Ode Osbourne Gets Outwrestled
Nov 2, 2026, 9:13 AM ETOde Osbourne suffered a unanimous-decision loss to Cody Durden on the main card of UFC Vegas 123 on Saturday. In the first and second rounds, Osbourne was dominated by Durden with Durden using his wrestling to control Osbourne. Osbourne almost got finished in the first round when Durden started landing blows while controlling Osbourne on the mat, but Osbourne managed to escape. In the end, the judges scored the fight 29-28 in favor of Durden. In 15 minutes of action, Osbourne landed 15 significant strikes.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
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Jacobe Smith Remains Undefeated
Alen Kurbasic
Alen Kurbasic
Nov 2, 2026, 9:29 AM ETUndefeated Jacobe Smith extended his winning streak by beating UFC veteran Randy Brown via unanimous decision in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 123 on Saturday. Smith dominated Brown, piecing him up on the feet, hurting him twice, and controlling him on the ground for three rounds. In 15 minutes of action, Smith landed three takedowns and 40 significant strikes. With the win, Smith improved to 14-0 as a pro and is now 5-0 in the UFC.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
Cody Durden Gets Back In The Win Column
Alen Kurbasic
Alen Kurbasic
Nov 2, 2026, 9:02 AM ETCody Durden bounced back in the win column by beating Ode Osbourne via unanimous decision on the main card of UFC Vegas 123 on Saturday. Durden's wrestling was on point in this fight as he outwrestled Osbourne in the first and second rounds, and he also almost finished Osbourne in the first round with ground-and-pound, but Osbourne managed to get out. In 15 minutes of action, Durden landed six takedowns and 35 significant strikes. With the win, Durden improved to 19-11-1 as a pro and is now 8-9-1 in the UFC.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
Tom Nolan Looks To Extend His Win Streak
Alen Kurbasic
Alen Kurbasic
Oct 30, 2026, 11:19 AM ETTom Nolan will try to extend his win streak when he takes on former title challenger Renato Moicano in the main event of UFC Vegas 123 on Saturday. Nolan suffered only one loss in his career, and it was a first-round TKO loss to Nikolas Motta in his UFC debut back in 2024. Since then, Nolan has looked fantastic, going on a five-fight winning streak. He was last seen in action in June at UFC Vegas 118, where he extended his winning streak by beating Fares Ziam via unanimous decision. DraftKings sees Nolan as a slight favorite with a salary of $8,200.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
Renato Moicano Set For UFC Vegas 123 Main Event
Alen Kurbasic
Alen Kurbasic
Oct 30, 2026, 11:10 AM ETFormer title challenger Renato Moicano is scheduled to take on surging contender Tom Nolan in the main event of UFC Vegas 123 on Saturday. Moicano was last seen competing in April at UFC Vegas 125, where he returned to the win column by finishing Chris Duncan via second-round submission. Before his fight with Duncan, Moicano lost back-to-back fights to Islam Makhachev and Beneil Dariush. DraftKings sees Moicano as a slight underdog with a salary of $8,000.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
Jacobe Smith Looks To Remain Undefeated
Alen Kurbasic
Alen Kurbasic
Oct 30, 2026, 11:05 AM ETJacobe Smith will look to remain undefeated as he takes on UFC veteran Randy Brown in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 123 on Saturday. Smith earned his UFC contract in 2024 by finishing Christien Savoie via second-round TKO on Dana White's Contender Series. He entered the UFC with an undefeated 9-0 record and has since gone 4-0. Smith was last seen in action almost two months ago at UFC 332, where he extended his winning streak by finishing Bruce Whitehead via first-round TKO. DraftKings sees Smith as the favorite with a salary of $8,800.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
Randy Brown Set For UFC Vegas 123 Co-Main Event
Alen Kurbasic
Alen Kurbasic
Oct 30, 2026, 10:58 AM ETUFC veteran Randy Brown will look to bounce back in the win column when he takes on Jacobe Smith in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 123 on Saturday. Brown was last seen in the Octagon in April at UFC 327 where he suffered a unanimous decision loss to Kevin Holland. Prior to that, he suffered a second-round TKO loss to Gabriel Bonfim. DraftKings sees Brown as the underdog with a salary of $7,400.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
Ode Osbourne Looks To Bounce Back
Alen Kurbasic
Alen Kurbasic
Oct 30, 2026, 10:53 AM ETOde Osbourne will try to bounce back in the win column when he takes on Cody Durden on the main card of UFC Vegas 123 on Saturday. He has won only one of his last five bouts, beating Luis Gurule and losing to Jafel Filho, Ronaldo Rodriguez, and Steve Erceg; his last loss was declared a no contest after Alibi Idiris failed a drug test. DraftKings sees Osbourne as the favorite with a salary of $8,300.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
Cody Durden In Dire Need Of Win
Alen Kurbasic
Alen Kurbasic
Oct 30, 2026, 10:49 AM ETCody Durden will try to return to the win column when he faces off against Ode Osbourne on the main card of UFC Vegas 123 on Saturday. Durden was last seen in action in July at UFC 329, where he suffered a second-round submission loss to Alessandro Costa. He finds himself in a tough spot as he's won only one of his last five fights, including a win over Jafel Filho, and lost to Jose Ochoa, Allan Nascimento, Nyamjargal Tumendemberel, and, as mentioned, Costa. DraftKings sees Durden as the underdog with a salary of $7,900.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
Movsar Evloev Suffers The First Loss Of His Career
Alen Kurbasic
Alen Kurbasic
Oct 26, 2026, 7:58 AM ETMovsar Evloev suffered a second-round TKO loss to featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski in the main event of UFC 333 on Saturday. The first round was competitive, but Evloev was completely outclassed and outstruck in the second round. In the second round, Volkanovski landed a combination that hurt Evloev and then followed up with punches while Evloev was on the ground, forcing the referee to stop the fight. In 9:54 of action, Evloev landed three takedowns and 40 significant strikes. With the loss, Evloev drops to 20-1 as a pro and is now 10-1 in the UFC.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
Alexander Volkanovski Becomes The First Man To Defeat Movsar Evloev
Alen Kurbasic
Alen Kurbasic
Oct 26, 2026, 7:54 AM ETFeatherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski defended his title by finishing Movsar Evloev via second-round TKO in the main event of UFC 333 on Saturday. Volkanovski also became the first man to hand Evloev his loss. In the second round, Volkanovski landed a combination of punches that put Evloev down, and then finished him with a barrage of punches on the ground. In 9:54 of action, Volkanovski landed a takedown and 56 significant strikes. After the fight, Volkanovski expressed interest in moving up a weight class for a superfight with lightweight champion Justin Gaethje.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
Merab Dvalishvili Drops Decision At UFC 333
Alen Kurbasic
Alen Kurbasic
Oct 26, 2026, 7:45 AM ETFormer bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili lost by unanimous decision to his rival and current champion, Petr Yan, in the co-main event of UFC 333 on Saturday. It was a close fight: Dvalishvili won the first two rounds, but Yan turned things around and won the third, fourth, and fifth. In the end, the judges scored the fight 48-47 in favor of Yan. In 25 minutes of action, Dvalishvili landed five takedowns and 131 significant strikes. With the loss, Dvalishvili dropped to 21-6 as a pro and is now 14-4 in the UFC.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
Petr Yan Gets Unanimous-Decision Win
Alen Kurbasic
Alen Kurbasic
Oct 26, 2026, 7:41 AM ETPetr Yan defended the bantamweight title and defeated his rival Merab Dvalishvili via unanimous decision in the co-main event of UFC 333 on Saturday. It was a close fight where Dvalishvili outworked Yan in the first two rounds before Yan turned the tide over the final three. In 25 minutes of action, Yan landed 128 significant strikes and defended 58 takedown attempts. With the win, Yan improved to 21-5 as a pro and is now 13-4 in the UFC. Now that the rivalry between Yan and Dvalishvili is settled, Yan could potentially face Song Yadong or Sean O'Malley.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
Ramazan Temirov Suffers First-Round TKO Loss
Alen Kurbasic
Alen Kurbasic
Oct 26, 2026, 6:56 AM ETRamazan Temirov suffered a first-round TKO loss to Lone'er Kavanagh on the main card of UFC 333 on Saturday. Both fighters were exchanging blows throughout the round, but the ending sequence started when both fighters threw punches at the same time, but Kavanagh's uppercut landed first, hurting Temirov. Kavanagh then kept on punching Temirov, and a few moments later the referee decided to stop the fight. In 4:28 of the action, Temirov landed 18 significant strikes. With the loss, Temirov dropped to 20-4 as a pro and is now 3-1 in the UFC.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
Lone'er Kavanagh Scores First-Round Knockout Win
Alen Kurbasic
Alen Kurbasic
Oct 26, 2026, 6:49 AM ETLone'er Kavanagh bounced back in the win column by finishing Ramazan Temirov via first-round TKO on the main card of UFC 333 on Saturday. In the opening round, Kavanagh landed a picture-perfect uppercut that put Temirov down on the canvas and then kept throwing strikes until the referee decided to stop the fight. In 4:28 of action, Kavanagh landed 23 significant strikes. With the win, Kavanagh improved to 11-2 as a pro and is now 4-2.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
Movsar Evloev Can Become The New Featherweight Champion
Alen Kurbasic
Alen Kurbasic
Oct 23, 2026, 3:18 PM ETUndefeated challenger Movsar Evloev will try to become the new featherweight champion as he takes on two-time featherweight champion and arguably the greatest featherweight of all time, Alexander Volkanovski, in the main event of UFC 333 on Saturday. Evloev was last seen in the Octagon in March at UFC London, where he became the first man to defeat Lerone Murphy. He's 10-0 in the UFC and has defeated fighters like Aljamain Sterling, Diego Lopes and Arnold Allen. DraftKings sees Evloev as a slight underdog with a salary of $8,000.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
Alexander Volkanovski Scheduled For UFC 333 Main Event
Alen Kurbasic
Alen Kurbasic
Oct 23, 2026, 3:13 PM ETTwo-time featherweight champion and arguably the greatest featherweight of all time, Alexander Volkanovski, is scheduled for a title defense against undefeated Movsar Evloev in the main event of UFC 333 on Saturday. Volkanovski last competed in February at UFC 325, where he defeated Diego Lopes in a rematch via unanimous decision. Before that, he defeated the aforementioned Lopes via unanimous decision. DraftKings sees Volkanovski as a slight favorite with a salary of $8,200.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
Petr Yan Set For UFC 333 Co-Main Event
Alen Kurbasic
Alen Kurbasic
Oct 23, 2026, 3:09 PM ETBantamweight champion Petr Yan is scheduled for his first title defense against former bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili in the co-main event of UFC 333. Yan was last seen in action 10 months ago at UFC 323, where he recaptured the bantamweight title by beating Dvalishvili via unanimous decision, which was his fourth consecutive win. The first time Yan and Dvalishvili fought, Dvalishvili was the one who walked out victorious. DraftKings sees Yan as the favorite with a salary of $8,800.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
Merab Dvalishvili Can Reclaim Bantamweight Title
Alen Kurbasic
Alen Kurbasic
Oct 23, 2026, 3:04 PM ETMerab Dvalishvili will try to reclaim the bantamweight title when he faces off against his rival and current bantamweight champion Petr Yan in the co-main event of UFC 333 on Saturday. Dvalishvili was looking unbeatable and was on a 14-fight win streak before he had a rematch with Petr Yan, where he lost via unanimous decision. In their first fight, Dvalishvili won by unanimous decision. DraftKings sees Dvalishvili as the underdog with a salary of $7,400.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
Ramazan Temirov Looks To Extend His Win Streak
Alen Kurbasic
Alen Kurbasic
Oct 23, 2026, 2:56 PM ETRamazan Temirov will aim to extend his win streak when he takes on Lone'er Kavanagh on the main card of UFC 333 on Saturday. Temirov was last seen in action in July at UFC Abu Dhabi, where he extended his win streak by finishing former title challenger Steve Erceg via first-round knockout. He has won all three of his UFC assignments, defeating CJ Vergara, Charles Johnson, and the aforementioned Erceg. DraftKings sees Temirov as a slight favorite with a salary of $8,300.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
Lone'er Kavanagh Looks To Bounce Back
Alen Kurbasic
Alen Kurbasic
Oct 23, 2026, 2:53 PM ETLone'er Kavanagh will try to bounce back in the win column when he faces off against Ramazan Temirov on the main card of UFC 333 on Saturday. Kavanagh was last seen in the Octagon in July at UFC 329, where he suffered a third-round submission loss to former title challenger Brandon Royval, which was his second loss in his career. Before that, he defeated former two-time flyweight champion Brandon Moreno via unanimous decision. DraftKings sees Kavanagh as a slight underdog with a salary of $7,900.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC