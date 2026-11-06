Virna Jandiroba An Underdog At UFC Vegas 124
Nov 6, 2026, 4:30 PM ETFormer title challenger Virna Jandiroba will look to win her second consecutive fight when she faces off against another former title challenger, Tatiana Suarez, in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 124 on Saturday. Jandiroba was last seen competing in April at UFC Vegas 115, where she returned to the win column by beating Tabatha Ricci via unanimous decision. Prior to that, Jandiroba fought for a title against Mackenzie Dern but lost via unanimous decision. DraftKings sees Jandiroba as the underdog with a salary of $7,600.--Alen Kurbasic
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Tatiana Suarez Set For UFC Vegas 124 Co-Main Event
Alen Kurbasic
Alen Kurbasic
Nov 6, 2026, 4:26 PM ETFormer title challenger Tatiana Suarez will try to extend her win streak when she takes on another former title challenger, Virna Jandiroba, in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 124 on Saturday. Suarez fought for the title back in February 2025, but she was outclassed by then-champion Zhang Weili and lost by unanimous decision. In her next fight, Suarez returned to the win column by defeating Amanda Lemos via unanimous decision. Suarez was last seen in action in April at UFC 327, where she defeated Loopy Godínez via second-round submission. DraftKings sees Suarez as the favorite with a salary of $8,600.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
Elijah Smith Looks To Remain Undefeated In The UFC
Alen Kurbasic
Alen Kurbasic
Nov 6, 2026, 4:17 PM ETElijah Smith will look to remain unbeaten in the UFC as he takes on MMA veteran Davey Grant on the main card of UFC Vegas 124 on Saturday. Smith was last seen in action in March at UFC Vegas 114, where he extended his win streak by finishing SuYoung You via second-round submission. He earned his UFC contract by beating Aaron Tau via unanimous decision on Dana White's Contender Series, and since then, he's won three consecutive fights. DraftKings sees Smith as a big favorite with a salary of $9,100.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
Davey Grant Looks To Win Back-To-Back Fights
Alen Kurbasic
Alen Kurbasic
Nov 6, 2026, 4:07 PM ETMMA veteran Davey Grant will look to win back-to-back fights when he faces off against Elijah Smith on the main card of UFC Vegas 124 on Saturday. Grant was last seen in the Octagon in April at UFC Vegas 116, where he bounced back in the win column by beating Adrian Luna Martinetti. Prior to that, Grant suffered a first-round submission loss to Charles Jourdain. DraftKings sees Grant as a big underdog with a salary of $7,100.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
Lucas Fernando A Favorite At UFC Vegas 124
Alen Kurbasic
Alen Kurbasic
Nov 6, 2026, 3:50 PM ETLucas Fernando will try to extend his win streak when he takes on Billy Elekana on the main card of UFC Vegas 124 on Saturday. Fernando was last seen in action in August at UFC 330, where he made his promotional debut and extended his win streak by finishing Rafael Tobias via third-round TKO. He is currently on a five-fight winning streak, having beaten João Paulo Silva, Pedro Oliveira, Phillip Latu, Leon Soares and the already-mentioned Tobias. DraftKings sees Fernando as a big favorite with a salary of $9,000.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
Billy Elekana Looks To Extend His Winning Streak
Alen Kurbasic
Alen Kurbasic
Nov 6, 2026, 3:46 PM ETBilly Elekana will try to extend his win streak by facing off against Lucas Fernando on the main card of UFC Vegas 124 on Saturday. Elekana made his UFC debut in January 2025 at UFC 311, where he suffered a second-round submission loss to Bogdan Guskov. He has since then won three consecutive fights, beating İbo Aslan, Kevin Christian and more recently Junior Tafa. DraftKings sees Elekana as the underdog with a salary of $7,000.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
Renato Moicano Suffers Third-Round TKO Loss
Alen Kurbasic
Alen Kurbasic
Nov 2, 2026, 10:24 AM ETFormer title challenger Renato Moicano suffered a third-round TKO loss to Tom Nolan in the main event of UFC Vegas 123 on Saturday. Moicano almost didn't have any success with his striking, but his takedowns were on point, and he controlled large portions of the opening two rounds, repeatedly taking Nolan's back and locking up a body triangle. The controversial situation occurred when the referee stood the fighters up even though Moicano had a dominant position and was trying to secure the submission. As they got up, Nolan hurt Moicano with a knee and nearly finished him before the bell. The ending sequence came in the third round when Nolan reversed a takedown and started landing ground and pound, finishing Moicano. In 11:28, Moicano landed three takedowns and only nine significant strikes.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
Tom Nolan Extends Win Streak To Six
Alen Kurbasic
Alen Kurbasic
Nov 2, 2026, 10:06 AM ETTom Nolan extended his win streak by finishing former title challenger Renato Moicano via third-round TKO in the main event of UFC Vegas 123 on Saturday. Throughout the fight, it was evident that Nolan's striking was much better, as he stunned Moicano time and time again. In the second round, Nolan got himself in a bad position late in the second round, as Moicano took his back on the ground with a body triangle locked in. Moments after, the referee made a controversial call and decided to stand them up, and Nolan took full advantage. In the third round, Nolan landed a vicious knee, and he finished the job with ground and pound. In 11:28 of action, Nolan landed a takedown and 69 significant strikes. With the win, Nolan improved to 6-1 in the UFC.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
Randy Brown Gets Dominated At UFC Vegas 123
Alen Kurbasic
Alen Kurbasic
Nov 2, 2026, 9:42 AM ETUFC veteran Randy Brown lost by unanimous decision to undefeated Jacobe Smith in the co-main event at UFC Vegas 123 on Saturday. Brown was completely dominated in this fight, both on the feet and on the mat. Although Brown hung in there and didn't get knocked out or submitted, he was controlled over three rounds. In 15 minutes of action, Brown landed only 16 significant strikes. With the loss, Brown dropped to 20-9 and is now 14-9 in the UFC.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
Jacobe Smith Remains Undefeated
Alen Kurbasic
Alen Kurbasic
Nov 2, 2026, 9:29 AM ETUndefeated Jacobe Smith extended his winning streak by beating UFC veteran Randy Brown via unanimous decision in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 123 on Saturday. Smith dominated Brown, piecing him up on the feet, hurting him twice, and controlling him on the ground for three rounds. In 15 minutes of action, Smith landed three takedowns and 40 significant strikes. With the win, Smith improved to 14-0 as a pro and is now 5-0 in the UFC.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
Ode Osbourne Gets Outwrestled
Alen Kurbasic
Alen Kurbasic
Nov 2, 2026, 9:13 AM ETOde Osbourne suffered a unanimous-decision loss to Cody Durden on the main card of UFC Vegas 123 on Saturday. In the first and second rounds, Osbourne was dominated by Durden with Durden using his wrestling to control Osbourne. Osbourne almost got finished in the first round when Durden started landing blows while controlling Osbourne on the mat, but Osbourne managed to escape. In the end, the judges scored the fight 29-28 in favor of Durden. In 15 minutes of action, Osbourne landed 15 significant strikes.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
Cody Durden Gets Back In The Win Column
Alen Kurbasic
Alen Kurbasic
Nov 2, 2026, 9:02 AM ETCody Durden bounced back in the win column by beating Ode Osbourne via unanimous decision on the main card of UFC Vegas 123 on Saturday. Durden's wrestling was on point in this fight as he outwrestled Osbourne in the first and second rounds, and he also almost finished Osbourne in the first round with ground-and-pound, but Osbourne managed to get out. In 15 minutes of action, Durden landed six takedowns and 35 significant strikes. With the win, Durden improved to 19-11-1 as a pro and is now 8-9-1 in the UFC.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
Tom Nolan Looks To Extend His Win Streak
Alen Kurbasic
Alen Kurbasic
Oct 30, 2026, 10:19 AM ETTom Nolan will try to extend his win streak when he takes on former title challenger Renato Moicano in the main event of UFC Vegas 123 on Saturday. Nolan suffered only one loss in his career, and it was a first-round TKO loss to Nikolas Motta in his UFC debut back in 2024. Since then, Nolan has looked fantastic, going on a five-fight winning streak. He was last seen in action in June at UFC Vegas 118, where he extended his winning streak by beating Fares Ziam via unanimous decision. DraftKings sees Nolan as a slight favorite with a salary of $8,200.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
Renato Moicano Set For UFC Vegas 123 Main Event
Alen Kurbasic
Alen Kurbasic
Oct 30, 2026, 10:10 AM ETFormer title challenger Renato Moicano is scheduled to take on surging contender Tom Nolan in the main event of UFC Vegas 123 on Saturday. Moicano was last seen competing in April at UFC Vegas 125, where he returned to the win column by finishing Chris Duncan via second-round submission. Before his fight with Duncan, Moicano lost back-to-back fights to Islam Makhachev and Beneil Dariush. DraftKings sees Moicano as a slight underdog with a salary of $8,000.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
Jacobe Smith Looks To Remain Undefeated
Alen Kurbasic
Alen Kurbasic
Oct 30, 2026, 10:05 AM ETJacobe Smith will look to remain undefeated as he takes on UFC veteran Randy Brown in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 123 on Saturday. Smith earned his UFC contract in 2024 by finishing Christien Savoie via second-round TKO on Dana White's Contender Series. He entered the UFC with an undefeated 9-0 record and has since gone 4-0. Smith was last seen in action almost two months ago at UFC 332, where he extended his winning streak by finishing Bruce Whitehead via first-round TKO. DraftKings sees Smith as the favorite with a salary of $8,800.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
Randy Brown Set For UFC Vegas 123 Co-Main Event
Alen Kurbasic
Alen Kurbasic
Oct 30, 2026, 9:58 AM ETUFC veteran Randy Brown will look to bounce back in the win column when he takes on Jacobe Smith in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 123 on Saturday. Brown was last seen in the Octagon in April at UFC 327 where he suffered a unanimous decision loss to Kevin Holland. Prior to that, he suffered a second-round TKO loss to Gabriel Bonfim. DraftKings sees Brown as the underdog with a salary of $7,400.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
Ode Osbourne Looks To Bounce Back
Alen Kurbasic
Alen Kurbasic
Oct 30, 2026, 9:53 AM ETOde Osbourne will try to bounce back in the win column when he takes on Cody Durden on the main card of UFC Vegas 123 on Saturday. He has won only one of his last five bouts, beating Luis Gurule and losing to Jafel Filho, Ronaldo Rodriguez, and Steve Erceg; his last loss was declared a no contest after Alibi Idiris failed a drug test. DraftKings sees Osbourne as the favorite with a salary of $8,300.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
Cody Durden In Dire Need Of Win
Alen Kurbasic
Alen Kurbasic
Oct 30, 2026, 9:49 AM ETCody Durden will try to return to the win column when he faces off against Ode Osbourne on the main card of UFC Vegas 123 on Saturday. Durden was last seen in action in July at UFC 329, where he suffered a second-round submission loss to Alessandro Costa. He finds himself in a tough spot as he's won only one of his last five fights, including a win over Jafel Filho, and lost to Jose Ochoa, Allan Nascimento, Nyamjargal Tumendemberel, and, as mentioned, Costa. DraftKings sees Durden as the underdog with a salary of $7,900.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
Movsar Evloev Suffers The First Loss Of His Career
Alen Kurbasic
Alen Kurbasic
Oct 26, 2026, 6:58 AM ETMovsar Evloev suffered a second-round TKO loss to featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski in the main event of UFC 333 on Saturday. The first round was competitive, but Evloev was completely outclassed and outstruck in the second round. In the second round, Volkanovski landed a combination that hurt Evloev and then followed up with punches while Evloev was on the ground, forcing the referee to stop the fight. In 9:54 of action, Evloev landed three takedowns and 40 significant strikes. With the loss, Evloev drops to 20-1 as a pro and is now 10-1 in the UFC.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
Alexander Volkanovski Becomes The First Man To Defeat Movsar Evloev
Alen Kurbasic
Alen Kurbasic
Oct 26, 2026, 6:54 AM ETFeatherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski defended his title by finishing Movsar Evloev via second-round TKO in the main event of UFC 333 on Saturday. Volkanovski also became the first man to hand Evloev his loss. In the second round, Volkanovski landed a combination of punches that put Evloev down, and then finished him with a barrage of punches on the ground. In 9:54 of action, Volkanovski landed a takedown and 56 significant strikes. After the fight, Volkanovski expressed interest in moving up a weight class for a superfight with lightweight champion Justin Gaethje.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
Merab Dvalishvili Drops Decision At UFC 333
Alen Kurbasic
Alen Kurbasic
Oct 26, 2026, 6:45 AM ETFormer bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili lost by unanimous decision to his rival and current champion, Petr Yan, in the co-main event of UFC 333 on Saturday. It was a close fight: Dvalishvili won the first two rounds, but Yan turned things around and won the third, fourth, and fifth. In the end, the judges scored the fight 48-47 in favor of Yan. In 25 minutes of action, Dvalishvili landed five takedowns and 131 significant strikes. With the loss, Dvalishvili dropped to 21-6 as a pro and is now 14-4 in the UFC.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC