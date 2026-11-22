RotoBaller's fantasy football projections (RB, WR, QB, TE) for Week 11 (2026). Set winning lineups with our fantasy football projections.
It's time for another exciting week of fantasy football, but this time, six teams are out of action. Naturally, fantasy managers will have to dive deeper to find startable flex players. We're here to help you visualize how key players on the start-sit bubble, such as Jordyn Tyson, Jalen Coker, Emmett Johnson, Jordan Mason, Travis Etienne Jr., and more, are expected to perform with our Week 11 fantasy football projections.
Our overall fantasy football projections for Week 11 are put together by Nick Mariano. Along with these projections, you will also see some relevant fantasy football injury news for this week.
Make sure you also bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal to make winning lineup decisions. Our free mobile app is a must-have for player news - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule
Week 11 Fantasy Football Projections
Be sure to check our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, Standard rankings.
|Player Name
|Team
|Pos
|Fan Points
|Pass Yards
|PASS TDs
|INTs
|Rush
|Ru. Yards
|Ru. TDs
|Rec
|Rec. Yards
|Rec. TDs
|Joe Burrow
|CIN
|QB
|24.3
|324.6
|2.5
|0.6
|3.2
|13.3
|0.2
|Josh Allen
|BUF
|QB
|24.1
|243.9
|1.8
|0.6
|7.9
|38.4
|0.8
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|DET
|RB
|22.3
|20.5
|93.4
|0.9
|4.7
|38.8
|0.2
|Dak Prescott
|DAL
|QB
|21.5
|314.4
|2.0
|0.7
|3.2
|12.2
|0.2
|Caleb Williams
|CHI
|QB
|20.6
|247.1
|1.7
|0.4
|5.8
|30.1
|0.3
|Emmett Johnson
|KC
|RB
|20.6
|21.0
|94.8
|0.8
|3.8
|29.3
|0.2
|Patrick Mahomes II
|KC
|QB
|19.8
|253.1
|2.0
|0.5
|3.6
|18.1
|0.2
|Jayden Daniels
|WAS
|QB
|19.6
|236.4
|1.6
|0.6
|6.6
|34.7
|0.3
|Ja'Marr Chase
|CIN
|WR
|19.3
|8.2
|104.8
|0.8
|Cam Ward
|TEN
|QB
|18.8
|264.2
|1.7
|0.6
|3.7
|17.1
|0.2
|Trevor Lawrence
|JAX
|QB
|18.8
|241.3
|1.9
|0.8
|4.7
|20.1
|0.2
|Brock Purdy
|SF
|QB
|18.5
|256.8
|1.6
|0.9
|4.8
|23.7
|0.2
|CeeDee Lamb
|DAL
|WR
|18.4
|0.2
|1.5
|0.0
|7.8
|102.6
|0.7
|Jared Goff
|DET
|QB
|17.4
|266.1
|1.9
|0.8
|1.9
|4.7
|0.1
|Kirk Cousins
|MIN
|QB
|17.3
|249.2
|1.9
|0.7
|2.2
|6.4
|0.1
|James Cook III
|BUF
|RB
|17.2
|21.2
|101.5
|0.8
|1.4
|11.0
|0.1
|Tyler Shough
|NO
|QB
|17.1
|255.5
|1.4
|0.8
|4.1
|18.3
|0.2
|Justin Jefferson
|MIN
|WR
|17.0
|7.3
|92.4
|0.7
|Bo Nix
|DEN
|QB
|17.0
|226.6
|1.5
|0.6
|4.6
|16.6
|0.2
|Javonte Williams
|DAL
|RB
|16.9
|17.4
|75.2
|0.9
|2.6
|17.6
|0.2
|Jonah Coleman
|DEN
|RB
|16.8
|17.9
|75.0
|0.7
|3.2
|25.9
|0.2
|Bryce Young
|CAR
|QB
|16.6
|242.3
|1.6
|0.6
|2.6
|11.7
|0.1
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|DET
|WR
|16.5
|0.2
|1.5
|0.0
|7.0
|86.5
|0.7
|Justin Herbert
|LAC
|QB
|16.5
|208.8
|1.4
|0.6
|5.6
|26.0
|0.2
|Chuba Hubbard
|CAR
|RB
|16.4
|18.6
|76.7
|0.6
|3.0
|21.2
|0.2
|Christian McCaffrey
|SF
|RB
|16.1
|14.1
|59.6
|0.6
|4.2
|35.5
|0.2
|Bucky Irving
|TB
|RB
|15.6
|16.4
|76.0
|0.6
|2.9
|20.3
|0.2
|Jacoby Brissett
|BAL
|QB
|15.6
|252.7
|1.2
|0.7
|3.3
|12.3
|0.1
|Tee Higgins
|CIN
|WR
|15.6
|5.7
|90.7
|0.6
|Derrick Henry
|BAL
|RB
|15.5
|19.1
|84.5
|0.8
|1.5
|10.0
|0.1
|Bhayshul Tuten
|JAX
|RB
|15.4
|17.4
|78.0
|0.6
|2.3
|19.7
|0.2
|Joe Milton III
|PHI
|QB
|15.3
|215.0
|1.1
|0.9
|7.6
|31.3
|0.2
|Tony Pollard
|TEN
|RB
|15.2
|17.1
|73.2
|0.7
|2.6
|18.6
|0.1
|Baker Mayfield
|TB
|QB
|15.0
|224.2
|1.3
|0.8
|3.5
|16.5
|0.1
|Jaylen Warren
|PIT
|RB
|15.0
|17.8
|79.6
|0.4
|2.7
|22.8
|0.1
|Aaron Rodgers
|PIT
|QB
|14.9
|213.1
|1.7
|0.6
|1.5
|5.5
|0.0
|Geno Smith
|NYJ
|QB
|14.8
|241.0
|1.3
|0.7
|2.4
|8.7
|0.1
|D'Andre Swift
|CHI
|RB
|14.6
|13.4
|59.0
|0.8
|2.3
|18.7
|0.1
|J.J. McCarthy
|NYG
|QB
|14.6
|225.4
|1.3
|1.2
|3.9
|18.1
|0.1
|George Pickens
|DAL
|WR
|14.6
|6.0
|84.5
|0.5
|Chase Brown
|CIN
|RB
|14.0
|13.4
|54.9
|0.3
|4.4
|27.8
|0.3
|Cam Skattebo
|NYG
|RB
|13.6
|17.7
|71.2
|0.4
|2.5
|19.6
|0.1
|Garrett Wilson
|NYJ
|WR
|13.1
|6.5
|77.8
|0.4
|Chris Olave
|NO
|WR
|12.9
|5.7
|79.3
|0.4
|Parker Washington
|JAX
|WR
|12.9
|0.3
|2.2
|0.0
|4.8
|70.9
|0.5
|Malik Nabers
|NYG
|WR
|12.8
|6.0
|71.8
|0.4
|Carnell Tate
|TEN
|WR
|12.8
|6.0
|73.1
|0.4
|Zay Flowers
|BAL
|WR
|12.6
|0.6
|3.6
|0.0
|6.1
|72.4
|0.3
|Fernando Mendoza
|LV
|QB
|12.4
|197.6
|0.9
|0.8
|3.8
|15.9
|0.1
|Saquon Barkley
|PHI
|RB
|12.0
|16.8
|67.3
|0.4
|2.2
|14.3
|0.1
|Tetairoa McMillan
|CAR
|WR
|11.9
|5.4
|72.0
|0.3
|Luther Burden III
|CHI
|WR
|11.8
|0.8
|3.7
|0.0
|4.7
|63.4
|0.4
|Brock Bowers
|LV
|TE
|11.7
|0.2
|0.9
|0.0
|5.5
|61.3
|0.5
|Breece Hall
|NYJ
|RB
|11.6
|13.3
|51.0
|0.3
|2.9
|26.1
|0.1
|Ollie Gordon II
|MIA
|RB
|11.6
|16.2
|67.8
|0.4
|1.7
|10.3
|0.1
|Isaiah Likely
|NYG
|TE
|11.5
|5.8
|59.9
|0.4
|Omarion Hampton
|LAC
|RB
|11.5
|15.6
|63.9
|0.5
|1.5
|10.3
|0.1
|DJ Moore
|BUF
|WR
|11.3
|0.6
|2.2
|0.0
|4.3
|60.6
|0.5
|Stefon Diggs
|WAS
|WR
|11.0
|5.2
|59.7
|0.4
|Kansas City Chiefs
|KC
|DST
|11.0
|DeVonta Smith
|PHI
|WR
|10.9
|5.4
|63.4
|0.3
|Kyle McCord
|MIA
|QB
|10.9
|178.1
|0.9
|0.8
|3.4
|13.1
|0.1
|Ashton Jeanty
|LV
|RB
|10.9
|11.2
|40.2
|0.2
|3.8
|29.9
|0.1
|Josh Johnson
|ARI
|QB
|10.8
|179.2
|0.7
|1.1
|5.9
|25.4
|0.1
|Rashee Rice
|KC
|WR
|10.7
|4.6
|57.2
|0.5
|George Kittle
|SF
|TE
|10.6
|4.9
|58.9
|0.4
|Jameson Williams
|DET
|WR
|10.5
|0.4
|2.7
|0.0
|3.8
|57.6
|0.4
|Trey McBride
|ARI
|TE
|10.3
|6.5
|57.3
|0.2
|Jordyn Tyson
|NO
|WR
|10.2
|5.0
|56.3
|0.3
|Emeka Egbuka
|TB
|WR
|9.9
|0.3
|1.4
|0.0
|4.5
|53.9
|0.4
|Colston Loveland
|CHI
|TE
|9.8
|4.7
|51.5
|0.4
|Cam Little
|JAX
|K
|9.8
|Brandon Aubrey
|DAL
|K
|9.6
|Travis Kelce
|KC
|TE
|9.5
|4.0
|53.2
|0.4
|Rome Odunze
|CHI
|WR
|9.2
|3.5
|52.0
|0.4
|Jordan Mason
|MIN
|RB
|9.2
|11.7
|51.2
|0.4
|1.2
|7.4
|0.1
|Buffalo Bills
|BUF
|DST
|9.2
|Evan McPherson
|CIN
|K
|9.1
|Tyler Bass
|BUF
|K
|9.1
|DK Metcalf
|PIT
|WR
|9.1
|0.2
|0.4
|0.0
|3.6
|49.6
|0.4
|Jaylen Waddle
|DEN
|WR
|9.1
|0.2
|1.3
|0.0
|3.8
|50.9
|0.3
|Jake Bates
|DET
|K
|9.1
|Denver Broncos
|DEN
|DST
|9.0
|Ryan Flournoy
|DAL
|WR
|9.0
|4.0
|50.0
|0.3
|Mike Evans
|SF
|WR
|8.9
|3.5
|48.8
|0.4
|Chris Boswell
|PIT
|K
|8.8
|Cairo Santos
|CHI
|K
|8.8
|Jalen Coker
|CAR
|WR
|8.8
|4.2
|49.8
|0.3
|Kenneth Gainwell
|TB
|RB
|8.8
|8.9
|37.7
|0.2
|2.4
|18.0
|0.1
|Adonai Mitchell
|NYJ
|WR
|8.8
|3.8
|55.3
|0.2
|Chase McLaughlin
|TB
|K
|8.7
|Will Reichard
|MIN
|K
|8.7
|Chicago Bears
|CHI
|DST
|8.7
|Joey Slye
|TEN
|K
|8.7
|Kyle Monangai
|CHI
|RB
|8.6
|9.9
|44.4
|0.5
|0.8
|6.1
|0.1
|Rico Dowdle
|PIT
|RB
|8.6
|8.8
|34.5
|0.3
|2.3
|17.2
|0.1
|Eddy Pineiro
|SF
|K
|8.6
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|PIT
|DST
|8.5
|Wil Lutz
|DEN
|K
|8.5
|Sam LaPorta
|DET
|TE
|8.5
|4.1
|45.0
|0.3
|Dallas Goedert
|PHI
|TE
|8.4
|4.6
|46.6
|0.2
|Elic Ayomanor
|TEN
|WR
|8.4
|3.6
|49.0
|0.3
|Tyler Allgeier
|ARI
|RB
|8.3
|12.3
|45.9
|0.2
|2.2
|13.0
|0.0
|Aaron Jones Sr.
|MIN
|RB
|8.3
|9.5
|39.9
|0.2
|2.2
|14.1
|0.1
|Khalil Shakir
|BUF
|WR
|8.3
|0.2
|1.5
|0.0
|3.7
|44.3
|0.3
|Dalton Kincaid
|BUF
|TE
|8.3
|3.5
|45.8
|0.3
|Josh Downs
|KC
|WR
|8.3
|3.5
|42.8
|0.4
|Cameron Dicker
|LAC
|K
|8.3
|Caleb Douglas
|MIA
|WR
|8.2
|3.8
|50.0
|0.2
|Mark Andrews
|BAL
|TE
|8.2
|0.3
|1.1
|0.0
|4.1
|42.2
|0.3
|T.J. Hockenson
|MIN
|TE
|8.1
|4.0
|39.7
|0.4
|Jakobi Meyers
|JAX
|WR
|8.1
|3.7
|44.3
|0.3
|Chig Okonkwo
|WAS
|TE
|8.0
|4.3
|43.9
|0.3
|Braelon Allen
|NYJ
|RB
|8.0
|9.0
|39.6
|0.2
|1.8
|12.9
|0.1
|Drew Stevens
|WAS
|K
|8.0
|Travis Etienne Jr.
|NO
|RB
|7.9
|8.9
|36.1
|0.2
|2.2
|15.9
|0.1
|Makai Lemon
|PHI
|WR
|7.9
|4.2
|45.2
|0.2
|Charlie Smyth
|NO
|K
|7.8
|Ladd McConkey
|LAC
|WR
|7.8
|3.8
|44.8
|0.2
|Deebo Samuel Sr.
|SF
|WR
|7.7
|2.0
|9.4
|0.1
|3.1
|35.4
|0.2
|Malik Washington
|MIA
|WR
|7.7
|0.9
|3.8
|0.0
|3.9
|41.4
|0.2
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|JAX
|DST
|7.6
|Tre' Harris
|LAC
|WR
|7.6
|3.6
|43.7
|0.2
|Antonio Williams
|WAS
|WR
|7.5
|3.4
|40.5
|0.3
|Courtland Sutton
|DEN
|WR
|7.5
|3.1
|41.2
|0.3
|Harrison Butker
|KC
|K
|7.4
|Jason Sanders
|NYJ
|K
|7.4
|Tre Tucker
|LV
|WR
|7.2
|0.3
|1.6
|0.0
|3.0
|43.0
|0.2
|Michael Mayer
|LV
|TE
|7.1
|4.0
|39.8
|0.2
|Los Angeles Chargers
|LAC
|DST
|7.1
|Chris Godwin Jr.
|TB
|WR
|7.0
|0.3
|1.1
|0.0
|3.6
|39.3
|0.2
|Brenton Strange
|JAX
|TE
|7.0
|3.3
|35.5
|0.3
|Pat Bryant
|DEN
|WR
|7.0
|0.2
|0.7
|0.0
|3.0
|37.3
|0.3
|Keon Coleman
|BUF
|WR
|6.9
|2.7
|38.7
|0.3
|Germie Bernard
|PIT
|WR
|6.8
|0.2
|1.2
|0.0
|3.0
|34.9
|0.3
|Pat Freiermuth
|PIT
|TE
|6.8
|0.4
|1.8
|0.0
|2.9
|30.4
|0.3
|Darren Waller
|CAR
|TE
|6.7
|3.0
|35.0
|0.3
|Ja'Kobi Lane
|BAL
|WR
|6.7
|3.2
|40.7
|0.2
|Chimere Dike
|TEN
|WR
|6.7
|3.2
|37.8
|0.2
|Ryan Fitzgerald
|CAR
|K
|6.7
|Justice Hill
|BAL
|RB
|6.6
|4.0
|21.1
|0.2
|2.7
|17.0
|0.1
|Mike Gesicki
|CIN
|TE
|6.6
|2.7
|33.1
|0.3
|Matt Gay
|LV
|K
|6.5
|Jauan Jennings
|MIN
|WR
|6.5
|2.9
|34.3
|0.3
|Riley Patterson
|BAL
|K
|6.5
|Cincinnati Bengals
|CIN
|DST
|6.5
|Dominic Zvada
|NYG
|K
|6.4
|Samaje Perine
|CIN
|RB
|6.4
|6.4
|25.5
|0.3
|1.4
|10.3
|0.1
|Gunnar Helm
|TEN
|TE
|6.4
|3.2
|30.9
|0.3
|Baltimore Ravens
|BAL
|DST
|6.4
|New York Jets
|NYJ
|DST
|6.2
|Kalif Raymond
|CHI
|WR
|6.2
|0.2
|1.3
|0.0
|2.8
|34.0
|0.2
|Malachi Fields
|NYG
|WR
|6.2
|2.9
|36.9
|0.2
|Jake Elliott
|PHI
|K
|6.2
|Chad Ryland
|ARI
|K
|6.1
|Juwan Johnson
|NO
|TE
|6.1
|2.9
|33.6
|0.2
|Cade Otton
|TB
|TE
|6.1
|3.4
|33.6
|0.2
|Keenan Allen
|SF
|WR
|6.1
|3.2
|31.4
|0.2
|Rashod Bateman
|BAL
|WR
|6.1
|2.8
|38.4
|0.2
|Minnesota Vikings
|MIN
|DST
|6.1
|Daniel Carlson
|MIA
|K
|6.0
|Bam Knight
|ARI
|RB
|6.0
|7.6
|29.7
|0.1
|1.8
|12.7
|0.0
|Rachaad White
|WAS
|RB
|6.0
|5.0
|21.4
|0.1
|1.9
|14.5
|0.1
|Treylon Burks
|WAS
|WR
|6.0
|2.4
|34.0
|0.2
|Dohnte Meyers
|CIN
|WR
|6.0
|0.2
|1.0
|0.0
|2.7
|33.4
|0.2
|Quentin Johnston
|LAC
|WR
|6.0
|0.3
|2.1
|0.0
|2.4
|33.3
|0.2
|San Francisco 49ers
|SF
|DST
|6.0
|Alvin Kamara
|NO
|RB
|5.8
|4.5
|16.7
|0.1
|2.4
|16.4
|0.1
|Darius Cooper
|PHI
|WR
|5.8
|2.7
|33.8
|0.2
|Detroit Lions
|DET
|DST
|5.8
|Roman Wilson
|PIT
|WR
|5.7
|2.6
|30.8
|0.2
|Omar Cooper Jr.
|NYJ
|WR
|5.6
|2.5
|31.0
|0.2
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|TB
|DST
|5.6
|Dallas Cowboys
|DAL
|DST
|5.6
|Philadelphia Eagles
|PHI
|DST
|5.5
|Jacory Croskey-Merritt
|WAS
|RB
|5.5
|9.1
|37.1
|0.2
|0.4
|1.9
|0.0
|Carolina Panthers
|CAR
|DST
|5.4
|Tommy Tremble
|CAR
|TE
|5.4
|2.9
|25.8
|0.2
|Kaelon Black
|SF
|RB
|5.4
|7.7
|31.6
|0.2
|0.7
|5.0
|0.0
|Brevyn Spann-Ford
|DAL
|TE
|5.4
|2.6
|30.2
|0.2
|Mike Washington Jr.
|LV
|RB
|5.4
|9.4
|36.7
|0.2
|0.4
|2.7
|0.0
|Devaughn Vele
|NO
|WR
|5.3
|2.4
|30.4
|0.2
|Mason Taylor
|NYJ
|TE
|5.2
|2.9
|26.6
|0.2
|J.K. Dobbins
|DEN
|RB
|5.2
|6.0
|25.8
|0.2
|1.2
|6.5
|0.0
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|JAX
|RB
|5.1
|6.0
|25.5
|0.3
|0.4
|3.0
|0.0
|Xavier Worthy
|KC
|WR
|5.1
|2.3
|27.7
|0.2
|Kimani Vidal
|LAC
|RB
|5.1
|4.7
|19.8
|0.2
|1.4
|9.4
|0.1
|Ted Hurst
|TB
|WR
|4.9
|2.1
|29.0
|0.2
|Greg Dulcich
|MIA
|TE
|4.9
|2.6
|27.0
|0.2
|Darnell Washington
|PIT
|TE
|4.8
|2.0
|23.5
|0.2
|Audric Estime
|NO
|RB
|4.7
|5.9
|23.9
|0.2
|0.9
|6.8
|0.0
|Austin Ekeler
|WAS
|RB
|4.7
|3.7
|14.7
|0.1
|1.6
|12.2
|0.1
|Keaton Mitchell
|LAC
|RB
|4.7
|4.2
|17.0
|0.1
|1.4
|9.7
|0.1
|Tez Johnson
|TB
|WR
|4.6
|0.2
|0.8
|0.0
|1.7
|28.0
|0.1
|Ty Johnson
|BUF
|RB
|4.6
|1.8
|7.3
|0.1
|1.9
|17.7
|0.1
|Xavier Restrepo
|TEN
|WR
|4.5
|2.1
|26.3
|0.1
|New York Giants
|NYG
|DST
|4.4
|Kenyon Sadiq
|NYJ
|TE
|4.3
|2.3
|23.4
|0.1
|Las Vegas Raiders
|LV
|DST
|4.3
|Myles Price
|MIN
|WR
|4.2
|1.8
|22.9
|0.2
|Reggie Virgil
|ARI
|WR
|4.1
|2.2
|25.1
|0.1
|Evan Engram
|DEN
|TE
|4.0
|2.1
|20.6
|0.1
|Devin Duvernay
|ARI
|WR
|3.9
|2.1
|22.6
|0.1
|Simi Fehoko
|ARI
|WR
|3.8
|2.0
|22.8
|0.1
|Marvin Mims Jr.
|DEN
|WR
|3.8
|0.7
|4.8
|0.1
|1.3
|17.2
|0.1
|Chris Bell
|MIA
|WR
|3.7
|1.8
|21.2
|0.1
|Jalen Nailor
|LV
|WR
|3.7
|1.7
|20.5
|0.1
|Tennessee Titans
|TEN
|DST
|3.7
|Jordan Watkins
|SF
|WR
|3.6
|1.5
|22.2
|0.1
|Isaac TeSlaa
|DET
|WR
|3.6
|1.4
|20.5
|0.2
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|JAX
|WR
|3.6
|1.4
|19.4
|0.2
|Washington Commanders
|WAS
|DST
|3.3
|Dawson Knox
|BUF
|TE
|3.3
|1.6
|15.9
|0.2
|Oronde Gadsden II
|LAC
|TE
|3.3
|1.7
|16.1
|0.1
|Jack Bech
|LV
|WR
|3.3
|1.7
|18.8
|0.1
|Devin Singletary
|NYG
|RB
|3.2
|3.8
|14.0
|0.1
|0.7
|4.7
|0.0
|Darnell Mooney
|NYG
|WR
|3.2
|1.6
|20.3
|0.1
|Israel Abanikanda
|DAL
|RB
|3.2
|4.7
|19.0
|0.1
|0.4
|2.5
|0.0
|Josh Cuevas
|BAL
|TE
|3.2
|1.6
|17.2
|0.1
|New Orleans Saints
|NO
|DST
|3.1
|Elijah Higgins
|ARI
|TE
|3.1
|2.1
|18.4
|0.0
|Sione Vaki
|DET
|RB
|3.1
|3.7
|14.7
|0.0
|0.9
|7.9
|0.0
|Noah Gray
|KC
|TE
|3.1
|1.5
|16.9
|0.1
|KaVontae Turpin
|DAL
|WR
|3.0
|0.7
|6.0
|0.1
|0.9
|11.4
|0.1
|Ray Davis
|BUF
|RB
|3.0
|3.3
|14.4
|0.2
|0.4
|2.8
|0.0
|Charlie Kolar
|LAC
|TE
|3.0
|1.6
|15.0
|0.1
|Noah Fant
|NO
|TE
|2.9
|1.5
|13.7
|0.1
|Tai Felton
|MIN
|WR
|2.9
|1.4
|16.9
|0.1
|Josh Cameron
|JAX
|WR
|2.9
|1.1
|15.1
|0.1
|David Njoku
|LAC
|TE
|2.8
|1.3
|14.8
|0.1
|Mitchell Evans
|CAR
|TE
|2.6
|1.4
|14.1
|0.1
|Gavin Bartholomew
|MIN
|TE
|2.6
|1.2
|14.3
|0.1
|Isaiah Williams
|NYJ
|WR
|2.6
|1.3
|15.9
|0.1
|Michael Carter
|TEN
|RB
|2.6
|2.3
|9.4
|0.1
|0.9
|5.5
|0.0
|Calvin Ridley
|TEN
|WR
|2.6
|1.1
|15.5
|0.1
|Nate Carter
|KC
|RB
|2.6
|2.9
|12.1
|0.1
|0.6
|3.4
|0.0
|Troy Franklin
|DEN
|WR
|2.6
|0.2
|0.8
|0.0
|1.1
|14.2
|0.1
|Jaydon Blue
|PHI
|RB
|2.5
|3.3
|12.3
|0.1
|0.7
|4.1
|0.0
|Daniel Bellinger
|TEN
|TE
|2.5
|1.2
|12.1
|0.1
|Miami Dolphins
|MIA
|DST
|2.5
|Nate Boerkircher
|JAX
|TE
|2.4
|1.1
|13.3
|0.1
|Cyrus Allen
|KC
|WR
|2.4
|0.9
|12.3
|0.1
|Arizona Cardinals
|ARI
|DST
|2.3
|Kevin Coleman Jr.
|MIA
|WR
|2.3
|1.0
|12.5
|0.1
|Drew Sample
|CIN
|TE
|2.3
|1.3
|10.4
|0.1
|Travis Hunter
|JAX
|WR
|2.3
|0.3
|1.4
|0.0
|0.8
|10.0
|0.1
|Van Jefferson
|WAS
|WR
|2.2
|0.8
|12.5
|0.1
|Trevor Etienne
|CAR
|RB
|2.1
|2.8
|10.8
|0.1
|0.4
|2.3
|0.0
|Sam Roush
|CHI
|TE
|2.1
|1.0
|10.3
|0.1
|Jaylen Wright
|MIA
|RB
|2.0
|2.9
|9.5
|0.0
|0.6
|4.3
|0.0
|John Metchie III
|CAR
|WR
|1.9
|1.0
|10.6
|0.1
|Theo Johnson
|NYG
|TE
|1.9
|0.9
|10.3
|0.1
|Zavion Thomas
|CHI
|WR
|1.8
|0.4
|2.0
|0.0
|0.8
|8.9
|0.0
|Ben Sinnott
|WAS
|TE
|1.8
|0.8
|8.9
|0.1
|Luke Schoonmaker
|DAL
|TE
|1.8
|0.9
|9.6
|0.1
|Adam Trautman
|DEN
|TE
|1.7
|0.9
|9.1
|0.1
|Kyle Juszczyk
|SF
|RB
|1.6
|0.1
|0.4
|0.0
|0.8
|7.3
|0.1
|Xavier Legette
|CAR
|WR
|1.5
|0.7
|9.5
|0.0
|Eli Stowers
|PHI
|TE
|1.5
|0.8
|9.1
|0.0
|Matt Hibner
|BAL
|TE
|1.4
|0.8
|7.7
|0.0
|Demarcus Robinson
|SF
|WR
|1.2
|0.5
|7.7
|0.0
|Brock Wright
|DET
|TE
|1.2
|0.7
|6.4
|0.0
|Hunter Luepke
|DAL
|RB
|1.2
|0.8
|3.3
|0.0
|0.5
|3.8
|0.0
|Jack Endries
|CIN
|TE
|1.1
|0.5
|5.2
|0.1
|Devontez Walker
|BAL
|WR
|1.0
|0.4
|6.0
|0.0
|LeQuint Allen Jr.
|JAX
|RB
|1.0
|0.5
|2.3
|0.0
|0.5
|3.9
|0.0
|Nate Adkins
|DEN
|TE
|1.0
|0.5
|4.5
|0.1
|Oscar Delp
|NO
|TE
|0.9
|0.6
|4.8
|0.0
|Harrison Wallace III
|ARI
|WR
|0.9
|0.5
|5.9
|0.0
|Luke Farrell
|SF
|TE
|0.9
|0.5
|4.5
|0.0
|Kaytron Allen
|MIA
|RB
|0.9
|0.9
|3.6
|0.0
|0.3
|2.1
|0.0
|Will Kacmarek
|MIA
|TE
|0.9
|0.6
|5.0
|0.0
|Tanner Koziol
|JAX
|TE
|0.9
|0.5
|4.8
|0.0
|Keandre Lambert-Smith
|LAC
|WR
|0.9
|0.4
|4.6
|0.0
|DeeJay Dallas
|MIN
|RB
|0.8
|0.4
|1.4
|0.0
|0.5
|2.8
|0.0
|Ben Yurosek
|MIN
|TE
|0.8
|0.4
|4.4
|0.0
|James Mitchell
|DAL
|TE
|0.8
|0.4
|4.3
|0.0
|Andrew Armstrong
|KC
|WR
|0.8
|0.3
|3.7
|0.0
|Jalen Royals
|KC
|WR
|0.7
|0.3
|3.3
|0.0
|Jake Briningstool
|KC
|TE
|0.7
|0.3
|4.2
|0.0
|Ian Thomas
|LV
|TE
|0.7
|0.4
|4.1
|0.0
|Brycen Tremayne
|CAR
|WR
|0.6
|0.3
|3.6
|0.0
|Sean Tucker
|TB
|RB
|0.6
|0.8
|3.1
|0.0
|0.1
|0.5
|0.0
|Teagan Quitoriano
|ARI
|TE
|0.6
|0.4
|3.1
|0.0
|Cody White
|LV
|WR
|0.6
|0.3
|3.3
|0.0
|Jalen Tolbert
|MIA
|WR
|0.5
|0.2
|2.4
|0.0
|Jackson Hawes
|BUF
|TE
|0.5
|0.3
|3.2
|0.0
|Colbie Young
|CIN
|WR
|0.5
|0.3
|3.6
|0.0
|Ameer Abdullah
|JAX
|RB
|0.5
|0.7
|3.0
|0.0
|0.1
|0.4
|0.0
|Luke McCaffrey
|WAS
|WR
|0.4
|0.2
|2.5
|0.0
|John Bates
|WAS
|TE
|0.4
|0.2
|2.2
|0.0
|Jeremy Ruckert
|NYJ
|TE
|0.4
|0.2
|2.2
|0.0
|Lew Nichols III
|PIT
|RB
|0.4
|0.4
|1.7
|0.0
|0.1
|0.5
|0.0
|Ben Skowronek
|PIT
|WR
|0.4
|0.2
|2.1
|0.0
|Derius Davis
|LAC
|WR
|0.4
|0.2
|2.3
|0.0
|Payne Durham
|TB
|TE
|0.3
|0.2
|1.7
|0.0
|Salvon Ahmed
|CHI
|RB
|0.3
|0.2
|0.9
|0.0
|0.1
|0.3
|0.0
|Jahdae Walker
|CHI
|WR
|0.3
|0.1
|1.9
|0.0
|Jacob Saylors
|DET
|RB
|0.3
|0.1
|0.5
|0.0
|0.1
|0.4
|0.0
|Greg Dortch
|BUF
|WR
|0.3
|0.2
|1.8
|0.0
|Keleki Latu
|BUF
|TE
|0.3
|0.2
|2.2
|0.0
|Tahj Brooks
|CIN
|RB
|0.3
|0.4
|1.4
|0.0
|0.0
|0.4
|0.0
|Dylan Laube
|LV
|RB
|0.3
|0.2
|0.8
|0.0
|0.1
|0.5
|0.0
|Dareke Young
|LV
|WR
|0.3
|0.1
|2.0
|0.0
|Bryce Lance
|NO
|WR
|0.2
|0.1
|1.5
|0.0
|Tay Martin
|DET
|WR
|0.2
|0.1
|1.0
|0.0
|Tyler Conklin
|DET
|TE
|0.2
|0.1
|1.5
|0.0
|Gregory Desrosiers
|NYG
|RB
|0.2
|0.1
|0.4
|0.0
|0.1
|0.3
|0.0
|Jalin Hyatt
|NYG
|WR
|0.2
|0.1
|1.1
|0.0
|Elijah Moore
|PHI
|WR
|0.2
|0.2
|1.1
|0.0
|Johnny Mundt
|PHI
|TE
|0.2
|0.1
|0.8
|0.0
|Camden Brown
|DAL
|WR
|0.2
|0.1
|1.2
|0.0
|Isaiah Davis
|NYJ
|RB
|0.2
|0.2
|0.6
|0.0
|0.1
|0.4
|0.0
|Malik McClain
|NYJ
|WR
|0.2
|0.1
|1.3
|0.0
|Jalen Reagor
|MIA
|WR
|0.2
|0.1
|1.2
|0.0
|Rasheen Ali
|BAL
|RB
|0.2
|0.1
|0.2
|0.0
|0.1
|0.3
|0.0
|LaJohntay Wester
|BAL
|WR
|0.2
|0.1
|0.8
|0.0
|Mitch Tinsley
|CIN
|WR
|0.2
|0.1
|1.5
|0.0
|Julius Chestnut
|TEN
|RB
|0.2
|0.1
|0.5
|0.0
|0.1
|0.4
|0.0
|Theo Wease Jr.
|LAC
|WR
|0.2
|0.1
|1.1
|0.0
|Cody Schrader
|DEN
|RB
|0.2
|0.1
|0.4
|0.0
|0.1
|0.3
|0.0
|Chris Manhertz
|NYG
|TE
|0.1
|0.1
|0.5
|0.0
|Brandon Johnson
|PIT
|WR
|0.1
|0.1
|0.8
|0.0
Week 11 Fantasy Football Outlooks
Jalen Coker, Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker has quickly seen his fantasy value drop off a cliff. Last week, Coker turned in his worst performance of the season when he finished catchless on four targets in the win over the New Orleans Saints. His overall volume has taken a hit as well, but he's still seeing around 4-5 targets per game.
The hope is that he'll have better results against the Baltimore Ravens' defense this weekend. The Ravens' defense ranks 14th in the league, allowing 219.5 passing yards per game. Coker will stay involved in the passing game, but fantasy managers should temper their expectations. Coker falls into the mid-WR3 range for this game.
Elic Ayomanor, Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Elic Ayomanor is coming off his best performance of the season against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 10. Ayomanor hauled in five of his 10 targets for 79 yards in the loss to the Jags. The targets, receptions, and yardage were all season highs for Ayomanor.
However, his usage will likely take a hit with top wideout Carnell Tate (shoulder) expected to return for Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys. Ayomanor will probably fall in the pecking order, but he does have a plus matchup against the Cowboys' defense. This Dallas defense ranks 27th in the league in pass defense. Ayomanor is still on the fantasy radar, but he falls more into low-end flex territory for this game.
Deebo Samuel Sr., San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. is coming off an excellent fantasy performance. Last week, Samuel hauled in all three of his targets for 31 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed the ball three times for 78 yards and an additional score. He'll now head into a much more difficult matchup against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 11.
The Vikings rank 2nd in the league in passing defense coming into this game. There is also a decent chance that fellow wideout Mike Evans (Achilles) makes his return this weekend. Samuel would fall on the depth chart and already could have trouble finding success against the tough Vikings secondary. There is flex appeal here, but Samuel is far from a must-start for Week 11.
Jordyn Tyson, New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (chest) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's Week 11 matchup against the Chicago Bears. Tyson is ready to go and could be a solid fantasy option this weekend. The rookie wideout is coming off an 11-catch performance against the Carolina Panthers last week. The expectation is that the Saints are going to continue throwing his way after 13 targets against the Panthers. He'll head into a decent matchup against the Chicago Bears in Week 11.
The Bears rank 15th in the league in pass defense coming into this game. Tyson is a high-upside player who ranks as RotoBaller's WR19 this weekend. Fantasy managers should consider him a high-end WR3 for Week 11.
Adonai Mitchell, New York Jets
New York Jets wide receiver Adonai Mitchell has been a tough player to gauge for fantasy managers. Over the last four games, Mitchell has posted two good or decent performances and two catchless games. At this point, fantasy managers can't exactly be sure what they're going to get from Mitchell every weekend.
He does head into a favorable matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 11. The Chargers' defense ranks 23rd in passing yards allowed per game. The targets have been there for Mitchell, with seven or more in each of the last three games. Unfortunately, the success hasn't always been there for him lately. Fantasy managers should consider Mitchell a boom-or-bust flex play for this weekend.
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