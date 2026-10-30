Renato Moicano Set For UFC Vegas 123 Main Event

Oct 26, 2026, 6:58 AM ET

Movsar Evloev suffered a second-round TKO loss to featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski in the main event of UFC 333 on Saturday. The first round was competitive, but Evloev was completely outclassed and outstruck in the second round. In the second round, Volkanovski landed a combination that hurt Evloev and then followed up with punches while Evloev was on the ground, forcing the referee to stop the fight. In 9:54 of action, Evloev landed three takedowns and 40 significant strikes. With the loss, Evloev drops to 20-1 as a pro and is now 10-1 in the UFC.