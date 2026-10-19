Marc-Andre Barriault Gets Back In The Win Column

Oct 12, 2026, 2:02 PM ET

Christian Leroy Duncan suffered a fifth-round submission loss to Brendan Allen in the main event of UFC Vegas 122 on Saturday. Duncan was the one whose striking was superior, while Allen led the charge in grappling exchanges. Early in the second round, Duncan poked Allen in the eye during a striking exchange and was deducted a point. It was a gruelling fight, and the ending sequence came in the fifth round when Allen took Duncan down, worked his way to Duncan's back and secured a rear-naked choke. In 22:46 of action, Duncan landed 106 significant strikes. With the loss, Duncan dropped to 8-3 in the UFC.