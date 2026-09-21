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Week 3 Waiver Wire Pickups - Bryce Young, Tyler Shough, Marcus Mariota

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Bryce Young - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

Fantasy football waiver wire pickups analysis for Bryce Young, Tyler Shough, Marcus Mariota in Week 3 (2026). Read their waiver wire outlooks for fantasy football.

In This Article hide
Bryce Young Week 3 Waiver Wire Pickups
Tyler Shough Week 3 Waiver Wire Pickups
Marcus Mariota Week 3 Waiver Wire Pickups
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Quarterback is one of the few positions that you can completely punt in fantasy football and still have a solid chance of picking up a top-8 fantasy player at their position from the waiver wire later in the season.

This year is already no different. Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young, New Orleans Saints QB Tyler Shough, and Washington Commanders signal-caller Marcus Mariota are already showing major upside as potential starting QBs in fantasy football.

All three were drafted very low or completely ignored in most fantasy football redraft leagues this season, meaning they have reasonable availability in those leagues ahead of Week 3. So should you pick any up as waiver wire pickups now? Let's dive in.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

 

Bryce Young Week 3 Waiver Wire Pickups

Rostered in 42% of leagues

After three straight inconsistent seasons to start his career, things finally appear to be looking up for Young. Perhaps Panthers head coach Dave Canales giving up his play-calling duties to offensive coordinator Brad Idzik is a big reason. Perhaps it's the easy schedule they've faced so far.

The Panthers played the Chicago Bears in Week 1 and the Atlanta Falcons in Week 2. Both have abysmally bad defenses, with the Falcons being so inept on offense that they benched their starting quarterback, Cooper Rush, during the contest.

Perhaps my analysis was too harsh on Young's long-term potential. He struggled at times last season, but he's looked much improved this year. Poor offensive play calling can truly squander a QB's potential, as we saw with Jacksonville Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence in his first few years as a pro. The emergence of Tetairoa McMillan and No. 2 wideout Jalen Coker has significantly raised his floor.

Young's performance can't be ignored, and he should be added in all leagues ahead of Week 3. Tougher matchups are ahead, though, so we should see a production regression; he plays in the worst division in football, the NFC South, so it's not all doom and gloom.

Add in All Leagues

 

Tyler Shough Week 3 Waiver Wire Pickups

Rostered in 49% of leagues

If Shough isn't rostered in any of your leagues at all, that's a mistake that needs to be quickly corrected. Despite him not being a high draft pick and entering the NFL at the age of 26, he's been one of the best-performing quarterbacks in the NFL this season.

He's helped lead an effective offense, despite missing his rookie first-round draft pick, wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (hamstring), since the start of the season. Eventually, he should come back, though there's always a chance he re-injures his hammy again.

The Saints headed to Baltimore and absolutely stunned a team considered a Super Bowl contender: the Ravens. They were missing WR Zay Flowers (hamstring), but the result was still shocking, as they have one of the better defenses and offenses in the league most years.

Shough should be viewed as a top-8 QB moving forward. He has just over 47.5 PPR fantasy points through two games and has shown impressive rushing upside.

Add in All Leagues

 

Marcus Mariota Week 3 Waiver Wire Pickups

Rostered in 0% of leagues

With Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (elbow) having been healthy and back for the start of the season, Mariota was nearly universally ignored in fantasy football drafts. That's changed yet again, as Daniels dislocated the same elbow that he injured last season.

Daniels opted not to have surgery to correct the issue, but that may have been a mistake. There is no timetable for him to return, meaning Mariota should have at least a few weeks as the starter coming up. The veteran threw for 111 yards and a touchdown and rushed one time for three yards in limited action in the Week 2 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

Mariota is unironically set up well in this offense, at least as a pass-catcher. With his selection of WRs Terry McLaurin, Stefon Diggs, and Antonio Williams to throw to, he has plenty of talent to help him produce as a passer. And he still has rushing upside despite being 32 years old.

In superflex and 2QB leagues, he's an absolute must-add. In 1QB leagues, not so much.

Add in 2QB Leagues

 

Who Should I Pickup Tool

Trying to decide who to pickup off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:

Who Should I Pickup for Week 3?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...

 
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Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Bryce Young, Tyler Shough, Denzel Boston, Emmett Johnson, Jonah Coleman, Adonai Mitchell, Marcus Mariota. We are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Bryce Young, Tyler Shough, Marcus Mariota. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Bryce Young, Tyler Shough, Denzel Boston, Emmett Johnson, Jonah Coleman, Adonai Mitchell, Marcus Mariota:

Bryce Young
vs
Tyler Shough
Bryce Young
vs
Marcus Mariota
Bryce Young
vs
Kyler Murray
Bryce Young
vs
Malik Willis
Bryce Young
vs
Skyy Moore
Bryce Young
vs
C.J. Stroud
Bryce Young
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Bryce Young
vs
Daniel Jones
Bryce Young
vs
Emari Demercado
Bryce Young
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Bryce Young
vs
Kirk Cousins
Bryce Young
vs
Tyson Bagent
Bryce Young
vs
Drew Lock
Bryce Young
vs
Geno Smith
Tyler Shough
vs
Kyler Murray
Tyler Shough
vs
Bryce Young
Tyler Shough
vs
Skyy Moore
Tyler Shough
vs
Marcus Mariota
Tyler Shough
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Tyler Shough
vs
Malik Willis
Tyler Shough
vs
Emari Demercado
Tyler Shough
vs
C.J. Stroud
Tyler Shough
vs
Cody White
Tyler Shough
vs
Daniel Jones
Tyler Shough
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Tyler Shough
vs
Kirk Cousins
Tyler Shough
vs
Tyson Bagent
Tyler Shough
vs
Drew Lock
Denzel Boston
vs
Dalton Schultz
Denzel Boston
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Denzel Boston
vs
Jonah Coleman
Denzel Boston
vs
Devaughn Vele
Denzel Boston
vs
Romeo Doubs
Denzel Boston
vs
Tank Bigsby
Denzel Boston
vs
Kaelon Black
Denzel Boston
vs
Emmett Johnson
Denzel Boston
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Denzel Boston
vs
Tre Tucker
Denzel Boston
vs
Khalil Shakir
Denzel Boston
vs
Xavier Worthy
Denzel Boston
vs
Keenan Allen
Denzel Boston
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Emmett Johnson
vs
Kaelon Black
Emmett Johnson
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Emmett Johnson
vs
Tank Bigsby
Emmett Johnson
vs
Tre Tucker
Emmett Johnson
vs
Romeo Doubs
Emmett Johnson
vs
Khalil Shakir
Emmett Johnson
vs
Devaughn Vele
Emmett Johnson
vs
Tyjae Spears
Emmett Johnson
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Emmett Johnson
vs
Xavier Worthy
Emmett Johnson
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Emmett Johnson
vs
Braelon Allen
Emmett Johnson
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Emmett Johnson
vs
Brian Robinson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Dalton Schultz
Jonah Coleman
vs
Denzel Boston
Jonah Coleman
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Devaughn Vele
Jonah Coleman
vs
Romeo Doubs
Jonah Coleman
vs
Tank Bigsby
Jonah Coleman
vs
Kaelon Black
Jonah Coleman
vs
Emmett Johnson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Jonah Coleman
vs
Tre Tucker
Jonah Coleman
vs
Tyjae Spears
Jonah Coleman
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Jonah Coleman
vs
Braelon Allen
Jonah Coleman
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Brenton Strange
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Keon Coleman
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Oronde Gadsden
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Rashod Bateman
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Braelon Allen
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Darren Waller
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Keenan Allen
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Devaughn Vele
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Romeo Doubs
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Tre Tucker
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Khalil Shakir
Marcus Mariota
vs
Bryce Young
Marcus Mariota
vs
Malik Willis
Marcus Mariota
vs
Tyler Shough
Marcus Mariota
vs
C.J. Stroud
Marcus Mariota
vs
Kyler Murray
Marcus Mariota
vs
Daniel Jones
Marcus Mariota
vs
Skyy Moore
Marcus Mariota
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Marcus Mariota
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Marcus Mariota
vs
Kirk Cousins
Marcus Mariota
vs
Tyson Bagent
Marcus Mariota
vs
Drew Lock
Marcus Mariota
vs
Geno Smith
Marcus Mariota
vs
Cam Ward

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Dallas Goedert

to Miss a Few Weeks With Sprained MCL
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Set to Start for Falcons in Week 3
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Bears Don't Think Caleb Williams Will Practice This Week
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Mark Bowman's Role Makes Him Worth Rostering
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Fantasy Performance Carried by Enormous Second Half
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Cleared to Open Camp Without Restrictions
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Obi Agbim Signs Training Camp Deal with Warriors
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LSU TE Trey'Dez Green On Crutches After Leaving Game vs. Mississippi
Shohei Ohtani

has "Good Chance" to Play Next Week
Xavier Edwards

Leaves Early on Saturday With Thumb Discomfort
Aaron Judge

Hopes to be Back for Postseason, No Timetable Given
Shohei Ohtani

Takes Simulated At-Bats
Denny Hamlin

is One of the Top Anchor Picks for Bristol DFS Lineups
Christopher Bell

Is One of the Top Favorites to Win at Bristol
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is A Top DFS Option for All Formats at Bristol
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Won't Pitch This Weekend
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A Favorite At UFC 311
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Activated And Starting on Friday
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Looks For His Second UFC Win
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Unavailable for At Least Three Weeks
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Looking "Great" in Camp
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Cleared for Training Camp
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Back on Ice After Knee Injury
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to Miss 4-6 Months After Pectoral Muscle Surgery
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Hits the Ice at Camp After Wrist Surgery
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Nursing Broken Hand, Out for Start of Season
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