Navajo Stirling Looks To Remain Undefeated
Nov 20, 2026, 10:22 AM ETUndefeated prospect Navajo Stirling will look to extend his win streak when he takes on former light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka in the main event of UFC Qatar on Saturday. Stirling was last seen in action in August at UFC Belgrade, where he finished the former light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz via first-round TKO. After three straight decision wins to start his UFC career, Stirling finished his past three opponents by TKO. DraftKings sees Stirling as the favorite with a salary of $8,400.--Alen Kurbasic
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Jiri Prochazka Returns At UFC Qatar
Alen Kurbasic
Alen Kurbasic
Nov 20, 2026, 10:16 AM ETFormer light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka will look to return to the win column when he takes on undefeated prospect Navajo Stirling in the main event of UFC Qatar on Saturday. Prochazka is coming off a first-round knockout loss to Carlos Ulberg at UFC 327, which was a fight for the vacant light heavyweight title,e, where he was caught while pressing forward. Known as a knockout artis, Prochazka has 28 knockout/TKO win on his record from 32 professional wins. DraftKings sees Prochazka as the underdog with a salary of $7,800.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
Kevin Vallejos Looks To Extend His Win Streak
Alen Kurbasic
Alen Kurbasic
Nov 20, 2026, 10:00 AM ETKevin Vallejos will look to extend his win streak when he faces off against former bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling in the co-main event of UFC Qatar on Saturday. Regarded as one of the most promising prospects in MMA, Kevin Vallejos has gone 4-0 since signing with the UFC. Vallejos has lost only once in his career, and it was a unanimous decision loss to Jean Silva. Vallejos last fought in March at UFC Vegas 114, where he extended his win streak by finishing Josh Emmett via first-round TKO. DraftKings sees Vallejos as the favorite with a salary of $8,300.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
Aljamain Sterling Looks For His Third Consecutive Win
Alen Kurbasic
Alen Kurbasic
Nov 20, 2026, 9:52 AM ETFormer bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling will try to extend his win streak when he takes on Kevin Vallejos in the co-main event of UFC Qatar on Saturday. Sterling was last seen in action in April at UFC Vegas 116, where he defeated Youssef Zalal via unanimous decision. Since moving to featherweight, Sterling has gone 3-1, losing only to the then-undefeated top contender, Movsar Evloev, in a back-and-forth fight. DraftKings sees Sterling as the underdog with a salary of $7,900.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
Brian Ortega Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Alen Kurbasic
Alen Kurbasic
Nov 20, 2026, 9:42 AM ETFormer featherweight title challenger Brian Ortega will try to bounce back in the win column when he faces off against Dan Hooker on the main card of UFC Qatar on Saturday. Ortega last stepped into the Octagon in August at UFC Shanghai, where he suffered a unanimous-decision loss to former bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling. Before his fight with Sterling, Ortega suffered a unanimous decision loss to Diego Lopes. DraftKings sees Ortega as the underdog with a salary of $7,600.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
Dan Hooker In Dire Need Of Victory
Alen Kurbasic
Alen Kurbasic
Nov 20, 2026, 9:36 AM ETFan-favorite Dan Hooker will look to get back in the win column when he takes on former featherweight title challenger Brian Ortega on the main card of UFC Qatar on Saturday. Hooker was last seen in action in September at UFC Paris, where he suffered a first-round TKO loss to Salahdine Parnasse. In his last five bouts, Hooker has won only two and lost the other three, beating Jalin Turner and Mateusz Gamrot and losing to Arman Tsarukyan, Benoit Saint Denis, and the already-mentioned Parnasse. DraftKings sees Hooker as the favorite with a salary of $8,600.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
Josh Hokit Suffers His First Loss
Alen Kurbasic
Alen Kurbasic
Nov 16, 2026, 9:25 AM ETPreviously undefeated Josh Hokit suffered a unanimous decision loss to the heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane in the main event of UFC 334 on Saturday. Hokit immediately started pushing the pace, and he didn't stop until the end of the fight. However, Gane was the one who was the more accurate striker and it was Gane who landed more significant strikes. In the end, all three judges scored the bout 47-48 in favor of Gane. In 25 minutes of action, Hokit landed three takedowns and 146 significant strikes. With the loss, Hokit dropped to 10-1 as a pro and is now 4-1 in the UFC.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
Ciryl Gane Defends Heavyweight Title
Alen Kurbasic
Alen Kurbasic
Nov 16, 2026, 9:20 AM ETHeavyweight champion Ciryl Gane made his first successful title defense by beating Josh Hokit via unanimous decision in the main event of UFC 334 on Saturday. It was a great, back-and-forth fight where Hokit immediately started pressuring Gane, but as Hokit continued to push the pace, Gane caught a second wind. Gane landed more significant strikes, and it was Gane who was the more accurate striker. Ultimately, the judges sided with Gane, as they unanimously scored the bout 48-47 in his favor. In 25 minutes of action, Gane landed 237 significant strikes. With the win, Gane improved to 15-2 with one NC and is now 12-2 with one NC in the UFC.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
Amanda Nunes Suffers Fourth-Round Submission Loss
Alen Kurbasic
Alen Kurbasic
Nov 16, 2026, 9:01 AM ETFormer two-division champion and the greatest female fighter of all time, Amanda Nunes, suffered a fourth-round submission loss to Kayla Harrison in the co-main event of UFC 334 on Saturday. Nunes was better than Harrison in the opening round as she kept landing combinations on Harrison. But, strangely enough, Nunes completely abandoned that plan and decided to grapple with Harrison. By doing so, Harrison reversed Nunes in the fourth round and landed a rear-naked choke that forced Nunes to tap. In 16:29 of action, Nunes landed two takedowns and 31 significant strikes. With the loss, Nunes dropped to 23-6 as a pro and is now 16-3 in the UFC.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
Kayla Harrison Defends Her Title
Alen Kurbasic
Alen Kurbasic
Nov 16, 2026, 8:50 AM ETWomen's bantamweight champion Kayla Harrison defended her title by defeating UFC Hall of Famer, former two-division champion and the greatest female fighter of all time, Amanda Nunes, via fourth-round submission in the co-main event of UFC 334 on Saturday. Nunes was better than Harrison in the first round, connecting with powerful combinations. However, in the subsequent rounds, Harrison started taking over with her grappling while Nunes bizarrely abandoned her striking approach and started grappling with Harrison. Harrison wasted no time in the fourth round as she tripped Nunes to the canvas and applied a rear-naked choke that forced Nunes to tap. In 16:29 of action, Harrison landed three takedowns and 25 significant strikes. With the win, Harrison improved to 20-1 as a pro and is now 4-0 in the UFC.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
Yousri Belgaroui Drops Decision At UFC 334
Alen Kurbasic
Alen Kurbasic
Nov 16, 2026, 8:30 AM ETYousri Belgaroui suffered a unanimous decision loss on the main card of UFC 334 on Saturday. Belgaroui was completely outclassed, as Borralho masterfully mixed wrestling and striking to keep Him guessing the whole time. Borralho's repeated takedowns and ground control made it difficult for Belgaroui to get his offense going. In the end, all three judges scored the fight 30-27 in favor of Borralho. In 15 minutes of action, Belgaroui landed 28 significant strikes. With the loss, Belgaroui dropped to 11-4 as a pro and is now 3-1 in the UFC.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
Caio Borralho Outgrapples Yousri Belgaroui
Alen Kurbasic
Alen Kurbasic
Nov 16, 2026, 8:03 AM ETCaio Borralho won his second consecutive fight by beating Yousri Belgaroui via unanimous decision on the main card of UFC 334 on Saturday. This was a dangerous fight for Borralho, but he was able to use his wrestling to get the better of Belgaroui over three rounds to win by unanimous decision. In the end, all three judges scored the bout 30-27 in favor of Borralho. In 15 minutes of action, Borralho landed five takedowns and 20 significant strikes. With the win, Borralho improved to 19-2 as a pro and is now 9-1 in the UFC.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
Kevin Holland And Uros Medic Settle For Majority Draw
Alen Kurbasic
Alen Kurbasic
Nov 16, 2026, 7:43 AM ETKevin Holland and Uros Medic fought to a majority draw on the main card of UFC 334 on Saturday. Most think Holland should have won that fight, giving him the first two rounds and giving Medic the final round. Medic was also deducted a point as he landed a low blow on Holland twice. Holland landed almost 20 more significant strikes than Medic, scored a knockdown, and hunted for D'Arce chokes in the opening frame. In the end, the judges scored the bout 29-27, 28-28, 28-28. In 15 minutes of action, Holland landed 53 significant strikes and two takedowns.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
Uros Medic Vs. Kevin Holland Ends In Majority Draw
Alen Kurbasic
Alen Kurbasic
Nov 16, 2026, 7:24 AM ETUros Medic and Kevin Holland's bout ended in a majority draw on the main card of UFC 334 on Saturday. The majority draw decision was handed down despite Medic getting a point deduction for repeated low blows, but two judges still had the same 28-28 scores, making the fight a draw. In 15 minutes of action, Medic landed 35 significant strikes. The positive thing for the Serbian fighter is that Medic, whose fights typically end in the first round, proved that he can go 15 minutes without having problems with his cardio.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
Josh Hokit Can Become The New Heavyweight Champion
Alen Kurbasic
Alen Kurbasic
Nov 13, 2026, 9:26 AM ETUndefeated challenger Josh Hokit will try to become the new heavyweight champion as he takes on Ciryl Gane in the main event of UFC 334 on Saturday. Hokit earned his UFC contract last August by beating Guilherme Uriel via second-round TKO on Dana White's Contender Series. Since then, Hokit has won four fights in a row. Hokit was last seen in action in June at UFC Freedom 250, where he finished former title challenger Derrick Lewis via second-round TKO. DraftKings sees Hokit as the underdog with a salary of $7,200.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
Ciryl Gane Set For His First Title Defense
Alen Kurbasic
Alen Kurbasic
Nov 13, 2026, 9:19 AM ETHeavyweight champion Ciryl Gane is scheduled for his first title defense against Josh Hokit in the main event of UFC 334 on Saturday. After his fight with then-champion Tom Aspinall ended in a no-contest, Gane was scheduled to fight Alex Pereira for the interim heavyweight title. Gane was last seen in the Octagon in June at UFC Freedom 250, where he finished Pereira via second-round TKO. DraftKings sees Gane as the favorite with a salary of $9,000.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
Amanda Nunes Returns At UFC 334
Alen Kurbasic
Alen Kurbasic
Nov 13, 2026, 9:04 AM ETFormer two-division champion and the greatest female fighter of all time, Amanda Nunes, returns from retirement to take on current women's bantamweight champion Kayla Harrison in the co-main event of UFC 334 on Saturday. After dominating the division for most of a decade, Nunes decided to retire more than three years ago. Nunes was last seen in action in June at UFC 289, where she defeated Irene Aldana via unanimous decision. DraftKings sees Nunes as the underdog with a salary of $7,400.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
Kayla Harrison Set For First Title Defense
Alen Kurbasic
Alen Kurbasic
Nov 13, 2026, 8:55 AM ETWomen's bantamweight champion Kayla Harrison is scheduled for her first title defense against former two-division champion and the greatest female fighter of all time, Amanda Nunes, in the co-main event of UFC 334 on Saturday. Harrison was last seen in the Octagon in June 2025 at UFC 316, where she became the new women's bantamweight champion by finishing Julianna Pena via second-round submission. DraftKings sees Harrison as the favorite with a salary of $8,800.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
Yousri Belgaroui An Underdog At UFC 334
Alen Kurbasic
Alen Kurbasic
Nov 13, 2026, 8:45 AM ETYousri Belgaroui will look to extend his win streak when he takes on Caio Borralho on the main card of UFC 334 on Saturday. Belgaroui has a chance to leapfrog into title contention with a win over the sixth-ranked Borralho. "The Boogeyman" was last seen in action in September at UFC Glendale, where he extended his winning streak to six by finishing Djorden Santos via first-round TKO. DraftKings sees Belgaroui as the underdog with a salary of $7,700.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
Caio Borralho A Favorite At UFC 334
Alen Kurbasic
Alen Kurbasic
Nov 13, 2026, 8:39 AM ETCaio Borralho will try to win back-to-back fights as he faces off against streaking Yousri Belgaroui on the main card of UFC 334 on Saturday. Borralho last competed in March at UFC 326, where he bounced back in the win column by beating Reinier de Ridder via unanimous decision. Prior to his fight with De Ridder, Borralho suffered a unanimous decision loss to Nassourdine Imavov, which snapped his 17-fight unbeaten streak. DraftKings sees Borralho as the favorite with a salary of $8,500.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
Kevin Holland Looks To Win Back-To-Back Fights
Alen Kurbasic
Alen Kurbasic
Nov 13, 2026, 8:28 AM ETKevin Holland will look to win back-to-back fights when he takes on Uros Medic on the main card of UFC 334 on Saturday. Holland last stepped into the Octagon in April at UFC 327, where he returned to the win column by beating Randy Brown by unanimous decision. Before his fight with Brown, Holland was on a two-fight skid, losing to Daniel Rodriguez and Mike Malott. DraftKings sees Holland as the underdog with a salary of $7,800.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC