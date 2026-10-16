Oct 5, 2026, 3:31 PM ET

Wang Cong suffered a unanimous decision loss to Natalia Silva in the main event of UFC 332 on Saturday. The fight was back-and-forth, but it was Silva who did more to win. Cong had her moments, especially in the third and fifth rounds, but it just wasn't enough for her to win on the judges' scorecards. In the end, the judges scored the bout 48-47, 48-47, and 49-46 in favor of Silva. In 25 minutes of action, Cong landed 98 significant strikes. With the loss, Cong dropped to 10-2 as a pro and is now 5-2 in the UFC.