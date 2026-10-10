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Week 5 FLEX Rankings for Fantasy Football: Weekend Updates

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Tyler Allgeier - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

RotoBaller's updated Week 5 FLEX rankings for fantasy football in 2026. Read the weekend updates for our fantasy football FLEX rankings and win more.

In This Article hide
Week 5 FLEX Rankings for Fantasy Football
Week 5 FLEX Outlooks for Fantasy Football
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 5 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Hey RotoBallers! On top of injuries, fantasy managers will have to navigate through bye weeks as the Panthers and Chiefs are off in Week 5. Choosing the right FLEX can be the difference between winning or losing your league matchup. We updated our top 200  Week 5 fantasy football FLEX rankings to help fantasy managers make the right call. Below, you will find key FLEX options such as Tyler Allgeier, Will Shipley, Marvin Harrison Jr., Wan'Dale Robinson, Tre' Harris, Courtland Sutton, Rico Dowdle, MarShawn Lloyd, Mike Gesicki, Brenton Strange, Kalif Raymond, and Roman Wilson.

Our FLEX fantasy football rankings for Week 5 are put together by Nick Mariano. In addition to his rankings, below you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football injury news for this week. Key injuries are always in play, so be sure to check back until kickoff.

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 5 FLEX Rankings for Fantasy Football

Be sure to bookmark our weekly PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, Standard rankings.

FLEX
Rank		 Player
Name		 Pos.
1 Jahmyr Gibbs RB
2 Bijan Robinson RB
3 Puka Nacua WR
4 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR
5 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR
6 CeeDee Lamb WR
7 Jonathan Taylor RB
8 Christian McCaffrey RB
9 Chase Brown RB
10 Trey McBride TE
11 Derrick Henry RB
12 Kyren Williams RB
13 James Cook III RB
14 Ja'Marr Chase WR
15 Nico Collins WR
16 Jaylen Warren RB
17 Javonte Williams RB
18 Michael Wilson WR
19 Chris Olave WR
20 Justin Jefferson WR
21 Zay Flowers WR
22 Brock Bowers TE
23 Ashton Jeanty RB
24 Drake London WR
25 Aaron Jones Sr. RB
26 Davante Adams WR
27 Malik Nabers WR
28 Cam Skattebo RB
29 D'Andre Swift RB
30 George Pickens WR
31 Garrett Wilson WR
32 Parker Washington WR
33 Jeremiyah Love RB
34 Bhayshul Tuten RB
35 Christian Watson WR
36 Matthew Golden WR
37 Sam LaPorta TE
38 Emanuel Wilson RB
39 Bucky Irving RB
40 Mike Evans WR
41 Quinshon Judkins RB
42 David Montgomery RB
43 DK Metcalf WR
44 George Kittle TE
45 Luther Burden III WR
46 Jaylen Waddle WR
47 Tee Higgins WR
48 Braelon Allen RB
49 Dalton Kincaid TE
50 Jameson Williams WR
51 Tyler Warren TE
52 Josh Downs WR
53 Isaiah Likely TE
54 Rhamondre Stevenson RB
55 Carnell Tate WR
56 Romeo Doubs WR
57 Ollie Gordon II RB
58 Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB
59 Alvin Kamara RB
60 Deebo Samuel Sr. WR
61 RJ Harvey RB
62 Tony Pollard RB
63 Denzel Boston WR
64 J.K. Dobbins RB
65 Omarion Hampton RB
66 TreVeyon Henderson RB
67 Dontayvion Wicks WR
68 Malik Washington WR
69 Tucker Kraft TE
70 Juwan Johnson TE
71 Devaughn Vele WR
72 Jordan Addison WR
73 Harold Fannin Jr. TE
74 Emeka Egbuka WR
75 Woody Marks RB
76 Tyler Allgeier RB
77 Colston Loveland TE
78 Keon Coleman WR
79 Khalil Shakir WR
80 KC Concepcion WR
81 Will Shipley RB
82 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR
83 Jakobi Meyers WR
84 T.J. Hockenson TE
85 Brenton Strange TE
86 Wan'Dale Robinson WR
87 Hunter Henry TE
88 Rico Dowdle RB
89 Tyler Higbee TE
90 Terry McLaurin WR
91 Rome Odunze WR
92 DJ Moore WR
93 Mark Andrews TE
94 Tre Harris WR
95 Courtland Sutton WR
96 Tre Tucker WR
97 Keaton Mitchell RB
98 Makai Lemon WR
99 Dallas Goedert TE
100 Kenneth Gainwell RB
101 Dalton Schultz TE
102 Mike Gesicki TE
103 Brian Robinson Jr. RB
104 Chris Godwin Jr. WR
105 Jake Ferguson TE
106 Ladd McConkey WR
107 Keenan Allen WR
108 Blake Corum RB
109 Pat Freiermuth TE
110 Roman Wilson WR
111 Kalif Raymond WR
112 Michael Mayer TE
113 MarShawn Lloyd RB
114 Antonio Williams WR
115 Kenyon Sadiq TE
116 Samaje Perine RB
117 Cade Otton TE
118 AJ Barner TE
119 Kendrick Bourne WR
120 Brian Thomas Jr. WR
121 Dohnte Meyers WR
122 Ryan Flournoy WR
123 Kaleb Johnson RB
124 Malachi Fields WR
125 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB
126 Kendre Miller RB
127 Cody White WR
128 Oronde Gadsden II TE
129 Darius Cooper WR
130 Najee Harris RB
131 George Holani RB
132 Rashod Bateman WR
133 Chig Okonkwo TE
134 Jaylin Noel WR
135 Rachaad White RB
136 Chris Bell WR
137 Rashid Shaheed WR
138 Kimani Vidal RB
139 Dameon Pierce RB
140 Kyle Pitts Sr. TE
141 Cooper Kupp WR
142 Isaac TeSlaa WR
143 Troy Franklin WR
144 Tyjae Spears RB
145 Germie Bernard WR
146 Kayshon Boutte WR
147 Laquon Treadwell WR
148 Austin Ekeler RB
149 Evan Engram TE
150 Darnell Washington TE
151 Mike Washington Jr. RB
152 DeMario Douglas WR
153 Kaelon Black RB
154 Greg Dulcich TE
155 Bryce Lance WR
156 Jaylen Wright RB
157 Zach Ertz TE
158 Justice Hill RB
159 Jauan Jennings WR
160 Darnell Mooney WR
161 Treylon Burks WR
162 Ted Hurst WR
163 Gunnar Helm TE
164 Raheim Sanders RB
165 Dawson Knox TE
166 Colby Parkinson TE
167 Tez Johnson WR
168 Cole Kmet TE
169 Roschon Johnson RB
170 Jahan Dotson WR
171 Joshua Palmer WR
172 Noah Fant TE
173 Xavier Hutchinson WR
174 Isaiah Williams WR
175 Elic Ayomanor WR
176 Dyami Brown WR
177 Ty Johnson RB
178 Efton Chism III WR
179 Josh Cameron WR
180 Theo Johnson TE
181 Marvin Mims Jr. WR
182 Skyy Moore WR
183 Tory Horton WR
184 Sean Tucker RB
185 Isaiah Davis RB
186 Tyler Goodson RB
187 Jerry Jeudy WR
188 Jeremy Ruckert TE
189 Devontez Walker WR
190 Mitch Tinsley WR
191 Sione Vaki RB
192 Zachariah Branch WR
193 Brandin Cooks WR
194 Eli Raridon TE
195 Matthew Hibner TE
196 Marquez Valdes-Scantling WR
197 Kevin Coleman Jr. WR
198 Calvin Ridley WR
199 Austin Hooper TE
200 Elijah Higgins TE

 

Week 5 FLEX Outlooks for Fantasy Football

Kalif Raymond, Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears wide receiver Kalif Raymond has a good chance to be productive in the team's outing with the Green Bay Packers, but his role is in question after a down performance. The former undrafted free agent was Chicago's leading receiver heading into the week, but a dip in snap share and a considerable loss of opportunity led to a two-catch, six-yard finish. Meanwhile, fellow wideouts Luther Burden III and Rome Odunze, and tight end Colston Loveland all posted at least four catches, six targets, and 57 yards.

No one expected Raymond to sustain his early-season production for the length of the campaign. Still, it's a surprise to see it fade so quickly. Against this week's opponent, the veteran is poised to be viable in deeper formats against a Green Bay defense that can be beaten on all levels. However, expectations must be tempered after his dismal floor was revealed. Raymond comes in as the PPR WR52 for RotoBaller in this week's rankings.

 

Wan'Dale Robinson, Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans Wide Receiver Wan'Dale Robinson has 16 catches for 123 yards and two touchdowns through four games, but his fantasy production has been much more touchdown-dependent than expected. Coming into the season, Robinson looked like a safe PPR floor as a short-area security blanket for Cam Ward, but he's needed touchdowns in each of the last two weeks to produce solid fantasy lines. He caught three of five targets for only 19 yards against Baltimore, with a three-yard touchdown accounting for most of his value.

That is not an encouraging formula for a receiver whose appeal was supposed to come from steady volume and easy completions underneath. Houston does present a favorable matchup on paper, allowing 207.5 receiving yards per game to wide receivers, the second-most in the NFL. Rookie Carnell Tate (back) dominated Ward's looks this past week, catching 12 to Robinson's five. The former New York Giant can be a desperation FLEX in full-PPR leagues, but fantasy managers shouldn't view him as the safe-floor option many expected entering the season.

 

Marvin Harrison Jr., Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort said that struggling wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. "is a big part of what we're doing. With respect to all the stuff that is written out there, we're excited to move forward and really not paying any credence to any of that," according to Tyler Drake of Arizona Sports. There has been trade chatter surrounding Harrison early in his third NFL season after he has struggled to get anything going in 2026. The 24-year-old former fourth overall pick only has five catches through four games for 85 yards and one touchdown.

Harrison has not gone over 8.2 fantasy points so far, although he did have a season-high 11.4 target share in the loss to the New York Giants. The Cardinals continue to say that Harrison is a key part of their offense, but what we have seen so far this year does not back up their stance. The former Ohio State star has hit rock bottom in terms of his fantasy value so far this year and will not be a recommended flex option in Week 5 at home against the Detroit Lions. At this point, it seems like a change of scenery might help more than anything.

 

Will Shipley, Philadelphia Eagles

There is a big opportunity available for Philadelphia Eagles running back Will Shipley in a Week 5 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London. Shipley, who normally operates as the third-string running back for the Eagles, could be thrust into a starting role on Sunday due to injuries to starter Saquon Barkley (hamstring) and backup tailback Tank Bigsby (abdomen). Both Barkley and Bigsby were injured during the 24-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Barkley was injured on the second series of the game after just four offensive snaps, while Bigsby and Shipley each played 29 snaps against the Rams.

However, it was Bigsby leading the way before he exited the game late with the core injury. Bigsby recorded 14 carries for 55 yards (3.9 yards per carry), while Shipley tallied six rushes for 23 yards (3.8 yards per carry). With Barkley ruled out and Bigsby now on injured reserve, Shipley appears to be in a position to lead Philadelphia's backfield in Week 5. However, the Eagles did sign both Dameon Pierce and Carson Steele off of their practice squad and added them to the 53-man roster ahead of Week 5. Pierce is likely to be involved as well. So far in 2026, Shipley has played 91 offensive snaps and 63 snaps on special teams. He has recorded 15 rushes for 51 yards (3.4 yards per carry) and four receptions for 24 yards (6.0 yards per catch).

Shipley has not yet scored a touchdown during the regular season in his career, but he did do so in the playoffs during the 2024 season. Shipley should have an opportunity for increased touches, but he faces a tough matchup against a Jacksonville defense that ranks third in the NFL with 74.3 rushing yards per game allowed. According to Pro Football Reference, the Jaguars rank third in the NFL in fantasy points given up per game to running backs (11.1). Shipley currently ranks as RotoBaller's No. 32 running back for Week 5. After being off of the fantasy radar, Shipley saw a 47% increase in his rostered percentage in Yahoo leagues, but he is still available in 52% of leagues.

 

MarShawn Lloyd, Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers running back MarShawn Lloyd rushed seven times for 13 yards against Tampa Bay. He was more effective as a receiver, catching all five of his targets for 36 yards. Lloyd finished with 12 touches while playing 55% of the offensive snaps, his largest role of the season. Chris Brooks (ankle) is out for Week 5, which could open more work for Lloyd and Kaleb Johnson. Green Bay also added Pierre Strong Jr. to the active roster, keeping another back in the rotation.

Lloyd has averaged fewer than three yards per carry through four games, so his work in the passing game has become an important part of his fantasy value. His five receptions against Tampa Bay give him some PPR appeal even without a clear lead role. RotoBaller ranks Lloyd RB39 for Week 5, making him a deep-league Flex option against Chicago.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 5?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
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Week 5 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: MarShawn Lloyd, Marvin Harrison Jr., Wan'Dale Robinson, Will Shipley, and Kalif Raymond. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 5.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare, all in a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 5 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 5 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 5 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 5 for Tyler Allgeier, Will Shipley, Marvin Harrison Jr., Wan'Dale Robinson, Tre' Harris, Courtland Sutton, Rico Dowdle, MarShawn Lloyd, Mike Gesicki, Brenton Strange, Kalif Raymond, and Roman Wilson:

Tyler Allgeier
vs
Woody Marks
Tyler Allgeier
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Colston Loveland
Tyler Allgeier
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Emeka Egbuka
Tyler Allgeier
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Keon Coleman
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Khalil Shakir
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jordan Addison
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Will Shipley
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Devaughn Vele
Tyler Allgeier
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Juwan Johnson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
KC Concepcion
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Tucker Kraft
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Malik Washington
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Rico Dowdle
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Bijan Robinson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Chase Brown
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Derrick Henry
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Kyren Williams
Will Shipley
vs
Khalil Shakir
Will Shipley
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Will Shipley
vs
Keon Coleman
Will Shipley
vs
KC Concepcion
Will Shipley
vs
Colston Loveland
Will Shipley
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Will Shipley
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Will Shipley
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Will Shipley
vs
Woody Marks
Will Shipley
vs
Rico Dowdle
Will Shipley
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Will Shipley
vs
Brenton Strange
Will Shipley
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Will Shipley
vs
Hunter Henry
Will Shipley
vs
Jordan Addison
Will Shipley
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Will Shipley
vs
Devaughn Vele
Will Shipley
vs
Tyler Higbee
Will Shipley
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Will Shipley
vs
Bijan Robinson
Will Shipley
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Will Shipley
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Will Shipley
vs
Chase Brown
Will Shipley
vs
Derrick Henry
Will Shipley
vs
Kyren Williams
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Rico Dowdle
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
KC Concepcion
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Brenton Strange
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Hunter Henry
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Will Shipley
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Khalil Shakir
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Tyler Higbee
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Keon Coleman
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Rome Odunze
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Colston Loveland
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Courtland Sutton
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Woody Marks
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
DJ Moore
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Puka Nacua
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Nico Collins
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Michael Wilson
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Hunter Henry
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Tyler Higbee
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Brenton Strange
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Rome Odunze
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Rico Dowdle
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Courtland Sutton
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
DJ Moore
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
KC Concepcion
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Mark Andrews
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Tre Harris
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Will Shipley
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Tre Tucker
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Khalil Shakir
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Puka Nacua
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Nico Collins
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Michael Wilson
Tre Harris
vs
Mark Andrews
Tre Harris
vs
Tre Tucker
Tre Harris
vs
DJ Moore
Tre Harris
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Tre Harris
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Tre Harris
vs
Makai Lemon
Tre Harris
vs
Courtland Sutton
Tre Harris
vs
Dallas Goedert
Tre Harris
vs
Rome Odunze
Tre Harris
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Tre Harris
vs
Tyler Higbee
Tre Harris
vs
Dalton Schultz
Tre Harris
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Tre Harris
vs
Mike Gesicki
Tre Harris
vs
Hunter Henry
Tre Harris
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Tre Harris
vs
Brenton Strange
Tre Harris
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Tre Harris
vs
Puka Nacua
Tre Harris
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Tre Harris
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Tre Harris
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Tre Harris
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Tre Harris
vs
Nico Collins
Tre Harris
vs
Michael Wilson
Courtland Sutton
vs
Rome Odunze
Courtland Sutton
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Courtland Sutton
vs
Tyler Higbee
Courtland Sutton
vs
DJ Moore
Courtland Sutton
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Courtland Sutton
vs
Mark Andrews
Courtland Sutton
vs
Hunter Henry
Courtland Sutton
vs
Tre Harris
Courtland Sutton
vs
Brenton Strange
Courtland Sutton
vs
Tre Tucker
Courtland Sutton
vs
Rico Dowdle
Courtland Sutton
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Courtland Sutton
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Courtland Sutton
vs
Makai Lemon
Courtland Sutton
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Courtland Sutton
vs
Dallas Goedert
Courtland Sutton
vs
KC Concepcion
Courtland Sutton
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Courtland Sutton
vs
Puka Nacua
Courtland Sutton
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Courtland Sutton
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Courtland Sutton
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Courtland Sutton
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Courtland Sutton
vs
Nico Collins
Courtland Sutton
vs
Michael Wilson
Rico Dowdle
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Rico Dowdle
vs
Brenton Strange
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Rico Dowdle
vs
Hunter Henry
Rico Dowdle
vs
KC Concepcion
Rico Dowdle
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Rico Dowdle
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Rico Dowdle
vs
Tyler Higbee
Rico Dowdle
vs
Will Shipley
Rico Dowdle
vs
Rome Odunze
Rico Dowdle
vs
Khalil Shakir
Rico Dowdle
vs
Courtland Sutton
Rico Dowdle
vs
Keon Coleman
Rico Dowdle
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Rico Dowdle
vs
Colston Loveland
Rico Dowdle
vs
DJ Moore
Rico Dowdle
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Rico Dowdle
vs
Mark Andrews
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Rico Dowdle
vs
Bijan Robinson
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Rico Dowdle
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Rico Dowdle
vs
Chase Brown
Rico Dowdle
vs
Derrick Henry
Rico Dowdle
vs
Kyren Williams
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Kalif Raymond
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Michael Mayer
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Roman Wilson
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Samaje Perine
MarShawn Lloyd
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Pat Freiermuth
MarShawn Lloyd
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Kenyon Sadiq
MarShawn Lloyd
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Blake Corum
MarShawn Lloyd
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Cade Otton
MarShawn Lloyd
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Keenan Allen
MarShawn Lloyd
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AJ Barner
MarShawn Lloyd
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Ladd McConkey
MarShawn Lloyd
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Kendrick Bourne
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jake Ferguson
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Kaleb Johnson
MarShawn Lloyd
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Brian Robinson Jr.
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Dohnte Meyers
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Bijan Robinson
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jonathan Taylor
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Christian McCaffrey
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Chase Brown
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Derrick Henry
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Kyren Williams
Mike Gesicki
vs
Dalton Schultz
Mike Gesicki
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Mike Gesicki
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Mike Gesicki
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Mike Gesicki
vs
Dallas Goedert
Mike Gesicki
vs
Jake Ferguson
Mike Gesicki
vs
Makai Lemon
Mike Gesicki
vs
Ladd McConkey
Mike Gesicki
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Mike Gesicki
vs
Keenan Allen
Mike Gesicki
vs
Tre Tucker
Mike Gesicki
vs
Blake Corum
Mike Gesicki
vs
Tre Harris
Mike Gesicki
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Mike Gesicki
vs
Mark Andrews
Mike Gesicki
vs
Roman Wilson
Mike Gesicki
vs
DJ Moore
Mike Gesicki
vs
Kalif Raymond
Mike Gesicki
vs
Trey McBride
Mike Gesicki
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Brock Bowers
Mike Gesicki
vs
Sam Laporta
Mike Gesicki
vs
George Kittle
Mike Gesicki
vs
Isaiah Likely
Mike Gesicki
vs
Tyler Warren
Mike Gesicki
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Brenton Strange
vs
Rico Dowdle
Brenton Strange
vs
Hunter Henry
Brenton Strange
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Brenton Strange
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Brenton Strange
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Brenton Strange
vs
Tyler Higbee
Brenton Strange
vs
KC Concepcion
Brenton Strange
vs
Rome Odunze
Brenton Strange
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Brenton Strange
vs
Courtland Sutton
Brenton Strange
vs
Will Shipley
Brenton Strange
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Brenton Strange
vs
Khalil Shakir
Brenton Strange
vs
DJ Moore
Brenton Strange
vs
Keon Coleman
Brenton Strange
vs
Mark Andrews
Brenton Strange
vs
Colston Loveland
Brenton Strange
vs
Tre Harris
Brenton Strange
vs
Trey McBride
Brenton Strange
vs
Brock Bowers
Brenton Strange
vs
Sam Laporta
Brenton Strange
vs
George Kittle
Brenton Strange
vs
Isaiah Likely
Brenton Strange
vs
Tyler Warren
Brenton Strange
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Kalif Raymond
vs
Roman Wilson
Kalif Raymond
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Kalif Raymond
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Kalif Raymond
vs
Michael Mayer
Kalif Raymond
vs
Blake Corum
Kalif Raymond
vs
Samaje Perine
Kalif Raymond
vs
Keenan Allen
Kalif Raymond
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Kalif Raymond
vs
Ladd McConkey
Kalif Raymond
vs
Cade Otton
Kalif Raymond
vs
Jake Ferguson
Kalif Raymond
vs
AJ Barner
Kalif Raymond
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Kalif Raymond
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Kalif Raymond
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Kalif Raymond
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Kalif Raymond
vs
Mike Gesicki
Kalif Raymond
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Kalif Raymond
vs
Puka Nacua
Kalif Raymond
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Kalif Raymond
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Kalif Raymond
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Kalif Raymond
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Kalif Raymond
vs
Nico Collins
Kalif Raymond
vs
Michael Wilson
Roman Wilson
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Roman Wilson
vs
Kalif Raymond
Roman Wilson
vs
Blake Corum
Roman Wilson
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Roman Wilson
vs
Keenan Allen
Roman Wilson
vs
Michael Mayer
Roman Wilson
vs
Ladd McConkey
Roman Wilson
vs
Samaje Perine
Roman Wilson
vs
Jake Ferguson
Roman Wilson
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Roman Wilson
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Roman Wilson
vs
Cade Otton
Roman Wilson
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Roman Wilson
vs
AJ Barner
Roman Wilson
vs
Mike Gesicki
Roman Wilson
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Roman Wilson
vs
Dalton Schultz
Roman Wilson
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Roman Wilson
vs
Puka Nacua
Roman Wilson
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Roman Wilson
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Roman Wilson
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Roman Wilson
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Roman Wilson
vs
Nico Collins
Roman Wilson
vs
Michael Wilson

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Matas Buzelis

Exits Friday's Preseason Contest Early
Isaiah Stewart

Sidelined at Least Two Weeks
Max Christie

Logs Solid Outing in Preseason Loss Friday
Steven Adams

Plays 14 Minutes in Return on Friday
Fred VanVleet

Turns in Impressive Preseason Debut
Lamar Jackson

Could Miss Week 6 As Well
Justin Jefferson

"Plans to Play" in Week 5
Corey Seager

has Bone Spur Removed From his Elbow
Tarik Skubal

Dodgers to Start Tarik Skubal in Game 1 of NLCS Against Brewers
Jordan Mason

Expected to Return in Week 7
Terry McLaurin

Officially Questionable for Week 5
Zay Flowers

Officially Questionable for Week 5
Ladd McConkey

Questionable for Week 5
William Eklund

to Be Out for "Extended" Period of Time
Alex Turcotte

Day-to-Day With Undisclosed Injury
Mats Zuccarello

Considered Week-to-Week
Matt Roy

Remains Out Friday
Brad Marchand

Officially Out for Six Weeks
John Tavares

Won't Be Available Saturday
Josh Morrissey

to Miss Friday's Game, Considered Day-to-Day
Zach Charbonnet

Won't Play in Week 5
Rico Dowdle

Questionable for Week 5 Against Colts
D'Andre Swift

Cleared for Week 5 Against Packers
Caleb Williams

Questionable After Limited Practice Friday
Rhamondre Stevenson

Questionable, Expects to Play
Alvin Kamara

Questionable Due to Back Injury
Chris Olave

Ready to Go For Week 5
Justin Jefferson

Questionable for Week 5
Ashton Jeanty

Questionable After Missing Friday's Practice
Dallas Goedert

Back for Week 5 Against Jaguars
DeVonta Smith

Officially Ruled Out for Week 5
Saquon Barkley

Ruled Out for Week 5
Malik Nabers

Will Be "Ready to Play" Sunday
Lamar Jackson

Ruled Out for Week 5
Stefon Diggs

Ruled Out for Week 5
Austin Reaves

Dishes Eight Assists in Preseason Debut
Tyrese Maxey

Scores 14 Points in Preseason Debut
J.T. Compher

Red Wings Move J.T. Compher to Injured Reserve
LeBron James

Runs Offense in Sixers Preseason Debut
Ryan Lindgren

to Miss 4-6 Weeks
Yves Missi

Nears Double-Double Against Heat
Victor Olofsson

Deemed Week-to-Week
Giannis Antetokounmpo

Pours in 18 Points Against Pelicans
Anthony Davis

Leads Wizards in Preseason Debut
William Eklund

Suffers Lower-Body Injury Against Flyers
Dylan Harper

Sharp in Preseason Opener Against Hawks
Mavrik Bourque

Sustains Upper-Body Injury Thursday
Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Exits With Injury Thursday
Bo Horvat

Suffers Injury Late in Thursday's Win
Luka Dončić

Luka Doncic Set to Suit Up Thursday
Collin Sexton

Unavailable on Thursday
Walker Kessler

Sidelined on Thursday
Austin Reaves

Available for Thursday's Preseason Matchup With Sacramento
Nick Foligno

to Sit Out Two Games
Brad Marchand

Set to Miss a "Few Weeks"
Linus Ullmark

Cleared to Play Thursday
Jake Sanderson

Remains Out Thursday
Mikhail Sergachev

Available Thursday
Seth Jarvis

Sheds Non-Contact Jersey
Macklin Celebrini

a Game-Time Call Thursday
MLB

MLB Proposes Shortening Regular Season, Tweaking Playoffs
Paul Goldschmidt

Wants to Keep Playing in 2027
Dillon Brooks

Torches Bulls for 24 Points
Aday Mara

Stays Perfect in 22-Point Outing Against Bucks
Damian Lillard

Scores 15 Points in Preseason Return
Cameron Boozer

Drops 16 Points Against Magic
Ty Jerome

Scores 17 Points in Preseason Loss to Magic
Mason Miller

Back From the Paternity List for Game 4
Jon Rahm

Leaving LIV Golf
Keith Mitchell

Looks Set for Another Strong Finish in Japan
Adrian Morejon

Dealing With "Stickiness in his Shoulder"
Kurt Kitayama

Bringing Strong Form to Baycurrent Classic
Brian Harman

Looking to Find Success in Japan
Keegan Bradley

Looking to Find His Game in Japan
Justin Thomas

Making Spot Start at Baycurrent Classic For a Fourth Time
Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Strikes Out 10 in Game 3 Win on Tuesday
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. Battling Knee Soreness, Serving as DH in Game 3
Ben Rice

Delivers Two Homers in Losing Effort
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Worth a Look at Baycurrent Classic
Jackson Suber

Plays in Japan for the First Time
Maverick McNealy

Attempts to Erase Utah from His Memory
Michael Kim

Seeks a Better Result in Japan
Ryan Gerard

Needs his Putter to Work Better at Baycurrent Classic
Rickie Fowler

Set to Take on Japan After Time Off
Garrett Crochet

Expected to Have a Normal Offseason
Roman Anthony

Likely to Avoid Surgery
Josh Naylor

Undergoes Right-Wrist Surgery
Cal Raleigh

Undergoes Left-Shoulder Surgery
Gavin Williams

Strikes Out 11 in Game 2 Loss
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