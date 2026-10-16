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Mike Malott Looks To Extend His Win Streak

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Oct 16, 2026, 11:54 AM ET

Mike Malott will look to extend his win streak when he takes on Joaquin Buckley in the main event of UFC Edmonton on Saturday. Since signing with the UFC five years ago, Malott has looked amazing, going 7-1 with his only loss being to Neil Magny two years ago. Now Malott is on a four-fight winning streak, having beaten Trevin Giles, Charles Radtke, Kevin Holland, and more recently, former welterweight title challenger Gilbert Burns. DraftKings sees Malott as the favorite with a salary of $8,400.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
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Oct 16, 2026, 11:48 AM ET

Joaquin Buckley will look to bounce back in the win column when he takes on Mike Malott in the main event of UFC Edmonton on Saturday. From May 2023 to December 2024, Buckley looked incredible, having won six consecutive fights, four via knockout/TKO, but in 2025, he suffered a unanimous decision loss to former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. Buckley was last seen in action in May at UFC 328, where he suffered a unanimous decision loss to Sean Brady. DraftKings sees Buckley as the underdog with a salary of $7,800.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
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Oct 16, 2026, 11:39 AM ET

Jasmine Judavicius will try to win her second consecutive fight when she takes on Erin Blanchfield in the co-main event of UFC Edmonton on Saturday. Judavicius was last seen in action in April at UFC Winnipeg, where she bounced back in the win column by defeating Karine Silva via unanimous decision. She is 6-1 in her last 7 fights, with her lone loss coming against Manon Fiorot. DraftKings sees Judavicius as a huge underdog with a salary of $6,900.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
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Oct 16, 2026, 11:34 AM ET

Erin Blanchfield will look to extend her win streak when she faces off against Jasmine Judavicius in the co-main event of UFC Edmonton on Saturday. Blanchfield was last seen in the Octagon a year ago at UFC 322, where she defeated Tracy Cortez by second-round submission. Before that, she returned to the win column by defeating former two-time women's strawweight champion Rose Namajunas. DraftKings sees Blanchfield as a huge favorite with a salary of $9,300.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
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Oct 16, 2026, 11:27 AM ET

Kyle Nelson will look to return to the win column when he faces off against UFC debutant Christian Perez on the main card of UFC Edmonton on Saturday. Nelson was last seen in action in March at UFC Seattle, where he suffered a first-round TKO loss to Terrance McKinney. Before that, Nelson defeated Matt Frevola by unanimous decision. DraftKings sees Nelson as a big underdog with a salary of $7,000.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
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Oct 16, 2026, 11:21 AM ET

Christian Perez is scheduled to make his promotional debut against Kyle Nelson on the UFC Edmonton main card on Saturday. Perez fought on Dana White's Contender Series last August, but he suffered a third-round knockout loss to Manoel Sousa. He then finished Gilberto Santon with a first-round TKO before finishing Logan Paxton via second-round TKO on Dana White's Contender Series. DraftKings sees Perez as a big favorite with a salary of $9,200.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
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Oct 16, 2026, 11:13 AM ET

Kyle Daukaus will try to bounce back in the win column when he takes on Marc-Andre Barriault on the main card of UFC Edmonton on Saturday. Daukaus was last seen in the Octagon in June at UFC Freedom 250, where he suffered a first-round TKO loss to Bo Nickal. Prior to his loss to Nickal, Daukaus was on a six-fight winning streak. DraftKings sees Daukaus as the favorite with a salary of $8,700.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
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Oct 16, 2026, 11:10 AM ET

Marc-Andre Barriault will look to return to the win column when he faces off against Kyle Daukaus on the main card of UFC Edmonton on Saturday. Barriault was last seen in action in February at UFC Vegas 113, where he suffered a unanimous decision loss to Michał Oleksiejczuk. He's won only one fight in his last six, having beaten Bruno Silva back in May 2025. DraftKings sees Barriault as the underdog with a salary of $7,500.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
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Oct 12, 2026, 2:02 PM ET

Christian Leroy Duncan suffered a fifth-round submission loss to Brendan Allen in the main event of UFC Vegas 122 on Saturday. Duncan was the one whose striking was superior, while Allen led the charge in grappling exchanges. Early in the second round, Duncan poked Allen in the eye during a striking exchange and was deducted a point. It was a gruelling fight, and the ending sequence came in the fifth round when Allen took Duncan down, worked his way to Duncan's back and secured a rear-naked choke. In 22:46 of action, Duncan landed 106 significant strikes. With the loss, Duncan dropped to 8-3 in the UFC.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
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Oct 12, 2026, 1:56 PM ET

Middleweight contender Brendan Allen extended his winning streak by defeating Christian Leroy Duncan via fifth-round submission in the main event of UFC Vegas 122 on Saturday. It was Duncan who found success on the feet, while Allen relied on his superior ground game. Allen's grappling ultimately proved decisive when he landed a takedown in the fifth round, worked his way to Duncan's back and sank in a rear-naked choke. In 22:46 of action, Allen landed four takedowns and 51 significant strikes. With the win, Allen improved to 28-7 as a pro and is now 16-4 in the UFC.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
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Oct 12, 2026, 1:51 PM ET

Matheus Camilo suffered a unanimous decision loss to MMA veteran Jai Herbert in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 122 on Saturday. It was an extremely close, back-and-forth fight, but it could be argued that Herbert did a little bit more in this fight than Camilo. In the end, all three judges scored the fight 29-28 for Herbert. In 15 minutes of action, Camilo landed two takedowns and 43 significant strikes. With the loss, Camilo dropped to 11-4 as a pro and is 2-2 in the UFC.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
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Oct 12, 2026, 1:44 PM ET

Jai Herbert won his second consecutive fight by beating Matheus Camilo via unanimous decision in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 122 on Saturday. It was a good back-and-forth fight, but Herbert dug deep late and secured the final round. In 15 minutes of action, Herbert landed 54 significant strikes. With the win, Herbert improved to 15-6-1 as a pro and is now 5-5-1 in the UFC. Herbert has had his ups and downs in the Octagon, but now finds himself on the first winning streak of his UFC career.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
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Oct 12, 2026, 1:32 PM ET

Ketlen Souza suffered a unanimous decision loss to Loopy Godinez on the main card of UFC Vegas 122 on Saturday. It was a controversial fight, with most fans disagreeing with the judges' scorecards, believing Souza outworked Godinez in the first and second rounds while Godinez won the third. In the end, the judges scored the bout 29-28 for Godinez. In 15 minutes of action, Souza landed 63 significant strikes. With the loss, Souza dropped to 17-7 as a pro and is now 4-4 in the UFC.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
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Oct 12, 2026, 1:27 PM ET

Loopy Godinez bounced back in the win column by defeating Ketlen Souza via unanimous decision on the main card of UFC Vegas 122 on Saturday. However, it didn't go without controversy, with many disagreeing with the judges' scorecards. In the end, all three judges scored the bout 29-28 in favor of Godinez. In 15 minutes of action, Godinez landed two takedowns and 67 significant strikes. With the win, Godinez improved to 15-6 as a pro and is now 10-6 in the UFC.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
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Oct 9, 2026, 5:40 PM ET

Longtime contender Brendan Allen will attempt to extend his win streak when he takes on Christian Leroy Duncan in the main event of UFC Vegas 122 on Saturday. After losing back-to-back fights to Nassourdine Imavov and Anthony Hernandez, Allen got back on track and is now on a three-fight winning streak. Allen was last seen in the Octagon in June at UFC Vegas 118, where he defeated Edmen Shahbazyan via unanimous decision. DraftKings sees Allen as the favorite with a salary of $8,500.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
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Oct 9, 2026, 5:36 PM ET

Christian Leroy Duncan will look to extend his win streak when he takes on longtime contender Brendan Allen in the main event of UFC Vegas 122 on Saturday. Since losing to Gregory Rodrigues back in 2024, Duncan has looked incredible, going on a five-fight winning streak. Duncan was last seen in action in July at UFC Oklahoma, where he extended his win streak by beating former middleweight title challenger Jared Cannonier via unanimous decision. DraftKings sees Leroy as the underdog with a salary of $7,700.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
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Oct 9, 2026, 5:30 PM ET

Jai Herbert will aim to win back-to-back fights when he faces off against Matheus Camilo in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 122 on Saturday. The Englishman has gone 2-2-1 in his last five fights and is coming off a TKO victory against Mandel Nallo in April. Herbert was losing that fight, but he managed to score an incredible first-round TKO win. DraftKings sees Herbert as the underdog with a salary of $7,400.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
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Oct 9, 2026, 5:23 PM ET

Matheus Camilo will aim to extend his win streak when he takes on Jai Herbert in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 122 on Saturday. Camilo had a rocky start to his UFC career with a submission loss to Gabe Green, but he enters this bout on a two-fight win streak. He was last seen in the Octagon in June at UFC Baku, where he defeated Nazim Sadykhov via first-round knockout. DraftKings sees Camilo as the favorite with a salary of $8,800.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
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Oct 9, 2026, 5:12 PM ET

Ketlen Souza will look to extend her win streak when she takes on Loopy Godinez on the main card of UFC Vegas 122 on Saturday. Souza was last seen competing in June at UFC Vegas 118, where she finished Ariane Carnelossi via first-round knockout. Prior to her fight with Carnelossi, Souza defeated Bruna Brasil via unanimous decision. DraftKings sees Souza as the underdog with a salary of $7,200.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
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Oct 9, 2026, 4:59 PM ET

Loopy Godinez will look to return to the win column when she takes on Ketlen Souza on the main card of UFC Vegas 122 on Saturday. Godinez has established herself as a mainstay of the strawweight Top 15. She was last seen in action in April at UFC 327, where she suffered a second-round submission loss to Tatiana Suarez. Before that, she was on a two-fight winning streak. DraftKings sees Godinez as the favorite with a salary of $9,000.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
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Oct 5, 2026, 3:31 PM ET

Wang Cong suffered a unanimous decision loss to Natalia Silva in the main event of UFC 332 on Saturday. The fight was back-and-forth, but it was Silva who did more to win. Cong had her moments, especially in the third and fifth rounds, but it just wasn't enough for her to win on the judges' scorecards. In the end, the judges scored the bout 48-47, 48-47, and 49-46 in favor of Silva. In 25 minutes of action, Cong landed 98 significant strikes. With the loss, Cong dropped to 10-2 as a pro and is now 5-2 in the UFC.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
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