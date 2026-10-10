RotoBaller's updated Week 5 running back (RB) rankings for fantasy football in 2026. Read the weekend updates for our fantasy football RB rankings and win more.
Hello RotoBallers! The full Week 5 slate kicks off in just 24 hours, and many managers may be in a tough spot at RB. On Friday, managers learned that Saquon Barkley (hamstring) will not suit up, and other potential FLEX options like Kyle Monangai (toe) won't either. While some managers may be shorthanded, these updated RB PPR rankings for Week 5 can help you find a potential plug-and-play option off the waiver wire or assist in making a tough lineup call.
Our running back fantasy football rankings for Week 5 are put together by Nick Mariano. In addition to his rankings, below you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football injury news for this week. There are always key injuries to keep track of, so be sure to check back until kickoff.
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Week 5 Running Back Rankings for Fantasy Football
Be sure to bookmark our weekly PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, Standard rankings.
|RB
Tier
|RB
Rank
|Player
Name
|Pos.
|Overall
Rank
|1
|1
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|RB
|1
|2
|2
|Bijan Robinson
|RB
|2
|2
|3
|Jonathan Taylor
|RB
|7
|2
|4
|Christian McCaffrey
|RB
|8
|2
|5
|Chase Brown
|RB
|9
|2
|6
|Derrick Henry
|RB
|11
|3
|7
|Kyren Williams
|RB
|12
|3
|8
|James Cook III
|RB
|13
|3
|9
|Jaylen Warren
|RB
|16
|3
|10
|Javonte Williams
|RB
|17
|3
|11
|Ashton Jeanty
|RB
|23
|3
|12
|Aaron Jones Sr.
|RB
|25
|3
|13
|Cam Skattebo
|RB
|28
|3
|14
|D'Andre Swift
|RB
|29
|3
|15
|Jeremiyah Love
|RB
|33
|4
|16
|Bhayshul Tuten
|RB
|34
|4
|17
|Emanuel Wilson
|RB
|38
|4
|18
|Bucky Irving
|RB
|39
|5
|19
|Quinshon Judkins
|RB
|41
|5
|20
|David Montgomery
|RB
|42
|5
|21
|Braelon Allen
|RB
|48
|5
|22
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|RB
|54
|5
|23
|Ollie Gordon II
|RB
|57
|5
|24
|Jacory Croskey-Merritt
|RB
|58
|5
|25
|Alvin Kamara
|RB
|59
|6
|26
|RJ Harvey
|RB
|61
|6
|27
|Tony Pollard
|RB
|62
|6
|28
|J.K. Dobbins
|RB
|64
|6
|29
|Omarion Hampton
|RB
|65
|7
|30
|TreVeyon Henderson
|RB
|66
|7
|31
|Woody Marks
|RB
|75
|7
|32
|Tyler Allgeier
|RB
|76
|7
|33
|Will Shipley
|RB
|81
|8
|34
|Rico Dowdle
|RB
|88
|8
|35
|Keaton Mitchell
|RB
|97
|8
|36
|Kenneth Gainwell
|RB
|100
|8
|37
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|RB
|103
|8
|38
|Blake Corum
|RB
|108
|8
|39
|MarShawn Lloyd
|RB
|113
|8
|40
|Samaje Perine
|RB
|116
|9
|41
|Kaleb Johnson
|RB
|123
|9
|42
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|RB
|125
|9
|43
|Kendre Miller
|RB
|126
|9
|44
|Najee Harris
|RB
|130
|9
|45
|George Holani
|RB
|131
|9
|46
|Rachaad White
|RB
|135
|9
|47
|Kimani Vidal
|RB
|138
|10
|48
|Dameon Pierce
|RB
|139
|10
|49
|Tyjae Spears
|RB
|144
|10
|50
|Austin Ekeler
|RB
|148
|10
|51
|Mike Washington Jr.
|RB
|151
|10
|52
|Kaelon Black
|RB
|153
|10
|53
|Jaylen Wright
|RB
|156
|10
|54
|Justice Hill
|RB
|158
|10
|55
|Raheim Sanders
|RB
|164
|11
|56
|Roschon Johnson
|RB
|169
|11
|57
|Ty Johnson
|RB
|177
|11
|58
|Sean Tucker
|RB
|184
|11
|59
|Isaiah Davis
|RB
|185
|11
|60
|Tyler Goodson
|RB
|186
|11
|61
|Sione Vaki
|RB
|191
|11
|62
|Tyler Badie
|RB
|208
|11
|63
|CJ Donaldson
|RB
|211
|12
|64
|Seth McGowan
|RB
|212
|12
|65
|Carson Steele
|RB
|214
|12
|66
|Demond Claiborne
|RB
|223
|12
|67
|DeeJay Dallas
|RB
|228
|13
|68
|Tyrone Tracy Jr.
|RB
|230
|13
|69
|Travis Homer
|RB
|241
|13
|70
|LeQuint Allen Jr.
|RB
|246
|13
|71
|Jaleel McLaughlin
|RB
|250
|13
|72
|Nicholas Singleton
|RB
|252
|13
|73
|Hunter Luepke
|RB
|258
|13
|74
|Ameer Abdullah
|RB
|260
|14
|75
|Ray Davis
|RB
|262
|14
|76
|Bam Knight
|RB
|263
|15
|77
|Alec Ingold
|RB
|268
|15
|78
|Corey Kiner
|RB
|271
|15
|79
|Patrick Ricard
|RB
|272
|15
|80
|Dylan Laube
|RB
|276
|15
|81
|Reggie Gilliam
|RB/TE
|277
|15
|82
|Tahj Brooks
|RB
|280
|15
|83
|Dare Ogunbowale
|RB
|285
|15
|84
|Jordan James
|RB
|292
|15
|85
|Rasheen Ali
|RB
|295
|16
|86
|Robert Henry Jr.
|RB
|296
|16
|87
|Jacob Saylors
|RB
|298
|16
|88
|Salvon Ahmed
|RB
|301
|17
|89
|Pierre Strong Jr.
|RB
|303
Week 5 Running Back Outlooks for Fantasy Football
Tyler Allgeier, Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals running back Tyler Allgeier experienced his most productive game of the new season in last week's loss to the New York Giants. In Week 4, Allgeier handled eight carries for 42 rushing yards, the most he has had in both categories since Week 1, and scored his first touchdown of the season. In Week 5, Allgeier could see an increased role if Arizona decides not to push Jeremiyah Love (ankle) too hard after the rookie dealt with discomfort in the same ankle where he suffered a high sprain during the preseason.
It would be a great spot for Allgeier to see increased usage, as the Lions have one of the worst defenses in the league. Over four weeks, they are giving up 96.3 rushing yards and one touchdown per game to opposing running backs. Allgeier projects as an RB3 for Week 5, making him a justifiable start in a deep enough league or for a team plugging holes created by a bye week.
David Montgomery, Houston Texans
Houston Texans running back David Montgomery still has a high ceiling, but he has struggled to get going since his massive Week 1 debut for his new team. He started the year with a three-touchdown game against the Bills in Week 1, but since then, he has only averaged 5.2 fantasy points per game with 27 carries for just 65 yards (2.7 yards per carry). He hasn't found much space to work and hasn't gotten into the end zone in his last three games.
He has been outscored in each of those three weeks by his teammate Woody Marks, who continues to split the backfield work with him in a timeshare that is about 50/50. Neither has had a big week since Montgomery's Week 1 as the offensive line struggles, so even this week's favorable matchup against the Titans isn't enough to make Montgomery a confident RB2.
He's only RotoBaller's No. 20 RB this week, since there is so much uncertainty in Houston's struggling offense. He's still startable due to his touchdown-dependent upside, but his recent lack of production keeps him from being a locked-in option every week.
Emanuel Wilson, Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks running back Emanuel Wilson has RB2 upside in a Week 5 clash with the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers are No. 23 against opposing running backs in fantasy, allowing 21.73 points per game. Wilson has looked solid in the two games in which he received heavy volume.
Additionally, he was a true workhorse in Week 4, racking up 21 carries and four targets. His two touchdowns led to a 27-point fantasy outing. With Jadarian Price (chest) on IR and Zach Charbonnet (knee) still at least a week away from returning to the lineup, Wilson's role should remain unchanged.
The 49ers are allowing big receiving totals to opposing running backs (51.8 yards per game on 7.8 receptions), which bodes well for PPR fantasy managers. Seattle will also almost certainly try to control this game on the ground, suggesting that Wilson will push for 20-plus carries once again; not to mention, Wilson should receive a goal line carry or two. Start Wilson with confidence this weekend.
Jaylen Warren, Pittsburgh Steelers
Despite scoring zero touchdowns so far this season, Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren has been incredibly productive over the past two weeks and should remain heavily involved in Week 5 against the Indianapolis Colts. Though Rico Dowdle (toe) is listed as questionable and could return to the lineup this week, Warren should continue to operate in a featured role given his recent success.
Through the first four weeks of the campaign, Warren ranks ninth in the NFL in rushing yards and seventh among running backs in targets. With Indianapolis allowing the ninth-most fantasy points and fourth-most receiving yards to opposing backs, there is little reason to think Warren can't continue his hot streak.
Because heavy rain is possible in Pittsburgh on Sunday, Warren could see an even heavier workload if the conditions prevent quarterback Aaron Rodgers from pushing the ball downfield. Fantasy managers should view the 27-year-old as a must-start RB1 in this matchup.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 5 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Tyler Allgeier, Emanuel Wilson, Ollie Gordon II, David Montgomery. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 5.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 5 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 5 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 5 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 5 for Tyler Allgeier, Emanuel Wilson, Ollie Gordon II, David Montgomery:
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