Matheus Camilo A Favorite At UFC Vegas 122

Oct 5, 2026, 2:08 PM ET

King Green suffered a first-round TKO loss to Esteban Ribovics on the main card of UFC 332 on Saturday. Prior to this, Green was arguably in the best form of his life, having won four consecutive fights. However, in this fight, Ribovics landed a combination that dropped Green and then poured on the pressure, dropping Green down a second time. Ribovics kept on pressuring Green and soon after he dropped Green again, forcing the referee to stop the fight. It could be argued that it was a premature stoppage, and Green did protest the stoppage. In 4:08 of action, Green landed 27 significant strikes. With the loss, Green dropped to 36-18-1 with one NC and is now 17-13-1 with one NC in the UFC.