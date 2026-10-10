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DraftKings NFL DFS Picks - Week 5 Main Slate (Premium)

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Jonathan Taylor - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

Doug's DraftKings NFL DFS Week 5 picks, value plays, DFS sleepers for the main slate (2026). His top DK plays and value picks for daily fantasy football lineups.

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DraftKings Quarterbacks - Week 5 DFS Picks
DraftKings Running Backs - Week 5 DFS Picks

Welcome to Week 5, when we have to ask a very important question: what do we do when one game is far more fantasy-friendly than every other? That’s the conundrum we face with Detroit and Arizona, which carries a game total 8.5 points higher than any other game.

The simple answer, of course, is to stack that game. The issue is that it will lead to duplicate lineups, lowering your expected return. The more complicated answer is to eat some of that chalk and find other players to differentiate your lineup. I plan to help with those strategies in this week's article.

Be sure to jump into our RotoBaller Discord! We have so many different channels devoted to whatever you're playing in fantasy football. We also have plenty of great NFL DFS articles and tools to help you win MORE this season! Good luck with your DraftKings DFS lineups -- let's dominate this Week 4 slate together!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

DraftKings Quarterbacks - Week 5 DFS Picks

Top Play: Jared Goff, DET at ARI ($6,600)

As much as I would like to go in a different direction for differentiation, we’re going to highlight both quarterbacks in the Detroit-Arizona game. You can look to the players in the “other options” section for pivots, but it would be irresponsible to not talk about both quarterbacks in this game.

Jared Goff is currently projected as the top rostered quarterback of the week, and for good reason. Everybody has beaten up on the Cardinals. They allow an average of 27.8 real-life points, including 351 yards per game. Every team has scored at least 31 points against them except the Chargers in Week 1, but that has more to do with Los Angeles than Arizona.

This season, Goff has thrown a lot, attempting at least 32 passes in every game. He hasn’t had less than 16.4 DraftKings points in any game, and has thrown for at least two touchdowns in three or four games. Part of the reason Goff has been so aggressive is that the Detroit defense is awful, and he needs to keep throwing to stay in games. 

There’s always concern that Jahmyr Gibbs takes over and Detroit won’t need to throw as much, but that has only happened in Week 1 when Gibbs had 29 carries. Ideally, Gibbs will remain a major part of the passing game, and his success will be directly tied to Goff’s. He’s one of the few running backs you can stack with a quarterback in tournaments without hurting you from a correlation standpoint. I personally prefer Goff in tournaments because we can play the other side of the game in our cash lineups and save over $1000 in salary.

VALUE PLAY: Jacoby Brissett, ARI vs DET ($5,500)

Speaking of the other side of the game, Jacoby Brissett is the easy cash game click this week. The Lions' secondary has been atrocious this year, giving up at least 243 yards in every game, including twice surrendering more than 300 passing yards. The team hasn't allowed fewer than 26 real-life points, and every game has been a shootout. 

This might not mean as much if Detroit were playing a tougher schedule, but they’ve allowed Carolina, the Jets, and the Saints to score over 30 points. They made Geno Smith look like Dan Marino. Brissett is a far more competent quarterback, and since he took over last season, he’s consistently put up better-than-average fantasy production. 

This season, he struggled against Seattle, as anyone would, but looked decent in the other three games. He's thrown for two touchdowns in back-to-back games and over 275 yards twice this year. At just $5500, and with a defense as bad as Detroit, it’s hard to see a scenario where Brissett doesn't return proper value in cash games. 

He’s also very easy to stack in tournaments, with Michael Wilson and Trey McBride being his primary targets. I'll get cute with my stacks in some lineups, but I am taking a heavy-stack approach here and getting different elsewhere for my tournament lineups.

Other options - Joe Burrow, Jayden Daniels, Jameis Winston, Brock Purdy

 

DraftKings Running Backs - Week 5 DFS Picks


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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Matas Buzelis

Exits Friday's Preseason Contest Early
Isaiah Stewart

Sidelined at Least Two Weeks
Max Christie

Logs Solid Outing in Preseason Loss Friday
Steven Adams

Plays 14 Minutes in Return on Friday
Fred VanVleet

Turns in Impressive Preseason Debut
Lamar Jackson

Could Miss Week 6 As Well
Justin Jefferson

"Plans to Play" in Week 5
Corey Seager

has Bone Spur Removed From his Elbow
Tarik Skubal

Dodgers to Start Tarik Skubal in Game 1 of NLCS Against Brewers
Jordan Mason

Expected to Return in Week 7
Terry McLaurin

Officially Questionable for Week 5
Zay Flowers

Officially Questionable for Week 5
Ladd McConkey

Questionable for Week 5
William Eklund

to Be Out for "Extended" Period of Time
Alex Turcotte

Day-to-Day With Undisclosed Injury
Mats Zuccarello

Considered Week-to-Week
Matt Roy

Remains Out Friday
Brad Marchand

Officially Out for Six Weeks
John Tavares

Won't Be Available Saturday
Josh Morrissey

to Miss Friday's Game, Considered Day-to-Day
Carnell Tate

is Listed as Questionable for Week 5
Zach Charbonnet

Won't Play in Week 5
Rico Dowdle

Questionable for Week 5 Against Colts
D'Andre Swift

Cleared for Week 5 Against Packers
Caleb Williams

Questionable After Limited Practice Friday
Rhamondre Stevenson

Questionable, Expects to Play
DJ Moore

Still Not Practicing Friday
Alvin Kamara

Questionable Due to Back Injury
Chris Olave

Ready to Go For Week 5
Justin Jefferson

Questionable for Week 5
Ashton Jeanty

Questionable After Missing Friday's Practice
Dallas Goedert

Back for Week 5 Against Jaguars
DeVonta Smith

Officially Ruled Out for Week 5
Saquon Barkley

Ruled Out for Week 5
Malik Nabers

Will Be "Ready to Play" Sunday
Austin Reaves

Dishes Eight Assists in Preseason Debut
Tyrese Maxey

Scores 14 Points in Preseason Debut
J.T. Compher

Red Wings Move J.T. Compher to Injured Reserve
LeBron James

Runs Offense in Sixers Preseason Debut
Ryan Lindgren

to Miss 4-6 Weeks
Yves Missi

Nears Double-Double Against Heat
Victor Olofsson

Deemed Week-to-Week
Giannis Antetokounmpo

Pours in 18 Points Against Pelicans
Anthony Davis

Leads Wizards in Preseason Debut
William Eklund

Suffers Lower-Body Injury Against Flyers
Dylan Harper

Sharp in Preseason Opener Against Hawks
Mavrik Bourque

Sustains Upper-Body Injury Thursday
Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Exits With Injury Thursday
Bo Horvat

Suffers Injury Late in Thursday's Win
Luka Dončić

Luka Doncic Set to Suit Up Thursday
Collin Sexton

Unavailable on Thursday
Walker Kessler

Sidelined on Thursday
Austin Reaves

Available for Thursday's Preseason Matchup With Sacramento
Nick Foligno

to Sit Out Two Games
Brad Marchand

Set to Miss a "Few Weeks"
Linus Ullmark

Cleared to Play Thursday
Jake Sanderson

Remains Out Thursday
Mikhail Sergachev

Available Thursday
Seth Jarvis

Sheds Non-Contact Jersey
Macklin Celebrini

a Game-Time Call Thursday
MLB

MLB Proposes Shortening Regular Season, Tweaking Playoffs
Paul Goldschmidt

Wants to Keep Playing in 2027
Dillon Brooks

Torches Bulls for 24 Points
Aday Mara

Stays Perfect in 22-Point Outing Against Bucks
Damian Lillard

Scores 15 Points in Preseason Return
Cameron Boozer

Drops 16 Points Against Magic
Ty Jerome

Scores 17 Points in Preseason Loss to Magic
Mason Miller

Back From the Paternity List for Game 4
Jon Rahm

Leaving LIV Golf
Keith Mitchell

Looks Set for Another Strong Finish in Japan
Adrian Morejon

Dealing With "Stickiness in his Shoulder"
Kurt Kitayama

Bringing Strong Form to Baycurrent Classic
Brian Harman

Looking to Find Success in Japan
Keegan Bradley

Looking to Find His Game in Japan
Justin Thomas

Making Spot Start at Baycurrent Classic For a Fourth Time
Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Strikes Out 10 in Game 3 Win on Tuesday
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. Battling Knee Soreness, Serving as DH in Game 3
Ben Rice

Delivers Two Homers in Losing Effort
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Worth a Look at Baycurrent Classic
Jackson Suber

Plays in Japan for the First Time
Maverick McNealy

Attempts to Erase Utah from His Memory
Michael Kim

Seeks a Better Result in Japan
Ryan Gerard

Needs his Putter to Work Better at Baycurrent Classic
Rickie Fowler

Set to Take on Japan After Time Off
Garrett Crochet

Expected to Have a Normal Offseason
Roman Anthony

Likely to Avoid Surgery
Josh Naylor

Undergoes Right-Wrist Surgery
Cal Raleigh

Undergoes Left-Shoulder Surgery
Gavin Williams

Strikes Out 11 in Game 2 Loss
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