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Week 3 Waiver Wire Pickups - Denzel Boston, Germie Bernard, Antonio Williams

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Denzel Boston - Fantasy Football Rankings, Waiver Wire Stashes

Fantasy football waiver wire pickups analysis for Denzel Boston, Germie Bernard, Antonio Williams in Week 3 (2026). Read their waiver wire outlooks for fantasy football.

In This Article hide
Denzel Boston Week 3 Waiver Wire Pickups
Germie Bernard Week 3 Waiver Wire Pickups
Antonio Williams Week 3 Waiver Wire Pickups
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
More Fantasy Football Analysis

There aren't many better feelings in fantasy football than picking up a forgotten-about waiver wire receiver and having him turn into the hero that saves your fantasy team and helps you achieve glory. Players like Arizona Cardinals WR Michael Wilson are huge boons to their offenses in seasons like last year, when he dominated for a long stretch.

Whether there will be a player who performs like he did this season is highly questionable. But even filling in flex spots with solid pass-catchers makes the waiver wire worth hunting, since you don't have to give up real assets to get them (such as draft picks).

Similar to last season, there are a handful of young WRs that outperformed expectations or are set to take on bigger roles in their offenses due to injuries. So let's break down three rookie WRs as waiver wire pickups for Week 3 of 2026!

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Denzel Boston Week 3 Waiver Wire Pickups

Rostered in 43% of leagues

This is likely your last chance to pick up Boston in fantasy football. In Week 2, he caught five of his seven targets for 95 yards and a touchdown, this after catching two passes for 59 yards and another score in Week 1. He's quickly becoming a starter in fantasy football leagues.

The Cleveland Browns offense hasn't been very productive, but he's been a surprisingly bright spot. And they just improbably won a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a stunning upset. That win doesn't happen without Boston's contributions.

Boston already looks like the prototypical X receiver he was drafted to be. Defenses may start sliding more attention in his direction in the coming weeks, but his Week 1 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars was especially solid considering the quality of their defense, as long as you ignore that it was during garbage time.

Garbage time points still count for fantasy football, though they're less reliable for most teams than production purely due to elite talent. Still, Boston is a must-add in all fantasy leagues ahead of Week 3. The WR1 of any team that shows good production is a must-add, in fact.

Add in All Leagues

 

Germie Bernard Week 3 Waiver Wire Pickups

Rostered in 7% of leagues

The upside case for Pittsburgh Steelers rookie WR Germie Bernard is a bit murkier than that of Boston's. Steelers starting WR Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) missed Week 2 with a foot injury. It's unclear when he'll return. Bernard will certainly have a bigger role while he's out.

The first-year pro caught four of his eight targets for 35 receiving yards in Week 2. But the Steelers offense got crushed by the New England Patriots defense. Bernard led his team in receiving yards, which isn't saying much. There's a very real, and low, floor for his fantasy scoring.

There isn't much tape to go over here, but he could have had more production if not for the hold shown above. Pittman's return to full health could mean Bernard goes back to having almost no involvement in this offense, though.

He's worth an add and stash in deeper leagues.

Add in 14-Team Leagues

 

Antonio Williams Week 3 Waiver Wire Pickups

Rostered in 28% of leagues

Washington Commanders rookie wide receiver Antonio Williams' production fell back down to earth in Week 2. He caught his three targets for just 24 receiving yards in his team's blowout loss to the Dallas Cowboys. But the underlying usage metrics are encouraging.

His offensive snap share jumped from just 37 percent in Week 1 to 49 percent in Week 2. The coaching staff responded to his strong opener by showing more trust in him. That playing time should keep increasing as the season goes on.

He also came close to having a passing touchdown, which would have made it even harder to pick him up in fantasy leagues. He's worth adding in 14-Team Leagues for now, as the Commanders seem to have a somewhat stacked WR room, between Williams, Stefon Diggs, and Terry McLaurin. However, his ceiling could be limited with Jayden Daniels on the shelf.

If McLaurin or Diggs get injured and miss time, Williams will become a must-add in all formats and league sizes.

Add in 14-Team Leagues

 

Who Should I Pickup Tool

Trying to decide who to pickup off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:

Who Should I Pickup for Week 3?

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Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Denzel Boston, Germie Bernard, Antonio Williams. We are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Denzel Boston, Germie Bernard, Antonio Williams. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Denzel Boston, Germie Bernard, Antonio Williams:

Denzel Boston
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Dalton Schultz
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Jonah Coleman
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Kaelon Black
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Tre Tucker
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Rashod Bateman
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Mike Washington Jr.
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Brenton Strange
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Adonai Mitchell
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Keon Coleman
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Oronde Gadsden
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Braelon Allen
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Darren Waller
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Kayshon Boutte
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Malik Washington
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Rashid Shaheed
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Kalif Raymond
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Xavier Hutchinson
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Mack Hollins
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Chris Bell
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Pat Bryant
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Ryan Flournoy
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Malachi Fields
Germie Bernard
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Tyler Badie
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Kyle Juszczyk
Germie Bernard
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Joshua Palmer
Germie Bernard
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Jaylin Noel
Germie Bernard
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T.J. Hockenson
Germie Bernard
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Devin Singletary
Germie Bernard
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Pat Freiermuth
Germie Bernard
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Sione Vaki
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Kendrick Bourne
Germie Bernard
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Seth McGowan
Germie Bernard
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Alvin Kamara
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Kaleb Johnson
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Kenyon Sadiq
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Demond Claiborne
Germie Bernard
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Terrance Ferguson
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Chris Brooks
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Malachi Fields
Germie Bernard
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Will Shipley
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Antonio Williams
Germie Bernard
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Cody White
Germie Bernard
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Ryan Flournoy
Germie Bernard
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Emari Demercado
Germie Bernard
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Pat Bryant
Germie Bernard
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Devaughn Vele
Germie Bernard
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Romeo Doubs
Germie Bernard
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Tre Tucker
Germie Bernard
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Khalil Shakir
Germie Bernard
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Xavier Worthy
Germie Bernard
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Keenan Allen
Germie Bernard
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Dontayvion Wicks
Germie Bernard
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Rashod Bateman
Germie Bernard
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Adonai Mitchell
Germie Bernard
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Keon Coleman
Antonio Williams
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Ryan Flournoy
Antonio Williams
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Malachi Fields
Antonio Williams
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Pat Bryant
Antonio Williams
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Terrance Ferguson
Antonio Williams
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Chris Bell
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Kenyon Sadiq
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Michael Mayer
Antonio Williams
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Alvin Kamara
Antonio Williams
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Mack Hollins
Antonio Williams
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Kendrick Bourne
Antonio Williams
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Xavier Hutchinson
Antonio Williams
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Pat Freiermuth
Antonio Williams
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Kalif Raymond
Antonio Williams
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T.J. Hockenson
Antonio Williams
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Rashid Shaheed
Antonio Williams
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Joshua Palmer
Antonio Williams
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Malik Washington
Antonio Williams
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Tyler Badie
Antonio Williams
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Kayshon Boutte
Antonio Williams
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Germie Bernard
Antonio Williams
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Brian Robinson
Antonio Williams
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Kyle Juszczyk
Antonio Williams
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Keaton Mitchell
Antonio Williams
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Devaughn Vele
Antonio Williams
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Romeo Doubs
Antonio Williams
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Tre Tucker
Antonio Williams
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Khalil Shakir
Antonio Williams
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Xavier Worthy
Antonio Williams
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Keenan Allen
Antonio Williams
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Dontayvion Wicks
Antonio Williams
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Rashod Bateman
Antonio Williams
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Adonai Mitchell
Antonio Williams
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Keon Coleman

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Zay Flowers

has "Good Shot" to Play in Week 3
Marcus Mariota

Expected to Start in Week 3
Justin Verlander

Scheduled to Make One More Start on Saturday
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Noah Bennee Still Carries Stash Appeal
Sam Darnold

on Track to Practice on Wednesday
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Mark Bowman's Role Makes Him Worth Rostering
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Jaleel Skinner Keeps Strengthening His Fantasy Case
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Clears Concussion Protocol, Will Return in Week 3
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Kari Ashley Has Become a Priority Tight End Add
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Justin Bowick's Breakout Looks Built to Last
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Chris Durr Jr. Is Too Involved to Leave on Waivers
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Keenan Jackson's Breakout Demands Waiver Attention
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Aiden Flora Looks Like a Long-Term Waiver Find
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Keyjuan Brown's Role Is Getting Harder to Ignore
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DeSean Bishop Expected to Play Against Texas
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Optimism That J.K. Dobbins Will Play in Week 3
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Avoids Major Injury, Could Play in Week 3
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Montrezl Harrell Works Out for Rockets' G-League Affiliate
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Looking "Lighter and Stronger" at Camp
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Bounces Back with Breakout Game
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Settles Into Veteran Mentor Role
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Puts on a Show in Week 2
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Hornets Waive Bez Mbeng
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Not Ruling Out Returning for 22nd NHL Campaign
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Lands Two-Way Deal with Warriors
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Expecting to Take "Another Step"
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Suffers Unanimous-Decision Loss
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Gets Finished In The First Round
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Finishes Mauricio Ruffy In The First Round
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Suffers First-Round TKO Loss
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Scores First-Round TKO Win
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Maintains Elite Fantasy RB1 Status In Week 2 Loss
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Turns Back The Clock In Week 2 Victory
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With 178 Total Yards In Week 2 Win
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Explodes For 382 Yards In Overtime Win
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Fantasy Performance Carried by Enormous Second Half
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Delivers Three Touchdowns in Enormous Win
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Looks Like True WR1 in Philly in Week 2 Win
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Reaffirms His WR1 Status In Dominant Fashion
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Dumps Four Passing TDs On Commanders In Week 2 Win
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X-Rays Come Back Negative on Alec Pierce's Heel
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Walks Away from Bristol with his Third Win of the Season
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Gains the Championship Lead After Runner-Up Finish at Bristol
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Steps Into Bigger Backup Role
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Places Third After Dramatic Day at Bristol
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Scores Top-Five Finish at Bristol After Strong Performance
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Dwight Powell Expected to Join Mavericks Camp
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Exits Early on Sunday with Lower-Back Tightness
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Surfaces in Hawks-Hornets Trade Talks
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Leaves Early With Knee Injury on Saturday
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Reds Place Chase Burns on Injured List With Groin Strain
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Cavaliers Promote Jose Calderon to Assistant General Manager
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Cleared to Open Camp Without Restrictions
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Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Lakers
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Meechie Johnson Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Lakers
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Obi Agbim Signs Training Camp Deal with Warriors
CFB

LSU TE Trey'Dez Green On Crutches After Leaving Game vs. Mississippi
Shohei Ohtani

has "Good Chance" to Play Next Week
Xavier Edwards

Leaves Early on Saturday With Thumb Discomfort
Aaron Judge

Hopes to be Back for Postseason, No Timetable Given
Shohei Ohtani

Takes Simulated At-Bats
Denny Hamlin

is One of the Top Anchor Picks for Bristol DFS Lineups
Christopher Bell

Is One of the Top Favorites to Win at Bristol
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is A Top DFS Option for All Formats at Bristol
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Bubba Wallace May Compete for A Top-10 Finish at Bristol
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Kyle Larson

Could Absolutely Dominate the Bristol Night Race
Ryan Blaney

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is an Elite DFS Option at Bristol
Tyler Reddick

Has a Shaky History at Bristol
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Can Carson Hocevar Contend at Bristol?
Aroldis Chapman

Won't Pitch This Weekend
San Antonio Spurs

Jayden Nunn Signs Training Camp Deal with Spurs
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Elias Ralph Joins Warriors on Training Camp Contract
Nick Boyd

Signs Training Camp Deal with Warriors
Jake Stephens

Bucks Sign Jake Stephens
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Anton Watson Returns to Lakers on Exhibit 10 Deal
Logan Webb

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Pete Fairbanks

to Undergo Surgery
Jazz Chisholm Jr.

to Return During Homestand
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Cavaliers Promote Brandon Weems to General Manager
Aroldis Chapman

"Not Worried At All" About Lat Strain
Joshua Báez

Joshua Baez Lands on Injured List With Oblique Strain
Jac Caglianone

Out With Hand Injury
Aaron Judge

Going on the Injured List With Calf Strain
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Returns At UFC 331
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Set For His Second Title Defense
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Set For UFC 331 Co-Main Event
Arman Tsarukyan

A Favorite At UFC 311
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Activated And Starting on Friday
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Looks To Extend His Win Streak
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Looks For His Second UFC Win
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Dealing With Minor Shoulder Injury
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Unavailable for At Least Three Weeks
Seth Jones

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Jake Sanderson

Cleared for Training Camp
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Back on Ice After Knee Injury
Nick Bjugstad

to Miss 4-6 Months After Pectoral Muscle Surgery
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Hits the Ice at Camp After Wrist Surgery
Dominic James

Nursing Broken Hand, Out for Start of Season
Yanni Gourde

Out Until December Due to Hip Surgery
Tyler Seguin

Questionable for Start of Season
Kaiden Guhle

Ruled Out for 4-5 Weeks
Jason Zucker

Unavailable for Start of Season
Alexander Nikishin

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Could Miss Season Opener
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a Volatile Option at Biltmore Championship
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