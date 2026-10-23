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Lone'er Kavanagh Looks To Bounce Back

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Oct 23, 2026, 1:53 PM ET

Lone'er Kavanagh will try to bounce back in the win column when he faces off against Ramazan Temirov on the main card of UFC 333 on Saturday. Kavanagh was last seen in the Octagon in July at UFC 329, where he suffered a third-round submission loss to former title challenger Brandon Royval, which was his second loss in his career. Before that, he defeated former two-time flyweight champion Brandon Moreno via unanimous decision. DraftKings sees Kavanagh as a slight underdog with a salary of $7,900.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
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Oct 19, 2026, 2:32 PM ET

Joaquin Buckley suffered a second-round knockout loss to Mike Malott in the main event of UFC Edmonton on Saturday. Both Buckley and Malott had their moments in the opening round, but the ending sequence came in the second round when Malott, trying to land a head kick, landed a knee to Buckley's head, knocking him out cold. In 7:32 of action, Buckley landed 14 significant strikes. This was a tough loss for Buckley, who has now dropped three straight fights inside the Octagon. With the loss, Buckley dropped to 21-9 as a pro and is now 11-7 in the UFC.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
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Oct 19, 2026, 2:28 PM ET

Mike Malott extended his win streak to five by finishing Joaquin Buckley via second-round knockout in the main event of UFC Edmonton on Saturday. The first five minutes were a competitive feeling-out process, but the finishing sequence came in the second round when Malott landed a knee to Buckley's head, knocking Buckley out cold. In 7:32 of action, Malott landed 37 significant strikes. With the win, Malott improved to 15-2-1 as a pro and is now 8-1 in the UFC.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
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Oct 19, 2026, 2:13 PM ET

Jasmine Jasudavicius won her second consecutive fight by beating Erin Blanchfield via unanimous decision in the co-main event of UFC Edmonton on Saturday. Jasudavicius put on the performance of her career when she outgrappled women's flyweight contender Blanchfield for a unanimous decision victory. Blanchfield's striking was better, but Jasudavicius took Blanchfield down time and time again, constantly hunting for a rear-naked choke. In 15 minutes of action, Jasudavicius landed five takedowns and 43 significant strikes. With the win, Jasudavicius improved to 16-4 as a pro and is now 10-3 in the UFC.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
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Oct 19, 2026, 2:02 PM ET

Erin Blanchfield suffered a unanimous decision loss to Jasmine Jasudavicius in the co-main event of UFC Edmonton on Saturday. Blanchfield had some success with her striking, but she got taken down time and time again and was generally outgrappled for the majority of the fight by Jasudavicius. In the end, the judges scored the bout 29-28, 29-28, 29-28 in favor of Jasudavicius. In 15 minutes of action, Blanchfield landed a takedown and 62 significant strikes. With the loss, Blanchfield dropped to 14-3 as a pro and is now 8-2 in the UFC.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
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Oct 19, 2026, 1:42 PM ET

Kyle Nelson suffered a first-round knockout loss to Cristian Perez on the main card of UFC Edmonton on Saturday. It took less than 30 seconds for Perez to knock Nelson out cold. Nelson landed a brief knockdown in the opening moments of the fight, but then Perez recovered, landed a knee, a nasty left hook, and a flurry of punches that shut Nelson's lights out. In 27 seconds of action, Nelson landed five significant strikes. Nelson has now lost three of his last four fights by knockout and is at a very real risk of being released by the UFC following this latest loss.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
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Oct 19, 2026, 1:34 PM ET

Cristian Perez made a statement on his UFC debut by finishing Kyle Nelson via first-round knockout on the main card of UFC Edmonton on Saturday. Perez needed less than 30 seconds to finish Nelson as he landed a knee and followed it with powerful punches that knocked Nelson out. In 27 seconds of action, Perez landed 10 significant strikes. With the win, Perez improved to 16-2 as a pro, and he's now on a three-fight winning streak.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
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Oct 19, 2026, 1:23 PM ET

Kyle Daukaus suffered a first-round TKO loss to Marc-Andre Barriault on Saturday at UFC Edmonton. Daukaus was threatening Barriault with submissions, but then Barriault landed a couple of elbows in the clinch, hurting Daukaus before finishing him with elbows from the top position. In 4:28 of the action, Daukaus landed a takedown and five significant strikes. With the loss, Daukaus dropped to 17-6 as a pro and is now 4-6 in the UFC.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
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Oct 19, 2026, 1:16 PM ET

Marc-Andre Barriault bounced back in the win column by beating Kyle Daukaus via first-round TKO on the main card of UFC Edmonton on Saturday. Barriault was forced to fend off Daukaus's grappling advances, but then he turned things around when he started blasting Daukaus in the clinch with elbows. He then got top position and finished Daukaus via first-round TKO. In 4:28 of action, Barriault landed 32 significant strikes. With the win, Barriault improved to 18-11 as a pro and is now 7-10 in the UFC.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
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Oct 16, 2026, 11:54 AM ET

Mike Malott will look to extend his win streak when he takes on Joaquin Buckley in the main event of UFC Edmonton on Saturday. Since signing with the UFC five years ago, Malott has looked amazing, going 7-1 with his only loss being to Neil Magny two years ago. Now Malott is on a four-fight winning streak, having beaten Trevin Giles, Charles Radtke, Kevin Holland, and more recently, former welterweight title challenger Gilbert Burns. DraftKings sees Malott as the favorite with a salary of $8,400.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
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Oct 16, 2026, 11:48 AM ET

Joaquin Buckley will look to bounce back in the win column when he takes on Mike Malott in the main event of UFC Edmonton on Saturday. From May 2023 to December 2024, Buckley looked incredible, having won six consecutive fights, four via knockout/TKO, but in 2025, he suffered a unanimous decision loss to former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. Buckley was last seen in action in May at UFC 328, where he suffered a unanimous decision loss to Sean Brady. DraftKings sees Buckley as the underdog with a salary of $7,800.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
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Oct 16, 2026, 11:39 AM ET

Jasmine Jasudavicius will try to win her second consecutive fight when she takes on Erin Blanchfield in the co-main event of UFC Edmonton on Saturday. Jasudavicius was last seen in action in April at UFC Winnipeg, where she bounced back in the win column by defeating Karine Silva via unanimous decision. She is 6-1 in her last 7 fights, with her lone loss coming against Manon Fiorot. DraftKings sees Jasudavicius as a huge underdog with a salary of $6,900.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
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Oct 16, 2026, 11:34 AM ET

Erin Blanchfield will look to extend her win streak when she faces off against Jasmine Judavicius in the co-main event of UFC Edmonton on Saturday. Blanchfield was last seen in the Octagon a year ago at UFC 322, where she defeated Tracy Cortez by second-round submission. Before that, she returned to the win column by defeating former two-time women's strawweight champion Rose Namajunas. DraftKings sees Blanchfield as a huge favorite with a salary of $9,300.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
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Oct 16, 2026, 11:27 AM ET

Kyle Nelson will look to return to the win column when he faces off against UFC debutant Christian Perez on the main card of UFC Edmonton on Saturday. Nelson was last seen in action in March at UFC Seattle, where he suffered a first-round TKO loss to Terrance McKinney. Before that, Nelson defeated Matt Frevola by unanimous decision. DraftKings sees Nelson as a big underdog with a salary of $7,000.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
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Oct 16, 2026, 11:21 AM ET

Christian Perez is scheduled to make his promotional debut against Kyle Nelson on the UFC Edmonton main card on Saturday. Perez fought on Dana White's Contender Series last August, but he suffered a third-round knockout loss to Manoel Sousa. He then finished Gilberto Santon with a first-round TKO before finishing Logan Paxton via second-round TKO on Dana White's Contender Series. DraftKings sees Perez as a big favorite with a salary of $9,200.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
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Oct 16, 2026, 11:13 AM ET

Kyle Daukaus will try to bounce back in the win column when he takes on Marc-Andre Barriault on the main card of UFC Edmonton on Saturday. Daukaus was last seen in the Octagon in June at UFC Freedom 250, where he suffered a first-round TKO loss to Bo Nickal. Prior to his loss to Nickal, Daukaus was on a six-fight winning streak. DraftKings sees Daukaus as the favorite with a salary of $8,700.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
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Oct 16, 2026, 11:10 AM ET

Marc-Andre Barriault will look to return to the win column when he faces off against Kyle Daukaus on the main card of UFC Edmonton on Saturday. Barriault was last seen in action in February at UFC Vegas 113, where he suffered a unanimous decision loss to Michał Oleksiejczuk. He's won only one fight in his last six, having beaten Bruno Silva back in May 2025. DraftKings sees Barriault as the underdog with a salary of $7,500.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
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Oct 12, 2026, 2:02 PM ET

Christian Leroy Duncan suffered a fifth-round submission loss to Brendan Allen in the main event of UFC Vegas 122 on Saturday. Duncan was the one whose striking was superior, while Allen led the charge in grappling exchanges. Early in the second round, Duncan poked Allen in the eye during a striking exchange and was deducted a point. It was a gruelling fight, and the ending sequence came in the fifth round when Allen took Duncan down, worked his way to Duncan's back and secured a rear-naked choke. In 22:46 of action, Duncan landed 106 significant strikes. With the loss, Duncan dropped to 8-3 in the UFC.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
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Oct 12, 2026, 1:56 PM ET

Middleweight contender Brendan Allen extended his winning streak by defeating Christian Leroy Duncan via fifth-round submission in the main event of UFC Vegas 122 on Saturday. It was Duncan who found success on the feet, while Allen relied on his superior ground game. Allen's grappling ultimately proved decisive when he landed a takedown in the fifth round, worked his way to Duncan's back and sank in a rear-naked choke. In 22:46 of action, Allen landed four takedowns and 51 significant strikes. With the win, Allen improved to 28-7 as a pro and is now 16-4 in the UFC.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
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Oct 12, 2026, 1:51 PM ET

Matheus Camilo suffered a unanimous decision loss to MMA veteran Jai Herbert in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 122 on Saturday. It was an extremely close, back-and-forth fight, but it could be argued that Herbert did a little bit more in this fight than Camilo. In the end, all three judges scored the fight 29-28 for Herbert. In 15 minutes of action, Camilo landed two takedowns and 43 significant strikes. With the loss, Camilo dropped to 11-4 as a pro and is 2-2 in the UFC.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
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Oct 12, 2026, 1:44 PM ET

Jai Herbert won his second consecutive fight by beating Matheus Camilo via unanimous decision in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 122 on Saturday. It was a good back-and-forth fight, but Herbert dug deep late and secured the final round. In 15 minutes of action, Herbert landed 54 significant strikes. With the win, Herbert improved to 15-6-1 as a pro and is now 5-5-1 in the UFC. Herbert has had his ups and downs in the Octagon, but now finds himself on the first winning streak of his UFC career.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
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