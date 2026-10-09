Loopy Godinez Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Oct 9, 2026, 4:59 PM ETLoopy Godinez will look to return to the win column when she takes on Ketlen Souza on the main card of UFC Vegas 122 on Saturday. Godinez has established herself as a mainstay of the strawweight Top 15. She was last seen in action in April at UFC 327, where she suffered a second-round submission loss to Tatiana Suarez. Before that, she was on a two-fight winning streak. DraftKings sees Godinez as the favorite with a salary of $9,000.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
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Wang Cong Suffers Unanimous-Decision Loss
Alen Kurbasic
Alen Kurbasic
Oct 5, 2026, 3:31 PM ETWang Cong suffered a unanimous decision loss to Natalia Silva in the main event of UFC 332 on Saturday. The fight was back-and-forth, but it was Silva who did more to win. Cong had her moments, especially in the third and fifth rounds, but it just wasn't enough for her to win on the judges' scorecards. In the end, the judges scored the bout 48-47, 48-47, and 49-46 in favor of Silva. In 25 minutes of action, Cong landed 98 significant strikes. With the loss, Cong dropped to 10-2 as a pro and is now 5-2 in the UFC.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
Natalia Silva Is The New Women's Flyweight Champion
Alen Kurbasic
Alen Kurbasic
Oct 5, 2026, 3:16 PM ETNatalia Silva became the new women's flyweight champion by beating Wang Cong via unanimous decision in the main event of UFC 332 on Saturday. Although the fight wasn't the most exciting, it was a back-and-forth fight, and Silva continued to do enough to win the rounds. In the end, the judges scored the bout 48-47, 48-47 and 49-46 in favor of Silva. In 25 minutes of action, Silva landed three takedowns and 109 significant strikes. With the win, Silva improved to 9-0 in the UFC.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
Deiveson Figueiredo Loses Third Fight In A Row
Alen Kurbasic
Alen Kurbasic
Oct 5, 2026, 2:41 PM ETFormer two-division champion Deiveson Figueiredo suffered a first-round TKO loss to Payton Talbott in the co-main event of UFC 332 on Saturday. Figueiredo was completely outclassed in this fight and got dropped in the first minute. The former champion recovered but took heavy shots there that left him badly hurt. Once Figueiredo and Talbott were separated, Talbott landed a right cross that forced the referee to stop the fight. In 2:09 of action, Figueiredo landed only five significant strikes. Figueiredo has now lost five of his last six fights.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
Payton Talbott Extends His Win Streak
Alen Kurbasic
Alen Kurbasic
Oct 5, 2026, 2:33 PM ETPayton Talbott extended his win streak by beating former two-time flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo via first-round TKO in the co-main event of UFC 332 on Saturday. Talbott pressed Figueiredo early on and dropped him within the first minute. Figueiredo tried to grapple against the cage but was overwhelmed and punished with a barrage of punches, forcing the referee to stop the fight. In 2:09 of action, Talbott landed 25 significant strikes. With the win, Talbott improved to 12-1 as a pro and is now 6-1 in the UFC.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
King Green Suffers First-Round TKO Loss
Alen Kurbasic
Alen Kurbasic
Oct 5, 2026, 2:08 PM ETKing Green suffered a first-round TKO loss to Esteban Ribovics on the main card of UFC 332 on Saturday. Prior to this, Green was arguably in the best form of his life, having won four consecutive fights. However, in this fight, Ribovics landed a combination that dropped Green and then poured on the pressure, dropping Green down a second time. Ribovics kept on pressuring Green and soon after he dropped Green again, forcing the referee to stop the fight. It could be argued that it was a premature stoppage, and Green did protest the stoppage. In 4:08 of action, Green landed 27 significant strikes. With the loss, Green dropped to 36-18-1 with one NC and is now 17-13-1 with one NC in the UFC.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
Esteban Ribovics Scores First-Round TKO Win
Alen Kurbasic
Alen Kurbasic
Oct 5, 2026, 2:00 PM ETEsteban Ribovics won his second consecutive fight by finishing King Green via first-round TKO on the main card of UFC 332 on Saturday. Ribovics landed a combo and knocked Green down. Green returned to his feet and was dropped a second time, and when he got knocked down a third time, referee Herb Dean had no choice but to stop the fight, although it could be argued that the stoppage was a little bit early. In 4:08 of action, Ribovics landed 35 significant strikes. With the win, Ribovics improved to 17-3 as a pro and is now 6-3 in the UFC.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
Khaos Williams Gets Dominated At UFC 332
Alen Kurbasic
Alen Kurbasic
Oct 5, 2026, 1:48 PM ETKhaos Williams suffered a unanimous decision loss to UFC newcomer Roberto Soldic on the main card of UFC 332 on Saturday. Williams had some success in the opening round as he managed to knock Soldic down twice, but Soldic adjusted and completely dominated Williams in the second and third rounds. In 15 minutes of action, Williams landed 27 significant strikes. With the loss, Williams dropped to 16-6 as a pro and is now 7-5 in the UFC.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
Roberto Soldic Gets Decision Win In His UFC Debut
Alen Kurbasic
Alen Kurbasic
Oct 5, 2026, 1:43 PM ETFormer KSW champion Roberto Soldic made a successful UFC debut, defeating Khaos Williams by unanimous decision on the main card of UFC 332 on Saturday. It took Soldic some time to get going, and he even got dropped twice in the opening round before adjusting and completely dominating Williams in the second and third rounds. In 15 minutes of action, Soldic landed three takedowns and 94 significant strikes. With the win, Soldic improved to 22-4 as a pro.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
Wang Cong Set For A Women's Flyweight Title Fight
Alen Kurbasic
Alen Kurbasic
Oct 2, 2026, 6:13 PM ETWang Cong will look to become the new women's flyweight champion when she faces off against Natalia Silva in the main event of UFC 332 on Saturday. Cong last competed in July at UFC 329, where she extended her win streak by beating Tracy Cortez via unanimous decision. Since losing to Gabriella Fernandes back in November 2024, Cong has looked great, going on a four-fight winning streak. DraftKings sees Cong as the underdog with a salary of $7,500.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
Natalia Silva Can Become The New Women's Flyweight Champion
Alen Kurbasic
Alen Kurbasic
Oct 2, 2026, 6:09 PM ETNatalia Silva has a chance to become the new women's flyweight champion when she faces off against Wang Cong in the main event of UFC 332 on Saturday. Silva joined the leading promotion back in 2022, and now she's 8-0 in the UFC. The last time she lost a fight was back in 2017, and it was a unanimous decision loss to Marina Rodriguez. She was last seen in action in January at UFC 324, where she extended her win streak by beating Rose Namajunas via unanimous decision. DraftKings sees Silva as the favorite with a salary of $8,700.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
Payton Talbott Set For UFC 332 Co-Main Event
Alen Kurbasic
Alen Kurbasic
Oct 2, 2026, 6:01 PM ETUFC prospect Payton Talbott will look to extend his win streak to three when he takes on former two-time flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo in the co-main event of UFC 332 on Saturday. Talbott was last seen in action in December at UFC 323, where he defeated the former two-division champion Henry Cejudo via unanimous decision. Before that, he defeated Felipe Lima via unanimous decision. DraftKings sees Talbott as a massive favorite with a salary of $9,600.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
Deiveson Figueiredo In Dire Need Of Win
Alen Kurbasic
Alen Kurbasic
Oct 2, 2026, 5:54 PM ETFormer two-time flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo will look to bounce back in the win column when he faces off against UFC prospect Payton Talbott in the co-main event of UFC 332 on Saturday. Figueiredo is going through a rough patch in the UFC right now, having won just one of his last five fights. He was last seen in action in May at UFC Macau, where he suffered a second-round submission loss to Song Yadong. Prior to that, he suffered a unanimous decision loss to Umar Nurmagomedov. DraftKings sees Figueiredo as a massive underdog with a salary of $6,600.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
Esteban Ribovics A Favorite At UFC 332
Alen Kurbasic
Alen Kurbasic
Oct 2, 2026, 5:49 PM ETEsteban Ribovics will look to win back-to-back fights when he takes on fan-favorite King Green on the main card of UFC 332 on Saturday. Known as a kickboxer, Ribovics has finished seven of his last 10 wins by knockout. Ribovics was last seen competing in August at UFC 330, where he finished UFC legend Edson Barboza via second-round TKO. Prior to that, he suffered a second-round submission loss to Mateusz Gamrot. DraftKings sees Ribovics as the favorite with a salary of $8,900.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
King Green Looks To Extend His Win Streak
Alen Kurbasic
Alen Kurbasic
Oct 2, 2026, 5:43 PM ETKing Green will look to extend his win streak when he faces off against Esteban Ribovics on the main card of UFC 332 on Saturday. Green is enjoying one of the best runs of his career as he's on a four-fight winning streak. The 40-year-old Green was last seen in the Octagon in July at UFC 329, where he finished Terrance McKinney via first-round TKO. This will be Green's fourth fight just this year. DraftKings sees Green as the underdog with a salary of $7,300.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
Khaos Williams An Underdog At UFC 332
Alen Kurbasic
Alen Kurbasic
Oct 2, 2026, 5:34 PM ETKhaos Williams will look to win back-to-back fights when he takes on former KSW champion and UFC newcomer Roberto Soldic on the main card of UFC 332 on Saturday. Williams was last seen in action in May at UFC Vegas 117, where he returned to the win column by finishing Nikolay Veretennikov via first-round TKO, snapping his two-fight skid. DraftKings sees Williams as the underdog with a salary of $7,000.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
Roberto Soldic Set For His UFC Debut
Alen Kurbasic
Alen Kurbasic
Oct 2, 2026, 5:29 PM ETFormer KSW champion Roberto Soldic is scheduled to make his long-awaited promotional debut against Khaos Williams on the main card of UFC 332 on Saturday. Widely touted as one of the best fighters outside of the UFC, if not the best fighter outside the UFC, finally arrives at the biggest stage after his release from ONE Championship. Soldic was last seen in action in February at ONE 171, where he finished Saygid Guseyn Arslanaliev via first-round knockout. DraftKings sees Soldic as a big favorite with a salary of $9,200.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
Raoni Barcelos Suffers A Fifth-Round Knockout Loss
Alen Kurbasic
Alen Kurbasic
Sep 28, 2026, 9:44 AM ETRaoni Barcelos suffered a fifth-round knockout loss to Raul Rosas Jr. in the main event of UFC Vegas 121 on Saturday. It was an incredible fight and a Fight of the Year contender, but it ended after a terrifying scene. The scorecards showed Barcelos was winning three rounds to one heading into the last, but the ending sequence came in the fifth round when Barcelos crashed to the mat and went unconscious as Rosas Jr. landed on top of him. In 21:38 of action, Barcelos landed nine takedowns and 127 significant strikes. With the loss, Barcelos dropped to 22-6 as a pro and is now 11-5 in the UFC.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
Raul Rosas Jr. Extends His Win Streak
Alen Kurbasic
Alen Kurbasic
Sep 28, 2026, 9:38 AM ETRaul Rosas Jr. extended his win streak by beating Raoni Barcelos via fifth-round knockout in the main event of UFC Vegas 121 on Saturday. It was an extremely close, back-and-forth fight, but Barcelos was winning on the scorecards. After four incredible rounds, the fight was stopped in the fifth round after Rosas landed a takedown, and Barcelos went unconscious. In 21:38 of action, Rosas Jr. landed a takedown and 113 significant strikes. With the win, Rosas Jr. improved to 13-1 as a pro and is now 7-1 in the UFC.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
Norma Dumont Drops Decision At UFC Vegas 121
Alen Kurbasic
Alen Kurbasic
Sep 28, 2026, 9:31 AM ETNorma Dumont suffered a unanimous decision loss to Ailin Perez in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 121 on Saturday. It was a lackluster fight where Perez got the better of Dumont in the opening round, while the second and third rounds were extremely close. The outcome of the fight was controversial, as most people watching the fight thought Dumont should have won the second and third rounds. In the end, all three judges scored the bout 29-28 in favor of Perez. In 15 minutes of action, Dumont landed a takedown and 46 significant strikes. With the loss, Dumont dropped to 9-4 in the UFC.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
Ailin Perez Gets Unanimous-Decision Win
Alen Kurbasic
Alen Kurbasic
Sep 28, 2026, 9:24 AM ETAilin Perez extended her win streak by beating Norma Dumont by unanimous decision in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 121 on Saturday. Perez outstruck Dumont in the first round, but the second and third rounds were extremely close. It was a lackluster fight, but in the end, all three judges scored the contest 29-28 in favor of Perez. In 15 minutes of action, Perez landed a takedown and 37 significant strikes. With the win, Perez improved to 14-2 as a pro and is now 7-1 in the UFC.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC