Doug's DraftKings NFL DFS Week 5 picks, value plays, DFS sleepers for the main slate (2026). His top DK plays and value picks for daily fantasy football lineups.
Welcome to Week 5, when we have to ask a very important question: what do we do when one game is far more fantasy-friendly than every other? That’s the conundrum we face with Detroit and Arizona, which carries a game total 8.5 points higher than any other game.
The simple answer, of course, is to stack that game. The issue is that it will lead to duplicate lineups, lowering your expected return. The more complicated answer is to eat some of that chalk and find other players to differentiate your lineup. I plan to help with those strategies in this week's article.
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DraftKings Quarterbacks - Week 5 DFS Picks
Top Play: Jared Goff, DET at ARI ($6,600)
As much as I would like to go in a different direction for differentiation, we’re going to highlight both quarterbacks in the Detroit-Arizona game. You can look to the players in the “other options” section for pivots, but it would be irresponsible to not talk about both quarterbacks in this game.
Jared Goff is currently projected as the top rostered quarterback of the week, and for good reason. Everybody has beaten up on the Cardinals. They allow an average of 27.8 real-life points, including 351 yards per game. Every team has scored at least 31 points against them except the Chargers in Week 1, but that has more to do with Los Angeles than Arizona.
This season, Goff has thrown a lot, attempting at least 32 passes in every game. He hasn’t had less than 16.4 DraftKings points in any game, and has thrown for at least two touchdowns in three or four games. Part of the reason Goff has been so aggressive is that the Detroit defense is awful, and he needs to keep throwing to stay in games.
There’s always concern that Jahmyr Gibbs takes over and Detroit won’t need to throw as much, but that has only happened in Week 1 when Gibbs had 29 carries. Ideally, Gibbs will remain a major part of the passing game, and his success will be directly tied to Goff’s. He’s one of the few running backs you can stack with a quarterback in tournaments without hurting you from a correlation standpoint. I personally prefer Goff in tournaments because we can play the other side of the game in our cash lineups and save over $1000 in salary.
VALUE PLAY: Jacoby Brissett, ARI vs DET ($5,500)
Speaking of the other side of the game, Jacoby Brissett is the easy cash game click this week. The Lions' secondary has been atrocious this year, giving up at least 243 yards in every game, including twice surrendering more than 300 passing yards. The team hasn't allowed fewer than 26 real-life points, and every game has been a shootout.
This might not mean as much if Detroit were playing a tougher schedule, but they’ve allowed Carolina, the Jets, and the Saints to score over 30 points. They made Geno Smith look like Dan Marino. Brissett is a far more competent quarterback, and since he took over last season, he’s consistently put up better-than-average fantasy production.
This season, he struggled against Seattle, as anyone would, but looked decent in the other three games. He's thrown for two touchdowns in back-to-back games and over 275 yards twice this year. At just $5500, and with a defense as bad as Detroit, it’s hard to see a scenario where Brissett doesn't return proper value in cash games.
He’s also very easy to stack in tournaments, with Michael Wilson and Trey McBride being his primary targets. I'll get cute with my stacks in some lineups, but I am taking a heavy-stack approach here and getting different elsewhere for my tournament lineups.
Other options - Joe Burrow, Jayden Daniels, Jameis Winston, Brock Purdy
DraftKings Running Backs - Week 5 DFS Picks
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