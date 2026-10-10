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Week 5 Running Back Rankings for Fantasy Football: Weekend Updates

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Jaylen Warren - Fantasy Football Rankings, Waiver Wire Pickups, Draft Sleepers

RotoBaller's updated Week 5 running back (RB) rankings for fantasy football in 2026. Read the weekend updates for our fantasy football RB rankings and win more.

In This Article hide
Week 5 Running Back Rankings for Fantasy Football
Week 5 Running Back Outlooks for Fantasy Football
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 5 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Hello RotoBallers! The full Week 5 slate kicks off in just 24 hours, and many managers may be in a tough spot at RB. On Friday, managers learned that Saquon Barkley (hamstring) will not suit up, and other potential FLEX options like Kyle Monangai (toe) won't either. While some managers may be shorthanded, these updated RB PPR rankings for Week 5 can help you find a potential plug-and-play option off the waiver wire or assist in making a tough lineup call.

Our running back fantasy football rankings for Week 5 are put together by Nick Mariano. In addition to his rankings, below you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football injury news for this week. There are always key injuries to keep track of, so be sure to check back until kickoff.

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 5 Running Back Rankings for Fantasy Football

Be sure to bookmark our weekly PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, Standard rankings.

RB
Tier		 RB
Rank		 Player
Name		 Pos. Overall
Rank
1 1 Jahmyr Gibbs RB 1
2 2 Bijan Robinson RB 2
2 3 Jonathan Taylor RB 7
2 4 Christian McCaffrey RB 8
2 5 Chase Brown RB 9
2 6 Derrick Henry RB 11
3 7 Kyren Williams RB 12
3 8 James Cook III RB 13
3 9 Jaylen Warren RB 16
3 10 Javonte Williams RB 17
3 11 Ashton Jeanty RB 23
3 12 Aaron Jones Sr. RB 25
3 13 Cam Skattebo RB 28
3 14 D'Andre Swift RB 29
3 15 Jeremiyah Love RB 33
4 16 Bhayshul Tuten RB 34
4 17 Emanuel Wilson RB 38
4 18 Bucky Irving RB 39
5 19 Quinshon Judkins RB 41
5 20 David Montgomery RB 42
5 21 Braelon Allen RB 48
5 22 Rhamondre Stevenson RB 54
5 23 Ollie Gordon II RB 57
5 24 Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB 58
5 25 Alvin Kamara RB 59
6 26 RJ Harvey RB 61
6 27 Tony Pollard RB 62
6 28 J.K. Dobbins RB 64
6 29 Omarion Hampton RB 65
7 30 TreVeyon Henderson RB 66
7 31 Woody Marks RB 75
7 32 Tyler Allgeier RB 76
7 33 Will Shipley RB 81
8 34 Rico Dowdle RB 88
8 35 Keaton Mitchell RB 97
8 36 Kenneth Gainwell RB 100
8 37 Brian Robinson Jr. RB 103
8 38 Blake Corum RB 108
8 39 MarShawn Lloyd RB 113
8 40 Samaje Perine RB 116
9 41 Kaleb Johnson RB 123
9 42 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB 125
9 43 Kendre Miller RB 126
9 44 Najee Harris RB 130
9 45 George Holani RB 131
9 46 Rachaad White RB 135
9 47 Kimani Vidal RB 138
10 48 Dameon Pierce RB 139
10 49 Tyjae Spears RB 144
10 50 Austin Ekeler RB 148
10 51 Mike Washington Jr. RB 151
10 52 Kaelon Black RB 153
10 53 Jaylen Wright RB 156
10 54 Justice Hill RB 158
10 55 Raheim Sanders RB 164
11 56 Roschon Johnson RB 169
11 57 Ty Johnson RB 177
11 58 Sean Tucker RB 184
11 59 Isaiah Davis RB 185
11 60 Tyler Goodson RB 186
11 61 Sione Vaki RB 191
11 62 Tyler Badie RB 208
11 63 CJ Donaldson RB 211
12 64 Seth McGowan RB 212
12 65 Carson Steele RB 214
12 66 Demond Claiborne RB 223
12 67 DeeJay Dallas RB 228
13 68 Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB 230
13 69 Travis Homer RB 241
13 70 LeQuint Allen Jr. RB 246
13 71 Jaleel McLaughlin RB 250
13 72 Nicholas Singleton RB 252
13 73 Hunter Luepke RB 258
13 74 Ameer Abdullah RB 260
14 75 Ray Davis RB 262
14 76 Bam Knight RB 263
15 77 Alec Ingold RB 268
15 78 Corey Kiner RB 271
15 79 Patrick Ricard RB 272
15 80 Dylan Laube RB 276
15 81 Reggie Gilliam RB/TE 277
15 82 Tahj Brooks RB 280
15 83 Dare Ogunbowale RB 285
15 84 Jordan James RB 292
15 85 Rasheen Ali RB 295
16 86 Robert Henry Jr. RB 296
16 87 Jacob Saylors RB 298
16 88 Salvon Ahmed RB 301
17 89 Pierre Strong Jr. RB 303

 

Week 5 Running Back Outlooks for Fantasy Football

Tyler Allgeier, Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals running back Tyler Allgeier experienced his most productive game of the new season in last week's loss to the New York Giants. In Week 4, Allgeier handled eight carries for 42 rushing yards, the most he has had in both categories since Week 1, and scored his first touchdown of the season. In Week 5, Allgeier could see an increased role if Arizona decides not to push Jeremiyah Love (ankle) too hard after the rookie dealt with discomfort in the same ankle where he suffered a high sprain during the preseason.

It would be a great spot for Allgeier to see increased usage, as the Lions have one of the worst defenses in the league. Over four weeks, they are giving up 96.3 rushing yards and one touchdown per game to opposing running backs. Allgeier projects as an RB3 for Week 5, making him a justifiable start in a deep enough league or for a team plugging holes created by a bye week.

 

David Montgomery, Houston Texans

Houston Texans running back David Montgomery still has a high ceiling, but he has struggled to get going since his massive Week 1 debut for his new team. He started the year with a three-touchdown game against the Bills in Week 1, but since then, he has only averaged 5.2 fantasy points per game with 27 carries for just 65 yards (2.7 yards per carry). He hasn't found much space to work and hasn't gotten into the end zone in his last three games.

He has been outscored in each of those three weeks by his teammate Woody Marks, who continues to split the backfield work with him in a timeshare that is about 50/50. Neither has had a big week since Montgomery's Week 1 as the offensive line struggles, so even this week's favorable matchup against the Titans isn't enough to make Montgomery a confident RB2.

He's only RotoBaller's No. 20 RB this week, since there is so much uncertainty in Houston's struggling offense. He's still startable due to his touchdown-dependent upside, but his recent lack of production keeps him from being a locked-in option every week.

 

Emanuel Wilson, Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks running back Emanuel Wilson has RB2 upside in a Week 5 clash with the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers are No. 23 against opposing running backs in fantasy, allowing 21.73 points per game. Wilson has looked solid in the two games in which he received heavy volume.

Additionally, he was a true workhorse in Week 4, racking up 21 carries and four targets. His two touchdowns led to a 27-point fantasy outing. With Jadarian Price (chest) on IR and Zach Charbonnet (knee) still at least a week away from returning to the lineup, Wilson's role should remain unchanged.

The 49ers are allowing big receiving totals to opposing running backs (51.8 yards per game on 7.8 receptions), which bodes well for PPR fantasy managers. Seattle will also almost certainly try to control this game on the ground, suggesting that Wilson will push for 20-plus carries once again; not to mention, Wilson should receive a goal line carry or two. Start Wilson with confidence this weekend.

 

Jaylen Warren, Pittsburgh Steelers

Despite scoring zero touchdowns so far this season, Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren has been incredibly productive over the past two weeks and should remain heavily involved in Week 5 against the Indianapolis Colts. Though Rico Dowdle (toe) is listed as questionable and could return to the lineup this week, Warren should continue to operate in a featured role given his recent success.

Through the first four weeks of the campaign, Warren ranks ninth in the NFL in rushing yards and seventh among running backs in targets. With Indianapolis allowing the ninth-most fantasy points and fourth-most receiving yards to opposing backs, there is little reason to think Warren can't continue his hot streak.

Because heavy rain is possible in Pittsburgh on Sunday, Warren could see an even heavier workload if the conditions prevent quarterback Aaron Rodgers from pushing the ball downfield. Fantasy managers should view the 27-year-old as a must-start RB1 in this matchup.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 5?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
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Week 5 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Tyler Allgeier, Emanuel Wilson, Ollie Gordon II, David Montgomery. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 5.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 5 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 5 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 5 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 5 for Tyler Allgeier, Emanuel Wilson, Ollie Gordon II, David Montgomery:

Tyler Allgeier
vs
Woody Marks
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Colston Loveland
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Keon Coleman
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Khalil Shakir
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jordan Addison
Tyler Allgeier
vs
KC Concepcion
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Devaughn Vele
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Will Shipley
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Juwan Johnson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Tucker Kraft
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Malik Washington
Tyler Allgeier
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Brenton Strange
Tyler Allgeier
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Omarion Hampton
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Hunter Henry
Tyler Allgeier
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Rico Dowdle
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Denzel Boston
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Tyler Higbee
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Tony Pollard
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Tyler Allgeier
vs
RJ Harvey
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Rome Odunze
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Tyler Allgeier
vs
DJ Moore
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Alvin Kamara
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Mark Andrews
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Tre Harris
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Courtland Sutton
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Romeo Doubs
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Tre Tucker
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Carnell Tate
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Makai Lemon
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Isaiah Likely
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Dallas Goedert
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Josh Downs
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Tyler Warren
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Dalton Schultz
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jameson Williams
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Mike Gesicki
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Bijan Robinson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Chase Brown
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Derrick Henry
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Kyren Williams
Tyler Allgeier
vs
James Cook III
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jaylen Warren
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Javonte Williams
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Cam Skattebo
Tyler Allgeier
vs
D'Andre Swift
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Bucky Irving
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Braelon Allen
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Blake Corum
Tyler Allgeier
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Sam Laporta
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Bucky Irving
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Matthew Golden
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Mike Evans
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Christian Watson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Emanuel Wilson
vs
David Montgomery
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Emanuel Wilson
vs
DK Metcalf
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Parker Washington
Emanuel Wilson
vs
George Kittle
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Garrett Wilson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Luther Burden III
Emanuel Wilson
vs
George Pickens
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Emanuel Wilson
vs
D'Andre Swift
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Tee Higgins
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Cam Skattebo
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Braelon Allen
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Malik Nabers
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Davante Adams
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jameson Williams
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Tyler Warren
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Drake London
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Josh Downs
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Isaiah Likely
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Brock Bowers
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Zay Flowers
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Carnell Tate
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Justin Jefferson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Romeo Doubs
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Chris Olave
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Michael Wilson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Javonte Williams
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Alvin Kamara
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jaylen Warren
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Nico Collins
Emanuel Wilson
vs
RJ Harvey
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Tony Pollard
Emanuel Wilson
vs
James Cook III
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Denzel Boston
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Kyren Williams
Emanuel Wilson
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Derrick Henry
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Bijan Robinson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Chase Brown
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Omarion Hampton
Emanuel Wilson
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Woody Marks
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Will Shipley
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Rico Dowdle
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Blake Corum
Emanuel Wilson
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Samaje Perine
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Kendre Miller
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Najee Harris
Emanuel Wilson
vs
George Holani
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Rachaad White
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Romeo Doubs
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Carnell Tate
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Alvin Kamara
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Isaiah Likely
Ollie Gordon II
vs
RJ Harvey
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Josh Downs
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Tony Pollard
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Tyler Warren
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Denzel Boston
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Jameson Williams
Ollie Gordon II
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Omarion Hampton
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Braelon Allen
Ollie Gordon II
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Tee Higgins
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Malik Washington
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Luther Burden III
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Tucker Kraft
Ollie Gordon II
vs
George Kittle
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Juwan Johnson
Ollie Gordon II
vs
DK Metcalf
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Devaughn Vele
Ollie Gordon II
vs
David Montgomery
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Jordan Addison
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Mike Evans
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Bucky Irving
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Woody Marks
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Sam Laporta
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Colston Loveland
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Matthew Golden
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Keon Coleman
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Christian Watson
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Khalil Shakir
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Ollie Gordon II
vs
KC Concepcion
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Will Shipley
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Parker Washington
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Garrett Wilson
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Ollie Gordon II
vs
George Pickens
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Bijan Robinson
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Chase Brown
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Derrick Henry
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Kyren Williams
Ollie Gordon II
vs
James Cook III
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Jaylen Warren
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Javonte Williams
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Cam Skattebo
Ollie Gordon II
vs
D'Andre Swift
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Rico Dowdle
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Blake Corum
Ollie Gordon II
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Samaje Perine
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Kaleb Johnson
David Montgomery
vs
Quinshon Judkins
David Montgomery
vs
DK Metcalf
David Montgomery
vs
Mike Evans
David Montgomery
vs
George Kittle
David Montgomery
vs
Bucky Irving
David Montgomery
vs
Luther Burden III
David Montgomery
vs
Emanuel Wilson
David Montgomery
vs
Jaylen Waddle
David Montgomery
vs
Sam Laporta
David Montgomery
vs
Tee Higgins
David Montgomery
vs
Matthew Golden
David Montgomery
vs
Braelon Allen
David Montgomery
vs
Christian Watson
David Montgomery
vs
Dalton Kincaid
David Montgomery
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
David Montgomery
vs
Jameson Williams
David Montgomery
vs
Jeremiyah Love
David Montgomery
vs
Tyler Warren
David Montgomery
vs
Parker Washington
David Montgomery
vs
Josh Downs
David Montgomery
vs
Garrett Wilson
David Montgomery
vs
Isaiah Likely
David Montgomery
vs
George Pickens
David Montgomery
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
David Montgomery
vs
D'Andre Swift
David Montgomery
vs
Carnell Tate
David Montgomery
vs
Cam Skattebo
David Montgomery
vs
Romeo Doubs
David Montgomery
vs
Malik Nabers
David Montgomery
vs
Ollie Gordon II
David Montgomery
vs
Davante Adams
David Montgomery
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
David Montgomery
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
David Montgomery
vs
Alvin Kamara
David Montgomery
vs
Drake London
David Montgomery
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
David Montgomery
vs
Ashton Jeanty
David Montgomery
vs
RJ Harvey
David Montgomery
vs
Brock Bowers
David Montgomery
vs
Tony Pollard
David Montgomery
vs
Zay Flowers
David Montgomery
vs
Denzel Boston
David Montgomery
vs
Justin Jefferson
David Montgomery
vs
J.K. Dobbins
David Montgomery
vs
Chris Olave
David Montgomery
vs
Omarion Hampton
David Montgomery
vs
Michael Wilson
David Montgomery
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
David Montgomery
vs
Javonte Williams
David Montgomery
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
David Montgomery
vs
Jaylen Warren
David Montgomery
vs
Malik Washington
David Montgomery
vs
Nico Collins
David Montgomery
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
David Montgomery
vs
Bijan Robinson
David Montgomery
vs
Jonathan Taylor
David Montgomery
vs
Christian McCaffrey
David Montgomery
vs
Chase Brown
David Montgomery
vs
Derrick Henry
David Montgomery
vs
Kyren Williams
David Montgomery
vs
James Cook III
David Montgomery
vs
Woody Marks
David Montgomery
vs
Will Shipley
David Montgomery
vs
Rico Dowdle
David Montgomery
vs
Keaton Mitchell
David Montgomery
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
David Montgomery
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
David Montgomery
vs
Blake Corum
David Montgomery
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
David Montgomery
vs
Samaje Perine
David Montgomery
vs
Kaleb Johnson
David Montgomery
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
David Montgomery
vs
Kendre Miller
David Montgomery
vs
Najee Harris
David Montgomery
vs
George Holani

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More Fantasy Football Analysis

Bold Predictions for Week 5 Fantasy Football
Landmines to Avoid, Fade for Week 5 Lineups?
Juicy Running Back Matchups to Target
Adam Koffler's Week 5 Start/Sits


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Corey Seager

has Bone Spur Removed From his Elbow
Tarik Skubal

Dodgers to Start Tarik Skubal in Game 1 of NLCS Against Brewers
Jordan Mason

Expected to Return in Week 7
Terry McLaurin

Officially Questionable for Week 5
Zay Flowers

Officially Questionable for Week 5
Ladd McConkey

Questionable for Week 5
William Eklund

to Be Out for "Extended" Period of Time
Alex Turcotte

Day-to-Day With Undisclosed Injury
Mats Zuccarello

Considered Week-to-Week
Matt Roy

Remains Out Friday
Brad Marchand

Officially Out for Six Weeks
John Tavares

Won't Be Available Saturday
Josh Morrissey

to Miss Friday's Game, Considered Day-to-Day
Carnell Tate

is Listed as Questionable for Week 5
Zach Charbonnet

Won't Play in Week 5
Rico Dowdle

Questionable for Week 5 Against Colts
D'Andre Swift

Cleared for Week 5 Against Packers
Caleb Williams

Questionable After Limited Practice Friday
Rhamondre Stevenson

Questionable, Expects to Play
DJ Moore

Still Not Practicing Friday
Alvin Kamara

Questionable Due to Back Injury
Chris Olave

Ready to Go For Week 5
Justin Jefferson

Questionable for Week 5
Ashton Jeanty

Questionable After Missing Friday's Practice
Dallas Goedert

Back for Week 5 Against Jaguars
DeVonta Smith

Officially Ruled Out for Week 5
Saquon Barkley

Ruled Out for Week 5
Malik Nabers

Will Be "Ready to Play" Sunday
Austin Reaves

Dishes Eight Assists in Preseason Debut
Tyrese Maxey

Scores 14 Points in Preseason Debut
J.T. Compher

Red Wings Move J.T. Compher to Injured Reserve
LeBron James

Runs Offense in Sixers Preseason Debut
Ryan Lindgren

to Miss 4-6 Weeks
Yves Missi

Nears Double-Double Against Heat
Victor Olofsson

Deemed Week-to-Week
Giannis Antetokounmpo

Pours in 18 Points Against Pelicans
Anthony Davis

Leads Wizards in Preseason Debut
William Eklund

Suffers Lower-Body Injury Against Flyers
Dylan Harper

Sharp in Preseason Opener Against Hawks
Mavrik Bourque

Sustains Upper-Body Injury Thursday
Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Exits With Injury Thursday
Bo Horvat

Suffers Injury Late in Thursday's Win
Luka Dončić

Luka Doncic Set to Suit Up Thursday
Collin Sexton

Unavailable on Thursday
Walker Kessler

Sidelined on Thursday
Nick Foligno

to Sit Out Two Games
MLB

MLB Proposes Shortening Regular Season, Tweaking Playoffs
Paul Goldschmidt

Wants to Keep Playing in 2027
Mason Miller

Back From the Paternity List for Game 4
Jon Rahm

Leaving LIV Golf
Keith Mitchell

Looks Set for Another Strong Finish in Japan
Adrian Morejon

Dealing With "Stickiness in his Shoulder"
Kurt Kitayama

Bringing Strong Form to Baycurrent Classic
Brian Harman

Looking to Find Success in Japan
Keegan Bradley

Looking to Find His Game in Japan
Justin Thomas

Making Spot Start at Baycurrent Classic For a Fourth Time
Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Strikes Out 10 in Game 3 Win on Tuesday
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. Battling Knee Soreness, Serving as DH in Game 3
Ben Rice

Delivers Two Homers in Losing Effort
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Worth a Look at Baycurrent Classic
Jackson Suber

Plays in Japan for the First Time
Maverick McNealy

Attempts to Erase Utah from His Memory
Michael Kim

Seeks a Better Result in Japan
Ryan Gerard

Needs his Putter to Work Better at Baycurrent Classic
Rickie Fowler

Set to Take on Japan After Time Off
Garrett Crochet

Expected to Have a Normal Offseason
Roman Anthony

Likely to Avoid Surgery
Josh Naylor

Undergoes Right-Wrist Surgery
Cal Raleigh

Undergoes Left-Shoulder Surgery
Gavin Williams

Strikes Out 11 in Game 2 Loss
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