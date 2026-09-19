Fantasy football waiver wire pickups analysis for Terrance Ferguson, Roman Wilson, Germie Bernard in Week 2 (2026). Read their waiver wire outlooks for fantasy football.
It's only Week 2, and we already had a monster week of injuries to key wide receivers heading up to Week 2. In particular, Los Angeles Rams wideout Puka Nacua (hip) has been struggling with hip and groin injuries recently, and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) is dealing with a foot issue.
Nacua is officially listed as questionable for Week 2's contest, but fantasy managers should be prepared to be without him that game. And Pittman has already been ruled out, meaning both the Rams and Steelers are set to look to their backup WRs and tight ends to step up.
Among them are Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson, and Steelers pass-catchers Roman Wilson and Germie Bernard. Each is set to absorb at least part of the target vacuum that will be opened up. So which should you pick up off the waiver wire for Week 2?Editor's Note: The FFPC Baby Gorilla Tournament is now open, featuring a $100,000 grand prize and a $675,450 total prize pool! This 12-team, Tight End Premium contest uses a 20-round draft format, with the overall winners determined by total points scored during Weeks 15–17. Get $25 to use toward your first entry by signing up through our link. Grab your team now! Sign Up Now!
Terrance Ferguson Week 2 Waiver Wire Pickups
Rostered in 12% of leagues
Ferguson is entering his second year as a starting TE for the Rams. In Week 1, he was targeted just one time and failed to catch that pass. The Rams had a miserable day on offense, though, likely because of their odd plans in handling the international game in Australia.
They should get back on track in Week 2, though they might have to do it without their best pass-catcher. It's hard to guess how targets will be split up in Nacua's absence. Of course, WR Davante Adams, still one of the league's best red zone threats, should get a ton of looks. But Ferguson is a great athlete and should get a handful.
Perfect ball placement from Stafford on this pass to Terrance Ferguson 🎯
SFvsLAR on Prime Video
Also streaming on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/MhcMdBgH3U
— NFL (@NFL) October 3, 2025
He had two double-digit PPR fantasy point games near the end of the season, though his snap share in Week 1 was significantly lower than what it was late last year. It's hard to imagine he'll have a huge day against the New York Giants in Week 2, but stranger things have happened.
For now, he's worth picking up in deeper leagues. The Rams spent solid draft capital in 2026 to draft tight end Max Klare, though he was inactive for Week 1. Ferguson is interesting in very deep and tight end premium leagues, but not so much in 12-team redraft contests.
Add in 14-Team Leagues for those who need a TE
Roman Wilson Week 2 Waiver Wire Pickups
Rostered in 2% of leagues
Wilson's rookie campaign was one of the most disappointing in recent memory. He only appeared in one contest and didn't log any stats. In Year 2, he saw the field for 13 games, and hauled in 12 of his 21 targets for 166 yards and two touchdowns.
In Week 1, he played a 55 percent share of the team's offensive snaps and was targeted six times. He caught three passes for 26 yards. He figures to be a bigger part of the game plan in Week 2 with Pittman already ruled out. It's a tough matchup, though, with New England's pass defense waiting to pounce.
Oh man. How did Roman Wilson NOT make this catch? It hits his hands. pic.twitter.com/CU0cSN20KU
— Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) September 13, 2026
Wilson could have had a lot more points if he had secured the catch in the video above. He's not been particularly effective, but he should at least get a healthy dose of targets heading his way. Steelers WR1 DK Metcalf caught just four of his 10 targets for 40 yards, and hasn't had an effective Steelers tenure.
Wilson should also be avoided outside of deeper leagues. The most likely outcome for this passing offense seems to be a very disappointing day, and one managers in standard leagues should avoid.
Add in 14-Team Leagues
Germie Bernard Week 2 Waiver Wire Pickups
Rostered in 6% of leagues
Bernard's rookie debut saw him on the field for just four percent of his team's offensive snaps. That resulted in zero targets and, of course, zero catches. It's his first year in the league as a mid-round draft pick, so it's not wise to expect him to be a difference-maker in fantasy football.
The Steelers' top-2 tight ends, Pat Freiermuth and Darnell Washington, were on the field for 73 percent and 64 percent of offensive snaps, respectively. That means there were four pass-catchers who will be active for Week 1 who were on the field more than the rookie.
FIRST TD OF THE SZN!
📲 Stream on NFL+: https://t.co/vqIDzYZB2x pic.twitter.com/n79eqeWNJN
— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) September 13, 2026
Bernard is the fourth pass-catcher in the hierarchy of targets, it would seem. He's likely already rostered in deep dynasty leagues, but should be left on waivers in the others. Even with Pittman sidelined, Bernard prpjects ot beihnf Wilson, Metcalf, and both tight ends in the target hierarchy.
Don't Add despite potential for increase in snaps
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