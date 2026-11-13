Yousri Belgaroui An Underdog At UFC 334

Nov 2, 2026, 10:24 AM ET

Former title challenger Renato Moicano suffered a third-round TKO loss to Tom Nolan in the main event of UFC Vegas 123 on Saturday. Moicano almost didn't have any success with his striking, but his takedowns were on point, and he controlled large portions of the opening two rounds, repeatedly taking Nolan's back and locking up a body triangle. The controversial situation occurred when the referee stood the fighters up even though Moicano had a dominant position and was trying to secure the submission. As they got up, Nolan hurt Moicano with a knee and nearly finished him before the bell. The ending sequence came in the third round when Nolan reversed a takedown and started landing ground and pound, finishing Moicano. In 11:28, Moicano landed three takedowns and only nine significant strikes.