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Week 5 Tight End Rankings for Fantasy Football: Weekend Updates

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Brenton Strange - Fantasy Football Rankings, Waiver Wire, TE Streamers, NFL DFS

RotoBaller's updated Week 5 tight end (TE) rankings for fantasy football in 2026. Read the weekend updates for our fantasy football TE rankings and win more.

In This Article hide
Week 5 Tight End Rankings for Fantasy Football
Week 5 Tight End Outlooks for Fantasy Football
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 5 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Welcome RotoBallers! The rest of the Week 5 slate kicks off in just 24 hours, so it's almost time for managers to put the finishing touches on their starting lineup. The tight end position is often one of the hardest to fill, and this week, one of the consistent options, Travis Kelce, is on bye, making decisions even tougher. Fortunately, our updated TE PPR rankings for Week 5 will help with those tough decisions.

Our tight end fantasy football rankings for Week 5 are put together by Nick Mariano. In addition to his rankings, below you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football injury news for this week. There are always key injuries to keep track of, so be sure to check back until kickoff.

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 5 Tight End Rankings for Fantasy Football

Be sure to bookmark our weekly PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, Standard rankings.

TE
Tier		 TE
Rank		 Player
Name		 Pos. Overall
Rank
1 1 Trey McBride TE 10
1 2 Brock Bowers TE 22
2 3 Sam LaPorta TE 37
3 4 George Kittle TE 44
3 5 Dalton Kincaid TE 49
3 6 Tyler Warren TE 51
3 7 Isaiah Likely TE 53
4 8 Tucker Kraft TE 69
4 9 Juwan Johnson TE 70
5 10 Harold Fannin Jr. TE 73
6 11 Colston Loveland TE 77
6 12 T.J. Hockenson TE 84
6 13 Brenton Strange TE 85
6 14 Hunter Henry TE 87
7 15 Tyler Higbee TE 89
7 16 Mark Andrews TE 93
7 17 Dallas Goedert TE 99
7 18 Dalton Schultz TE 101
8 19 Mike Gesicki TE 102
8 20 Jake Ferguson TE 105
8 21 Pat Freiermuth TE 109
9 22 Michael Mayer TE 112
9 23 Kenyon Sadiq TE 115
9 24 Cade Otton TE 117
10 25 AJ Barner TE 118
10 26 Oronde Gadsden II TE 128
10 27 Chig Okonkwo TE 133
10 28 Kyle Pitts Sr. TE 140
11 29 Evan Engram TE 149
12 30 Darnell Washington TE 150
13 31 Greg Dulcich TE 154
13 32 Zach Ertz TE 157
13 33 Gunnar Helm TE 163
13 34 Dawson Knox TE 165
13 35 Colby Parkinson TE 166
13 36 Cole Kmet TE 168
13 37 Noah Fant TE 172
14 38 Theo Johnson TE 180
14 39 Jeremy Ruckert TE 188
14 40 Eli Raridon TE 194
14 41 Matthew Hibner TE 195
14 42 Austin Hooper TE 199
14 43 Elijah Higgins TE 200
14 44 Brock Wright TE 202
14 45 Foster Moreau TE 204
14 46 Blake Whiteheart TE 206
14 47 Jonnu Smith TE 209
14 48 Nate Adkins TE 215
15 49 Adam Trautman TE 217
15 50 Johnny Mundt TE 218
15 51 Daniel Bellinger TE 220
15 52 Tanner Hudson TE 229
15 53 Davis Allen TE 231
15 54 Erick All Jr. TE 233
15 55 Luke Farrell TE 234
15 56 Brevyn Spann-Ford TE 237
15 57 Will Kacmarek TE 238
15 58 Sam Roush TE 239
15 59 Jackson Hawes TE 240
16 60 Elijah Arroyo TE 242
16 61 Jelani Woods TE 243
16 62 Charlie Woerner TE 244
16 63 Nate Boerkircher TE 245
16 64 Gavin Bartholomew TE 248
16 65 John Bates TE 251
16 66 Oscar Delp TE 254
16 67 Tanner Koziol TE 256
16 68 Cade Stover TE 259
16 69 Mo Alie-Cox TE 261
16 70 Luke Schoonmaker TE 265
17 71 Ian Thomas TE 270
17 72 Drew Ogletree TE 275
17 73 Reggie Gilliam RB/TE 277
17 74 Tyler Conklin TE 279
17 75 Payne Durham TE 289
17 76 Max Klare TE 291
17 77 Colson Yankoff TE 293
17 78 Nick Vannett TE 294
17 79 Teagan Quitoriano TE 302

 

 

Week 5 Tight End Outlooks for Fantasy Football

George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle's playmaking in Week 4 served as another reason for fantasy managers to no longer worry about the Achilles injury that he suffered in last season's playoffs. Late in the fourth quarter, Kittle caught a pass underneath and then carved his way through Broncos defenders for a 56-yard touchdown, putting the game out of reach.

It was his fourth touchdown in the last three weeks and gave him his third consecutive top-10 finish at his position in fantasy football. Kittle and the 49ers have a divisional matchup against the Seattle Seahawks on tap for Week 5. Seattle's defense is among the best in the league, but in Week 2 the Cardinals found a way to get Trey McBride eight catches and a touchdown.

San Francisco will need to keep Kittle involved to compete with the Seahawks on Sunday. Despite the challenging matchup, Kittle is a must-start.

 

Colston Loveland, Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland will square off with his division-rival Green Bay Packers on the road in Week 5. Loveland finally got off the schnide last weekend, leading the team with nine targets and compiling a 6/57 line in their win over the Jets. It wasn't world-beating, but it was clear the second-year pro was a point of emphasis. Incidentally, Loveland's usage spiked as wide receiver Kalif Raymond's declined.

If that holds steady, it's a step in the right direction. Unfortunately, it's too early to call for a full-fledged bounceback, but what we saw was at least encouraging. While Green Bay hasn't been an ideal matchup for fantasy tight ends, they're a susceptible unit and rank bottom-ten in points per game (26.3).

Additionally, quarterback Caleb Williams (hamstring) has a chance to be back in the fold this week, which would boost the floor and ceiling for the entire offense. As for Loveland, he lands as this week's PPR TE11 in RotoBaller's ranks.

 

Sam LaPorta, Detroit Lions

Four weeks into the 2026 season, Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta has recorded 22 catches for 228 yards and two touchdowns on 32 targets. The 25-year-old had his best game of the young season in Week 4, hauling in eight receptions for 84 yards and a touchdown on 13 targets against the Carolina Panthers. In Week 5, LaPorta and the Lions will take on an Arizona Cardinals defense that has allowed 11 receiving touchdowns through four games and ranks dead last in the NFL in yards per pass attempt allowed (9.1).

Detroit has also operated in extremely pass-heavy game scripts due to its struggling defense, with quarterback Jared Goff averaging over 40 pass attempts per game. As long as both the Cardinals and Lions defenses continue their recent performances, LaPorta could be poised for a big game on Sunday. He profiles as a high-end TE1 option in Week 5 against Arizona.

 

Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth found the end zone for the second time this season in Week 4 and will look to remain involved in the red zone against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5. The Steelers have been featuring Freiermuth and fellow tight end Darnell Washington over the past two weeks, and both should have pass-catching roles on Sunday with wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) sidelined.

That said, the Colts have been more vulnerable to receiver and running back production, surrendering just two touchdowns to opposing tight ends through four weeks. If Freiermuth were clearly the preferred receiving tight end in this offense, he would be firmly on the fantasy radar. However, given the heavy rain forecast for Pittsburgh and the fact that he is splitting duties, fantasy managers should look for another option this week.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 5?

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Week 5 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Tucker Kraft, Mark Andrews, Dallas Goedert, Mike Gesicki. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 5.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 5 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 5 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 5 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 5 for Tucker Kraft, Mark Andrews, Dallas Goedert, Mike Gesicki:

Tucker Kraft
vs
Juwan Johnson
Tucker Kraft
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Tucker Kraft
vs
Colston Loveland
Tucker Kraft
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Tucker Kraft
vs
Isaiah Likely
Tucker Kraft
vs
Brenton Strange
Tucker Kraft
vs
Tyler Warren
Tucker Kraft
vs
Hunter Henry
Tucker Kraft
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Tucker Kraft
vs
Tyler Higbee
Tucker Kraft
vs
Mark Andrews
Tucker Kraft
vs
George Kittle
Tucker Kraft
vs
Dallas Goedert
Tucker Kraft
vs
Sam Laporta
Tucker Kraft
vs
Dalton Schultz
Tucker Kraft
vs
Mike Gesicki
Tucker Kraft
vs
Jake Ferguson
Tucker Kraft
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Tucker Kraft
vs
Michael Mayer
Tucker Kraft
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Tucker Kraft
vs
Brock Bowers
Tucker Kraft
vs
Cade Otton
Tucker Kraft
vs
AJ Barner
Tucker Kraft
vs
Trey McBride
Tucker Kraft
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Tucker Kraft
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Tucker Kraft
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Tucker Kraft
vs
Evan Engram
Tucker Kraft
vs
Darnell Washington
Tucker Kraft
vs
Greg Dulcich
Tucker Kraft
vs
Zach Ertz
Tucker Kraft
vs
Gunnar Helm
Tucker Kraft
vs
Dawson Knox
Tucker Kraft
vs
Colby Parkinson
Tucker Kraft
vs
Cole Kmet
Tucker Kraft
vs
Noah Fant
Tucker Kraft
vs
Theo Johnson
Tucker Kraft
vs
Jeremy Ruckert
Tucker Kraft
vs
Eli Raridon
Tucker Kraft
vs
Matthew Hibner
Tucker Kraft
vs
Austin Hooper
Tucker Kraft
vs
Elijah Higgins
Tucker Kraft
vs
Brock Wright
Tucker Kraft
vs
Foster Moreau
Tucker Kraft
vs
Blake Whiteheart
Tucker Kraft
vs
Jonnu Smith
Tucker Kraft
vs
Nate Adkins
Tucker Kraft
vs
Adam Trautman
Tucker Kraft
vs
Johnny Mundt
Tucker Kraft
vs
Daniel Bellinger
Mark Andrews
vs
Tyler Higbee
Mark Andrews
vs
Hunter Henry
Mark Andrews
vs
Dallas Goedert
Mark Andrews
vs
Brenton Strange
Mark Andrews
vs
Dalton Schultz
Mark Andrews
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Mark Andrews
vs
Mike Gesicki
Mark Andrews
vs
Jake Ferguson
Mark Andrews
vs
Colston Loveland
Mark Andrews
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Mark Andrews
vs
Michael Mayer
Mark Andrews
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Mark Andrews
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Mark Andrews
vs
Juwan Johnson
Mark Andrews
vs
Tucker Kraft
Mark Andrews
vs
Cade Otton
Mark Andrews
vs
AJ Barner
Mark Andrews
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Mark Andrews
vs
Isaiah Likely
Mark Andrews
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Mark Andrews
vs
Tyler Warren
Mark Andrews
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Mark Andrews
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Mark Andrews
vs
George Kittle
Mark Andrews
vs
Sam Laporta
Mark Andrews
vs
Evan Engram
Mark Andrews
vs
Darnell Washington
Mark Andrews
vs
Greg Dulcich
Mark Andrews
vs
Zach Ertz
Mark Andrews
vs
Gunnar Helm
Mark Andrews
vs
Brock Bowers
Mark Andrews
vs
Dawson Knox
Mark Andrews
vs
Colby Parkinson
Mark Andrews
vs
Cole Kmet
Mark Andrews
vs
Noah Fant
Mark Andrews
vs
Trey McBride
Mark Andrews
vs
Theo Johnson
Mark Andrews
vs
Jeremy Ruckert
Mark Andrews
vs
Eli Raridon
Mark Andrews
vs
Matthew Hibner
Mark Andrews
vs
Austin Hooper
Mark Andrews
vs
Elijah Higgins
Mark Andrews
vs
Brock Wright
Mark Andrews
vs
Foster Moreau
Mark Andrews
vs
Blake Whiteheart
Mark Andrews
vs
Jonnu Smith
Mark Andrews
vs
Nate Adkins
Mark Andrews
vs
Adam Trautman
Mark Andrews
vs
Johnny Mundt
Mark Andrews
vs
Daniel Bellinger
Dallas Goedert
vs
Dalton Schultz
Dallas Goedert
vs
Mike Gesicki
Dallas Goedert
vs
Mark Andrews
Dallas Goedert
vs
Jake Ferguson
Dallas Goedert
vs
Tyler Higbee
Dallas Goedert
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Dallas Goedert
vs
Hunter Henry
Dallas Goedert
vs
Michael Mayer
Dallas Goedert
vs
Brenton Strange
Dallas Goedert
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Dallas Goedert
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Dallas Goedert
vs
Cade Otton
Dallas Goedert
vs
AJ Barner
Dallas Goedert
vs
Colston Loveland
Dallas Goedert
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Dallas Goedert
vs
Juwan Johnson
Dallas Goedert
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Dallas Goedert
vs
Tucker Kraft
Dallas Goedert
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Dallas Goedert
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Dallas Goedert
vs
Isaiah Likely
Dallas Goedert
vs
Tyler Warren
Dallas Goedert
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Dallas Goedert
vs
Evan Engram
Dallas Goedert
vs
Darnell Washington
Dallas Goedert
vs
George Kittle
Dallas Goedert
vs
Greg Dulcich
Dallas Goedert
vs
Zach Ertz
Dallas Goedert
vs
Sam Laporta
Dallas Goedert
vs
Gunnar Helm
Dallas Goedert
vs
Dawson Knox
Dallas Goedert
vs
Colby Parkinson
Dallas Goedert
vs
Cole Kmet
Dallas Goedert
vs
Noah Fant
Dallas Goedert
vs
Brock Bowers
Dallas Goedert
vs
Trey McBride
Dallas Goedert
vs
Theo Johnson
Dallas Goedert
vs
Jeremy Ruckert
Dallas Goedert
vs
Eli Raridon
Dallas Goedert
vs
Matthew Hibner
Dallas Goedert
vs
Austin Hooper
Dallas Goedert
vs
Elijah Higgins
Dallas Goedert
vs
Brock Wright
Dallas Goedert
vs
Foster Moreau
Dallas Goedert
vs
Blake Whiteheart
Dallas Goedert
vs
Jonnu Smith
Dallas Goedert
vs
Nate Adkins
Dallas Goedert
vs
Adam Trautman
Dallas Goedert
vs
Johnny Mundt
Dallas Goedert
vs
Daniel Bellinger
Mike Gesicki
vs
Dalton Schultz
Mike Gesicki
vs
Dallas Goedert
Mike Gesicki
vs
Jake Ferguson
Mike Gesicki
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Mike Gesicki
vs
Mark Andrews
Mike Gesicki
vs
Michael Mayer
Mike Gesicki
vs
Tyler Higbee
Mike Gesicki
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Mike Gesicki
vs
Hunter Henry
Mike Gesicki
vs
Cade Otton
Mike Gesicki
vs
AJ Barner
Mike Gesicki
vs
Brenton Strange
Mike Gesicki
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Mike Gesicki
vs
Colston Loveland
Mike Gesicki
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Mike Gesicki
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Mike Gesicki
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Mike Gesicki
vs
Juwan Johnson
Mike Gesicki
vs
Tucker Kraft
Mike Gesicki
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Mike Gesicki
vs
Evan Engram
Mike Gesicki
vs
Darnell Washington
Mike Gesicki
vs
Isaiah Likely
Mike Gesicki
vs
Tyler Warren
Mike Gesicki
vs
Greg Dulcich
Mike Gesicki
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Mike Gesicki
vs
Zach Ertz
Mike Gesicki
vs
George Kittle
Mike Gesicki
vs
Gunnar Helm
Mike Gesicki
vs
Dawson Knox
Mike Gesicki
vs
Colby Parkinson
Mike Gesicki
vs
Sam Laporta
Mike Gesicki
vs
Cole Kmet
Mike Gesicki
vs
Noah Fant
Mike Gesicki
vs
Theo Johnson
Mike Gesicki
vs
Trey McBride
Mike Gesicki
vs
Brock Bowers
Mike Gesicki
vs
Jeremy Ruckert
Mike Gesicki
vs
Eli Raridon
Mike Gesicki
vs
Matthew Hibner
Mike Gesicki
vs
Austin Hooper
Mike Gesicki
vs
Elijah Higgins
Mike Gesicki
vs
Brock Wright
Mike Gesicki
vs
Foster Moreau
Mike Gesicki
vs
Blake Whiteheart
Mike Gesicki
vs
Jonnu Smith
Mike Gesicki
vs
Nate Adkins
Mike Gesicki
vs
Adam Trautman
Mike Gesicki
vs
Johnny Mundt
Mike Gesicki
vs
Daniel Bellinger

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