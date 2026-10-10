RotoBaller's updated Week 5 defense (DST) rankings for fantasy football in 2026. Read the weekend updates for our fantasy football DEF rankings and win more.
Fantasy team defenses are among the most volatile positions to rank. Since most fantasy managers stream them weekly, we updated our Week 5 defense (D/ST) streamers, starts, and tiered rankings at RotoBaller to help you decide which defense to stream. See where key fantasy defenses such as the Bengals, Jaguars, Browns, Patriots, Commanders, Ravens, Steelers, Giants, Jets, and Colts rank in Week 5.
Our defense fantasy football rankings for Week 5 are put together by Nick Mariano. In addition to his rankings, below you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football injury news for this week. Key injuries are always in play, so be sure to check back until kickoff.
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Week 5 Team Defense Rankings for Fantasy Football
Be sure to bookmark our weekly PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, Standard rankings.
|D/ST Tier
|D/ST Rank
|D/ST Name
|Position
|1
|1
|Cincinnati Bengals
|DST
|1
|2
|Houston Texans
|DST
|1
|3
|Minnesota Vikings
|DST
|1
|4
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|DST
|2
|5
|Cleveland Browns
|DST
|2
|6
|Denver Broncos
|DST
|3
|7
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|DST
|3
|8
|Chicago Bears
|DST
|3
|9
|Dallas Cowboys
|DST
|3
|10
|New England Patriots
|DST
|4
|11
|Washington Commanders
|DST
|4
|12
|Baltimore Ravens
|DST
|4
|13
|Las Vegas Raiders
|DST
|4
|14
|New York Jets
|DST
|5
|15
|New York Giants
|DST
|5
|16
|Seattle Seahawks
|DST
|5
|17
|Indianapolis Colts
|DST
|5
|18
|New Orleans Saints
|DST
|5
|19
|Philadelphia Eagles
|DST
|5
|20
|Atlanta Falcons
|DST
|6
|21
|Tennessee Titans
|DST
|6
|22
|Los Angeles Chargers
|DST
|6
|23
|Detroit Lions
|DST
|6
|24
|San Francisco 49ers
|DST
|6
|25
|Green Bay Packers
|DST
|7
|26
|Los Angeles Rams
|DST
|7
|27
|Buffalo Bills
|DST
|7
|28
|Miami Dolphins
|DST
|7
|29
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|DST
|8
|30
|Arizona Cardinals
|DST
Week 5 Team Defense Outlooks for Fantasy Football
Baltimore Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens' DST was serviceable against the Tennessee Titans, but fell short of managers' expectations for a top-tier finish against one of the worst offenses. The road does not get easier as the Ravens fly to Atlanta to face the Falcons Sunday night in Week 5. Once again, the DST will be without star outside linebacker Trey Hendrickson (finger), who was ruled out Friday, and cornerback Marlon Humphrey (hamstring/calf) carries a questionable tag after logging just one limited practice this week. The Atlanta Falcons offense has been rolling since quarterback Michael Penix Jr.'s return in Week 3, and elite running back Bijan Robinson looks almost unstoppable, with four rushing touchdowns and over 300 rushing yards over the last two games.
Also, Penix has the league's sixth-lowest sack rate (2.2%) and has thrown just one interception in his two games. With Hendrickson out, the Ravens DST has a sub-3% sack rate, which would rank them as fourth-worst in the NFL. The Ravens DST is a risky start against the Falcons, but managers may want to weather the storm in Atlanta and look ahead to the Week 6 matchup against the Cleveland Browns.
Chicago Bears
The Chicago Bears D/ST will carry a strong string of recent success into Sunday's divisional clash with the Green Bay Packers. After yielding 37 points to the Panthers in Week 1, the unit has been lights out, allowing a combined 28 points to the Vikings, Eagles, and Jets. Furthermore, no quarterback has thrown for more than 153 yards over that stretch. Chicago ranks top-four in points per game allowed (16.3) and sits in the top 12 with six total takeaways (three INTs).
In terms of their matchup, the Packers are one of the league's worst scoring teams (18.3) and tie for fifth with six giveaways. The Bears have done a great job of limiting opposing passing attacks while generating enough turnovers to provide a strong fantasy floor. The unit ranks as RotoBaller's D/ST9 for the week ahead.
Cincinnati Bengals
The Cincinnati Bengals defense will have one of the most favorable matchups in football as they take on the Miami Dolphins in Week 5. Despite losing their last game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Bengals only gave up 22 points. The Bengals defensive unit has been one of the most improved in the league, and they will get the opportunity to prove that again this week. The Dolphins offense has yet to score more than 13 points in any game this year, so there is little chance of this matchup turning into a shootout. The Bengals may not sack mobile quarterback Malik Willis often, but turnovers and defensive scores are completely in play.
It should be noted that the Cincinnati defense is dealing with multiple injuries to safeties Bryan Cook and Kyle Dugger, but they should be able to overcome those absences against Miami. The Bengals defense is the top-ranked defense in our RotoBaller Week 5 rankings, making them the best option at the position, despite their injuries. Fantasy managers should plug in the Bengals defense for an easy matchup.
Minnesota Vikings
Entering Week 5 as the top defense in the NFL, the Minnesota Vikings' D/ST is a top-tier choice for fantasy lineups when the Vikings travel to New Orleans. Through four games, Minnesota has forced seven turnovers, compiled an NFL-best 16 sacks, and allowed points on 26% of opposing teams' possessions, which ranks first in the league. Three Vikings are in the top 15 in individual pressures as the Brian Flores-led unit has flummoxed every opponent so far.
New Orleans has shown some firepower, ranking fifth in the league in passing yardage, but the Saints rank 30th in turnover percentage and 28th in yards per rushing attempt. Second-year quarterback Tyler Shough has never faced the scheme, which is typically a big advantage for the Vikings, even on the road. As RotoBaller's No. 4 D/ST, the Vikings can be started confidently in any format that plays a defense
Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers defense surrendered 27 points in a loss to the Cleveland Browns last week but recorded two sacks, an interception, and a fumble recovery to salvage its fantasy performance. In Week 5, the Steelers will host the Indianapolis Colts in a contest that could be impacted by heavy rain. Colts quarterback Daniel Jones has lost three fumbles over the past two weeks and thrown an interception in each of his four starts this season.
Even without cornerback Jamel Dean (ankle), safety DeShon Elliott (knee), and defensive lineman Derrick Harmon (foot), Pittsburgh's DST should be a relatively safe option this week, with enough turnover upside to remain in fantasy lineups.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 5 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific defenses, including the Ravens, Bears, Vikings, Steelers, and Bengals. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 5.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare, all in a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 5 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 5 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 5 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 5 for Ravens, Bears, Vikings, Steelers, Patriots, Bengals, Broncos, Jets, Raiders, and Giants:
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