Jacobe Smith Remains Undefeated

Nov 2, 2026, 9:02 AM ET

Cody Durden bounced back in the win column by beating Ode Osbourne via unanimous decision on the main card of UFC Vegas 123 on Saturday. Durden's wrestling was on point in this fight as he outwrestled Osbourne in the first and second rounds, and he also almost finished Osbourne in the first round with ground-and-pound, but Osbourne managed to get out. In 15 minutes of action, Durden landed six takedowns and 35 significant strikes. With the win, Durden improved to 19-11-1 as a pro and is now 8-9-1 in the UFC.