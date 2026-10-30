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Randy Brown Set For UFC Vegas 123 Co-Main Event

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Oct 30, 2026, 9:58 AM ET

UFC veteran Randy Brown will look to bounce back in the win column when he takes on Jacobe Smith in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 123 on Saturday. Brown was last seen in the Octagon in April at UFC 327 where he suffered a unanimous decision loss to Kevin Holland. Prior to that, he suffered a second-round TKO loss to Gabriel Bonfim. DraftKings sees Brown as the underdog with a salary of $7,400.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
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Oct 30, 2026, 9:53 AM ET

Ode Osbourne will try to bounce back in the win column when he takes on Cody Durden on the main card of UFC Vegas 123 on Saturday. He has won only one of his last five bouts, beating Luis Gurule and losing to Jafel Filho, Ronaldo Rodriguez, and Steve Erceg; his last loss was declared a no contest after Alibi Idiris failed a drug test. DraftKings sees Osbourne as the favorite with a salary of $8,300.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
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Oct 30, 2026, 9:49 AM ET

Cody Durden will try to return to the win column when he faces off against Ode Osbourne on the main card of UFC Vegas 123 on Saturday. Durden was last seen in action in July at UFC 329, where he suffered a second-round submission loss to Alessandro Costa. He finds himself in a tough spot as he's won only one of his last five fights, including a win over Jafel Filho, and lost to Jose Ochoa, Allan Nascimento, Nyamjargal Tumendemberel, and, as mentioned, Costa. DraftKings sees Durden as the underdog with a salary of $7,900.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
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Oct 26, 2026, 6:58 AM ET

Movsar Evloev suffered a second-round TKO loss to featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski in the main event of UFC 333 on Saturday. The first round was competitive, but Evloev was completely outclassed and outstruck in the second round. In the second round, Volkanovski landed a combination that hurt Evloev and then followed up with punches while Evloev was on the ground, forcing the referee to stop the fight. In 9:54 of action, Evloev landed three takedowns and 40 significant strikes. With the loss, Evloev drops to 20-1 as a pro and is now 10-1 in the UFC.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
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Oct 26, 2026, 6:54 AM ET

Featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski defended his title by finishing Movsar Evloev via second-round TKO in the main event of UFC 333 on Saturday. Volkanovski also became the first man to hand Evloev his loss. In the second round, Volkanovski landed a combination of punches that put Evloev down, and then finished him with a barrage of punches on the ground. In 9:54 of action, Volkanovski landed a takedown and 56 significant strikes. After the fight, Volkanovski expressed interest in moving up a weight class for a superfight with lightweight champion Justin Gaethje.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
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Oct 26, 2026, 6:45 AM ET

Former bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili lost by unanimous decision to his rival and current champion, Petr Yan, in the co-main event of UFC 333 on Saturday. It was a close fight: Dvalishvili won the first two rounds, but Yan turned things around and won the third, fourth, and fifth. In the end, the judges scored the fight 48-47 in favor of Yan. In 25 minutes of action, Dvalishvili landed five takedowns and 131 significant strikes. With the loss, Dvalishvili dropped to 21-6 as a pro and is now 14-4 in the UFC.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
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Oct 26, 2026, 6:41 AM ET

Petr Yan defended the bantamweight title and defeated his rival Merab Dvalishvili via unanimous decision in the co-main event of UFC 333 on Saturday. It was a close fight where Dvalishvili outworked Yan in the first two rounds before Yan turned the tide over the final three. In 25 minutes of action, Yan landed 128 significant strikes and defended 58 takedown attempts. With the win, Yan improved to 21-5 as a pro and is now 13-4 in the UFC. Now that the rivalry between Yan and Dvalishvili is settled, Yan could potentially face Song Yadong or Sean O'Malley.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
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Oct 26, 2026, 5:56 AM ET

Ramazan Temirov suffered a first-round TKO loss to Lone'er Kavanagh on the main card of UFC 333 on Saturday. Both fighters were exchanging blows throughout the round, but the ending sequence started when both fighters threw punches at the same time, but Kavanagh's uppercut landed first, hurting Temirov. Kavanagh then kept on punching Temirov, and a few moments later the referee decided to stop the fight. In 4:28 of the action, Temirov landed 18 significant strikes. With the loss, Temirov dropped to 20-4 as a pro and is now 3-1 in the UFC.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
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Oct 26, 2026, 5:49 AM ET

Lone'er Kavanagh bounced back in the win column by finishing Ramazan Temirov via first-round TKO on the main card of UFC 333 on Saturday. In the opening round, Kavanagh landed a picture-perfect uppercut that put Temirov down on the canvas and then kept throwing strikes until the referee decided to stop the fight. In 4:28 of action, Kavanagh landed 23 significant strikes. With the win, Kavanagh improved to 11-2 as a pro and is now 4-2.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
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Oct 23, 2026, 2:18 PM ET

Undefeated challenger Movsar Evloev will try to become the new featherweight champion as he takes on two-time featherweight champion and arguably the greatest featherweight of all time, Alexander Volkanovski, in the main event of UFC 333 on Saturday. Evloev was last seen in the Octagon in March at UFC London, where he became the first man to defeat Lerone Murphy. He's 10-0 in the UFC and has defeated fighters like Aljamain Sterling, Diego Lopes and Arnold Allen. DraftKings sees Evloev as a slight underdog with a salary of $8,000.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
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Oct 23, 2026, 2:13 PM ET

Two-time featherweight champion and arguably the greatest featherweight of all time, Alexander Volkanovski, is scheduled for a title defense against undefeated Movsar Evloev in the main event of UFC 333 on Saturday. Volkanovski last competed in February at UFC 325, where he defeated Diego Lopes in a rematch via unanimous decision. Before that, he defeated the aforementioned Lopes via unanimous decision. DraftKings sees Volkanovski as a slight favorite with a salary of $8,200.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
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Oct 23, 2026, 2:09 PM ET

Bantamweight champion Petr Yan is scheduled for his first title defense against former bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili in the co-main event of UFC 333. Yan was last seen in action 10 months ago at UFC 323, where he recaptured the bantamweight title by beating Dvalishvili via unanimous decision, which was his fourth consecutive win. The first time Yan and Dvalishvili fought, Dvalishvili was the one who walked out victorious. DraftKings sees Yan as the favorite with a salary of $8,800.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
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Oct 23, 2026, 2:04 PM ET

Merab Dvalishvili will try to reclaim the bantamweight title when he faces off against his rival and current bantamweight champion Petr Yan in the co-main event of UFC 333 on Saturday. Dvalishvili was looking unbeatable and was on a 14-fight win streak before he had a rematch with Petr Yan, where he lost via unanimous decision. In their first fight, Dvalishvili won by unanimous decision. DraftKings sees Dvalishvili as the underdog with a salary of $7,400.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
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Oct 23, 2026, 1:56 PM ET

Ramazan Temirov will aim to extend his win streak when he takes on Lone'er Kavanagh on the main card of UFC 333 on Saturday. Temirov was last seen in action in July at UFC Abu Dhabi, where he extended his win streak by finishing former title challenger Steve Erceg via first-round knockout. He has won all three of his UFC assignments, defeating CJ Vergara, Charles Johnson, and the aforementioned Erceg. DraftKings sees Temirov as a slight favorite with a salary of $8,300.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
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Oct 23, 2026, 1:53 PM ET

Lone'er Kavanagh will try to bounce back in the win column when he faces off against Ramazan Temirov on the main card of UFC 333 on Saturday. Kavanagh was last seen in the Octagon in July at UFC 329, where he suffered a third-round submission loss to former title challenger Brandon Royval, which was his second loss in his career. Before that, he defeated former two-time flyweight champion Brandon Moreno via unanimous decision. DraftKings sees Kavanagh as a slight underdog with a salary of $7,900.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
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Oct 19, 2026, 2:32 PM ET

Joaquin Buckley suffered a second-round knockout loss to Mike Malott in the main event of UFC Edmonton on Saturday. Both Buckley and Malott had their moments in the opening round, but the ending sequence came in the second round when Malott, trying to land a head kick, landed a knee to Buckley's head, knocking him out cold. In 7:32 of action, Buckley landed 14 significant strikes. This was a tough loss for Buckley, who has now dropped three straight fights inside the Octagon. With the loss, Buckley dropped to 21-9 as a pro and is now 11-7 in the UFC.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
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Oct 19, 2026, 2:28 PM ET

Mike Malott extended his win streak to five by finishing Joaquin Buckley via second-round knockout in the main event of UFC Edmonton on Saturday. The first five minutes were a competitive feeling-out process, but the finishing sequence came in the second round when Malott landed a knee to Buckley's head, knocking Buckley out cold. In 7:32 of action, Malott landed 37 significant strikes. With the win, Malott improved to 15-2-1 as a pro and is now 8-1 in the UFC.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
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Oct 19, 2026, 2:13 PM ET

Jasmine Jasudavicius won her second consecutive fight by beating Erin Blanchfield via unanimous decision in the co-main event of UFC Edmonton on Saturday. Jasudavicius put on the performance of her career when she outgrappled women's flyweight contender Blanchfield for a unanimous decision victory. Blanchfield's striking was better, but Jasudavicius took Blanchfield down time and time again, constantly hunting for a rear-naked choke. In 15 minutes of action, Jasudavicius landed five takedowns and 43 significant strikes. With the win, Jasudavicius improved to 16-4 as a pro and is now 10-3 in the UFC.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
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Oct 19, 2026, 2:02 PM ET

Erin Blanchfield suffered a unanimous decision loss to Jasmine Jasudavicius in the co-main event of UFC Edmonton on Saturday. Blanchfield had some success with her striking, but she got taken down time and time again and was generally outgrappled for the majority of the fight by Jasudavicius. In the end, the judges scored the bout 29-28, 29-28, 29-28 in favor of Jasudavicius. In 15 minutes of action, Blanchfield landed a takedown and 62 significant strikes. With the loss, Blanchfield dropped to 14-3 as a pro and is now 8-2 in the UFC.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
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Oct 19, 2026, 1:42 PM ET

Kyle Nelson suffered a first-round knockout loss to Cristian Perez on the main card of UFC Edmonton on Saturday. It took less than 30 seconds for Perez to knock Nelson out cold. Nelson landed a brief knockdown in the opening moments of the fight, but then Perez recovered, landed a knee, a nasty left hook, and a flurry of punches that shut Nelson's lights out. In 27 seconds of action, Nelson landed five significant strikes. Nelson has now lost three of his last four fights by knockout and is at a very real risk of being released by the UFC following this latest loss.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
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Oct 19, 2026, 1:34 PM ET

Cristian Perez made a statement on his UFC debut by finishing Kyle Nelson via first-round knockout on the main card of UFC Edmonton on Saturday. Perez needed less than 30 seconds to finish Nelson as he landed a knee and followed it with powerful punches that knocked Nelson out. In 27 seconds of action, Perez landed 10 significant strikes. With the win, Perez improved to 16-2 as a pro, and he's now on a three-fight winning streak.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
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