIN
40 Emeka Egbuka TB
41 Antonio Williams WAS
42 Marvin Harrison Jr. ARI
43 Keon Coleman BUF
44 Dontayvion Wicks PHI
45 Devaughn Vele NO
46 Ladd McConkey LAC
47 Roman Wilson PIT
48 Tre Tucker LV
49 Kalif Raymond CHI
50 DeMario Douglas NE
51 Ryan Flournoy DAL
52 Keenan Allen IND
53 Makai Lemon PHI
54 Courtland Sutton DEN
55 Wan'Dale Robinson TEN
56 Rashod Bateman BAL
57 Brian Thomas Jr. JAC
58 Mitch Tinsley CIN
59 Malachi Fields NYG
60 Rashid Shaheed SEA
61 Kendrick Bourne ARI
62 Chris Bell MIA
63 Darius Cooper PHI
64 Kayshon Boutte HOU
65 Isaac TeSlaa DET
66 Joshua Palmer BUF
67 Isaiah Williams NYJ
68 Xavier Hutchinson HOU
69 Jauan Jennings MIN
70 Cooper Kupp SEA
71 Ted Hurst III TB
72 DJ Moore BUF
73 Jaylin Noel HOU
74 Germie Bernard PIT
75 Jahan Dotson ATL
76 Darnell Mooney NYG
77 Josh Cameron JAC
78 Jerry Jeudy CLE

As I said above, Jaylen Waddle is my guy this week. I think they make it a priority to feed him the ball to his heart's content after paying the draft capital they did. The Chargers have allowed the 12th-most FPPG to opposing WRs, and also the fifth-highest aDOT. I'm ranking him inside my top-20, and may even push top-15.

Zay Flowers has two top-six finishes this season, but I'm dropping him all the way to WR18 with Tyler Huntley looking like the Ravens' QB this week. You're still starting him, but expectations should be tempered. ... The Titans are bad, but Carnell Tate has 26 catches and 9.4 YPT over the past three weeks. The Texans' defense is not the feared unit we thought.

While this write-up was in process, Stefon Diggs was ruled out. Terry McLaurin will vault up the rankings if he's cleared, which is looking more and more likely. Start McLaurin aggressively in all formats, and Antonio Williams would also enter the WR2/3 conversation with Jayden Daniels set to return at QB.

Malik Washington's upside is capped because...he's a Dolphin, but he's getting a steady target share (28 on the season). This is a trend that should continue with Miami destined to play from behind almost every week, and Cincinnati's secondary is soft. ... Khalil Shakir is a high-end WR3 play this week with D.J. Moore likely to sit. He went 8-82-0 last week, and his slot usage should avoid the Rams' perimeter corners Monday night.

After Ja'Marr Chase left the game, Dohnte Meyers went 7-82-0 on a 92% snap share and nine targets. Chase has to clear concussion protocol, but I'm guessing they let him sit with the attitude that they can beat the Dolphins without him. If Chase sits, Meyers is a great FLEX play against the worst pass defense in the NFL.

Rome Odunze, like his Bears' receiving teammates, has been disappointing this year. However, he has FLEX appeal after receiving eight targets from Tyson Bagent and going 6-94-0. The Packers have allowed over 30 PPG since Micah Parsons got injured last year. ... I want to like Marvin Harrison Jr. in the track meet against Detroit, but he only has 13 targets on the year.

This is Michael Wilson's and Trey McBride's show. I guess there's a SMALL chance they target him more to showcase him for a trade, but you're taking a leap of faith there.

Tre' Harris could be an interesting option if Ladd McConkey sits, and Quentin Johnston is banged up as well. The Denver secondary is hurting right now. ... Don't fall for the Brian Thomas Jr. siren song. His target share last week was just over 8%. The TD was lucky.

 

Tight End Rankings – Fantasy Football Week 5

Rank Name Team
1 Trey McBride ARI
2 Brock Bowers LV
3 Sam LaPorta DET
4 George Kittle SF
5 Dalton Kincaid BUF
6 Tyler Warren IND
7 Mike Gesicki CIN
8 Dallas Goedert PHI
9 Isaiah Likely NYG
10 Tucker Kraft GB
11 Colston Loveland CHI
12 Harold Fannin Jr. CLE
13 Mark Andrews BAL
14 Juwan Johnson NO
15 Oronde Gadsden II LAC
16 Kenyon Sadiq NYJ
17 T.J. Hockenson MIN
18 Brenton Strange JAC
19 Hunter Henry NE
20 Kyle Pitts Sr. ATL
21 Cade Otton TB
22 Jake Ferguson DAL
23 Dalton Schultz HOU
24 Pat Freiermuth PIT
25 Michael Mayer LV
26 AJ Barner SEA
27 Colby Parkinson LAR
28 Tyler Higbee LAR
29 Darnell Washington PIT
30 Greg Dulcich MIA
31 Noah Fant NO
32 Evan Engram DEN
33 Chig Okonkwo WAS
34 Gunnar Helm TEN

There's no one I banged the drum for louder than Colston Loveland this offseason, ranking him over Trey McBride. That hasn't remotely panned out, but there are signs of optimism. He had nine targets last week and played on 92% of snaps. It hasn't yet shown in the box score, but that usage combined with his talent has me holding out hope for him to continue to break out this year.

Last year when one of Ja'Marr Chase or Tee Higgins sat, Mike Gesicki averaged 6.2 targets per game. He should have been a waiver priority for you this week, and I'm going as far as ranking him TE7 against the hapless Fins. ... Isaiah Likely likely (ha) won't recreate his Week 1 with Jaxson Dart, but he had 12 targets last week from Jameis Winston, and the Commanders have allowed the sixth-most FPPG to TEs.

Dallas Goedert is set to return this week against Jacksonville, and should immediately be considered at top-10 TE with Saquon Barkley and DeVonta Smith both ruled out. Jacksonville's defense is stout against everything, but Goedert could conceivably be the top offensive option for the Eagles all game.

Kenyon Sadiq, Oronde Gadsden II, and Juwan Johnson are all streamable this week. Johnson has the toughest matchup of the three, but has been the most consistent option and is quietly the TE3 of the season.

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More Fantasy Football Analysis

Jamie Calandro's Week 5 Ranks: Top-Accuracy
John Johnson's Bold Predictions for Week 5
2027 NFL Mock Draft - Week 5 Edition
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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Jordan Mason

Expected to Return in Week 7
Terry McLaurin

Officially Questionable for Week 5
Zay Flowers

Officially Questionable for Week 5
Ladd McConkey

Questionable for Week 5
William Eklund

to Be Out for "Extended" Period of Time
Alex Turcotte

Day-to-Day With Undisclosed Injury
Mats Zuccarello

Considered Week-to-Week
Matt Roy

Remains Out Friday
Brad Marchand

Officially Out for Six Weeks
John Tavares

Won't Be Available Saturday
Josh Morrissey

to Miss Friday's Game, Considered Day-to-Day
Zach Charbonnet

Won't Play in Week 5
Rico Dowdle

Questionable for Week 5 Against Colts
D'Andre Swift

Cleared for Week 5 Against Packers
Caleb Williams

Questionable After Limited Practice Friday
Rhamondre Stevenson

Questionable, Expects to Play
Alvin Kamara

Questionable Due to Back Injury
Chris Olave

Ready to Go For Week 5
Justin Jefferson

Questionable for Week 5
Ashton Jeanty

Questionable After Missing Friday's Practice
Dallas Goedert

Back for Week 5 Against Jaguars
DeVonta Smith

Officially Ruled Out for Week 5
Saquon Barkley

Ruled Out for Week 5
Malik Nabers

Will Be "Ready to Play" Sunday
Lamar Jackson

Ruled Out for Week 5
Stefon Diggs

Ruled Out for Week 5
Jayden Daniels

Officially Cleared to Play in Week 5
Kyle Monangai

Won't Play in Week 5
Austin Reaves

Dishes Eight Assists in Preseason Debut
Tyrese Maxey

Scores 14 Points in Preseason Debut
J.T. Compher

Red Wings Move J.T. Compher to Injured Reserve
LeBron James

Runs Offense in Sixers Preseason Debut
Ryan Lindgren

to Miss 4-6 Weeks
Yves Missi

Nears Double-Double Against Heat
Victor Olofsson

Deemed Week-to-Week
Giannis Antetokounmpo

Pours in 18 Points Against Pelicans
Anthony Davis

Leads Wizards in Preseason Debut
William Eklund

Suffers Lower-Body Injury Against Flyers
Dylan Harper

Sharp in Preseason Opener Against Hawks
Mavrik Bourque

Sustains Upper-Body Injury Thursday
Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Exits With Injury Thursday
Bo Horvat

Suffers Injury Late in Thursday's Win
Luka Dončić

Luka Doncic Set to Suit Up Thursday
Collin Sexton

Unavailable on Thursday
Walker Kessler

Sidelined on Thursday
Austin Reaves

Available for Thursday's Preseason Matchup With Sacramento
Nick Foligno

to Sit Out Two Games
Brad Marchand

Set to Miss a "Few Weeks"
Linus Ullmark

Cleared to Play Thursday
Jake Sanderson

Remains Out Thursday
Mikhail Sergachev

Available Thursday
Seth Jarvis

Sheds Non-Contact Jersey
Macklin Celebrini

a Game-Time Call Thursday
MLB

MLB Proposes Shortening Regular Season, Tweaking Playoffs
Paul Goldschmidt

Wants to Keep Playing in 2027
Dillon Brooks

Torches Bulls for 24 Points
Aday Mara

Stays Perfect in 22-Point Outing Against Bucks
Damian Lillard

Scores 15 Points in Preseason Return
Cameron Boozer

Drops 16 Points Against Magic
Ty Jerome

Scores 17 Points in Preseason Loss to Magic
LaMelo Ball

Hands Out Seven Assists Against Indiana
Tyrese Haliburton

Shakes Off Rust in Preseason Return
Adem Bona

Expected to Miss Two More Preseason Games
Anfernee Simons

Sidelined Two More Preseason Games
Dominick Barlow

Set to Miss Two More Preseason Contests
Mason Miller

Back From the Paternity List for Game 4
Jon Rahm

Leaving LIV Golf
Keith Mitchell

Looks Set for Another Strong Finish in Japan
Adrian Morejon

Dealing With "Stickiness in his Shoulder"
Kurt Kitayama

Bringing Strong Form to Baycurrent Classic
Brian Harman

Looking to Find Success in Japan
Keegan Bradley

Looking to Find His Game in Japan
Justin Thomas

Making Spot Start at Baycurrent Classic For a Fourth Time
Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Strikes Out 10 in Game 3 Win on Tuesday
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. Battling Knee Soreness, Serving as DH in Game 3
Ben Rice

Delivers Two Homers in Losing Effort
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Worth a Look at Baycurrent Classic
Jackson Suber

Plays in Japan for the First Time
Maverick McNealy

Attempts to Erase Utah from His Memory
Michael Kim

Seeks a Better Result in Japan
Ryan Gerard

Needs his Putter to Work Better at Baycurrent Classic
Rickie Fowler

Set to Take on Japan After Time Off
Garrett Crochet

Expected to Have a Normal Offseason
Roman Anthony

Likely to Avoid Surgery
Josh Naylor

Undergoes Right-Wrist Surgery
Cal Raleigh

Undergoes Left-Shoulder Surgery
Gavin Williams

Strikes Out 11 in Game 2 Loss
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