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Rookie Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups and Stashes for Week 3 (2026)

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Denzel Boston - Fantasy Football Rankings, Waiver Wire Stashes

Wyatt's favorite rookie waiver wire pickups, fantasy football breakout candidates heading into Week 3 of 2026. Which NFL rookies have league-winning fantasy upside?

We have reached the end of an exciting Week 2 with a lot of data and information to sort through. We saw rookies ball out across the league, and a couple of dominoes set up future fantasy roads down the line this season.

Whether you’re riding high at 2-0 or feeling like waiving the white flag at 0-2, this article is for you. Rookies give teams hope, and all it takes is the right one to boost your team to another level or get your squad heading in the right direction.

Remember, it's early in the season, and there is lots of fantasy football left to play. Let’s dive into five rookie waiver-wire pickups that can boost your rosters ahead of Week 3.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Denzel Boston, WR, Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns may have a young star receiver in Denzel Boston. The 22-year-old out of Washington has found the end zone and scored over 13 PPR fantasy points in back-to-back weeks to start the season.

He’s made his presence felt in the red zone and in tight-coverage contested-catch situations. Deshaun Watson is beginning to trust Boston downfield as the two continue to grow their chemistry.

Through two weeks, Boston has caught seven of his 11 targets for 154 yards and two touchdowns, while I am starting to kick myself for not getting more shares of him during draft season. In addition, he has looked like the best rookie receiver so far and leads all rookie wideouts in receiving yards and touchdown receptions.

The Browns' quarterback room still leaves a lot to be desired, but so far it has been good enough to put Boston on flex radars. It's unknown how long Watson will be the starter, but it feels like the Browns will stick with him for the foreseeable future.

Boston needs to be rostered in redraft leagues, and it might be time to buy him in dynasty leagues while he is still an affordable value. If he continues to produce, the asking price might become too high to trade for.

 

Emmett Johnson, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

Are the Kansas City Chiefs back, and if so, should the rest of the league be worried?

The Chiefs have hung 64 points on the board through two weeks and shown more commitment to the running game with Eric Bieniemy back as offensive coordinator. They are running the ball 47.5% of the time compared to a 38.7% rate last season through two games.

So far, Emmett Johnson is the Clear RB2 in the offense, but it has not turned into fantasy relevance. The young back will likely be a handcuff to Kenneth Walker III and will not have standalone value.

However, Johnson should remain rostered in fantasy leagues, especially if managers are investing in Walker.

The reigning Super Bowl MVP has earned the injury-prone tag and misses, on average, two to three games a season. Walker has dealt with several lower-body injuries throughout his career.

Now, I’m not saying Walker’s production will drop off this season, but it is better to be safe than sorry. Plus, Johnson is a useful fantasy bench asset to carry on rosters.

We know when to plug Johnson into starting lineups, and he would be a top-15 running back each week if Walker were to miss time. Other bench options only offer frustration and confusion about when to correctly place them in lineups.

 

Germie Bernard, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

I feel slightly better about my preseason hot take that Germie Bernard will lead the Pittsburgh Steelers in targets after his Week 2 performance in an expanded role.

The Alabama standout was thrust into a prominent role with Michael Pittman Jr. being sidelined with a foot injury. While Bernard’s outing wasn’t picture-perfect, he led the team in receiving yards (35) and had the second most targets (8).

Bernard is a versatile receiver who can play all three receiver spots and can be deployed out of the backfield as a pass-catcher and running back. His talent allows HC Mike McCarthy to be creative in ways to get him the ball.

In addition, Reception Perception’s Matt Harmon noted that Bernard’s best routes align perfectly with current-day Aaron Rodgers. In his college samples, Bernard had over an 85 percent success rate on screens (100%), flat routes (92.9%), outs (89.2%), digs (85.2%), and comebacks (100%).

Rodgers was more risk-averse in 2025, with the fewest completed air yards (1,203) and the second-most pass yards after the catch (2,119) of quarterbacks who started at least 15 games. Additionally, he had one of the lowest average depths of target (6.4) and one of the fastest average times to throw (2.56 seconds) in the league, according to PFF.

Bernard could find himself competing for the lead target earner once again in Week 3 if Pittman is out. The team is currently uncertain if the veteran will be able to play on Sunday.

My hot take may have been outlandish, but it is a plausible path to come true. If Pittman is out, Bernard will be on flex radars in Week 3 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

 

Chris Bell, WR, Miami Dolphins

Welcome back to the rookie waiver wire pickup column, Chris Bell. The Dolphins have produced a viable flex option in deep PPR leagues in back-to-back weeks, and their WR1 was seen in a walking boot after the game.

Caleb Douglas suffered an ankle injury late in their Week 2 matchup, and his status this week is up in the air. HC Jeff Hafley mentioned it is “too early to tell" the exact severity of the injury, as the team will wait for further evaluation.

Douglas was tied for the team high in routes run (21) against the 49ers with Malik Washington, according to JJ Zachariason of Late Round Fantasy Football. If he can’t play, it would leave a void in the passing game and create an opportunity for Bell to step up.

Bell was widely viewed as a first-round talent in the 2026 NFL Draft but slipped due to an ACL injury late in his final season. As he gets further removed from the injury, he will slowly start getting his explosiveness and talent back.

It might take some patience when rostering the Louisville product, but he could pay off in a major way closer to the final stretch of the fantasy football season.

 

Kaytron Allen, RB, Washington Commanders

Kaytron “Fatman” Allen is the final name on our list today. He is definitely a deeper-league stash with intriguing upside rather than an instant contributor.

A multitude of thoughts and scenarios are swirling around Washington after a devastating Week 2 outing. Jayden Daniels is facing another elbow injury, Jacory Croskey-Merritt has been in the doghouse for back-to-back weeks, and the team is 0-2 with little hope.

Let’s start with the Croskey-Merritt situation. He fumbled late in the Philly game, which led to Allen playing on the final few drives as the team attempted to make a comeback. This week, an iffy pitch play turned into a major loss and stalled a key drive.

Whether it was Croskey-Merritt’s fault or Jayden Daniels' fault on the play is up for debate, but Rachaad White saw the majority of touches after that play.

The team is now 0-2, and Dan Quinn could start to feel his seat getting warm. If his job is on the line, he isn't going to trust a running back who fumbles the ball to lead the backfield.

Lastly, it could turn into another lost season if Daniels is forced to miss significant time with his elbow injury. I hope that doesn’t happen as a Commanders fan, but it is very possible. If that happens, the organization could opt to play the younger guys to see what they have talent-wise in a player like Allen.

There are a lot of ifs and buts for Allen to see a prominent role this season, but I’ve been a Commanders fan long enough to know the worst-case scenario always finds a way to happen in D.C.

 

Who Should I Pickup Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Kenyon Sadiq, Antonio Williams, Caleb Douglas, Mike Washington Jr., Kaelon Black. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Kenyon Sadiq, Antonio Williams, Caleb Douglas, Mike Washington Jr., Kaelon Black:

Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Alvin Kamara
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Malachi Fields
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Antonio Williams
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Pat Bryant
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Joshua Palmer
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Chris Bell
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Tyler Badie
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Michael Mayer
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Germie Bernard
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Mack Hollins
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Kyle Juszczyk
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Devin Singletary
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Kalif Raymond
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Zach Ertz
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Malik Washington
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Jaylin Noel
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Sione Vaki
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Brian Robinson
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Seth McGowan
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Demond Claiborne
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Darren Waller
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Chris Brooks
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Braelon Allen
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Will Shipley
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Oronde Gadsden
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Cody White
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Keon Coleman
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Emari Demercado
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Brenton Strange
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Skyy Moore
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Kyler Murray
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Rashod Bateman
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Tyler Shough
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Bryce Young
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Keenan Allen
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Marcus Mariota
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Xavier Worthy
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Malik Willis
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Tyjae Spears
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
C.J. Stroud
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Khalil Shakir
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Daniel Jones
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Tre Tucker
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Kirk Cousins
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Emmett Johnson
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Tyson Bagent
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Kaelon Black
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Drew Lock
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Tank Bigsby
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Geno Smith
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Romeo Doubs
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Cam Ward
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Devaughn Vele
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Deshaun Watson
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Denzel Boston
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Carson Wentz
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Dalton Schultz
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Kansas City Chiefs
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Jonah Coleman
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Minnesota Vikings
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Green Bay Packers
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Carolina Panthers
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
New York Giants
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Cincinnati Bengals
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Las Vegas Raiders
Antonio Williams
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Antonio Williams
vs
Malachi Fields
Antonio Williams
vs
Pat Bryant
Antonio Williams
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Antonio Williams
vs
Chris Bell
Antonio Williams
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Antonio Williams
vs
Michael Mayer
Antonio Williams
vs
Alvin Kamara
Antonio Williams
vs
Mack Hollins
Antonio Williams
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Antonio Williams
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Antonio Williams
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Antonio Williams
vs
Kalif Raymond
Antonio Williams
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Antonio Williams
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Antonio Williams
vs
Joshua Palmer
Antonio Williams
vs
Malik Washington
Antonio Williams
vs
Tyler Badie
Antonio Williams
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Antonio Williams
vs
Germie Bernard
Antonio Williams
vs
Brian Robinson
Antonio Williams
vs
Kyle Juszczyk
Antonio Williams
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Antonio Williams
vs
Devin Singletary
Antonio Williams
vs
Darren Waller
Antonio Williams
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Antonio Williams
vs
Braelon Allen
Antonio Williams
vs
Zach Ertz
Antonio Williams
vs
Oronde Gadsden
Antonio Williams
vs
Jaylin Noel
Antonio Williams
vs
Keon Coleman
Antonio Williams
vs
Sione Vaki
Antonio Williams
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Antonio Williams
vs
Seth McGowan
Antonio Williams
vs
Brenton Strange
Antonio Williams
vs
Demond Claiborne
Antonio Williams
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Antonio Williams
vs
Chris Brooks
Antonio Williams
vs
Rashod Bateman
Antonio Williams
vs
Will Shipley
Antonio Williams
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Antonio Williams
vs
Cody White
Antonio Williams
vs
Keenan Allen
Antonio Williams
vs
Emari Demercado
Antonio Williams
vs
Xavier Worthy
Antonio Williams
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Antonio Williams
vs
Tyjae Spears
Antonio Williams
vs
Skyy Moore
Antonio Williams
vs
Khalil Shakir
Antonio Williams
vs
Kyler Murray
Antonio Williams
vs
Tre Tucker
Antonio Williams
vs
Tyler Shough
Antonio Williams
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Antonio Williams
vs
Bryce Young
Antonio Williams
vs
Emmett Johnson
Antonio Williams
vs
Marcus Mariota
Antonio Williams
vs
Kaelon Black
Antonio Williams
vs
Malik Willis
Antonio Williams
vs
Tank Bigsby
Antonio Williams
vs
C.J. Stroud
Antonio Williams
vs
Romeo Doubs
Antonio Williams
vs
Daniel Jones
Antonio Williams
vs
Devaughn Vele
Antonio Williams
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Antonio Williams
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Antonio Williams
vs
Kirk Cousins
Antonio Williams
vs
Denzel Boston
Antonio Williams
vs
Tyson Bagent
Antonio Williams
vs
Dalton Schultz
Antonio Williams
vs
Drew Lock
Antonio Williams
vs
Jonah Coleman
Antonio Williams
vs
Geno Smith
Antonio Williams
vs
Cam Ward
Antonio Williams
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Antonio Williams
vs
Deshaun Watson
Antonio Williams
vs
Carson Wentz
Antonio Williams
vs
Kansas City Chiefs
Antonio Williams
vs
Minnesota Vikings
Antonio Williams
vs
Green Bay Packers
Antonio Williams
vs
Carolina Panthers
Antonio Williams
vs
New York Giants
Antonio Williams
vs
Cincinnati Bengals
Antonio Williams
vs
Las Vegas Raiders
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Rashod Bateman
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Brenton Strange
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Keenan Allen
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Keon Coleman
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Xavier Worthy
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Oronde Gadsden
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Tyjae Spears
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Braelon Allen
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Khalil Shakir
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Darren Waller
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Tre Tucker
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Brian Robinson
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Emmett Johnson
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Kaelon Black
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Malik Washington
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Tank Bigsby
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Romeo Doubs
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Kalif Raymond
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Devaughn Vele
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Mack Hollins
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Denzel Boston
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Michael Mayer
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Dalton Schultz
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Chris Bell
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Jonah Coleman
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Pat Bryant
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Antonio Williams
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Malachi Fields
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Alvin Kamara
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Joshua Palmer
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Tyler Badie
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Germie Bernard
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Kyle Juszczyk
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Devin Singletary
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Zach Ertz
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Jaylin Noel
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Sione Vaki
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Seth McGowan
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Demond Claiborne
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Chris Brooks
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Will Shipley
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Cody White
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Emari Demercado
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Skyy Moore
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Kyler Murray
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Tyler Shough
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Bryce Young
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Marcus Mariota
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Malik Willis
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
C.J. Stroud
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Daniel Jones
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Kirk Cousins
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Tyson Bagent
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Drew Lock
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Geno Smith
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Cam Ward
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Deshaun Watson
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Carson Wentz
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Kansas City Chiefs
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Minnesota Vikings
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Green Bay Packers
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Carolina Panthers
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
New York Giants
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Cincinnati Bengals
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Las Vegas Raiders
Kaelon Black
vs
Tank Bigsby
Kaelon Black
vs
Emmett Johnson
Kaelon Black
vs
Romeo Doubs
Kaelon Black
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Kaelon Black
vs
Devaughn Vele
Kaelon Black
vs
Tre Tucker
Kaelon Black
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Kaelon Black
vs
Khalil Shakir
Kaelon Black
vs
Denzel Boston
Kaelon Black
vs
Tyjae Spears
Kaelon Black
vs
Dalton Schultz
Kaelon Black
vs
Xavier Worthy
Kaelon Black
vs
Jonah Coleman
Kaelon Black
vs
Keenan Allen
Kaelon Black
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Kaelon Black
vs
Rashod Bateman
Kaelon Black
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Kaelon Black
vs
Brenton Strange
Kaelon Black
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Kaelon Black
vs
Keon Coleman
Kaelon Black
vs
Oronde Gadsden
Kaelon Black
vs
Braelon Allen
Kaelon Black
vs
Darren Waller
Kaelon Black
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Kaelon Black
vs
Brian Robinson
Kaelon Black
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Kaelon Black
vs
Malik Washington
Kaelon Black
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Kaelon Black
vs
Kalif Raymond
Kaelon Black
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Kaelon Black
vs
Mack Hollins
Kaelon Black
vs
Michael Mayer
Kaelon Black
vs
Chris Bell
Kaelon Black
vs
Pat Bryant
Kaelon Black
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Kaelon Black
vs
Antonio Williams
Kaelon Black
vs
Malachi Fields
Kaelon Black
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Kaelon Black
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Kaelon Black
vs
Alvin Kamara
Kaelon Black
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Kaelon Black
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Kaelon Black
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Kaelon Black
vs
Joshua Palmer
Kaelon Black
vs
Tyler Badie
Kaelon Black
vs
Germie Bernard
Kaelon Black
vs
Kyle Juszczyk
Kaelon Black
vs
Devin Singletary
Kaelon Black
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Kaelon Black
vs
Zach Ertz
Kaelon Black
vs
Jaylin Noel
Kaelon Black
vs
Sione Vaki
Kaelon Black
vs
Seth McGowan
Kaelon Black
vs
Demond Claiborne
Kaelon Black
vs
Chris Brooks
Kaelon Black
vs
Will Shipley
Kaelon Black
vs
Cody White
Kaelon Black
vs
Emari Demercado
Kaelon Black
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Kaelon Black
vs
Skyy Moore
Kaelon Black
vs
Kyler Murray
Kaelon Black
vs
Tyler Shough
Kaelon Black
vs
Bryce Young
Kaelon Black
vs
Marcus Mariota
Kaelon Black
vs
Malik Willis
Kaelon Black
vs
C.J. Stroud
Kaelon Black
vs
Daniel Jones
Kaelon Black
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Kaelon Black
vs
Kirk Cousins
Kaelon Black
vs
Tyson Bagent
Kaelon Black
vs
Drew Lock
Kaelon Black
vs
Geno Smith
Kaelon Black
vs
Cam Ward
Kaelon Black
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Kaelon Black
vs
Deshaun Watson
Kaelon Black
vs
Carson Wentz
Kaelon Black
vs
Kansas City Chiefs
Kaelon Black
vs
Minnesota Vikings
Kaelon Black
vs
Green Bay Packers
Kaelon Black
vs
Carolina Panthers
Kaelon Black
vs
New York Giants
Kaelon Black
vs
Cincinnati Bengals
Kaelon Black
vs
Las Vegas Raiders

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More Waiver Wire Analysis

Waiver Wire Pickups - FAAB Bidding Advice
The Cut List - Who to Drop for Week 3?
Week 3 Defense (D/ST) Streamers and Starts
Kicker Streamers, Starts and Tiered Rankings


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has "Good Shot" to Play in Week 3
Marcus Mariota

Expected to Start in Week 3
Justin Verlander

Scheduled to Make One More Start on Saturday
CFB

Noah Bennee Still Carries Stash Appeal
Sam Darnold

on Track to Practice on Wednesday
CFB

Terry Bussey Out for the Season
Jadarian Price

Dealing With Shoulder Injury That Isn't Serious
CFB

Mark Bowman's Role Makes Him Worth Rostering
CFB

Jaleel Skinner Keeps Strengthening His Fantasy Case
Kyler Murray

Clears Concussion Protocol, Will Return in Week 3
CFB

Kari Ashley Has Become a Priority Tight End Add
CFB

Justin Bowick's Breakout Looks Built to Last
CFB

Chris Durr Jr. Is Too Involved to Leave on Waivers
CFB

Keenan Jackson's Breakout Demands Waiver Attention
CFB

Aiden Flora Looks Like a Long-Term Waiver Find
CFB

Kewan Lacy a Game-Time Decision Against Florida
CFB

Nolan James Jr. Takes Control of Notre Dame Backfield
CFB

CJ Baxter Climbs the Waiver Priority List
CFB

Keyjuan Brown's Role Is Getting Harder to Ignore
CFB

Jamal Rule Is a Must-Add Where Available
CFB

Terrance Carter Jr. a Game-Time Decision Against Sam Houston
CFB

Noah Fifita Worth a Waiver Claim After Five-Score Night
CFB

Michael Hawkins Jr. Is a Must-Add After Five-Touchdown Day
CFB

Keelon Russell Emerging as Priority Waiver Pickup
Shane McClanahan

Won't Return During Regular Season
Joel Farabee

Set For Larger Role in Calgary
Morgan Frost

Working as Top-Line Center at Camp
Ivan Demidov

Impressing in Preseason
Houston Rockets

Montrezl Harrell Works Out for Rockets' G-League Affiliate
Matvei Michkov

Looking "Lighter and Stronger" at Camp
Mike Conley

Settles Into Veteran Mentor Role
Charlotte Hornets

Hornets Waive Bez Mbeng
Evgeni Malkin

Not Ruling Out Returning for 22nd NHL Campaign
Graham Ike

Lands Two-Way Deal with Warriors
Gabriel Landeskog

Expecting to Take "Another Step"
Zach LaVine

Eyes Bounce-Back Season with Kings
Alexandre Pantoja

Suffers Unanimous-Decision Loss
Alexandre Pantoja

Joshua Van Beats Alexandre Pantoja In A Rematch
Mauricio Ruffy

Gets Finished In The First Round
Arman Tsarukyan

Finishes Mauricio Ruffy In The First Round
Dooho Choi

Suffers First-Round TKO Loss
Patricio Pitbull

Scores First-Round TKO Win
Joey Logano

Walks Away from Bristol with his Third Win of the Season
Kyle Larson

Gains the Championship Lead After Runner-Up Finish at Bristol
Joan Beringer

Steps Into Bigger Backup Role
Carson Hocevar

Places Third After Dramatic Day at Bristol
Ty Gibbs

Scores Top-Five Finish at Bristol After Strong Performance
Ryan Blaney

Finishes 33rd at Bristol After A Late Wreck and Confrontation
Andrés Muñoz

Andres Munoz Headed for Imaging on Right Knee
Vít Krejčí

Vit Krejci in the Mix for Portland's Backup Wing Spot
Dallas Mavericks

Dwight Powell Expected to Join Mavericks Camp
Alex Bregman

Taken to Hospital After Being Hit in the Face by Foul Ball
Dorian Finney-Smith

Could be Headed to Atlanta
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Exits Early on Sunday with Lower-Back Tightness
Buddy Hield

Surfaces in Hawks-Hornets Trade Talks
Dylan Cease

to Miss Next Start Due to Shoulder Injury
Kyle Tucker

Leaves Early With Knee Injury on Saturday
Chase Burns

Reds Place Chase Burns on Injured List With Groin Strain
Cleveland Cavaliers

Cavaliers Promote Jose Calderon to Assistant General Manager
Shohei Ohtani

has "Good Chance" to Play Next Week
Xavier Edwards

Leaves Early on Saturday With Thumb Discomfort
Aaron Judge

Hopes to be Back for Postseason, No Timetable Given
Shohei Ohtani

Takes Simulated At-Bats
Denny Hamlin

is One of the Top Anchor Picks for Bristol DFS Lineups
Christopher Bell

Is One of the Top Favorites to Win at Bristol
Chase Briscoe

is A Top DFS Option for All Formats at Bristol
Joey Logano

May be A Top Contrarian Option for Bristol DFS Lineups
William Byron

Should Fantasy Managers Roster William Byron at Bristol?
Chase Elliott

Carries Plenty of Upside for Bristol DFS Lineups
Brad Keselowski

Could Brad Keselowski be A Top-10 Contender for Bristol?
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace May Compete for A Top-10 Finish at Bristol
Austin Cindric

Is Austin Cindric Worth Rostering for DFS at Bristol?
Kyle Larson

Could Absolutely Dominate the Bristol Night Race
Ryan Blaney

Starts Deep in the Field at Bristol
Ty Gibbs

is an Elite DFS Option at Bristol
Tyler Reddick

Has a Shaky History at Bristol
Carson Hocevar

Can Carson Hocevar Contend at Bristol?
Aroldis Chapman

Won't Pitch This Weekend
Logan Webb

Lands on Injured List with Finger Injury
Pete Fairbanks

to Undergo Surgery
Jazz Chisholm Jr.

to Return During Homestand
Aroldis Chapman

"Not Worried At All" About Lat Strain
Joshua Báez

Joshua Baez Lands on Injured List With Oblique Strain
Jac Caglianone

Out With Hand Injury
Alexandre Pantoja

Returns At UFC 331
Joshua Van

Set For His Second Title Defense
Mauricio Ruffy

Set For UFC 331 Co-Main Event
Arman Tsarukyan

A Favorite At UFC 311
Dooho Choi

Looks To Extend His Win Streak
Patricio Pitbull

Looks For His Second UFC Win
Mats Zuccarello

Dealing With Minor Shoulder Injury
Kevin Fiala

Unavailable for At Least Three Weeks
Seth Jones

Looking "Great" in Camp
Jake Sanderson

Cleared for Training Camp
Stefan Noesen

Back on Ice After Knee Injury
Nick Bjugstad

to Miss 4-6 Months After Pectoral Muscle Surgery
William Karlsson

Hits the Ice at Camp After Wrist Surgery
Dominic James

Nursing Broken Hand, Out for Start of Season
Yanni Gourde

Out Until December Due to Hip Surgery
Tyler Seguin

Questionable for Start of Season
Kaiden Guhle

Ruled Out for 4-5 Weeks
Jason Zucker

Unavailable for Start of Season
Alexander Nikishin

Sits Out Start of Training Camp
Adam Fantilli

Absent From Camp While Awaiting New Deal
Mathew Barzal

Could Miss Season Opener
Billy Horschel

Fighting to Keep His Tour Card
Emiliano Grillo

a Solid Value Play at Biltmore Championship
Eric Cole

a Volatile Option at Biltmore Championship
Ben James

a Strong Play at the Biltmore Championship
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