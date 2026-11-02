Renato Moicano Suffers Third-Round TKO Loss

Nov 2, 2026, 10:06 AM ET

Tom Nolan extended his win streak by finishing former title challenger Renato Moicano via third-round TKO in the main event of UFC Vegas 123 on Saturday. Throughout the fight, it was evident that Nolan's striking was much better, as he stunned Moicano time and time again. In the second round, Nolan got himself in a bad position late in the second round, as Moicano took his back on the ground with a body triangle locked in. Moments after, the referee made a controversial call and decided to stand them up, and Nolan took full advantage. In the third round, Nolan landed a vicious knee, and he finished the job with ground and pound. In 11:28 of action, Nolan landed a takedown and 69 significant strikes. With the win, Nolan improved to 6-1 in the UFC.