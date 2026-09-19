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Week 2 Waiver Wire Pickups - Terrance Ferguson, Roman Wilson, Germie Bernard

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Terrance Ferguson - Fantasy Football Rankings, Tight End Streamers

Fantasy football waiver wire pickups analysis for Terrance Ferguson, Roman Wilson, Germie Bernard in Week 2 (2026). Read their waiver wire outlooks for fantasy football.

In This Article hide
Terrance Ferguson Week 2 Waiver Wire Pickups
Roman Wilson Week 2 Waiver Wire Pickups
Germie Bernard Week 2 Waiver Wire Pickups
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
More Fantasy Football Analysis

It's only Week 2, and we already had a monster week of injuries to key wide receivers heading up to Week 2. In particular, Los Angeles Rams wideout Puka Nacua (hip) has been struggling with hip and groin injuries recently, and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) is dealing with a foot issue.

Nacua is officially listed as questionable for Week 2's contest, but fantasy managers should be prepared to be without him that game. And Pittman has already been ruled out, meaning both the Rams and Steelers are set to look to their backup WRs and tight ends to step up.

Among them are Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson, and Steelers pass-catchers Roman Wilson and Germie Bernard. Each is set to absorb at least part of the target vacuum that will be opened up. So which should you pick up off the waiver wire for Week 2?

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Terrance Ferguson Week 2 Waiver Wire Pickups

Rostered in 12% of leagues

Ferguson is entering his second year as a starting TE for the Rams. In Week 1, he was targeted just one time and failed to catch that pass. The Rams had a miserable day on offense, though, likely because of their odd plans in handling the international game in Australia.

They should get back on track in Week 2, though they might have to do it without their best pass-catcher. It's hard to guess how targets will be split up in Nacua's absence. Of course, WR Davante Adams, still one of the league's best red zone threats, should get a ton of looks. But Ferguson is a great athlete and should get a handful.

He had two double-digit PPR fantasy point games near the end of the season, though his snap share in Week 1 was significantly lower than what it was late last year. It's hard to imagine he'll have a huge day against the New York Giants in Week 2, but stranger things have happened.

For now, he's worth picking up in deeper leagues. The Rams spent solid draft capital in 2026 to draft tight end Max Klare, though he was inactive for Week 1. Ferguson is interesting in very deep and tight end premium leagues, but not so much in 12-team redraft contests.

Add in 14-Team Leagues for those who need a TE

 

Roman Wilson Week 2 Waiver Wire Pickups

Rostered in 2% of leagues

Wilson's rookie campaign was one of the most disappointing in recent memory. He only appeared in one contest and didn't log any stats. In Year 2, he saw the field for 13 games, and hauled in 12 of his 21 targets for 166 yards and two touchdowns.

In Week 1, he played a 55 percent share of the team's offensive snaps and was targeted six times. He caught three passes for 26 yards. He figures to be a bigger part of the game plan in Week 2 with Pittman already ruled out. It's a tough matchup, though, with New England's pass defense waiting to pounce.

Wilson could have had a lot more points if he had secured the catch in the video above. He's not been particularly effective, but he should at least get a healthy dose of targets heading his way. Steelers WR1 DK Metcalf caught just four of his 10 targets for 40 yards, and hasn't had an effective Steelers tenure.

Wilson should also be avoided outside of deeper leagues. The most likely outcome for this passing offense seems to be a very disappointing day, and one managers in standard leagues should avoid.

Add in 14-Team Leagues

 

Germie Bernard Week 2 Waiver Wire Pickups

Rostered in 6% of leagues

Bernard's rookie debut saw him on the field for just four percent of his team's offensive snaps. That resulted in zero targets and, of course, zero catches. It's his first year in the league as a mid-round draft pick, so it's not wise to expect him to be a difference-maker in fantasy football.

The Steelers' top-2 tight ends, Pat Freiermuth and Darnell Washington, were on the field for 73 percent and 64 percent of offensive snaps, respectively. That means there were four pass-catchers who will be active for Week 1 who were on the field more than the rookie.

Bernard is the fourth pass-catcher in the hierarchy of targets, it would seem. He's likely already rostered in deep dynasty leagues, but should be left on waivers in the others. Even with Pittman sidelined, Bernard prpjects ot beihnf Wilson, Metcalf, and both tight ends in the target hierarchy.

Don't Add despite potential for increase in snaps

 

Who Should I Pickup Tool

Trying to decide who to pickup off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:

Who Should I Pickup for Week 2?

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Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Terrance Ferguson, Roman Wilson, Germie Bernard. We are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Terrance Ferguson, Roman Wilson, Germie Bernard. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Terrance Ferguson, Roman Wilson, Germie Bernard:

Terrance Ferguson
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Jonah Coleman
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Michael Mayer
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Eli Raridon
Roman Wilson
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Roman Wilson
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Roman Wilson
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Roman Wilson
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Brian Robinson
Roman Wilson
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Roman Wilson
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Roman Wilson
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Roman Wilson
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Roman Wilson
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Roman Wilson
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Roman Wilson
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Roman Wilson
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Roman Wilson
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Roman Wilson
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Roman Wilson
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Roman Wilson
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Roman Wilson
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Roman Wilson
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Ryan Flournoy
Roman Wilson
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Seth McGowan
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Roman Wilson
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Roman Wilson
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Roman Wilson
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Roman Wilson
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Keenan Allen
Germie Bernard
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Germie Bernard
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Seth McGowan
Germie Bernard
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Germie Bernard
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Germie Bernard
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Tre Tucker
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Dontayvion Wicks
Germie Bernard
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Keenan Allen

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