King Green Suffers First-Round TKO Loss

Sep 28, 2026, 9:44 AM ET

Raoni Barcelos suffered a fifth-round knockout loss to Raul Rosas Jr. in the main event of UFC Vegas 121 on Saturday. It was an incredible fight and a Fight of the Year contender, but it ended after a terrifying scene. The scorecards showed Barcelos was winning three rounds to one heading into the last, but the ending sequence came in the fifth round when Barcelos crashed to the mat and went unconscious as Rosas Jr. landed on top of him. In 21:38 of action, Barcelos landed nine takedowns and 127 significant strikes. With the loss, Barcelos dropped to 22-6 as a pro and is now 11-5 in the UFC.