RotoBaller's updated Week 5 FLEX rankings for fantasy football in 2026. Read the weekend updates for our fantasy football FLEX rankings and win more.
Hey RotoBallers! On top of injuries, fantasy managers will have to navigate through bye weeks as the Panthers and Chiefs are off in Week 5. Choosing the right FLEX can be the difference between winning or losing your league matchup. We updated our top 200 Week 5 fantasy football FLEX rankings to help fantasy managers make the right call. Below, you will find key FLEX options such as Tyler Allgeier, Will Shipley, Marvin Harrison Jr., Wan'Dale Robinson, Tre' Harris, Courtland Sutton, Rico Dowdle, MarShawn Lloyd, Mike Gesicki, Brenton Strange, Kalif Raymond, and Roman Wilson.
Our FLEX fantasy football rankings for Week 5 are put together by Nick Mariano. In addition to his rankings, below you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football injury news for this week. Key injuries are always in play, so be sure to check back until kickoff.
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Week 5 FLEX Rankings for Fantasy Football
Be sure to bookmark our weekly PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, Standard rankings.
Week 5 FLEX Outlooks for Fantasy Football
Kalif Raymond, Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears wide receiver Kalif Raymond has a good chance to be productive in the team's outing with the Green Bay Packers, but his role is in question after a down performance. The former undrafted free agent was Chicago's leading receiver heading into the week, but a dip in snap share and a considerable loss of opportunity led to a two-catch, six-yard finish. Meanwhile, fellow wideouts Luther Burden III and Rome Odunze, and tight end Colston Loveland all posted at least four catches, six targets, and 57 yards.
No one expected Raymond to sustain his early-season production for the length of the campaign. Still, it's a surprise to see it fade so quickly. Against this week's opponent, the veteran is poised to be viable in deeper formats against a Green Bay defense that can be beaten on all levels. However, expectations must be tempered after his dismal floor was revealed. Raymond comes in as the PPR WR52 for RotoBaller in this week's rankings.
Wan'Dale Robinson, Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans Wide Receiver Wan'Dale Robinson has 16 catches for 123 yards and two touchdowns through four games, but his fantasy production has been much more touchdown-dependent than expected. Coming into the season, Robinson looked like a safe PPR floor as a short-area security blanket for Cam Ward, but he's needed touchdowns in each of the last two weeks to produce solid fantasy lines. He caught three of five targets for only 19 yards against Baltimore, with a three-yard touchdown accounting for most of his value.
That is not an encouraging formula for a receiver whose appeal was supposed to come from steady volume and easy completions underneath. Houston does present a favorable matchup on paper, allowing 207.5 receiving yards per game to wide receivers, the second-most in the NFL. Rookie Carnell Tate (back) dominated Ward's looks this past week, catching 12 to Robinson's five. The former New York Giant can be a desperation FLEX in full-PPR leagues, but fantasy managers shouldn't view him as the safe-floor option many expected entering the season.
Marvin Harrison Jr., Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort said that struggling wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. "is a big part of what we're doing. With respect to all the stuff that is written out there, we're excited to move forward and really not paying any credence to any of that," according to Tyler Drake of Arizona Sports. There has been trade chatter surrounding Harrison early in his third NFL season after he has struggled to get anything going in 2026. The 24-year-old former fourth overall pick only has five catches through four games for 85 yards and one touchdown.
Harrison has not gone over 8.2 fantasy points so far, although he did have a season-high 11.4 target share in the loss to the New York Giants. The Cardinals continue to say that Harrison is a key part of their offense, but what we have seen so far this year does not back up their stance. The former Ohio State star has hit rock bottom in terms of his fantasy value so far this year and will not be a recommended flex option in Week 5 at home against the Detroit Lions. At this point, it seems like a change of scenery might help more than anything.
Will Shipley, Philadelphia Eagles
There is a big opportunity available for Philadelphia Eagles running back Will Shipley in a Week 5 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London. Shipley, who normally operates as the third-string running back for the Eagles, could be thrust into a starting role on Sunday due to injuries to starter Saquon Barkley (hamstring) and backup tailback Tank Bigsby (abdomen). Both Barkley and Bigsby were injured during the 24-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Barkley was injured on the second series of the game after just four offensive snaps, while Bigsby and Shipley each played 29 snaps against the Rams.
However, it was Bigsby leading the way before he exited the game late with the core injury. Bigsby recorded 14 carries for 55 yards (3.9 yards per carry), while Shipley tallied six rushes for 23 yards (3.8 yards per carry). With Barkley ruled out and Bigsby now on injured reserve, Shipley appears to be in a position to lead Philadelphia's backfield in Week 5. However, the Eagles did sign both Dameon Pierce and Carson Steele off of their practice squad and added them to the 53-man roster ahead of Week 5. Pierce is likely to be involved as well. So far in 2026, Shipley has played 91 offensive snaps and 63 snaps on special teams. He has recorded 15 rushes for 51 yards (3.4 yards per carry) and four receptions for 24 yards (6.0 yards per catch).
Shipley has not yet scored a touchdown during the regular season in his career, but he did do so in the playoffs during the 2024 season. Shipley should have an opportunity for increased touches, but he faces a tough matchup against a Jacksonville defense that ranks third in the NFL with 74.3 rushing yards per game allowed. According to Pro Football Reference, the Jaguars rank third in the NFL in fantasy points given up per game to running backs (11.1). Shipley currently ranks as RotoBaller's No. 32 running back for Week 5. After being off of the fantasy radar, Shipley saw a 47% increase in his rostered percentage in Yahoo leagues, but he is still available in 52% of leagues.
MarShawn Lloyd, Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers running back MarShawn Lloyd rushed seven times for 13 yards against Tampa Bay. He was more effective as a receiver, catching all five of his targets for 36 yards. Lloyd finished with 12 touches while playing 55% of the offensive snaps, his largest role of the season. Chris Brooks (ankle) is out for Week 5, which could open more work for Lloyd and Kaleb Johnson. Green Bay also added Pierre Strong Jr. to the active roster, keeping another back in the rotation.
Lloyd has averaged fewer than three yards per carry through four games, so his work in the passing game has become an important part of his fantasy value. His five receptions against Tampa Bay give him some PPR appeal even without a clear lead role. RotoBaller ranks Lloyd RB39 for Week 5, making him a deep-league Flex option against Chicago.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 5 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: MarShawn Lloyd, Marvin Harrison Jr., Wan'Dale Robinson, Will Shipley, and Kalif Raymond. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 5.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare, all in a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 5 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 5 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 5 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 5 for Tyler Allgeier, Will Shipley, Marvin Harrison Jr., Wan'Dale Robinson, Tre' Harris, Courtland Sutton, Rico Dowdle, MarShawn Lloyd, Mike Gesicki, Brenton Strange, Kalif Raymond, and Roman Wilson:
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