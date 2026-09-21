Fantasy football waiver wire pickups analysis for Denzel Boston, Germie Bernard, Antonio Williams in Week 3 (2026). Read their waiver wire outlooks for fantasy football.
There aren't many better feelings in fantasy football than picking up a forgotten-about waiver wire receiver and having him turn into the hero that saves your fantasy team and helps you achieve glory. Players like Arizona Cardinals WR Michael Wilson are huge boons to their offenses in seasons like last year, when he dominated for a long stretch.
Whether there will be a player who performs like he did this season is highly questionable. But even filling in flex spots with solid pass-catchers makes the waiver wire worth hunting, since you don't have to give up real assets to get them (such as draft picks).
Similar to last season, there are a handful of young WRs that outperformed expectations or are set to take on bigger roles in their offenses due to injuries. So let's break down three rookie WRs as waiver wire pickups for Week 3 of 2026!Editor's Note: The FFPC Baby Gorilla Tournament is now open, featuring a $100,000 grand prize and a $675,450 total prize pool! This 12-team, Tight End Premium contest uses a 20-round draft format, with the overall winners determined by total points scored during Weeks 15–17. Get $25 to use toward your first entry by signing up through our link. Grab your team now! Sign Up Now!
Denzel Boston Week 3 Waiver Wire Pickups
Rostered in 43% of leagues
This is likely your last chance to pick up Boston in fantasy football. In Week 2, he caught five of his seven targets for 95 yards and a touchdown, this after catching two passes for 59 yards and another score in Week 1. He's quickly becoming a starter in fantasy football leagues.
The Cleveland Browns offense hasn't been very productive, but he's been a surprisingly bright spot. And they just improbably won a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a stunning upset. That win doesn't happen without Boston's contributions.
Rookie Denzel Boston goes 55 yards for the TD!
CLEvsTB on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/nmkRtJNhIv
— NFL (@NFL) September 20, 2026
Boston already looks like the prototypical X receiver he was drafted to be. Defenses may start sliding more attention in his direction in the coming weeks, but his Week 1 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars was especially solid considering the quality of their defense, as long as you ignore that it was during garbage time.
Garbage time points still count for fantasy football, though they're less reliable for most teams than production purely due to elite talent. Still, Boston is a must-add in all fantasy leagues ahead of Week 3. The WR1 of any team that shows good production is a must-add, in fact.
Add in All Leagues
Germie Bernard Week 3 Waiver Wire Pickups
Rostered in 7% of leagues
The upside case for Pittsburgh Steelers rookie WR Germie Bernard is a bit murkier than that of Boston's. Steelers starting WR Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) missed Week 2 with a foot injury. It's unclear when he'll return. Bernard will certainly have a bigger role while he's out.
The first-year pro caught four of his eight targets for 35 receiving yards in Week 2. But the Steelers offense got crushed by the New England Patriots defense. Bernard led his team in receiving yards, which isn't saying much. There's a very real, and low, floor for his fantasy scoring.
Another failed 3rd & 6th here, but I think Germie & Rodgers have a gripe here as I think the refs missed a pretty clear holding call on Bernard here.
Tug of the jersey clearly slows Germie down & leads to an incompletion on a possession down.
Tough.#HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/E7AiLAr1Pc
— Jack Sperry (@jack_sperry) September 21, 2026
There isn't much tape to go over here, but he could have had more production if not for the hold shown above. Pittman's return to full health could mean Bernard goes back to having almost no involvement in this offense, though.
He's worth an add and stash in deeper leagues.
Add in 14-Team Leagues
Antonio Williams Week 3 Waiver Wire Pickups
Rostered in 28% of leagues
Washington Commanders rookie wide receiver Antonio Williams' production fell back down to earth in Week 2. He caught his three targets for just 24 receiving yards in his team's blowout loss to the Dallas Cowboys. But the underlying usage metrics are encouraging.
His offensive snap share jumped from just 37 percent in Week 1 to 49 percent in Week 2. The coaching staff responded to his strong opener by showing more trust in him. That playing time should keep increasing as the season goes on.
Antonio Williams throws to the wrong shoulder, which would be a bigger concern if he were actually a QB pic.twitter.com/DR5Do0r0EP
— Christian D'Andrea (@TrainIsland) September 20, 2026
He also came close to having a passing touchdown, which would have made it even harder to pick him up in fantasy leagues. He's worth adding in 14-Team Leagues for now, as the Commanders seem to have a somewhat stacked WR room, between Williams, Stefon Diggs, and Terry McLaurin. However, his ceiling could be limited with Jayden Daniels on the shelf.
If McLaurin or Diggs get injured and miss time, Williams will become a must-add in all formats and league sizes.
Add in 14-Team Leagues
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Trying to decide who to pickup off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:
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Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Denzel Boston, Germie Bernard, Antonio Williams. We are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.
2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Denzel Boston, Germie Bernard, Antonio Williams. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.
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Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
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