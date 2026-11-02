Cody Durden Gets Back In The Win Column

Oct 30, 2026, 11:19 AM ET

Tom Nolan will try to extend his win streak when he takes on former title challenger Renato Moicano in the main event of UFC Vegas 123 on Saturday. Nolan suffered only one loss in his career, and it was a first-round TKO loss to Nikolas Motta in his UFC debut back in 2024. Since then, Nolan has looked fantastic, going on a five-fight winning streak. He was last seen in action in June at UFC Vegas 118, where he extended his winning streak by beating Fares Ziam via unanimous decision. DraftKings sees Nolan as a slight favorite with a salary of $8,200.