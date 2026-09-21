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Week 3 Waiver Wire Pickups - Emanuel Wilson, Tyjae Spears, Emmett Johnson

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Tyjae Spears - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

Fantasy football waiver wire pickups analysis for Emmanuel Wilson, Tyjae Spears, Emmett Johnson in Week 3 (2026). Read their waiver wire outlooks for fantasy football.

In This Article hide
Emanuel Wilson Week 3 Waiver Wire Pickups
Tyjae Spears Week 3 Waiver Wire Pickups
Emmett Johnson Week 3 Waiver Wire Pickups
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Unfortunately, fantasy managers who need help at the running back position at any point in the season are typically out of luck. Every starting running back gets drafted in the draft at the beginning of the season, and often, a large number of backups do as well.

It's very rare for an NFL team to have three running backs be relevant in fantasy football in one season. Even having two total typically doesn't happen. Early in the year, though, there can be some depth chart shake-ups, or at least the rumblings of one coming in the future.

Additionally, injuries to a team's starting RB or RB2 can create opportunities for someone further down the depth chart to get a chance to shine. With these facts in mind, let's dive into three potential running back waiver wire pickups for Week 3 of the 2026 season!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

 

Emanuel Wilson Week 3 Waiver Wire Pickups

Rostered in 3% of leagues

Seattle Seahawks running back Emanuel Wilson handled 21 carries for 92 yards and was targeted once in his team's dominant win over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2. Game script was the major driver behind his workload -- the Seahawks had an early lead and ground down the clock as much as possible with it.

The starting RB for Seattle is clearly rookie Jadarian Price (shoulder). But he injured his shoulder in that game. Should he miss time, it seems likely Wilson would be the next man up and would get a similarly large workload regardless of the game's score.

We've seen Wilson play well before, as a member of the Green Bay Packers. He was oftentimes productive even when asked to carry a huge load due to the injury absences of the starters ahead of him. This makes him worth adding and stashing in all leagues as a potential starter if Price can't play in Week 3.

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Tyjae Spears Week 3 Waiver Wire Pickups

Rostered in 40% of leagues

Tennessee Titans running back Tyjae Spears still doesn't have the starting running back role in his offense. Speaking of his offense, the Titans have one of the worst combinations of rushing and passing attacks in the league, and lost their second game in a row to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 2.

Spears' usage was improved, as he logged nine touches compared to just seven in Week 1. He scored 9.0 PPR fantasy points. Titans lead back Tony Pollard logged 15 touches, and he's still the clear starter, but Spears' usage as a pass-catcher gives him more upside.

The best play of the day for the entire offense was Spears' improbable pickup of a first down on third down and 22. Still, Pollard is clearly the more used rusher. Neither of them have a ton of upside right now. A Pollard injury would make Spears a must-add in all leagues, but for now, he's a bench stash in deep leagues only.

He'd need a lot of volume and heavy receiving usage to be a must-start. His snap percentage actually declined from 50 percent to just 36 percent from Week 1 to Week 2.

Add in 12-Team PPR Leagues

 

Emmett Johnson Week 3 Waiver Wire Pickups

Rostered in 35% of leagues

Kansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker III is on an absolute tear right now. He's looking like the steal of the draft thanks to his heavy usage as both a passer and a rusher. His backup, Emmett Johnson, understandably hasn't gotten much work.

But Johnson looks more talented than any RB the Chiefs have drafted in a long time. He can't compare to Walker, of course, but Walker's been an injury-prone player in past seasons, meaning the upside case for Johnson is very intriguing.

A couple of impressive jukes have driven speculation into how much upside he could have if he were the starter. Kansas City's offense has started off the season hot, and he's worth adding in deeper leagues now or as a handcuff to Walker.

Add in 12+ Team Leagues

 

Who Should I Pickup Tool

Trying to decide who to pickup off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:

Who Should I Pickup for Week 3?

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Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Emanuel Wilson, Tyjae Spears, Emmett Johnson We are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Emanuel Wilson, Tyjae Spears, Emmett Johnson. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Emanuel Wilson, Tyjae Spears, Emmett Johnson:

Emanuel Wilson
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Denzel Boston
Emanuel Wilson
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Devaughn Vele
Emanuel Wilson
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Dalton Schultz
Emanuel Wilson
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Romeo Doubs
Emanuel Wilson
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Jonah Coleman
Emanuel Wilson
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Tank Bigsby
Emanuel Wilson
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Kaelon Black
Emanuel Wilson
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Emmett Johnson
Emanuel Wilson
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Tyler Allgeier
Emanuel Wilson
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Tre Tucker
Emanuel Wilson
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Khalil Shakir
Emanuel Wilson
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Tyjae Spears
Emanuel Wilson
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Xavier Worthy
Emanuel Wilson
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Keenan Allen
Emanuel Wilson
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Dontayvion Wicks
Emanuel Wilson
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Rashod Bateman
Emanuel Wilson
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Mike Washington Jr.
Emanuel Wilson
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Brenton Strange
Emanuel Wilson
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Adonai Mitchell
Emanuel Wilson
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Keon Coleman
Emanuel Wilson
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Oronde Gadsden
Emanuel Wilson
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Braelon Allen
Emanuel Wilson
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Darren Waller
Emanuel Wilson
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Keaton Mitchell
Emanuel Wilson
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Brian Robinson
Emanuel Wilson
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Alvin Kamara
Emanuel Wilson
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Tyler Badie
Emanuel Wilson
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Kyle Juszczyk
Emanuel Wilson
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Devin Singletary
Emanuel Wilson
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Sione Vaki
Emanuel Wilson
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Seth McGowan
Emanuel Wilson
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Kaleb Johnson
Emanuel Wilson
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Demond Claiborne
Tyjae Spears
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Khalil Shakir
Tyjae Spears
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Xavier Worthy
Tyjae Spears
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Tre Tucker
Tyjae Spears
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Keenan Allen
Tyjae Spears
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Tyler Allgeier
Tyjae Spears
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Dontayvion Wicks
Tyjae Spears
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Emmett Johnson
Tyjae Spears
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Rashod Bateman
Tyjae Spears
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Kaelon Black
Tyjae Spears
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Mike Washington Jr.
Tyjae Spears
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Tank Bigsby
Tyjae Spears
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Brenton Strange
Tyjae Spears
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Romeo Doubs
Tyjae Spears
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Adonai Mitchell
Tyjae Spears
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Devaughn Vele
Tyjae Spears
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Keon Coleman
Tyjae Spears
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Emanuel Wilson
Tyjae Spears
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Oronde Gadsden
Tyjae Spears
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Denzel Boston
Tyjae Spears
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Braelon Allen
Tyjae Spears
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Dalton Schultz
Tyjae Spears
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Darren Waller
Tyjae Spears
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Jonah Coleman
Tyjae Spears
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Keaton Mitchell
Tyjae Spears
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Brian Robinson
Tyjae Spears
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Alvin Kamara
Tyjae Spears
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Tyler Badie
Tyjae Spears
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Kyle Juszczyk
Tyjae Spears
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Devin Singletary
Tyjae Spears
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Sione Vaki
Tyjae Spears
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Seth McGowan
Tyjae Spears
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Kaleb Johnson
Tyjae Spears
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Demond Claiborne
Emmett Johnson
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Kaelon Black
Emmett Johnson
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Tyler Allgeier
Emmett Johnson
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Tank Bigsby
Emmett Johnson
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Tre Tucker
Emmett Johnson
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Romeo Doubs
Emmett Johnson
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Khalil Shakir
Emmett Johnson
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Devaughn Vele
Emmett Johnson
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Tyjae Spears
Emmett Johnson
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Emanuel Wilson
Emmett Johnson
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Xavier Worthy
Emmett Johnson
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Denzel Boston
Emmett Johnson
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Keenan Allen
Emmett Johnson
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Dalton Schultz
Emmett Johnson
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Dontayvion Wicks
Emmett Johnson
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Jonah Coleman
Emmett Johnson
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Rashod Bateman
Emmett Johnson
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Mike Washington Jr.
Emmett Johnson
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Brenton Strange
Emmett Johnson
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Adonai Mitchell
Emmett Johnson
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Keon Coleman
Emmett Johnson
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Oronde Gadsden
Emmett Johnson
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Braelon Allen
Emmett Johnson
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Darren Waller
Emmett Johnson
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Keaton Mitchell
Emmett Johnson
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Brian Robinson
Emmett Johnson
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Alvin Kamara
Emmett Johnson
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Tyler Badie
Emmett Johnson
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Kyle Juszczyk
Emmett Johnson
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Devin Singletary
Emmett Johnson
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Sione Vaki
Emmett Johnson
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Seth McGowan
Emmett Johnson
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Kaleb Johnson
Emmett Johnson
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Demond Claiborne

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Caleb Williams

Bears Don't Think Caleb Williams Will Practice This Week
Brock Bowers

to Practice This Week
Zay Flowers

has "Good Shot" to Play in Week 3
Marcus Mariota

Expected to Start in Week 3
Justin Verlander

Scheduled to Make One More Start on Saturday
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Noah Bennee Still Carries Stash Appeal
Sam Darnold

on Track to Practice on Wednesday
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Terry Bussey Out for the Season
Jadarian Price

Dealing With Shoulder Injury That Isn't Serious
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Mark Bowman's Role Makes Him Worth Rostering
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Jaleel Skinner Keeps Strengthening His Fantasy Case
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Clears Concussion Protocol, Will Return in Week 3
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Kari Ashley Has Become a Priority Tight End Add
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Justin Bowick's Breakout Looks Built to Last
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Chris Durr Jr. Is Too Involved to Leave on Waivers
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Keenan Jackson's Breakout Demands Waiver Attention
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Aiden Flora Looks Like a Long-Term Waiver Find
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Kewan Lacy a Game-Time Decision Against Florida
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Nolan James Jr. Takes Control of Notre Dame Backfield
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CJ Baxter Climbs the Waiver Priority List
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Keyjuan Brown's Role Is Getting Harder to Ignore
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Jamal Rule Is a Must-Add Where Available
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Terrance Carter Jr. a Game-Time Decision Against Sam Houston
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Noah Fifita Worth a Waiver Claim After Five-Score Night
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Michael Hawkins Jr. Is a Must-Add After Five-Touchdown Day
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Keelon Russell Emerging as Priority Waiver Pickup
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AK Dear, Noah Rogers Available Against South Carolina
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DeSean Bishop Expected to Play Against Texas
J.K. Dobbins

Optimism That J.K. Dobbins Will Play in Week 3
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Avoids Major Injury, Could Play in Week 3
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Won't Return During Regular Season
Saquon Barkley

Likely Avoided a Serious Injury
Joel Farabee

Set For Larger Role in Calgary
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Working as Top-Line Center at Camp
Ivan Demidov

Impressing in Preseason
Houston Rockets

Montrezl Harrell Works Out for Rockets' G-League Affiliate
Matvei Michkov

Looking "Lighter and Stronger" at Camp
Jaylen Waddle

Bounces Back with Breakout Game
Mike Conley

Settles Into Veteran Mentor Role
Brock Purdy

Puts on a Show in Week 2
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Hornets Waive Bez Mbeng
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Not Ruling Out Returning for 22nd NHL Campaign
Graham Ike

Lands Two-Way Deal with Warriors
Gabriel Landeskog

Expecting to Take "Another Step"
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Eyes Bounce-Back Season with Kings
Alexandre Pantoja

Suffers Unanimous-Decision Loss
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Joshua Van Beats Alexandre Pantoja In A Rematch
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Gets Finished In The First Round
Arman Tsarukyan

Finishes Mauricio Ruffy In The First Round
Dooho Choi

Suffers First-Round TKO Loss
Patricio Pitbull

Scores First-Round TKO Win
Jonathan Taylor

Maintains Elite Fantasy RB1 Status In Week 2 Loss
Travis Kelce

Turns Back The Clock In Week 2 Victory
Kenneth Walker

With 178 Total Yards In Week 2 Win
Patrick Mahomes

Explodes For 382 Yards In Overtime Win
George Kittle

Fantasy Performance Carried by Enormous Second Half
Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Delivers Three Touchdowns in Enormous Win
DeVonta Smith

Looks Like True WR1 in Philly in Week 2 Win
CeeDee Lamb

Reaffirms His WR1 Status In Dominant Fashion
Dak Prescott

Dumps Four Passing TDs On Commanders In Week 2 Win
Joey Logano

Walks Away from Bristol with his Third Win of the Season
Kyle Larson

Gains the Championship Lead After Runner-Up Finish at Bristol
Joan Beringer

Steps Into Bigger Backup Role
Carson Hocevar

Places Third After Dramatic Day at Bristol
Ty Gibbs

Scores Top-Five Finish at Bristol After Strong Performance
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Finishes 33rd at Bristol After A Late Wreck and Confrontation
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Andres Munoz Headed for Imaging on Right Knee
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Vit Krejci in the Mix for Portland's Backup Wing Spot
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Dwight Powell Expected to Join Mavericks Camp
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Taken to Hospital After Being Hit in the Face by Foul Ball
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Could be Headed to Atlanta
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Exits Early on Sunday with Lower-Back Tightness
Buddy Hield

Surfaces in Hawks-Hornets Trade Talks
Dylan Cease

to Miss Next Start Due to Shoulder Injury
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Leaves Early With Knee Injury on Saturday
Chase Burns

Reds Place Chase Burns on Injured List With Groin Strain
Cleveland Cavaliers

Cavaliers Promote Jose Calderon to Assistant General Manager
Jalen Brunson

Cleared to Open Camp Without Restrictions
Chase Ross

Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers

Meechie Johnson Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Lakers
Golden State Warriors

Obi Agbim Signs Training Camp Deal with Warriors
CFB

LSU TE Trey'Dez Green On Crutches After Leaving Game vs. Mississippi
Shohei Ohtani

has "Good Chance" to Play Next Week
Xavier Edwards

Leaves Early on Saturday With Thumb Discomfort
Aaron Judge

Hopes to be Back for Postseason, No Timetable Given
Shohei Ohtani

Takes Simulated At-Bats
Denny Hamlin

is One of the Top Anchor Picks for Bristol DFS Lineups
Christopher Bell

Is One of the Top Favorites to Win at Bristol
Chase Briscoe

is A Top DFS Option for All Formats at Bristol
Joey Logano

May be A Top Contrarian Option for Bristol DFS Lineups
William Byron

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Chase Elliott

Carries Plenty of Upside for Bristol DFS Lineups
Brad Keselowski

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Bubba Wallace May Compete for A Top-10 Finish at Bristol
Austin Cindric

Is Austin Cindric Worth Rostering for DFS at Bristol?
Kyle Larson

Could Absolutely Dominate the Bristol Night Race
Ryan Blaney

Starts Deep in the Field at Bristol
Ty Gibbs

is an Elite DFS Option at Bristol
Tyler Reddick

Has a Shaky History at Bristol
Carson Hocevar

Can Carson Hocevar Contend at Bristol?
Aroldis Chapman

Won't Pitch This Weekend
San Antonio Spurs

Jayden Nunn Signs Training Camp Deal with Spurs
Golden State Warriors

Elias Ralph Joins Warriors on Training Camp Contract
Nick Boyd

Signs Training Camp Deal with Warriors
Jake Stephens

Bucks Sign Jake Stephens
Los Angeles Lakers

Anton Watson Returns to Lakers on Exhibit 10 Deal
Logan Webb

Lands on Injured List with Finger Injury
Pete Fairbanks

to Undergo Surgery
Jazz Chisholm Jr.

to Return During Homestand
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Cavaliers Promote Brandon Weems to General Manager
Aroldis Chapman

"Not Worried At All" About Lat Strain
Joshua Báez

Joshua Baez Lands on Injured List With Oblique Strain
Jac Caglianone

Out With Hand Injury
Aaron Judge

Going on the Injured List With Calf Strain
Alexandre Pantoja

Returns At UFC 331
Joshua Van

Set For His Second Title Defense
Mauricio Ruffy

Set For UFC 331 Co-Main Event
Arman Tsarukyan

A Favorite At UFC 311
Dansby Swanson

Activated And Starting on Friday
Dooho Choi

Looks To Extend His Win Streak
Patricio Pitbull

Looks For His Second UFC Win
Mats Zuccarello

Dealing With Minor Shoulder Injury
Kevin Fiala

Unavailable for At Least Three Weeks
Seth Jones

Looking "Great" in Camp
Jake Sanderson

Cleared for Training Camp
Stefan Noesen

Back on Ice After Knee Injury
Nick Bjugstad

to Miss 4-6 Months After Pectoral Muscle Surgery
William Karlsson

Hits the Ice at Camp After Wrist Surgery
Dominic James

Nursing Broken Hand, Out for Start of Season
Yanni Gourde

Out Until December Due to Hip Surgery
Tyler Seguin

Questionable for Start of Season
Kaiden Guhle

Ruled Out for 4-5 Weeks
Jason Zucker

Unavailable for Start of Season
Alexander Nikishin

Sits Out Start of Training Camp
Adam Fantilli

Absent From Camp While Awaiting New Deal
Mathew Barzal

Could Miss Season Opener
Billy Horschel

Fighting to Keep His Tour Card
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a Solid Value Play at Biltmore Championship
Eric Cole

a Volatile Option at Biltmore Championship
Ben James

a Strong Play at the Biltmore Championship
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