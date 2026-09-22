Wyatt's favorite rookie waiver wire pickups, fantasy football breakout candidates heading into Week 3 of 2026. Which NFL rookies have league-winning fantasy upside?
We have reached the end of an exciting Week 2 with a lot of data and information to sort through. We saw rookies ball out across the league, and a couple of dominoes set up future fantasy roads down the line this season.
Whether you’re riding high at 2-0 or feeling like waiving the white flag at 0-2, this article is for you. Rookies give teams hope, and all it takes is the right one to boost your team to another level or get your squad heading in the right direction.
Remember, it's early in the season, and there is lots of fantasy football left to play. Let’s dive into five rookie waiver-wire pickups that can boost your rosters ahead of Week 3.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Denzel Boston, WR, Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns may have a young star receiver in Denzel Boston. The 22-year-old out of Washington has found the end zone and scored over 13 PPR fantasy points in back-to-back weeks to start the season.
Rookie Denzel Boston goes 55 yards for the TD!
CLEvsTB on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/nmkRtJNhIv
— NFL (@NFL) September 20, 2026
He’s made his presence felt in the red zone and in tight-coverage contested-catch situations. Deshaun Watson is beginning to trust Boston downfield as the two continue to grow their chemistry.
Through two weeks, Boston has caught seven of his 11 targets for 154 yards and two touchdowns, while I am starting to kick myself for not getting more shares of him during draft season. In addition, he has looked like the best rookie receiver so far and leads all rookie wideouts in receiving yards and touchdown receptions.
The Browns' quarterback room still leaves a lot to be desired, but so far it has been good enough to put Boston on flex radars. It's unknown how long Watson will be the starter, but it feels like the Browns will stick with him for the foreseeable future.
Boston needs to be rostered in redraft leagues, and it might be time to buy him in dynasty leagues while he is still an affordable value. If he continues to produce, the asking price might become too high to trade for.
Emmett Johnson, RB, Kansas City Chiefs
Are the Kansas City Chiefs back, and if so, should the rest of the league be worried?
The Chiefs have hung 64 points on the board through two weeks and shown more commitment to the running game with Eric Bieniemy back as offensive coordinator. They are running the ball 47.5% of the time compared to a 38.7% rate last season through two games.
So far, Emmett Johnson is the Clear RB2 in the offense, but it has not turned into fantasy relevance. The young back will likely be a handcuff to Kenneth Walker III and will not have standalone value.
However, Johnson should remain rostered in fantasy leagues, especially if managers are investing in Walker.
Emmett Johnson making defenders tackle each other!
https://t.co/KWu4vQ5igV
— Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) September 21, 2026
The reigning Super Bowl MVP has earned the injury-prone tag and misses, on average, two to three games a season. Walker has dealt with several lower-body injuries throughout his career.
Now, I’m not saying Walker’s production will drop off this season, but it is better to be safe than sorry. Plus, Johnson is a useful fantasy bench asset to carry on rosters.
We know when to plug Johnson into starting lineups, and he would be a top-15 running back each week if Walker were to miss time. Other bench options only offer frustration and confusion about when to correctly place them in lineups.
Germie Bernard, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers
I feel slightly better about my preseason hot take that Germie Bernard will lead the Pittsburgh Steelers in targets after his Week 2 performance in an expanded role.
GERMIE BERNARD PUTS THE TIDE ON TOP WITH A 25-YARD TOUCHDOWN 🔥 pic.twitter.com/hcAgIp1rZW
— ESPN (@espn) October 25, 2025
The Alabama standout was thrust into a prominent role with Michael Pittman Jr. being sidelined with a foot injury. While Bernard’s outing wasn’t picture-perfect, he led the team in receiving yards (35) and had the second most targets (8).
Bernard is a versatile receiver who can play all three receiver spots and can be deployed out of the backfield as a pass-catcher and running back. His talent allows HC Mike McCarthy to be creative in ways to get him the ball.
In addition, Reception Perception’s Matt Harmon noted that Bernard’s best routes align perfectly with current-day Aaron Rodgers. In his college samples, Bernard had over an 85 percent success rate on screens (100%), flat routes (92.9%), outs (89.2%), digs (85.2%), and comebacks (100%).
Rodgers was more risk-averse in 2025, with the fewest completed air yards (1,203) and the second-most pass yards after the catch (2,119) of quarterbacks who started at least 15 games. Additionally, he had one of the lowest average depths of target (6.4) and one of the fastest average times to throw (2.56 seconds) in the league, according to PFF.
Bernard could find himself competing for the lead target earner once again in Week 3 if Pittman is out. The team is currently uncertain if the veteran will be able to play on Sunday.
My hot take may have been outlandish, but it is a plausible path to come true. If Pittman is out, Bernard will be on flex radars in Week 3 against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Chris Bell, WR, Miami Dolphins
Welcome back to the rookie waiver wire pickup column, Chris Bell. The Dolphins have produced a viable flex option in deep PPR leagues in back-to-back weeks, and their WR1 was seen in a walking boot after the game.
Caleb Douglas suffered an ankle injury late in their Week 2 matchup, and his status this week is up in the air. HC Jeff Hafley mentioned it is “too early to tell" the exact severity of the injury, as the team will wait for further evaluation.
Douglas was tied for the team high in routes run (21) against the 49ers with Malik Washington, according to JJ Zachariason of Late Round Fantasy Football. If he can’t play, it would leave a void in the passing game and create an opportunity for Bell to step up.
Bell was widely viewed as a first-round talent in the 2026 NFL Draft but slipped due to an ACL injury late in his final season. As he gets further removed from the injury, he will slowly start getting his explosiveness and talent back.
It might take some patience when rostering the Louisville product, but he could pay off in a major way closer to the final stretch of the fantasy football season.
Kaytron Allen, RB, Washington Commanders
Kaytron “Fatman” Allen is the final name on our list today. He is definitely a deeper-league stash with intriguing upside rather than an instant contributor.
Kaytron Allen punches through for the @PennStateFball TD!
📺: CBS https://t.co/m7JvR0UA4Y
— Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) November 15, 2025
A multitude of thoughts and scenarios are swirling around Washington after a devastating Week 2 outing. Jayden Daniels is facing another elbow injury, Jacory Croskey-Merritt has been in the doghouse for back-to-back weeks, and the team is 0-2 with little hope.
Let’s start with the Croskey-Merritt situation. He fumbled late in the Philly game, which led to Allen playing on the final few drives as the team attempted to make a comeback. This week, an iffy pitch play turned into a major loss and stalled a key drive.
Whether it was Croskey-Merritt’s fault or Jayden Daniels' fault on the play is up for debate, but Rachaad White saw the majority of touches after that play.
The team is now 0-2, and Dan Quinn could start to feel his seat getting warm. If his job is on the line, he isn't going to trust a running back who fumbles the ball to lead the backfield.
Lastly, it could turn into another lost season if Daniels is forced to miss significant time with his elbow injury. I hope that doesn’t happen as a Commanders fan, but it is very possible. If that happens, the organization could opt to play the younger guys to see what they have talent-wise in a player like Allen.
There are a lot of ifs and buts for Allen to see a prominent role this season, but I’ve been a Commanders fan long enough to know the worst-case scenario always finds a way to happen in D.C.
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here.
2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Kenyon Sadiq, Antonio Williams, Caleb Douglas, Mike Washington Jr., Kaelon Black. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.
Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Kenyon Sadiq, Antonio Williams, Caleb Douglas, Mike Washington Jr., Kaelon Black:
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